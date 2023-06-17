Shopping

The Coolest Clothes & Accessories On Amazon, According To Stylists
Written by Jenny White
If you find yourself thinking you have nothing to wear every morning and wishing that you had a personal stylist, you’ve come to the right place. I contacted a bunch of the top stylists to find out what clothing, shoes, and other accessories they’re personally reaching for. Scroll on to find 40 cool things — that are shockingly budget-friendly — on Amazon so they’ll show up on your doorstep fast so you can get right to styling.

1

These Cargo Pants For A Modern Streetwear Style

Multi-pocket cargo pants are all the rage on runways — in fact, Sabira Bandali, a shopping expert and the founder of Haul of Fame calls the style “the trend of the summer.” She specifically favors this pair of cargo pants because the price point is unbeatable and there are over 15 colors to choose from including variations of classic khaki and vibrant hues like red or pink. Plus, the relaxed fit and elastic high waist make this pick comfortable to wear.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 19

2

These Ballet Flats That Are The Cool Girl Shoe Of The Moment

Speaking of trends, Bandali named a silver ballet flat as “the cool girl shoe of the moment.” If you don’t want to shell out major cash for the pricey designer versions, these ballet flats for less than $30 are a great alternative. The flexible rubber soles are non-slip, while the footbed is made of soft latex for comfort, even when worn all day.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 11, including half sizes
  • Available colors: 9

3

This Drapey Dress For Your Next Special Event

Stumped on what to wear for an upcoming special occasion? Bandali has you covered. She recommends this Grecian-goddess-like dress, calling it “elegant, comfortable, and perfect for a summer day.” It features draping that’s positively swoon-worthy and dual slits in front that make it easier to move in.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 14

4

A Faux Leather Belt To Make Any Outfit Edgier

Bustiers, bodices, and breastplates might look chic on a runway, but they’re uncomfortable IRL. For a similar (yet much more wearable) vibe, Bandali has her eye on this thick faux-leather belt that’ll give your outfit “that extra edge and uniqueness.” It’s lined with velvet for added comfort and it can be configured in various ways thanks to the long ties.

  • Available sizes: 88 inches — 99 inches
  • Available colors: 9, plus 2-packs

5

This 2-Piece Set In A Trendy Lavender Shade

Bandali calls lavender the color of the year and this two-piece set showcases this gorgeous hue. According to the stylist, it’s “the perfect streetwear item to [...] bring calm and coolness wherever you go.” Its soft, lightweight fabric will be plenty comfortable. Grab it in a few other shades too — there are rich neutrals like champagne and green that are equally beautiful.

  • Available sizes: Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 8

6

This Elegant Velvet Bow To Finish Off Your Outfit For Less Than $10

Bandali suggests adding this velvet bow “to your messy bun or casual ponytail.” Secure it in your hair using the elastic band. And because the bow is detachable, the length can be adjusted as desired. It costs less than $10, so it’s a budget-friendly way to add polish to any outfit.

  • Available sizes: N/A
  • Available colors: 3

7

These Cat Eye Sunglasses That Are A Stylist’s Personal Fave

Personal stylist Sheena Paris rocks these cat eye sunglasses and always gets asked where they’re from. Shockingly the answer is Amazon — and they cost just $14. “I like a lighter colored pair of sunglasses to go with my summer whites,” she explains. And the vintage shape couldn't be any cooler.

  • Available sizes: N/A
  • Available colors: 5

8

These Heeled Mules That Look Like They’re Designer

Paris says these heeled mules look *exactly* like a pair from Manolo Blahnik — but they cost less than $50. The pointed toe, faux-suede fabric, and square buckle combine for an elevated style. And “the low heel makes them a great option for daily wear,” explains Paris.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 11, including half sizes
  • Available colors: 5

9

An Envelope-Style Straw Clutch For Less Than $20

“A straw clutch for summer is a great way to add a little texture to your look,” notes Paris. And this straw handbag is particularly purchase-worthy because it’s sizable enough to hold your essentials with a magnetic closure to keep everything secure. It’s less than $20, so even if you just grab it for vacations or special occasions, it’s absolutely worth it. A version with a shoulder strap is also available within the listing.

  • Available sizes: N/A
  • Available colors: 3

10

These Festival-Ready Bell Bottoms For Less Than $50

Bell bottoms are back according to Brian Lim, the founder and CEO of iHeartRaves. And this particular pair of bell-bottom jeans are his recommendation. They’re structured yet stretchy with a higher waist, two-button closure, and light distressing. And for less than $50, they’re budget-friendly, too.

