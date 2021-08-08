50 Stylish Things That Are Really, Really Cheap On Amazon

You’ve probably noticed that when you wear an outfit that makes you look put together, you actually feel more confident, which is why fashion is such an important part of our day-to-day lives. But looking great doesn’t have to cost a fortune, and (in fact) there are tons of stylish things that are really cheap on Amazon.

For cost-effective shopping, keep an eye out for classic staple pieces that complement your existing wardrobe. For example, this solid-colored sleeveless romper can be dressed up with heels or dressed down with your favorite sneakers, and this versatile V-neck tee with a wrap-front detail can be worn with jeans, skirts, or trousers, depending on the occasion. (Of course, it’s also fun to indulge in trendy pieces, like these ‘90s-inspired rectangular sunglasses or this throwback bucket hat.)

You can also save a few bucks by purchasing clothing that comes in multiples, like this four-pack of versatile racerback tank tops or this set of two faux leather belts with retro-inspired metallic buckles. These budget-friendly items are the kinds of things you’ll wear day after day, which means you’ll get even more bang for your buck

Scientific studies have shown that how you dress can affect the way you think and behave, which is a good excuse for shopping if I ever saw one. So whether you’re looking to revamp your wardrobe for the upcoming season or simply wanting to add a couple of bold statement pieces to your outfit rotation, I’ve got you covered.

1 These Cubic Zirconia Studs In 5 Sizes Wssxc Cubic Zirconia Stud Earrings Set (5 Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon You might mistake these stud earrings for diamonds, but they’re actually made from cubic zirconia, which has the same luxe appearance without the lofty price tag. This set of five pairs includes studs in various sizes, all of which are set in stainless steel posts that won’t irritate sensitive ears. You can choose from settings in shades of gold, rose gold, or silver. Available colors: 3

2 A 10-Pack Of Cheeky Underwear Alyce Intimates Lace Boyshort Panties (10-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Stock up on this 10-pack of delicate lace panties that comes in a variety of pretty shades, like coral, sage green, and sky blue. The cheeky underwear is lightweight and stretchy for all-day comfort. Pick a bright color palette or stick to pale pastels — either way, you’ll find yourself reaching for these hip-hugging undies again and again. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors and styles: 3

3 This Stylish Wrap-Front Tee VETIOR Deep V-Neck Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon With a cropped fit, this modal shirt features a criss-cross detail in the front for an extra layer of style, and it’s perfect for pairing with a high-waisted skirt or a pair of jeans. It comes in easygoing neutrals as well as eye-catching neon colors, so you can find the shade that complements the other items in your closet. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 44

4 A Pair Of Ultra-Soft Joggers Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Joggers Amazon $20 See On Amazon These joggers are so soft, you might never want to take them off. Made from a terry fleece material, the slim-fit sweatpants run down to your ankles and have an elastic drawstring waist. They’re available in a handful of colors and patterns, including cantaloupe, green camouflage, and pink tie-dye. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

5 Some Faux Leather Belts With O-Shaped Buckles SANNSTHS Faux Leather Double O-Ring Belts (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Made from faux leather, these belts have front buckles with groovy double-O rings that add a retro touch to any outfit. The pack comes with two different colors, and you can even opt for cool prints and textures, like leopard print and snakeskin. Wear them to cinch jeans, dresses, and skirts. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and style combos: 9

6 These Sleek Skinny Jeans From Levi Strauss Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women's Modern Skinny Jeans Amazon $25 See On Amazon These Levi’s Gold Label skinny jeans are made from a cotton-polyester blend, making them some of the stretchiest (and comfiest) denim around. With a mid-rise waist and zip fly, they hug your body all the way down to the ankles. They’re a foolproof staple, and you can choose from several different washes, from light blue to black. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 13

7 A Swingy Tank Dress You Can Wear Anywhere Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Whether you’re running errands or going to a friend’s barbecue, this tank dress will have your back. Made from stretchy material, the flowy scoop-neck garment falls to just above your knees, and it’s available in solids and stripes. Dress for the occasion by pairing it with sneakers, flats, sandals, or even heels. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 13

8 This Wire-Free Bra That Converts Into A Racerback Bali Desire All Over Lace Wire-Free Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re craving support without wires, this is the bra for you. It’s made with soft and stretchy nylon with a lace overlay that adds a pretty touch, and the spacer cups support your natural shape. Plus, for lots of versatility, the adjustable straps allow you to convert this into a racerback bra. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 11

