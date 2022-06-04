These Bras & Underwear Are Wildly Popular On Amazon Because They Look Good On Everyone

Hot take: If your undergarments don’t fit properly, your entire outfit is off. (Insert panic vibes here.) Don’t freak out: I’m here to help, obviously. I am a big believer in getting the best of the best — for less. So, I went straight to Amazon to find that good good on the cheap.

I dug through pages and pages of bras and underwear, from underwires to skimpy G-strings and seamless panties that are, you know, actually invisible. Now, I’m ready to share my findings: These bras and underwear are wildly popular because they look good on absolutely everyone... And I have the rave reviews to back. It. Up.

1 Fan-Favorite Sports Bras In 100% Breathable Cotton Fruit of the Loom Cotton Pullover Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Found: your new favorite loungewear bras. Fruit of the Loom’s 100% cotton pullover sports bras are breathable, comfortable, and wallet-friendly, meaning they’re practically perfection. Better yet? You get three in one $14 pack. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see comments like “best easy-going, low-maintenance everyday bra ever,” and shoppers swearing it’s “the most comfortable bra I've ever worn!” Choose between this classic spaghetti-strap style (that’s comes in ruched and lace-trimmed options) along with a set of trusty racerback bras. Available sizes: 32 — 44

Available colors: 30

2 This Convertible Lace Bra That’s So Pretty — And Does It Sans Wire Bali Lace Desire Wireless Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Wireless bras might be comfortable, but for some reason, they’re usually pretty utilitarian-looking. Well, I am here to tell you that your chest can have the best of both worlds with this Bali convertible bra. Fabricated from nylon and spandex lace that's not scratchy in the slightest, it's lightly lined to provide shape and support with a hook-and-eye closure that guarantees a customized fit. Wear it traditionally or criss-cross the straps for racerback tanks and dresses. “I AM OBSESSED WITH THIS BRA! It supports, lifts, and makes my girls look great,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 11

3 Cult-Favorite Cotton Undies That Are A Far Cry From Granny Territory OPIBOO Cotton Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon All right, my friends, I know that sometimes a full-coverage panty is beyond necessary. So, here are my favorites: OPIBOO’s cotton underwear are comfortably high-waisted and trimmed with the cutesiest lace on the planet. There are also minimalist options with contrasting piping if that's more your speed. “These panties are awesome. Very comfortable. They don’t roll down, don’t ride up, don’t get in your crack, legs don’t cut into you. They stay right where they are supposed to without any pinching anywhere,” one customer confirmed. With more than 10,000 ratings, they have 4.4 stars. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 6

4 The Comfy Sports Bra With A Handy-Dandy Front Closure Fruit of the Loom Women's Front Close Sports Bra Amazon $14 See On Amazon Personally, I love the ease of front-closure loungewear bras: This Fruit of the Loom version fits the bill — and then some. It’s made from a soft cotton blend, with a good amount of spandex for some comfortable stretch. The mesh panels in the straps also help keep you cool while you sweat if you decide to wear it when exercising. “I love that the straps give it a wide neck so i can wear it with many styles of shirts without my bra peeking out,” wrote one Amazon reviewer. Available sizes: 34 — 48

Available colors: 6

5 A Best-Selling Longline Sports Bra That Feels Like Boutique Fitness Gear THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Wirefree Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Love lululemon pieces but don’t want to dish out the big bucks? Well, THE GYM PEOPLE’s longline wire-free sports bra is the lookalike you need in your life — STAT. "I recently bought the Align top from Lululemon...and was sooo happy to find this because it is 100% comparable," one customer confirmed. Suitable for low, medium and high-impact activities, this thing has a built-in sports bra with removable padding. Another selling point? You can wear this moisture-wicking tank on the weekend as a crop top with jeans or a skirt. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 14

6 The Stretchiest Seamless Bandeau To Deliver Big Kardashian Energy Venbond Seamless Bandeau Tube Top Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Doesn’t this ruched-front bandeau bra look like something Kim K. would wear? Except this one is only $19 and comes in a three-pack. It’s seamless, stretchy, and has removable padding. “OMG I love them! They are super super comfortable, nice wide bands[...] and they go with every cute outfit I have,” one shopper gushed. You can wear it as a tube top, too, with a maxi skirt on scorching days — because why not? There are no rules, folks. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 6

