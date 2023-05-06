The Cheapest, Most Comfortable Bras & Underwear On Amazon With Near-Perfect Reviews

For me, there’s nothing more satisfying than finding a new bra or panty. As the first items you layer on in the morning, undergarments act as the foundation of your whole look. To find the perfect picks, I turned to the unfiltered experts: Amazon reviewers. If a style is good, they’re the ones who will let you know.

I’ve rounded up the 35 bras and panties your underwear drawer has been missing out on — so get ready to be wowed. All of these picks are tried-and-true, according to thousands of reviewers that confirm these selections are worth the buy. From absurdly comfortable bras to seamless undies, keep scrolling for top-rated picks you won’t want to pass over.

1 These Sturdy-Yet-Seamless Undies VOENXE Seamless Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Fabricated with a bonded layer of natural cotton through the crotch, these seamless briefs are a low-profile game-changer to your underwear drawer. Not only are they invisible under leggings, but they also have a barely-there feel and are totally breathable. They feature a moisture absorbing design that’s super-soft, and reviewers affirmed they were well-cut and true to size. Boasting a 4.4-star average, fans left elated reviews: “I only plan on buying these for the rest of my life,” one shopper swore. “Buying more of these and throwing everything else away,” another gushed. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

2 A Trusty Classic Sports Bra For Sleeping In Or Working Out Fruit of the Loom Built Up Tank Style Sports Bra Value Pack Amazon $18 See On Amazon These Fruit of the Loom sports bras support a wide range of sizes in a tag-free tank style with a sleek scoop-neck silhouette. One shopper gave readers the low-down, saying, “I love these bras. The fabric is so soft and breathable. The elastic around the bottom is covered by the fabric, making this a perfect lounging bra, everyday bra." The two-ply stretch construction gives you all the movement, and you can choose from neutral or colorful varieties. For less than $20, this multi-pack is an absolute bang for your buck. Available sizes: 34 — 50 Plus

3 This Top-Rated Cotton Thong That’ll Never Fail You ANZERMIX Breathable Cotton Thong Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon This six-pack of thongs is Amazon’s best-kept secret. The panties are made with the smoothest cotton fabric that moves with your body for superior comfort and they feature a low-waisted fit so they’re barely noticeable. This is an everyday basic that every underwear drawer needs, plus you get serious bang for your buck at less than $2 per panty. One shopper raved, “The stretch is enough, and isn’t too tight to where I’m getting burns, but it is secure. I like that when I wear these to yoga, they’re not uncomfortable and they’re really breathable." Available sizes: Small — X-Large

4 A Bra That Keeps You Cool & Dry Hanes Wireless Cooling Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon This is not your ordinary bra, it’s way better. Made with moisture-wicking fabric, this Hanes bra is made to keep you feeling fresh all day long. It features a SmoothTec band that stays in place, four-way stretch fabric to keep things extra-comfy, and flexible foam cups for natural shaping. One buyer swore, “I never thought there was such a thing as a comfortable bra for larger chests, but lo and behold, this one exists. I can wear it all day without adjusting or picking at it and it doesn't cause me any pain.” Available sizes: Small— 3X-Large Plus

5 These High-Rise Panties With A Yoga Waistband wirarpa High Waisted Cotton Underwear Amazon $20 See On Amazon When getting dressed in the morning, you need undies that are effortlessly reliable. Enter: These cotton briefs. They have a stretchy waistband that rises sky-high and prevents any rolling or bunching. Plus, the soft cotton is double-woven through the wide, breathable crotch for added protection. One shopper wrote, “I’m 2 months postpartum and these underwear make me feel so comfortable and happy.” Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

6 A Wireless T-Shirt Bra You’ll Repurchase Again & Again Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless T-Shirt Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon The four-way stretch of this Bali bra moves with you for unmatched comfort. It’s made from moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you dry when things heat up, and it’s designed without an underwire while still providing targeted support around the band and cups for a comfy fit. If you need proof, one shopper said, "I love this bra. Fits perfectly and feels wonderful. It is so comfortable. I am a 34C and ordered a medium. So glad I did!" Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

7 These Lace Thongs That Are Everyday Pretty ANNYISON Lace Thongs (6 Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Cut from 95% cotton, you can guarantee these lace thongs feel breathable and soft to the touch. They have an opaque cotton crotch and buttery lace that won’t itch by the end of the day. It’s also worth noting that ANNYISON doesn’t use any harsh dyes, so you never have to worry about the material irritating your skin. One customer confirmed they were undetectable, noting, “The lace lays so flat against your skin you can’t see any panty line even under semi-sheer garments!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 This T-Shirt Bra With A Pillowy Underwire Warner's Cushioned Underwire Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Say goodbye to the days you’d pretend your underwire wasn’t torturing you, because this cushioned T-shirt bra is here to save you. With convenient front-adjustable straps, full coverage in the cups, and a supportive underwire encased in satin for dig-free comfort, this is a dream of a bra. One reviewer noted its “much softer stretch,” adding that it also “fits and stays in place just fine.” Available sizes: 32D — 40D

