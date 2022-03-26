When you look at your underwear drawer, do you feel, well, sad? Let’s change that — pronto. Your bras and panties should “spark joy” just like anything else in your life. And despite what the naysayers claim, you definitely don’t need to spend a pretty penny to get expensive-looking lingerie or quality essentials. In fact, it’s quite the opposite — especially when you roll up your sleeves and do an Amazon deep-dive.

If scrolling through hundreds of undergarments (or possibly thousands, depending on how deep you go) doesn’t necessarily seem exciting or doable for you, then guess what? That’s literally why I exist — to do the heavy lifting.

In this case, I found some of the best (and even weirdly amazing) bras and underwear that the virtual megastore has to offer. How can you be sure that they’re all comfortable, high-quality, and effortlessly wearable? The products that made the final cut are backed up by enthusiastic shoppers of all shapes and sizes — just like you.

So, whether you’re aiming for a fierce lingerie set to impress your partner or a casual lounge bra that’s supportive yet breathable, I’ve got you covered in every which way imaginable. Form meets functional: Here are 30 unexpected favorites.

1 This Silicone Bra (& Complimentary Petals) For Tricky Backless Numbers Niidor Strapless Adhesive Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon This strapless adhesive bra will save your going-out looks. Just clip the front together and experience invisible support all evening long. You’ll personally be awed by how sticky it is (with no spillage in sight) but it was designed for a painless removal — just expect a little redness. “Best sticky bra I’ve owned,” one shopper swore. “It sticks so well and is completely invisible, even under the clingiest shirts I own.” When you're ready to clean it, add warm water, mild detergent, and then let it air-dry to be worn over and over. Complimentary petals come with every purchase. Available sizes: A — F

2 These Steamy Crotchless Briefs With A Bum-Baring Cut-Out Verano Crotchless Briefs V-Back Lace Panties Amazon $11 See On Amazon Ok, sure, these Verano briefs are a little misleading: From the front, they’re a minimalist silky brief with two little bow knots. But just wait — you’ll stop your significant other in their tracks once they see the lacy open-back design. If you’re particularly sensitive, however, take note: They’re crotchless! But you’d be surprised by how wearable they are, like this shopper: “First of all, they’re comfortable. Lace isn’t always comfy to me, and I figured that the fact that they do have a hole *down there* would make them a bit uncomfortable… But nope! I wore them for a roadtrip and forgot I was wearing them,” they confessed. “Second of all, the fabric is really nice...Third of all, I felt really good about myself in them.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

3 A Posture-Supporting Bra That Helps Relieve Strain DELIMIRA Full Coverage Front Closure Posture Support Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon The #1 selling point for this Delimira full-coverage bra? It has X-shaped back reinforcement that corrects poor posture and relieves its associated aches and pains. The front hook-and-eye closure adds serious convenience, while the unpadded wire-free cups enhance your natural shape. “After a few months , these bras are still great. Have held up well under washings, sweaty workouts, and daily wear. And I'd like to think they've played a small part in my neck and shoulders having less pain!” One shopper remarked. Available sizes: 34B — 48E

4 A Standout Sports Bra That Looks So Expensive RUNNING GIRL One Shoulder Sports Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon This RUNNING GIRL bralette looks like something you’d see in a ‘90s Helmut Lang ad. Made from four-way stretch nylon with a breathable mesh lining, the longline fit has a cut-out, one-shoulder neckline that adds graphic visual interest and a surprising amount of support. You’ll love how it feels like second skin, and you can literally wear it with everything from leggings at the gym to an oversized blazer for a night out — anytime and anywhere. “Obsessed. Will be using it as a day to day top for my trip to Costa Rica. Also for working out and as a swim top with my tanga bikini bottoms. Versatile!” One shopper pointed out. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 A High-Impact Sports Bra That’s Easy To Slip On Cordaw Strappy Zippered Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Whether you are nursing, recovering from surgery of any kind, or have a larger chest to secure, this Cordaw sports bra is The One. Not only do you not have to wrestle yourself into (or out of) your sweaty bra after a grueling workout, but this little number can also truly handle high-impact exercise of any kind. The strappy back offers stability and relieves shoulder pressure while the zippered front and two internal hooks keep you secured like magic. “This one absolutely knocks it out of the park,” one shopper wrote, citing the “great, thick quality construction” and support that was “medium to high, as expected without any restriction of movement or uncomfortable seam issues” and that “the straps are perfect width for comfort without sacrificing style.” Available sizes: Small — 5X

6 A Cutaway Plunge Bra Built To Handle Daring Necklines ZUKULIFE Multi-Way Push Up Plunge Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon This weird-looking bra truly works wonders for plunging necklines thanks to the deeply cutaway shape and push-up capabilities. Even better? It’s convertible, and it can be worn six different ways, including options for open backs, racerback, and halter tops. “I went to multiple department stores and specialty shops and all the options for u-plunge were really lacking. You basically had a choice between adhesive bras or something really flimsy that offered no support. This is by far the best option,” one customer confirmed. It’s worth noting other shoppers recommended sizing up, especially if you were between sizes. Available sizes: 32A — 42D