7 These Ultra Popular Panties Available In The Prettiest Multi Packs Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Boasting more than 82,000 five-star ratings, you know these Amazon Essentials bikini briefs are somethin’ special. Constructed from cotton with a hint of spandex for stretch, these babies are soft like butter and a joy for your bum. “I love these underwear so much that I bought three more packs. These are pretty much the exact same as my Gap underwear with the exception of less expensive (can't beat $2 a pair!) and more convenient to buy. In my opinion, these are much better than Victoria's Secret undies,” one shopper explained. Pick between the cutest packs of six or 10, ranging from minimalist neutrals to pretty prints. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 29

8 The Lacey Thongs That Won’t Show Panty Lines Delcroix Lace Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Delcroix’s five-pack of $11 V-cut thongs have a lace construction that’s sultry yet extremely wearable. They won’t show VPLs under your bottoms, either. “Just ordered 2 more sets since it is hard to find 3x/4x thong panties,” one shopper wrote. “They are also super soft material. Love these!” Another reviewer added they were "shocked that these are actually nice. Like seriously, might be better than VS. I mean, cost is wayyyy better than VS." The best part of all? You can pop these in the washing machine and they’ll hold up long-term thanks to the durability of the lace. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available colors: 14

9 A Cute, Strappy Sports Bra That Is *Shockingly* Supportive RUNNING GIRL Criss-Cross Back Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Available in dozens of colorways, this RUNNING GIRL sports bra is an absolute game-changer. It's made with a four-way stretch nylon-spandex blend that feels like cotton yet is incredibly moisture-wicking during workouts. There are removable cups, if you need them, along with a stylishly strappy back that's eye-catching and moves with you. Another highlight? The elasticized hem feels like a second skin on the body. “Holy freaking moly! I have tried 50+ bras and none of them give this kind of support," one shopper gushed. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 46

10 Some Hipster Panties That Fit Like A Damn Glove Warner's Blissful Benefits No Muffin Hipster Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Wow, these Warner’s hipster panties have more than 39,000 five-star ratings — they are that good. Case in point: “Seriously, these are the best undies ever. They are thick, like swimsuit bottoms, and very comfortable. The lace is very comfortable and doesn't dig in or itch,” one shopper confirmed. What's so standout about this three-pack? The silky material with a thick waistband that'll fit smoothly without resorting to shapewear. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 34

11 An Iconic Full-Coverage Bra That Has Stood The Test Of Time Playtex Wireless Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon What’s vintage-inspired and supportive all over? Playtex’s 18-hour comfort strap full-coverage bra. The one thing I'd say about this option is that you're definitely going to feel “strapped in,” but you can forget about feeling suffocated, itchy, or any shoulder pressure. Though if you still need a little convincing? Amazon reviewer KatAC wrote, “I've bought this bra for years and even though I try others, I always come back to this one for wearing when I need good support [...]” Available sizes: 34X — 54DDD

Available colors: 22

12 A Strapless Bra That People Actually Love DELIMIRA Multiway Full Coverage Strapless Bra Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you have a larger chest and need a strapless bra, good luck to you. Just kidding! Here's a surprisingly great option to consider: DELIMIRA makes this multi-way bra with removable straps that won't slip and slide on you, courtesy of the sturdy underwire with grippy silicone. The side panel and boning will prevent buckling, and mesh wings amplify breathability. Oh, and there's quite the impressive hook-and-eye closure in the back that'll make sure the fit is on-point. Felt slighted by strapless bras in the past? Ditto. This customer chimed in for reassurance: "It gives ‘the ladies’ just the right amount of support without squishing them. It is so comfortable that honestly, I forgot I was wearing a strapless bra after a bit. Also, it stays in place- all day- not slipping or tugging." More than 10,000 shoppers left similarly enthusiastic reviews. Available sizes: 32B — 46DD

Available colors: 23

13 A Five-Pack Of Sporty Boyshorts B2BODY Cotton Boyshort Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon If casual, cute, and athletic is your underwear aesthetic, then here you go! B2BODY’s full-coverage boyshort underwear will be right up your alley. They're cut from a super-duper lightweight cotton and spandex blend, so they'll hug your curves and keep their shape in the wash. “These are an absolute godsend! I'm a very large woman and currently 7 months pregnant. I couldn't find any comfortable maternity underwear that don't cut into my thighs or that help my figure in ANY way,” one shopper explained, adding that these have “no front or rear seam so they don't ride up your bum or cut into your belly in an unflattering/uncomfortable way.” Noted! Available sizes: Small — 6X