9 Absorbent Period Panties For Fuss-Free Cycles INNERSY Menstrual Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Opt for these period panties to make that time of the month a little more bearable. They’re designed for light flow and spotting with an absorbent interior that can mop up any leakage. The dark lining conceals fluid, plus these are designed with extended crotch that ensures total coverage. One shopper said, “These allow me to free bleed throughout the day without worrying I am going to leak through.” If that wasn’t enough, they’re tagless for total comfort when it counts most. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

10 A Convenient Front-Close Bra For Easy Wear Bali Comfort Revolution Front-Close Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon It’s time to give your other bras a break and try this front-close bra a try. You might never go back once you feel how easy it is to slip on. The bra debuts smooth, thin foam cups to highlight a natural look, plus moisture-wicking fabric to ward off sweat. With nearly 25,000 reviews, it’s a proven essential. “This is the most comfortable bra ever,” one fan gushed, adding it was “easy to put on and take off.” Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

11 A Multi-Pack Of Cooling Briefs That Wick Away Sweat Fruit of the Loom Coolblend Moisture Wicking Panties Amazon $10 See On Amazon On the hunt for reliable panties that are light, airy, and won't feel gross in sweltering temps? Fruit of the Loom makes these briefs that you'll be obsessed with. Cut from moisture-wicking microfiber with a cotton crotch lining, there's a pack of classic bikini styles as well as a high-cut option if you want more coverage. One shopper explained why the stripy front panels were so key in the summertime: “You know how when you're super sweaty, your underwear gets sweaty, especially along the sides? Maybe you don't, but I do. The stripy sheer part totally solves it.” Available sizes: 5 — 9

12 These Lace Bralettes With The Softest Lining Duufin Lace Bralettes (5 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Crafted from high-stretch nylon lace with a soft modal lining, shoppers were left in disbelief by the high comfort of these bralettes. “More comfy than wearing nothing,” one fan raved. Another wrote that, “I’m literally in shock right now. Been wearing the bras for the last three days and I’m SO unbelievably comfortable!” Besides that, there's removable padding and delicate double straps that are tailored to stay in place. They’ll even look cute peeking out of a T-shirt. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

13 These Seamless Thongs That Are Undetectable GRANKEE Breathable Seamless Thongs (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star average, these thongs definitely don’t disappoint. They have the same seamless fabrication of nylon and spandex that’ll look like you went commando and feel just as weightless. You’ll hardly realize you have them on thanks to the stretch. There’s also a light cotton lining bonded to the crotch for breathability without adding seams. “These underwear are amazing. I’ve bought several different brands such as Calvin Klein, Victoria’s Secret, etc. and these are by far the best I’ve ever bought,” one shopper swore. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

14 A Tried-And-True T-Shirt Bra Hanes Ultimate ComfortBlend T-Shirt Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon This Hanes bra is one smooth operator! Not only is it designed with stretch that guarantees comfort without binding or pinching, but the straps are also fully adjustable and convertible for a custom fit. People gave this bra glowing reviews, leaving high praise like “I threw out all my old bras and bought 6 of these,” and claiming that “this bra feels like you're not wearing one.” Available sizes: 34B— 40D

15 These Fruit Of The Loom Undies That Are Undeniably Soft Fruit of the Loom Eversoft Cotton Underwear (10-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon These Fruit of the Loom undies aren’t a want but a need. They’re called “Eversoft” because they’re woven with extra-fine cotton yarn for a buttery finish. The high-waisted design gives you full coverage, and the waistband guarantees to be ravel-free. One shopper raved, “I desperately needed a combo of high waisted to smooth my tummy and hi-cut to reduce having extra fabric at the bottom and this fit the bill beautifully.” Available sizes: 5 — 14 Plus

16 A Lacy Wireless Bra For A Lingerie Look Bali Lace Desire Wireless Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Do you want a lacy aesthetic matched with all-day comfort? Because, me too. Well, this wire-free Bali bra gives the prettiest look with all the support you need. “Loved the look, the comfortability, the color,” raved one buyer. Featuring a longline lace front, light support, and adjustable straps, this is an immediate *add to cart* style. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