  • Available sizes: 0 — 20
  • Available colors: 11

11

A Pair Of Chanel-Inspired Ballet Flats That A Stylist Has Been Wearing Nonstop

Ballet flats are a classic staple and Jackie Condura, a personal stylist and fashion blogger, named this $15 pair — with major Chanel-inspired vibes — as a personal favorite in her closet. “They go with everything and they're so comfortable [it’s] like walking on a cloud all day long. [...] The perfect blend of style and function for your feet with so many colors to choose from.”

  • Available sizes: 6 — 11, including half sizes
  • Available colors: 23

12

These Stretchy Flared Pants That Are Comfortable & Cute

To stick to the flared pants trend, Lim also suggests these stretchy pants, which are made from a blend of polyester and spandex (with an elastic waistband) for superior comfort — they’re akin to yoga pants but much more fashionable. There are some really great patterns to choose from, including a pretty gray and taupe tie-dye.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 15

13

A Pair Of Versatile Sandals With Chunky Braided Detailing

The fashion stylist of STILETT0B0SS, Marlene Anzaldua calls this braided pick the “perfect heeled sandal with the perfect heel height of 3 inches.” The showstopper of this pick is truly the dual braided straps — they’re chunky enough to make a statement, yet neutral enough to vibe with any outfit. Anzaldua said she’d style them with a pair of shorts, a button-down, a baseball hat, and some jewelry.

  • Available sizes: 5 — 11, including half sizes
  • Available colors: 8

14

This Sleek Satin Skirt With A Chic Midi Length

Anzaldua loves this silky satin skirt because it can be worn for nearly any occasion — formal or not. “You can dress it down with a t-shirt and sneakers and you can dress it up with a blazer, heels and a clutch,” she explains. The midi length is very now, and the elastic waistband allows for a comfortable fit. Choose from a bunch of vivid colors (including this gorgeous berry hue), as well as neutrals like black, gray, or beige to pair with a saturated top.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 18

15

This Fitted Maxi Dress With An Adjustable Tie-Front Top

Anzaldua recommends this maxi dress that looks like a top and skirt set. It’s a one-piece pick, so you never have to worry about the top part accidentally slipping out of place — especially because the tie-front is adjustable for a custom fit. Wear it for date night, girls' night, or any outing, and Anzaldua said it’d look extra chic paired with an open-toe sandal and a cool pair of sunnies (like the pair below).

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 21

16

These Retro-Inspired Sunglasses For Less Than $15

If you want to bring some ‘90s fashion into your wardrobe today, these rectangular sunglasses are the way to go — and they cost less than $15, so you don’t have to splurge to pull it off. Anzaldua said she loves these sunnies for beach days or brunch with the gals and recommends pairing them with any casual look. The sunglasses feature plastic frames and UV-coated lenses for protection against the sun.

  • Available sizes: N/A
  • Available colors: 12

17

A Wardrobe Staple With A Twist

Anzaldua refers to this tank top as “the shirt you didn't know you needed.” And she couldn’t be more right. An ode to the ‘80s, the top features shoulder pads — they’re having a major moment again — making this pick a step above your average tee. It’s made from a cotton blend for softness, and the flowy fit is supremely comfortable.

  • Available sizes: Small — Large
  • Available colors: 8

18

This Compact Steamer With 8,000+ 5-Star Reviews

The clothes on this list are cute, but if they’re wrinkly, they’ll put a damper on your look. To help, Anzaldua’s go-to is this hand-held steamer, which she indicates “always steams all my clothes to perfection.” It heats up in just 40 seconds and has dual heat settings — low for delicates and high for heavier fabrics. In addition to its wrinkle-removing abilities, the steamer removes up to 99.9% of bacteria.

  • Available sizes: N/A
  • Available colors: 2

19

These Comfy Palazzo Pants That Come In 20 Shades

These palazzo pants are equal parts comfort and chicness. They’re made from polyester and spandex, making them super stretchy, and the wide, flowy legs allow you to move totally unrestricted. Anzaldua recommends pairing this pick with a fitted top and notes that you can take the look from day to night with a simple shoe swap.

  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 20

20

This Seagrass Straw Bag That Screams Summer

Anzaldua puts it best: “This woven bag makes any [outfit] look instantly more chic.” It’s made of a hand-woven seagrass with an interior lining that drawstrings shut to prevent your items from accidentally falling out. Pair it with a flowy dress and sandals to round out the vacay-ready look. It’s also available in black and off-white in the listing.

