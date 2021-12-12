25 Weird Bras & Underwear On Amazon That Are Totally Genius

True, undergarments aren't the most thrilling purchases in the world, but what if they could solve almost all of your wardrobe woes? Take these weird bras and underwear on Amazon, for example: each item chosen here is totally genius in its own right and will transform how you get ready for the day — whether it’s dressing for a special event, high-intensity exercise, or even relieving everyday aches and pains.

Most importantly, you’ll no longer shy away from fashion trends you might have avoided in the past. Why, you might ask? Because there is, without a doubt, a perplexingly wonderful underpinning or innovative product hack out there for you that will do everything from eliminate visible panty lines to provide comfortable support without a bra.

If you’re looking for a convertible bra that works with seven different necklines, you’re in the right place. How about an adhesive sideless panty for lace-up pants? Got that, too. There are high-waisted briefs with hidden pockets and sports bras that feature channels for headphone cables. Moisture-wicking fabrics and period-absorbing panties? Check and check.

There are brilliant options here for pretty much any scenario. Without further ado, shop 25 of the weirdest bras and underwear from Amazon — all of which are surprisingly revolutionary.

1 A Set Of Breast Petals That Actually Work For Everyone FLORENCE IISA Sticky Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon These beige breast petals are ideal for bigger busts thanks to their larger design, but this sticky bra is a going to be revelation for shoppers of all cup sizes. The tabs can be pulled in any direction (and even cut to fit) to provide natural lift and shape without a bra. They’re all but essential for backless pieces and low-cut necklines made from thicker materials. Best of all, you can wear ‘em over and over — just use warm water and mild soap after every wear. “I'm a 36DDD...these worked perfectly for a spaghetti strap bridesmaid dress,” one fan attested. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: Beige

2 Some Tape That’s The Ultimate Bra Hack For DD Cups And Smaller Brostown Tape Amazon $10 See On Amazon Breathable, flexible, and surprisingly comfortable, some body tape is a game-changer for only $10. This stuff can tackle intricate cutouts, backless numbers, strapless tops, and plunging necklines — if you’ve avoided certain styles in the past, the cotton-based tape makes it possible to rock those daring pieces with confidence. It is true, though, that tape can be difficult to remove: one reviewer discovered that “taking a hot shower or bath to remove it to avoid any irritation from the pulling” was a workaround to forgo the discomfort. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: Beige

3 Waterproof Nipple Covers Made From Eco-Friendly Silicone FJYQOP Silicone Nipple Covers (5 Pairs) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Made from medical-grade silicone, these reusable nipple covers are gentle on the skin and great for people who are always on the go. Each travel-friendly storage box contains five pairs, which makes them a cinch to pack on vacation or stash in your purse for last-minute changes. They’re even waterproof, so they’ll stand up to sweat and humid climates. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 3

4 This Multi-Way Bra For Tricky Silhouettes Nanier Deep U Push Up Multi-Way Convertible Plunge Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Finding a bra that’s convertible, high-quality, and affordable is no easy feat. Look no further than this multi-way bra that works in seven different configurations — it’s suitable for everything from plunging V-necks and strapless silhouettes to low backs, halters, and racerback tops. The push-up cups are thoroughly padded, according to reviews, advising a size up if you wanted a more comfortable fit. “Soft, gives great support, and very comfortable,” one shopper wrote. “Completely went beyond my expectations.” Available sizes: 32A — 40D

Available colors: 6

5 An Adhesive Silicone Bra For Invisible Coverage With Support Niidor Strapless Adhesive Silicone Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Larger-breasted shoppers may feel more comfortable in something more substantial than petals, depending on their preferences. Consider a silicone bra instead, as it works similarly to pasties but offers a more supportive feel all around. Smooth, invisible, and slip-free, this backless option allows for a gorgeous plunging neckline and is available is four different shades to complement a range of skin tones. Not to mention, it has almost 13,000 five-star ratings. Available sizes: A — F

Available colors: 4

6 Stress-Free Period Panties For Your Monthly Cycle Bambody Absorbent Period Panties Amazon $16 See On Amazon Your time of the month can be hard enough without worrying about period stains on clothes or sheets. These period panties feature a highly-absorbent midsection that holds the equivalent of two tampons, letting you skip pads and tampons entirely or as comfortable insurance against leaks. The silky-smooth bamboo fabric feels heavenly against the skin and hugs the body without the bulk of pads, wicking away moisture while staying light and breathable. “I own 7 kinds of period panties. The Bambody period panties are my favorite,” one shopper reported. Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X

7 This Wireless Bra With A High-Rise Band Warner's No Side Effects Wire-Free Contour Bra Amazon $29 See On Amazon This no-show bra may be wireless, but it holds you in place like no other and has soft, wide side panels that hug your body high under the arm. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see comments like “this bra gently snuggles my armpit breasts, finally giving them the support that they deserve” and “seriously the most comfortable bra I've ever owned bypassing even sports bras.” Another detail worth mentioning? Its straps conveniently adjust in the front — instead of the back. Available sizes: 34A — 40DD