17 This Massive Multi-Pack Of Shoppers’ Top Undies Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panty (10-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Amazon Essentials just made your new favorite undies — and they’re only $16. Made with a lightweight jersey cotton that gives juuust the right amount of stretch, they provide the perfect amount of coverage for everyday wear while still giving you a smooth and fitted look. One shopper (out of more than 140,000 reviewers) wrote, “Love these so much! They are incredibly comfortable, and they are still in great shape after several washes.” Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X

18 A Cozy Sports Bra For On (And Off) The Yoga Mat Lemedy Sports Bra Tank Top Amazon $24 See On Amazon At first glance, this padded sports bra looks like the cropped camisoles that you might layer under a sweater. (Which isn't a bad idea, actually.) With removable pads and 20 colors to choose from, you can wear them whether you’re hanging out or working out because they're equal parts comfortable and supportive. One buyer vouched, "I absolutely love these. I have 4 of them in different colors and I use them for every type of exercise." Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 These Hipster Undies With Virtually No Seams FINETOO Seamless Hipster Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon These FINETOO panties feel just like a second skin. The lightweight polyester fabric reduces friction under clothes, while the addition of spandex gives just the right amount of stretch. Wear these under leggings or skirts with a “no riding up” guarantee. Shoppers vetted this six-pack, confirming, "these work great with leggings especially for people who hate thongs & panty lines!" Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

20 A Bra That’s Barely-There (Yet Full-Coverage) Hanes Stretch-Knit Bra Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you want to wear a bra without feeling like you’re wearing a bra, then this full-coverage Hanes bra is for you. The knitted panels and ribbed band provide secure support and a natural shape, while the moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool and dry. The proprietary comfort-driven fabric stretches to all body shapes, making this ideal to wear on long-haul days. "This is the 3rd time I've ordered this bra! I absolutely love it," praised a reviewer. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

21 These Hanes Boyshorts That Give A Full-Coverage Fit Hanes Sporty Cotton Boyshort Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Listen up! When you put these boyshorts on, you won’t want to take them off. This wallet-friendly six-pack offers a ringspun cotton weave that moves with you. Designed with a sporty (yet cute) full-coverage fit, these also offer a specialized flexible waistband that ensures no digging in or riding up. “These have become my favorite undies to wear at home—breathable, good coverage, even a little bit of stretch as you wear them,” commented one customer. Available sizes: 5 — 9

22 A Comfort Bra Trio For The Daily Wearer Fruit of the Loom Cotton Stretch Extreme Comfort Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re a religious bra-wearer, this T-shirt bra trio is a necessity. Made of 100% cotton that feels super-soft on the skin, this bra is light and airy for a natural look. The unlined cups add just enough shape, while the thick straps help create your ideal lift. One fan wrote that “the first day I put this bra on” they “literally kept it on all day,” noting that it “wasn't hurting my shoulders, rubbing into my ribs nor riding up, ” and praised the set for being “soft, smooth and easy to put on and off” along with “easy to wear and super comfortable.” Available sizes: 34A — 42DD

23 The Fan-Favorite Panties That’ll Support You All Day Long Warner's Blissful Benefits Hipster Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Caution: These undies hug you in all the right places. That’s right — for the days when you need a little extra support, these silky panties lightly compress your abdominal area for a sculpted fit. One reviewer confessed, “They fit so nicely that I hurried and bought 2 more 3 packs! I am set for a long time now! These panties are soft, and do NOT ride up!” Perfect for your next big occasion or everyday wear, you’ll want these on-hand all the time. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

24 The Minimalist Bralette That Looks Like Second Skin Geyoga V-Neck Bralettes (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Simple, sleek, and stylish — what more could you want in an bralette? Made from a sweat-absorbing fabric that’s gentle on the skin, this bralette is entirely wireless for a featherweight feel. It provides light support and is “a saving grace on my shoulders and back,” according to one shopper. The adjustable straps don’t sacrifice comfort, and the neutral tones to choose from are ideal for a low-profile look. Available sizes: Small— XX-Large

25 These Super-Breathable Boyshort Undies R RUXIA Seamless Boyshort Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon The perfect hybrid between shorts and undies? A boyshort panty. Fabricated from a lightweight and breathable nylon blend, these seamless gems are easily concealed under any pants you choose to wear. The best part is these panties arrive tagless, which means you can say goodbye to the inner label that irritates your skin. Plus, “there’s a little soft meshy piece at the crotch that allows for some air flow which is very much welcomed in warmer temps,” added one buyer. “Good to know that I won’t sweat or overheat!” Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