  • Available sizes: N/A
  • Available colors: 3

21

A Set Of Clips To Change Up Clothing & Accessories You Already Own

This five-pack of ring clips is Anzaldua’s little secret. They can be used to totally change up the look of scarves, shirts, and skirts in a snap (Anzaldua particularly finds them useful for adding shape to oversize clothing) — just slide the fabric through the top and then the bottom to secure it. The set comes with five clips in various metal finishes to vibe with any look.

22

This Flouncy Mini Dress That Comes In Great Patterns

Kim Appelt, a celebrity stylist and the author of Style for Everybody, couldn’t recommend this mini dress enough. It’s “easy to throw on, roll in a beach bag for later and keeps you cool on hot days,” she says. And let’s not forget how adorable it is with its twisted front, tie-back, and swingy shape that’ll twirl with you. There are a bunch of fun prints, like this checkerboard one, and various florals.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large
  • Available colors: 11

23

These Dreamy Sandals That Mold To The Shape Of Your Feet

Appelt recommends these slide-on pillow sandals because they’re comfortable (adjustable straps for the win) and because they “elevate your vibe.” The thick foam that they’re made from will mold to the shape of your feet and it’ll help with shock absorption as well. The size and color range are fantastic, too.

  • Available sizes: 5.5 — 16
  • Available colors: 17

24

An Airy Crochet Dress That Can Also Be Used As A Beach Cover-Up

Whether you slip it over a swimsuit as a cover-up or wear it on its own, this unique crochet dress is totally on-trend for the season. Plus, Appelt adds that the material “keeps you cool on hot days [so] you can still be dressed up without sweating buckets.” It features strings at the waist that allow you to make adjustments for a custom fit, and it comes in both neutrals and brights to suit any style.

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 10

25

This Denim Maxi Skirt That’s Making A Major Revival

Maxi skirts are yet again taking the fashion world by storm and this particular denim skirt option is versatility at its finest. Appelt says, “They have a 90’s feel and flair to them when they made their revival in the grunge era.” The skirt is made from a blend of fabrics, so it’s structured but not stiff. And it comes in four different washes ranging from light to dark.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large
  • Available colors: 4

26

An Oversize Blazer That’ll Dress Up Any Look For Less Than $30

“Oversized blazers are an essential piece for any fashionista's closet, offering versatility when dressing up or down and adding sophistication to any ensemble,” explains Nina Vargas, a celebrity business strategist and stylist. She chose this particular relaxed-fit blazer for its “excellent quality for year-round wearability.” The fabric is soft and smooth, yet sturdy with a relaxed fit. And for less than $30, you can’t pass it up.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — 6X
  • Available colors: 2

27

This Versatile Scarf Available In 65 Patterns

Once you grab one of these silky scarves for less than $10, it’ll be hard to resist coming back for more — there are a whopping 65 gorgeous prints to choose from, including florals, geometric options, and more. Vargas is a particularly big fan of these scarves because they can “add an unexpected pop of color or print to any ensemble, whether worn around your neck, headwrap style or even as [a] belt.”

  • Available sizes: 27.5 x 27.5 inches
  • Available colors: 65

28

These Gold-Plated Chunky Hoops With A 4.6-Star Overall Rating

Vargas refers to these chunky gold hoops as an “indispensable fashion must-have” that’ll never look outdated — it’s definitely worthwhile to grab a pair or two for your jewelry collection. They’re lightweight for comfort and they’re hypoallergenic and lead- and -nickel-free to prevent irritation. If yellow gold isn’t your thing, these hoops are available in white gold and rose gold as well.

  • Available sizes: 20 mm, 30 mm
  • Available colors: 3

29

This Soft Ruffled Dress In Flirty Florals

Appelt recommends choosing mini dresses that “have some stretch and soft material to keep you comfortable,” like this mini dress. It’s made from soft, skin-friendly fabric with various pretty details like a smocked waist, tiered skirt, and flutter sleeves. It comes in several great floral prints in the listing.

  • Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 6

30

This $16 Faux Leather Tote That Comes In More Than 160 Hues

This faux leather tote is Vargas’ personal recommendation thanks to “its variety of colors and high quality construction.” This pick comes in over 160 shades, so there’s a color to match any outfit you have in mind. The magnetic closure will ensure the bag stays shut when worn, and the tassel adds a little extra style.