9 Some ‘90s-Inspired Rectangular Shades BUTABY Rectangle Sunglasses (2-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon The ‘90s are calling in the form of these rectangular sunglasses that come in a variety of fun tints and colors. With built-in UV protection, you can wear these babies while driving, at the beach, or just knocking around town. You get two pairs in a pack, so you can switch up your look whenever you feel like it. Go for sleek black, sophisticated tortoiseshell, or trendy light pink shades. Available colors and styles: 11

10 A 4-Pack Of Moisture-Wicking Tanks For The Gym Cosy Pyro Workout Tank Tops (4-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Keep cool and dry while exercising with the help of these workout tank tops. Made from sweat-wicking fabric, they’re lightweight and flowy, with an open-back muscle-shirt cut that allows for extra ventilation. Pair it with a sports bra and a pair of leggings, and you’re ready to hit the gym. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and pattern combos: 10

11 These Strappy Sandals With Cork Footbeds CUSHIONAIRE Luna Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon With genuine suede insoles and flexible cork footbeds, these sandals go easy on your feet. The top straps feature adjustable buckles for a perfect fit, and they come in colors like black, white, and stone. Several customers have said they’re just as comfortable as the name-brand version, but (thankfully) much cheaper. Available sizes: 6 — 11 (wide options available)

Available colors and patterns: 14

12 The Chic Floppy Hat That Comes In Tons Of Colors Lanzom Lady Wide-Brim Floppy Hat Amazon $17 See On Amazon Protect your face from the sun in style with this wide-brim floppy hat with a faux leather band. There’s only one bad thing about this hat: having to pick from the myriad of fun shades. From understated colors like khaki and camel, to brights like red, royal blue, and even hot pink, there’s one to suit every taste. Available colors: 42

13 This Flirty Mini Dress With Ruffles Dokotoo Ruffle Floral Print Mini Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Feeling flirty? This mini dress will match your mood. Lightweight, sheer, and flowy, it features a tiered hem and ruffles. This romantic dress is perfect for brunch, bridal showers, and dinner dates, and you can choose from several delicate floral patterns, or stick to a classic solid black. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 14

14 A Sleeveless Romper You Can Dress Up Or Down PRETTYGARDEN Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon The possibilities are endless with this sleeveless scoop-neck romper. Made from stretchy material, the jumpsuit cinches at the waist with a drawstring, and the generous side pockets are great for storing your keys. Dress it down with sneakers or dress it up with high heels and a necklace. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

15 This Romantic Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress R.Vivimos Ruffled Maxi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon With billowy, off-shoulder sleeves and a ruched bodice, this maxi dress has a romantic silhouette that’s just begging to be worn to beaches, museums, wedding receptions, and picnics. Made from airy cotton, it’s available in white, pastels, and rich jewel tones. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

16 A Pair Of Delicate Cuff Earrings Made With 14-Karat Gold PAVOI 14K Gold-Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Amazon $14 See On Amazon Plated in 14-karat gold, these stainless steel cuff earrings add a subtle and sophisticated touch to any outfit. They come in rose gold, white gold, and yellow gold, and the cubic zirconia stones give the appearance of tiny sparkly diamonds. Available colors: 3

17 An Off-The-Shoulder Dress With Leg Slits Floerns Off-Shoulder Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon This rayon maxi dress has a ruched bodice and off-the-shoulder sleeves for a summery look that’ll never go out of the style. The two leg slits add extra airflow (and a little flirty style), and there are many patterns to choose from, like gorgeous florals, as well as a gingham print for a farmhouse-chic vibe. Wear it with a floppy hat and sandals for a vacation-ready look. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 21

18 The Tee With An Asymmetrical Neckline SheIn One-Shoulder T-Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon You may have plenty of T-shirts in your closet, but I can guarantee you don’t have one with a neckline this unique. The asymmetrical shoulder cutout on this shirt makes a bold, eye-catching statement, and it instantly elevates your standard jeans-and-tee game. Stick with sophisticated black, or opt for light blue or bright yellow. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 6