Available colors: 2

14 Period Panties Ideal For Lighter Flows, Sleeping & Spotting INNERSY Hipster Period Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon Agree or disagree: There is nothing worse than waking up with spots on your bed sheets. (Especially if you just washed them.) That’s why sleeping with period underwear is key whether you’re on the final days of your cycle or as a backup against leaks. Enter: INNERSY’s full-coverage hipster period underwear for overflow woes. These are tripled lined (think: A main layer, a waterproof layer, and an absorbent layer) with a dark cotton lining for freshness. “The liner does a good job of keeping blood away from your skin and I felt dry the whole day and even after waking up from a heavy night. I definitely recommend!” One shopper confirmed. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

Available colors: 8

15 This Beautiful Balconette Bra With Mesh & Lace DOBREVA Unlined Underwire Balconette Bra Amazon $29 See On Amazon Sultry yet supportive, this DOBREVA unlined underwire balconette bra has everything you desire in one single undergarment. First off, it's convertible and will accommodate different top options. Not to mention, it offers a push up effect without padding. The mesh and lace details? Gorg. “This bra is perfect. Lifts without rolling the twins out when I move around. The combination of underwire (which thankfully doesn't crush my ribs) and the soft breathable fabric lifts everything into place but makes me feel almost like i'm not wearing a bra (magical!)” one shopper remarked. Available sizes: 32A — 42F

Available colors: 8

16 These Lace-Trimmed Cotton Thongs For Your Everyday Dose Of Pretty Jo & Bette Lace Trim Cotton Thong Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Jo & Bette combined the functionality of cotton thongs with the loveliness of lace — and presto! This pretty yet practical six-pack was born. It has a 3-inch floral lace waistband (that can be worn higher on the hip or low-rise) with a 100% cotton gusset that stays breathable. This shopper (a person after my own heart) summarized their appeal perfectly: “Maybe I'm weird, but I find thong panties comfortable and wear them every day. These are nice, comfy cotton thong panties that are perfect for that.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

17 The Go-To Athletic Briefs For Active Lifestyles Reebok Seamless Hipster Briefs (5-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon On the hunt for some workout undies that you can trust? Reebok's seamless hipster briefs will do the job and stay in place no matter what. There's a soft logo waistband that won't dig into your skin under leggings, either. “They are the most comfortable underwear I have put on in years. They don't ride up, they are breathable and I don't really see much of a panty line,” one shopper remarked. Before checking out, take a glance at all 20 colorway options offered. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

18 The Full-Coverage Underwire That’ll Become Your Daily Driver Bali One Smooth U Underwire Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon This Bali underwire bra is an Amazon best-seller, and it's no secret why. It has full coverage (which eliminates spillage) but there's also a sheer mesh insert along the neckline and contouring cups that make it look nice. You know what else helps support, in addition to the wire? There are inner slings that lift and shape like no other. “Best inexpensive bra for the summer. Super breathable and comfortable. It's really soft which was surprising,” one reviewer remarked. “Perfect underwire,” they added. Two more noteworthy details: There are convertible (and adjustable!) straps as well as a smoothing U-shaped back. Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

Available colors: 30

19 These Exquisite Floral Lace Boyshorts YaoKing Lace Boyshort Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon How hot are these? It's rare that you find the laidback boyshort silhouette in delicate floral lace — let alone with a comfy cotton waistband. “Y'all need to purchase these underwear,” one reviewer urged. “Comfortable [...] and look so damn good. Stretchy and soft, no chaffiness/scratchiness you would usually get from lace underwear. Whatever they're doing, they're doing it right.”. The only slight downside? They're labeled hand-wash only. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 5

20 These Cool-Girl Cheekies Made From Retro Ribbed Cotton FINETOO Low Rise Bikini Panties (10-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon These FINETOO bikini panties are a great compromise if you want something attractive yet casual all at once, you know? The V-cut design creates a nice shape — plus, you can hike up the sides around your waist — but the ribbed cotton construction is breathable and easy to wear on the reg. “These are by far the best underwear I have ever purchased. They are so comfortable and breathable. Everything is snatched in on all sides which is a huge plus,” one shopper announced in their review. Another big selling point? They won’t pill or lose shape in the wash or dryer. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

21 This Standout Loungewear Bralette By An Iconic American Designer Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon $27 See On Amazon Cut from the comfiest blend of cotton, modal, and elastane, this Calvin Klein bralette is where it is at. FYI: The pullover racerback design is unlined and wireless, so it won’t offer that much shaping for larger chest — but it makes a top-notch base layer while lounging around or sleeping. “Don’t expect to have definition while wearing this, but expect support and total comfort,” one shopper confirmed. The ultimate cool factor? Its elasticized logo band, of course. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 61