  • Available sizes: Small & Large
  • Available colors: 163

31

These Retro Sunglasses With A Cool Oval Shape

Rosie Mangiarotti, the founder of Perkies, loves a good pair of sunnies to elevate any summer look. She says these retro-inspired sunglasses have a “timeless design and vintage vibe” to “add a touch of nostalgia and sophistication to any outfit.” The metal frame is ultra-sturdy — so you can toss them in your bag without fear of breaking — and the UV-coated lenses offer protection for your eyes.

  • Available sizes: N/A
  • Available colors: 8

32

This Lightweight Shirt That Can Be Worn Multiple Ways

Wear it as a dress or swimsuit cover-up, or even knot it to make it a top; however you rock this long-sleeve pick, it’ll look stylish. It comes recommended by Chantelle Hartman Malarkey, an interior designer and fashion stylist, who also loves the fact that it’s “extremely easy to throw in a suitcase and throw on pool side!” The material is lightweight and it’s available in a bunch of colors ranging from subtle shades for a neutral aesthetic to vivid hues to make a statement.

  • Available sizes: One size (for S — XL)
  • Available colors: 20

33

A Highly Rated Matching 2-Piece Ensemble

Hartman Malarkey says that matching sets are in right now and this two-piece set is her personal recommendation because it’s easy to wear and style. “They are perfect for everything from vacation pool side, to grabbing coffee with friends or playing with your kids at a park,” she explains. And when you factor in that you’re getting both a short sleeve top and a pair of drawstring shorts with this pick, the price tag is extremely good — that’s less than $20 per piece.

  • Available sizes: Small — X-Large
  • Available colors: 23

34

A Workout Set That Is Also Great For Lounging

It doesn’t matter if you’re actually working out or just wearing this matching two-piece set casually, it will “immediately [make] you look [put] together and stylish,” notes Hartman Malarkey. Both pieces in the set are moisture-wicking and stretchy thanks to a blend of nylon, polyester, and spandex. The leggings feature a high waistband that won’t roll down as you move and the top has removable padding.

  • Available sizes: Small — Large
  • Available colors: 9

35

These Silicone Nipple Covers That A Stylist Has Used For Years

Not only has Grace Thomas, the personal stylist and founder of Builtgracefully, personally used these silicone nipple covers for years, but she has also turned lots of her clients on to them as well. They work well if you don’t want to wear a bra but would like a little extra coverage — they stick right on and will stay in place for up to 12 hours. Best yet, they can be washed and re-worn, saving you money in the long run.

  • Available sizes: Small, Large
  • Available colors: 5

36

A Pair Of Havaianas Flip-Flops That’ll Last Season After Season

Everyone needs a pair of durable flip-flops in their collection, and Thomas says that these Havaianas sandals are a no-brainer. “I love the slim version which looks a bit more elevated than a basic thong sandal. Style these with wide leg trousers, mini dresses and for a day at the beach,” she explains. They’re comfortable, non-slip, and lightweight. Plus, they come in nearly endless color options.

  • Available sizes: 1 — 15, including half, narrow, and children's options
  • Available colors: 85

37

This Long, Flowy Caftan For Day Or Night

Personal stylist Christina Stein says that this long caftan lets you maximize the pieces you pack on your next trip — and as a bonus, it doesn’t easily wrinkle. “Wear the caftan by day at the pool and at night add a chain belt, heels, and a nano bag,” she explains. It’s made from soft rayon fabric with a flowy fit for ultimate comfort. Go with a pretty pattern or a solid color (or both).

  • Available sizes: One size
  • Available colors: 13

38

These Decorative Safety Pins For Quick Fixes & Added Style

If you have a pair of pants (or any other clothing item) that is a bit too big, Anzaldua recommends utilizing these stylish safety pins for a better fit — and they double as an accessory, too. The set comes with nine pins with various decorative faux pearls, rhinestones, and beaded accents.

39

This Silky Slip That’s Completely Effortless

Melony Huber, a stylist, buyer, and the co-founder of La Peony, is fond of a good silky slip dress. “It’s so easy to style and effortless to wear. You can dress up with heels or down with flats and sneakers.” The midi length is oh-so-chic and it features a slit on the side. I’m personally eyeing the cobalt shade, but with 25 options, you’ll surely find a new favorite.

  • Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X
  • Available colors: 25

40

This Swimsuit Cover-Up With Stylish Details

Both Amazon reviewers and Huber have tons of positive things to say about this swimsuit cover-up. “It is versatile and can go from pool side to lunch in an instant,” Huber explains. It’s made from a soft, yet breathable material (with a little stretch) so that you don’t get overheated while wearing it. And the side split, cuffed sleeves, and asymmetrical hem take it from average to amazing.

  • Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large
  • Available colors: 19