19 This 3-Pack Of Strappy Sports Bras Evercute Criss-Cross Sport Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Hit the gym, hiking trail, or yoga studio in these chic sports bras with criss-cross details in the back. A wide band below the chest provides extra coverage, so you can wear these bras as tank tops, and the soft pads can be removed for lighter support. They’re sweat-wicking and come in lots of color options. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available color combos: 10

20 These Cotton Sports Bras With Light Coverage Fruit of the Loom Cotton Pullover Sports Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a sports bra that doesn’t feel constricting, look no further than Fruit of the Loom’s cotton pullover bras. This pack of three bralettes have a hint of spandex, so they stretch to hug your body, but the thin spaghetti straps make them less bulky than traditional sports bras. They’re ideal for light exercise activities like yoga or pilates, or for just lounging around the house. Available sizes: 32 — 44

Available colors and styles: 26

21 A Pair Of Comfy Slide-On Sandals FUNKYMONKEY Double-Buckle Sandals Amazon $19 See On Amazon If a pair of Birkenstocks and Crocs had a baby, it would result in these sandals. Made from flexible EVA foam, the comfy and waterproof sandals have two thick buckle straps that can be adjusted for a snug fit, and they’re available in a huge variety of colors and patterns, so you can find some that add a pop of color to your favorite outfit. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors and styles: 40

22 The Stretchy Jersey Bike Shorts You’ll Wear Constantly Hanes Jersey Bike Shorts Amazon $10 See On Amazon When exercising, comfort is key, and these cotton jersey bike shorts fit the bill. The stretchy shorts move with your body as you run, lunge, and jump, and the mid-thigh hem provides just the right amount of coverage. Don’t worry about these shorts being see-through — the material is thick enough to remain opaque as you move. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 26

23 This Basic Cotton Tee With Raglan Sleeves Hanes Stretch Cotton Raglan-Sleeve Tee Amazon $12 See On Amazon Hanes’ raglan-sleeve tee is basic in the best way — it’s easy to wear and goes with everything. With a wide scoop neck and 3/4-length sleeves, this shirt creates a classic silhouette that feels totally timeless. Not to mention, the cotton material is super soft. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

24 A Breezy Cover-Up For The Beach Jeasona Crochet Bathing Suit Cover-Up Amazon $19 See On Amazon In between dips in the ocean or pool, throw on this crochet swimsuit cover-up that’s a vacation essential. Made from 100% cotton, it falls to the mid-thigh, and is lightweight, flowy, and effortlessly chic. Available sizes: One size

Available colors and styles: 5

25 These Workout Capris With A Cool Leg Detail JUST MY SIZE Active Pieced Stretch Capri Amazon $15 See On Amazon Ditch your plain workout capris and go for this pair with a cool color-block detail on the leg. The polyester-spandex material is sweat-wicking and stretchy, hugging your legs from the wide waistband down to your calves. They offer great coverage during any workout activity, and won’t become see-through as you lunge and stretch. Available sizes: 1X- — 5X-Large

Available colors and styles: 5

26 A Keepsake Necklace With Your Initial On It M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklace Amazon $15 See On Amazon With a delicate paperclip-style chain, this necklace includes an adorable charm with your initial on it. The chain itself is made of durable brass and plated with 14-karat gold for an elegant finish. The piece of jewelry comes in a dainty jewelry box, so it’s ready to be gifted as soon as you receive it. Give it it to a partner, friend, family member, or yourself.

27 The Workout Tank Top With An Open Back Mippo Open-Back Workout Shirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon Workout clothes don’t have to be boring — for example, this rayon tank top features an open back that closes at the bottom with a tie-knot. Available in sleeveless and short-sleeve styles, it keeps your body ventilated, but it’s also just plain stylish. When you’re finished with your yoga or barre class, this top can be worn while running errands, grabbing coffee, or simply hanging out at home. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 20

28 This Floral Mini Dress With Bell Sleeves ONEYIM Floral Mini Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon When the weather gets warm, throw on this breezy mini dress for barbecues, dates, and backyard gatherings. This off-the-shoulder number features a ruched bodice and dramatic bell sleeves, and it hits above the knees for a fun and flirty silhouette. Plus, there are so many floral, tropical, and even polka dot patterns to choose from. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 20