22 The String Bikini Underwear That’s Subtly Come-Hither Vanity Fair Illumination String Bikini Panties Amazon $9 See On Amazon If you're looking for wearability with a dash of sexiness, this Vanity Fair bikini three-pack might float your boat. They’re made from silky-smooth nylon and spandex, with a cotton gusset for all-day wear. The cutest part? The cut-out string sides flash a bit of skin without going overboard on cheekiness or lace. “I am not a fan of thong panties by the same token, I am not a fan of grandma panties either! These are comfortable, cute and still sassy,” as one shopper pointed out. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 39

23 A Luxe-Looking Bra You Could Easily Stumble Upon In A Department Store Olga Cloud 9 Underwire Contour Lace Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon How haute is this Olga lace bra? Not only is it stunning AF, but your chest will feel instantly blessed once this thing is on your body. The floral lace neckline is fit for a true kween (so, you) and the contouring underwire cups embrace all shapes without stifling. You’ll probably ditch all the other bras in your arsenal, like this shopper did: “Dear Victoria’s Secret, this is a break up letter. I have found a new love and her name is Olga. She supports me, comforts me, and no longer will my breasts live their lives contorted and shoved so high that they create a chin rest.” Harsh — but necessary. Available sizes: 36C — 44DD

Available colors: 9

24 No-Show Seamless Thongs You’ll Forget You Have On VOENXE No Show Seamless Thongs (5-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Don’t sleep on the need for these seamless thongs in your life. Available in pretty pastels (shown), florals, and all-black sets, VOENXE’s no-show five-pack looks and feels barely-there. Oh, and don’t get me started on the fabric — seriously, I’d be rambling for days. Luckily, one customer laid it all out simply: “This material is the best!!!! It’s super soft and buttery. No elastic feel and doesn’t roll down. I’m a nurse and work crazy hours. I bend, lift, twist and shout,” they raved. “All kidding aside, best material under any garment! No line and feels like nothing is on.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

25 Tik Tok’s Cult-Favorite Sports Bra Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Tank Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Intended for A to C cups according to the brand, this trusty camisole by Lemedy is a winner and a half. Despite their guidance, I think this staple will be perfectly fine for D or even DD cups — and the reviews back that up. Its smoothing nylon and spandex material hugs the body and is suitable for yoga, Pilates, or even running errands. “This top fits me LIKE A GLOVE! The cami top is VERY supportive with an elastic band all of the way around the top, right under the bust, and the padding is actually very thick,” one shopper revealed. Another wrote that “this cami is SOOO high quality, it feels exactly like if not even BETTER quality than similar Lululemon yoga camis.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

26 The Lace-Trimmed Cotton Hipsters That’ll Hug Every Backside Emprella Lace Hipster Panties (8-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon Here’s a realistic panty set for daily life: Embrella’s cotton and lace hipsters! They’re durable, nearly seamless, and moisture-wicking to boot. What’s better than that? This shopper agreed, and weighed in with their review: “The mark of good everyday underwear is that you don’t think of them; these underwear fit that description. Breathable, no wedgies, no chafing.” True that. Pick between multiple assorted packs in various quantities — they’re ideal for stocking up. Available sizes: Small — 4X

Available colors: 4

27 A Pretty Racerback Bra That Disappears Under Shoulder-Baring Tops With Ease Maidenform Full Coverage Racerback Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon Want a true racerback bra that’s not convertible? Oh, and make it gorgeous, too? Stop and take a look at Maidenform’s full-coverage racerback that fastens in the front, with its floral lace wings and back. Worried that this might pinch your shoulder area? It doesn’t — here’s proof: “This is the most comfortable regular bra I have ever put on. It's perfect. I was worried about the racerback straps hurting my neck muscles like some racerback sports bras I've worn, but they are cut just right. They don't put any pressure on my neck at all! I don't feel constricted by it either,” one reviewer confirmed. Available sizes: 32C — 42D

Available colors: 9

28 The Seamless Boyshorts You Can Wear Under Dresses Or For Lounging Around R RUXIA Seamless Boyshort Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Need some boyshort panties for extra coverage under minidresses and short skirts? Consider R RUXIA’s five-pack to prevent wind gust mishaps. They’re phenomenally seamless, too, meaning you can wear these under any bottom of your choice, including leggings! “I freaking LOVE these and practically live In them now. I had been buying boy shorts and underwear from Victoria’s secret and I’m not sorry to say that these boy shorts put theirs to shame,” one shopper revealed, also suggesting that they “fit amazingly well...like your butt is being hugged by soft pillowy clouds.” And what’s a better endorsement than that? Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