Available colors: 18

8 This Mesh-Accented Longline Bra With Removable Padding WOWENY Wirefree Padded Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon A comfortable bra is an obvious necessity, but one that also looks incredible? It exists, thanks to this padded bra that’s wire-free and magically seamless, too. Expect removable water-drop shaped padding and a soft modal lining with a supportive sling inside that gives you plenty of options depending on what you’re feeling. While it feels like a lounge bra, encapsulated cups let you say sayonara to uni-boobs for good — and that stylish mesh accent doesn’t hurt, either. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

9 High-Waisted Briefs With A Hidden Pocket Barbra Lingerie Travel Pocket High-Waisted Briefs Amazon $17 See On Amazon This high-waisted panty is the travel buddy you didn’t know you needed. You get three universal neutrals in a single pack, all of which have a discreet pouch in front to store a passport, back-up cash, and credit cards. The compressive nylon blend is supportive, stretchy, and invisible underneath clothes with a cotton gusset for breathability. One reviewer confirmed that, “these are amazing! Nothing shifts, I know my times are safe, and they are not uncomfortable even when sitting. Available sizes: Medium

Available colors: One pack of three

10 A Innovative Cooling Bra With Convertible Straps Warner's Blissful Benefits Play It Cool Wire-Free Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon Move over T-shirt bras, this elevated lounge bra is a wireless replacement with convertible straps and an equal support system. Dubbed “one of the best bras I've ever owned” in the reviews, shoppers raved about the soft-touch fabric’s cooling properties both for hot climates and underneath pounds of winter layers. The shoulders adjust from the front for convenience, and swap handily into racerback straps when you need them. Available sizes: 34B — 40C

Available colors: 2

11 This Sports Bra With A Pocket (& A Dedicated Slot For Earbuds) QUEENIEKE Back Pocket Sports Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon This racerback sports bra has medium support and removable pads — but that’s not all, folks. There’s a handy little phone pocket in the back featuring a double-flap closure to hold tech securely in place while you’re working out, and a sturdy slot to thread your headphone cord through so they don’t get tangled up or lost. “It’s easy to reach back to get my phone when I want to change my playlist while running,” one reviewer commented, adding that it “fits great and is comfortable. No rubbing or chafing...I ended up buy 2 more.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

12 A Stylish Cut-Out Bra That’s A $20 Alphalete Alternative Jkboo Cut-Out Sports Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Buttery-soft with four-way stretch, this yoga bra is built from athleisure’s coveted “naked feeling” performance fabric with dramatic cutouts that are built to be workout-friendly. There’s a full-coverage peekaboo back that provides serious all-around support, and removable padding that stays put through every asana. Choose from baby blue, sunny lime, pea pod green, white, or black. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

13 This Groundbreaking Sports Bra That Redefines The Custom Fit Glamorise Double-Layer Custom-Control Sports Bra Amazon $42 See On Amazon Real talk, have you ever worn two sports bras to the gym? Well, this supportive sports bra will end that for good thanks to a double layer of mesh fabric on top of smart anti-bounce features. Not only can the secondary front panel be tightened to support you perfectly, depending on the intensity of your workout, but the wide, non-stretch straps keep everything in place without digging. Its cushioned band lifts, shapes, and supports without a wire for up to I cup sizes. Available sizes: 32B—34I

Available colors: 5

14 Travel-Friendly Boxer Briefs With A Secret Stash H&R Boy Short Underwear With Pockets Amazon $18 See On Amazon Lightweight, breathable, and odor-resistant, these boy shorts are extremely comfy and come equipped with deep zippered pockets. Wear them to the airport with sweats or sight-seeing in a cute dress without having to worry about pick-pocketing in an unfamiliar place. One five-star review declared, “these are now my favorite shorts ever,” adding, “I can fit my entire phone, wallet, keys, party favors, chapstick... Literally don't need a fanny pack or purse with these bad boys on,” while noting they were useful both at home and abroad. “I can wear them under a cute dress, to a party, a nightclub, a music festival, whatever.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

15 50 Disposable Bra And Panty Sets For Sunless Spray Tans Yahenda Disposable Bra And Thong Pack (50-Piece Set) Amazon $19 See On Amazon This 50-piece disposable set comes with 25 backless bras and 25 tiny thongs if you prefer to wear them for beauty treatments such as spray tans, massages, waxing, and laser hair removal. Slip the individually-wrapped undergarments into your bag so you can change into them later and keep your fave undergarments from getting ruined by any oils, lotions, or products used during your appointment. These are very stretchy, with an elastic waist band that’s barely there and wildly comfortable. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 3