26 A Lace Bralette That’s Laidback Lingerie Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Deep V Bralette Amazon $10 See On Amazon Complete with lace-covered cups that give you lightweight lift, this sugar-sweet bralette is an effortless version of your prettiest bra. It’s wireless, has removable foam cups, and debuts a plunging neckline that gives you the option to show cleavage. Shoppers sounded off in the reviews on the quality and feel of the lace: “My skin is usually mildly irritated by lace trimmed bras. My skin is not irritated with this one,” one commented. Another wrote that “the lace gives it a luxurious look and yet it feels as comfortable as a sports bra.” Available sizes: Small— XX-Large

27 And A Practical Cotton Panty With Pretty Lace Weallure Cotton Lace Brief Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon One reviewer swore that these high-waisted briefs were like “wearing a cloud on your bum.” (And who wouldn’t want that?) This five-pack is made from sturdy combed cotton that leaves a soft finish on the skin, and a hint of stretchy spandex. Each one features a lace banding on the top for a nicer feel without sacrificing full-coverage comfort. Buy these ASAP, then wonder why you didn’t get them sooner. Available sizes: Small— XX-Large

28 This Wireless T-Shirt Bra With Ultra-Smoothing Side Panels Warner's Blissful Benefits Side Smoothing Wirefree Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon Need secure support but want some extra smoothing? This side smoothing bra is your next new essential. It features a seamless band and side panels that blend into any outfit and gives a light, supportive lift that’ll be comfortable all day. Plus, it’s free of any underwires so you don’t have to worry about it poking you. One fan wrote, “I don't even feel like I have a bra on!!! Good support and no hard stays on the sides to dig into you.” Available sizes: 34B — 40C

29 A Super-Breathable Thong You’ll Forget About Entirely VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Is there anything worse than a visible panty line? The answer is no. These seamless thongs discreetly conceal themselves under your tightest leggings and clingiest skirts, where they promise not to ride up. With superior softness and plenty of colorways to choose from, you can slip these on for your next occasion and you’ll barely notice they’re there. One shopper vouched for their durability, writing, "I have washed them in the regular wash and dried them as normal too. And so far, they're holding up well. No seams have come undone!" Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

30 This Longline Sports Bra That Looks Like A Tank The Gym People Longline Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Finding a bra that is supportive enough to exercise in yet not too tight to relax is no easy task, but this longline sports bra makes it way easier. Made of breathable stretch performance fabric that’s soft and moisture-wicking, it’ll keep you cool and dry all day — even during your sweatiest gym session. It also gives great support with removable cups that will help you feel secure during high-impact workouts. “It's very well made and the padding removes easily,” said a happy shopper. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

31 The Everyday Undies You’ll Be Living In Hanes Low-Rise Cotton Hipster Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you struggle finding the perfect cotton panties and don’t know where to begin, then these Hanes undies are for you. The cotton material is naturally breathable and absorbent yet moisture-wicking, and the tag-free design keeps you from any skin irritation. One buyer raved, “The Hanes brand is synonymous with comfort and quality over the years,” calling them “my go-to for good fit every time!” Available sizes: 5 — 9

32 An Ultra-Comfy Wireless Bra That’s Smoothing Warner's Easy Does It Underarm-Smoothing Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made with super-soft fabric for long-lasting comfort, Warner’s smoothing bra is an absolute dream. It features seamless comfort that conceals any bulges, an easy hook-and-eye closure, and supportive straps. Plus, the wide band holds you in place all day and is easily hidden under any T-shirt. "I was amazed. Not only did it fit perfectly, but it didn't pad me out too much, and was just ridiculously comfortable. I can wear this all day," said one shopper. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

33 The Boxer Briefs That Are Perfect Under Skirts Fruit Of The Loom Fit For Me Boxer Briefs (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Fabricated from a sleek, lightweight microfiber, these Fruit of the Loom boxer briefs are a must-buy. The silky material prevents chafing and the smooth fit lies comfortably under clothes. Whether you’re using these for special occasion dressing or an everyday option, try them as soon as possible. "They are very comfortable and fit well. I think they would be especially nice to wear under shorts so thigh chafing is lessened," noted one buyer. Available sizes: 9 — 13

34 The Wireless Bra That’ll Give You Major Support Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift Wireless Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon A supportive shape that molds to your body and moisture-wicking fabric that keeps you cool all day? Yes please! Designed with cushioned straps for no-slide, no-dig shoulder comfort and with no itchy tags to remove, this Playtex bra is a game-changer for all-day wear. One buyer said it’s the "perfect amount of support and doesn't feel like the straps are digging in." Available sizes: 36B — 46D