29 The One-Shoulder Bikini With Rave Reviews MOOSLOVER One-Shoulder High-Waisted Bikini Amazon $26 See On Amazon With high-waisted bottoms and a unique one-shoulder top, this bikini set is not your typical swimsuit. An added side-tie detail sits at the rib cage, and you can choose from colors like black, teal, red, and even leopard print. One reviewer wrote, “This bathing suit is so cute!!!! The material is nice, thick and NOT see through…and NOT cheap feeling! The fit is perfect.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available color and styles: 15

30 These Faux Leather Sandals With A Metallic Detail Mtzyoa Flat Sandals Amazon $22 See On Amazon Made with rubber soles and faux leather straps, these sandals are comfy and good-looking. They come in a variety of styles, including this pair with an oversized metallic chain on the top, but you’ll also find designs with bows, pearls, and braided faux leather. The flat heel is ideal for walking, and the slip-on style makes them an instant go-to. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors and styles: 36

31 A Super Stretchy Pair Of Jeggings No Nonsense Stretch Denim Leggings with Pockets Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you love jeans but wish they were more like leggings, let me introduce you to these denim stretch pants made from a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex for an ultra-flexible fit. The front has a pair of faux pockets and a faux fly, while the back has a pair of functional pockets for stashing small items. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

32 This Minimalist Tennis Bracelet That’s So Gorgeous PAVOI 14K Gold-Plated Cubic Zirconia Tennis Bracelet Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whether or not you play tennis, you can still get this intricate tennis bracelet made with cubic zirconia stones. It comes in three different metallic finishes — rose gold, white gold, and yellow gold — and the little gems are set in 14-karat gold-plated posts. This bracelet is also hypoallergenic, so those with sensitive skin can feel confident while wearing it. Available colors: 3

33 These Versatile Racerback Tank Tops SATINIOR Basic Crop Tank Tops (4-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon When it’s hot outside, sleeves definitely become optional, and this pack of four racerback tank tops can be worn with just about anything — shorts, jeans, skirts, joggers, and more. You get four different colors in a set, giving you so many different outfit options. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available color combos: 7

34 A Cozy Tie-Front Sweater Dress With Oversized Sleeves R.Vivimos Knit Sweater Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Stay warm and stylish in this knit dress with long balloon sleeves. Made from a cotton-blend material, the dress has a crew neckline and a tie-front waist that will remind you of your favorite sweatshirt. The short hem hits around mid-thigh, so you’ll definitely want to layer it with a pair of stockings and chunky boots when the weather gets chilly. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 31

35 This One-Shoulder Crop Top PRETTODAY One-Shoulder Crop Top Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re looking to make a bold statement with your ensemble, go for this one-shoulder crop top. The 100% cotton garment is soft, breathable, and perfect for sunny days, and since it comes in every color of the rainbow, you can pick the hue that fits your style best. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

36 The Bucket Hat That’s The Definition Of The ‘90s The Hat Depot Cotton Bucket Hat Amazon $12 See On Amazon Bucket hats have become one of summer’s hottest trends, with tons of social media influencers sporting the laid-back accessory. This one is made from soft cotton, with brass eyelets on either side, and it comes in nearly 40 colors and designs. The flexible hat can be easily folded up for compact storage, so you can take it with you while traveling. Wear it for an extra layer of sun protection while camping, hiking, or just walking around town. Available colors: 38

37 A Sweet Wrap-Front Dress That Comes in Fun Patterns Relipop V-Neck Wrap Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon Available in fun polka dots, flirty florals, and sassy animal prints, this mini dress is great for expressing your unique style. A charming tie-front detail sits right below the bust, with a ruffle hem cascading down to the thigh-length hem. With a V-neckline and short sleeves, this garment is ideal for warm weather outings. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

38 This Lacy Tank With A Criss-Cross Front Romwe Lace Criss-Cross Tank Amazon $18 See On Amazon A unique criss-cross front detail and delicate lace make this tank top stand out from the crowd. Stretchy and lightweight, it’s ideal on its own for warm days, but can also be layered underneath a jacket or a cardigan when the temperature drops. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors: 17

39 The Lacy Push-Up Bra That Fits Perfectly Smart & Sexy Signature Lace Push-Up Bra Amazon $12 See On Amazon For those of us who loathe bra shopping, we can happily rely on the reviews of customers, and this lacy push-up bra has earned 4,800 perfect ratings. The padded bra has a lifting effect, and the scalloped lace is flirty and romantic. Not to mention, its affordable price point beats going to the department store. “This one's push up padding is perfect!” one reviewer wrote. “I will continue buying the different colors till I get the whole set!” Available sizes: 32A — 42DD