29 This Bombshell-Worthy Bra With Style To Spare Deyllo Push Up Underwire Bra Amazon $31 See On Amazon Methinks you will become a big fan of this Deyllo padded push-up bra. (Who wouldn't get a confidence boost in this thing? Hello, cleavage!) You can choose between this striking strappy rendition or a more minimalist yet no less high-impact style. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see comments like “this holds them all the way up” and “this bra gives so much boost and oomph without making me look ridiculous.” Love it. Available sizes: 32B — 38DD

Available colors: 12

30 These All-Over Lace Hipsters For A Cheeky Alternative To Thongs Sunm Boutique Lace Bikini Panties (8-Pack) Amazon $21 See On Amazon If G-strings just aren’t in the cards, then how about you try Sunm Boutique’s scalloped lace panties as an alternative? They’re super-cheeky for a fit that’s not only wildly cut but can also be worn under trousers, since they’re practically invisible. One important detail? There’s a cotton crotch, which is key if you’re prone to infections or discomfort. “These are such soft cheekies, The lace does not scratch the skin and has a beautiful sheen,” one fan commented. “Seriously, they fit better than I expected. All in all, these are the most comfortable cheekies I own now.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 10

31 A Plunging Lace Bralette That Accommodates Larger Cup Sizes Smart & Sexy Lace Deep V Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon This bralette looks like something you’d find at Free People for triple the price. What a steal, right? This one has super-soft lace all over, a plunging neckline, and removable cups that fit all cup sizes — both big and small. The back also has a deep V-cut that lends a super-beautiful shape. "I have even fallen asleep with one on and was incredibly comfortable. I launder mine on delicate and in a lingerie bag and hang dry, I’ve had no problems with wear and tear," one shopper revealed. Wear yours traditionally as a bralette underneath low-cut shirts or as a little layering tank with an oversized blazer, perhaps? S’cute and super-stylish. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

32 The Skimpy G-Strings That’ll Virtually Disappear Under Anything FINETOO G-String Thongs (10-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon G-string naysayers, listen here: Don't knock what you haven't tried. (Can you tell I'm a fan?). This FINETOO ribbed cotton 10-pack has got you covered whether you're wearing a bodycon dress, leggings, or something intricate like a cut-out number. “I’m seriously in love with these. I tell all my friends to buy these. They’re so cute and comfy, look so good on, and great for the peeking out of a pair of low rise jeans,” one shopper suggested. For real, Y2K fashion for the win. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

33 This Affordable Lace Push Up Bra Provides Ample Amounts Of Cleav Wingslove Lace Push-Up Bra Amazon $29 See On Amazon Have a low-cut dress you’d like a little extra support for? Wingslove’s lace push-up bra does the trick. The lightly-padded cups’ scalloped edges will mold to your bust to shape, lift, and gently enhance. The adjustable straps can add in extra support, as well. “I am a big gal with even bigger knockers. This is a great bra that provides just the right amount of lift without making them hit my chin,” one shopper joked. There are eight versatile colors available if you’d like to match your dress or blouse. Available sizes: 32B — 38DDD

Available colors: 8

34 These No-Show Panties For Full Coverage That Looks Invisible FINETOO Seamless Hipster Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon Need to see more seamless panty options? Your wish is my command, besties. How about FINETOO’s hipsters? There are many imitators on the market these days that aren’t exactly invisible, but you won’t be let down by these. “After an intense search for seamless underwear, I chose these and crossed my fingers. Was not disappointed. Wear them under leggings and they are undetectable,” one customer confirmed. They won’t ride up or down, bunch up on you, or create unnecessary friction under your pants — promise ya. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large-XX-Large

Available colors: 9

35 A Trio Of (Wildly Beloved) Soft, Seamless Sports Bras Cabales Seamless Sports Bra with Removable Pads (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Bye-bye, wires and hooks: This super-soft pullover bra won't have anything poking into your skin. This is not a sports bra for medium- or high-impact activities, by the way. Fans would classify it as a lounge bralette that can be worn to yoga. “I bought this bra because I was looking for a lounge bra without a wire to wear at home or on easy walks. I found these very comfortable and there was no spillage,” one reviewer wrote. More than 27,000 shoppers have already placed at least one order. Available sizes: Small — 7X

Available colors: 22