16 A Convertible Strap That Gives Any Bra An Open Back Maidenform Low Back Bra Converter Amazon $10 See On Amazon No need to buy a special new bra for your outfit’s low back on a big night out. Hook this converter bra strap onto the band of any old bra in your dresser, then wrap it around your waist to achieve the exact same look. (And save some cash, while you’re at it). In fact, it’s super-stretchy and comfy against the skin. Get it in black or light beige to blend with the bras you already have. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 2

17 A Breast Band For Painless Workouts YOWBAND No-Bounce High-Impact Adjustable Breast Support Band Amazon $12 See On Amazon If your chest has ever hindered your workouts, this adjustable band reduces bouncing by more than 78% to reduce the pain associated with high-intensity exercise. “I wore this today for an all day volleyball tournament and completely forgot I was wearing it,” one shopper thrilled, noting it was “effective and comfortable.” It also prevents ligament damage and nipple chafing, and can be adjusted using the Velcro sides. Pair it with a trusty sports bra for maximum support — or rock it solo with a t-shirt. Available sizes: Small—Medium

Available colors: 5

18 This Striking Sports Bra That Doubles As A Stylish Crop Top RUNNING GIRL One-Shouldered Sports Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon This sports bra’s one-shouldered design is so eye-catching that you could easily style it as a crop top under an oversized blazer or cardigan. Don’t worry, it’s still sturdy enough for the gym: the banded compression offers plenty of security despite having only a single strap, and the sweat-wicking fabric hides removable cups for flexibility. “It holds everything in place even during an intense HIIT session,” one reviewer confirmed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

19 A Bra That Helps Improve Your Posture DELIMIRA Front Closure Wire-Free Posture Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Not only does this bra conveniently open and close in the front, but the back of this full-coverage bra is also designed with an X-shaped structure that improves your posture by encouraging your shoulders gently back. It relieves shoulder and neck pain, too, and it works wonders according to the reviews. “I had developed a recurring upper back injury and was experiencing spasms,” one shopper wrote. “It is very supportive in the right places for the upper back and also gently reminds me to straighten my shoulders. It gets me through my active day painfree and comfortable.” Available sizes: 34B — 48E

Available colors: 23

20 A Cute Lace Panty That Eliminates Camel Toe Camelflage Camel Toe Prevention Lace Panty Amazon $8 See On Amazon Camel toe is a fact of life, but now is the time to ditch the panty liner method if you prefer more coverage under skintight pants or leggings. Luckily, these adorable lace panties have their very own sewn-in guard that covers and smooths out the entire area — but looks and feels a whole lot nicer. “Where [have] these panties been all my life. I absolutely love them,” one fan gushed. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

21 These Seamless Thongs With Performance Tech Balanced Tech Wicking Seamless Thongs (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Breathable, moisture-wicking, and odor-resistant, this thong underwear trio suits the person with an active lifestyle. They’re secure through a workout and comfortable to wear all day, plus they’re easy to wash and dry quicker than most. The seamless style minimizes visible panty lines, which is also a big plus. Choose between beige hues, pretty palettes, and space dye prints. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

22 A Sideless Adhesive Thong That Can Be Worn 15 Times Silicone Valley Ultimate Sideless Thong Amazon $20 See On Amazon In need of the absolute least panty coverage possible? Look no further than this adhesive thong made from a cotton base with body-safe polymer adhesive. It simplifies complicated clothing, like cut-out and sheer pieces — not to mention, it can be washed and reworn up to 15 times. Unconvinced? Reviewers confirmed this stuff does the trick, commenting, “I wore this item with a see-through white dress and the sideless panty could not be seen” and “it exceeded my expectations.” Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 2

23 Some Padded Boyshorts That Actually Look Natural JANSION Seamless Lace-Trimmed Padded Boyshorts Amazon $6 See On Amazon For those seeking to add a bit of volume to their hips for a perfect fit without a trip to the tailor, try out these padded boyshorts for less than the cost of alterations. Comfortable — and removable — padding creates natural-looking curves, while the lace-trimmed shorts feel secure and comfortable whether you’re slipping into skirts or trousers. “Cute, comfy, and just the right amount of padding,” one shopper praised. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 3

24 Some Classic Underwear That Actively Keeps You Cool Fruit Of The Loom Coolblend Panties Amazon $11 See On Amazon When things get hot, moisture-wicking undies are an absolute must — and this bikini brief is designed to keep you both cool and comfy at all times. Garnering 11,000 five-star reviews, each pack contains four panties in assorted colors, with options for both a standard bikini brief and a high-cut style. “Who knew such perfect undies existed?! I have been searching for light weight, comfortable and BREATHABLE underwear since moving to Arizona and literally sweating my ass off,” one reviewer commented. “They breathe so well...I can wear them under any clothes and I don't see a panty line and I just feel so comfortable,” they praised. Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available colors: 2