Available colors: 12

40 A Ruched Wrap Skirt With A High Waist SheIn Slit Wrap Maxi Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon When you wear this wrap-front maxi skirt, you’ll immediately want to pack your bags and head someplace tropical. With a front slit and draped sides, this skirt gracefully moves with your body, and it’s available in understated neutrals, rich jewel tones, and florals. Plus, an elastic waistband makes this skirt as comfortable as it is chic. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 39

41 This High-Waisted Bikini Set In Bold Colors & Prints RUUHEE High-Waisted Triangle Bikini Set Amazon $14 See On Amazon Throw on this bikini set, and you’re instantly ready for the beach or pool. The triangle top has removable pads for adjustable coverage, and the high-waisted bottoms have a cheeky cut. “This is by far the best bikini I’ve EVER owned. I feel sooo confident in it & also very secure,” raved one happy customer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 28

42 A Pair Of Bootcut Jeans With A Worn-In Feel Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Bootcut Jeans Amazon $18 See On Amazon Channel your inner cowgirl with these Levi’s bootcut jeans that have a vintage, pre-worn look and a snug, hip-hugging fit. The mid-rise waistband has a zipper closure, with deep front and back pockets. Choose from light, medium, and dark washes. Available sizes: 2 — 24

Available washes: 3

43 Some Chic Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings wowshow 14K Gold-Plated Hoops Amazon $13 See On Amazon Elevate any outfit by wearing these hoop earrings plated in 14-karat gold. Available in four sizes and three finishes, the thick hoops are an affordable way to add a bit of bling to your wardrobe. Plus, several reviewers have stated that these earrings don’t irritate their sensitive ears. Available sizes: 4

Available colors: 3

44 This Boatneck Dress That’s Comfy & Casual Amazon Essentials Boatneck Swing Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This boatneck dress has a classic A-line silhouette, and the 3/4-length sleeves are not too long and not too short — just right. Made from a viscose-elastane blend, this jersey dress is soft and stretchy, and goes equally well with sneakers, sandals, or dressed-up ballet flats. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

45 These Blue Light Glasses For Anyone Who Works On A Computer TIJN Blue Light-Blocking Glasses (2-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon If your job requires you to spend hours in front of a computer screen, it’s a good idea to invest in these blue light-blocking glasses. The lenses shield your eyes from the blue light emitted by your electronic devices, which means they’ll help prevent eyestrain and keep your circadian rhythm intact. With a rounded shape and a variety of colored and transparent frames, these glasses will also add a sophisticated touch to your office ensemble. Available color combos: 4

46 A V-Neck Swing Dress You’ll Want To Wear Every Day Lock and Love V-Neck Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Here’s a V-neck mini dress that’s so easy to style, you’ll want to wear it every single day. With short sleeves, and an empire waistline, this graceful garment swings with every step. It comes in several vibrant shades, from aqua blue to olive green to mustard yellow. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 21

47 The Matching Monochrome Workout Set Jetjoy Workout Set Amazon $28 See On Amazon Never worry about matching your sports bra to your leggings again. This matching workout set comes with a top and bottom made from a stretchy nylon-spandex blend. The V-neck bra provides flexible support, while the high-waisted leggings offer full coverage. Pick from eight alluring shades, including burnt orange, lavender, and light green. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 8

48 A Classic T-Shirt With A Slim Fit Hanes Nano T-Shirt Amazon $8 See On Amazon This 100% cotton T-shirt is pre-shrunk for a slim fit that looks great both tucked and untucked. With a ribbed crew neckline and short sleeves, this is your go-to tee that you can wear year-round, and at such an affordable price, you can stock up on multiple colors like classic white, deep navy blue, and heather gray. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 24

49 This Slinky Satin Midi Dress xxxiticat Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whether you’re headed to a cocktail party or wedding, this satin slip dress will have you looking and feeling totally confident. With slinky spaghetti straps and a cowl neckline, this midi-length dress has a relaxed but body-conscious fit that drapes around your frame. Choose from colors like emerald green, gold, and even hot pink. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 37