7 Cooling Panties That Keep Sweat At Bay — Even In Sweltering Temps Fruit of the Loom Coolblend Moisture Wicking Panties (4 Pack) Amazon $11 See On Amazon Want seriously sweat-busting bottoms for your underwear drawer? These Fruit of the Loom bikini-cut panties have a waistband, leg bands, and striped side panels all designed to keep you cool. “Oh my God! You know how when you're super sweaty, your underwear gets sweaty, especially along the sides? Maybe you don't, but I do. The stripey sheer part totally solves it,” one shopper confirmed. Another key detail? The cotton liner — an absolute must in scorching weather. Available sizes: 5 — 9

8 A Seamless Bralette With Knit-In Support Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon First and foremost, this wireless Bali bra probably won't be an all-day undergarment. (If you have a smaller chest, though, then it might work well for you.) It is, however, a perfect loungewear option to put on when you get home from work or during a lazy weekend at home, especially if you are extra-sensitive to wires. “I have fibromyalgia and was looking for a soft comfortable bra, something that wouldn't bother me by just going to sleep with it! I found it,” one shopper raved. Designed with flexible nylon and spandex that moves with you, the knit-in zones deliver targeted support, as do the wider straps and U-shaped back. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

9 The Sexiest V-Cut Panties With A Corset-Inspired Back Sofishie V Back Criss-Cross Panties Amazon $15 See On Amazon How hot are these V-cut panties by Sofishie? They’re trimmed with a pretty floral lace that isn't scratchy in the slightest, and the cheeky-fit booty has a lace-up detail that resembles luxe lingerie. Get ready to leave your partner in awe once they catch a glimpse. “These panties are where it’s at! I thought they might feel weird on the butt with how open they are, but they are so comfy. I loved them,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

10 The Cheekiest Heart Cut-Out Lace Boyshorts Sofishie Heart Shape Boy Short Amazon $12 See On Amazon Yes, that is a heart shaped cut-out strategically placed over your bum. These cheeky boyshorts are constructed entirely of soft lace from the front but the surprise peek-a-boo back is, of course, what makes it extra special. Peek through the reviews and you’ll see raves left and right, like how they “fit wonderful,” and are “very seductive when on,” not to mention “cute and sassy” with “good construction.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

11 These Adorable String Bikini Briefs With Soft Ruffles Camelia String Bikini Underwear (6 Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon These lace-trimmed bikini briefs have a little bit of retro energy with their sweet ruffled edges — except their skimpy string sides that add a dose of major appeal. Two of the seven sets offered come in cotton and the remaining ones, including this set, are a nylon blend. This combo has six pairs for $17 (that's under $3 each, by the way) but don't expect subpar panties. “I was skeptical but these are astoundingly high quality, especially for the price. The string is strong and sewn on very well," one customer confirmed. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

12 Seamless Mesh Panties That Are Ultra-Breathable And Virtually Invisible VOENXE Seamless Bikini Panties (5 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Visible panty lines, be gone! These widely beloved seamless panties have got you covered. Cut from a silky-smooth blend of nylon and spandex, these are a low-rise bikini silhouette that's perforated for some much-appreciated airflow and even has a cotton-lined crotch for guaranteed freshness throughout the day. “They're comfortable, breathable and they don't give you a massive wedgie by simply just bending over like some seamless underwear do,” one shopper wrote. Choose between fun print-packed sets or basic neutrals. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

13 A Cult-Favorite Cotton Bra With The Prettiest Natural Shape Fruit of the Loom Front Closure Cotton Bra (2 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon Need a loungewear bra that actually holds up? This Fruit Of The Loom bralette will definitely impress. Instead of painful wires, there’s a double layer of lining for the light support you need, with a ruched front closure that creates a naturally gorgeous shape. One shopper confirmed it all, writing, “this bra is the best of BOTH worlds,” noting that “it has the comfort of soft cotton without wires, but offers 7 traditional hook & eye catches in the front for ultra support and shaping.” On top of that, many shoppers commented that it was a suitable option for post-operative recovery because it was so easy to get on with minimal effort. Available sizes: 34 — 48

14 A Trio Of Cotton Bras That Contour To Your Breast Shape — In A Comfy Way Fruit of the Loom Cotton Stretch Extreme Comfort Bra (3 Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Need grab-and-go bras that look good but feel effortless, too? Fruit of the Loom's cotton “Extreme Comfort” bra comes in sets of two and three, all of which have underwire cups, a seamless fabrication that fits like a glove, and adjustable shoulder straps. “The band is thick. It looks nice under blouses, no bulges,” one fan wrote. “I have been wearing them for 12 hours straight a day and it feels fine, no adjusting anything!” More than 20,000 shoppers have added at least one set to their carts. Available sizes: 34B — 40DDD

15 This Sports Bra With A Handy Pocket For Your Phone QUEENIEKE Pocket Sports Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Designed for high-impact workouts, this sports bra will quickly become your new favorite. Here's why: There's a back pocket to store your phone, so you can skip the arm bands or, worse, hold it while you walk or exercise. Just thread your headphones through the bonded eyelet and you're good to go! Customers noted in the reviews that they loved running in this baby because going free-hands was so key. "I even wore it when I went to an amusement park for the day since my jean shorts don't fit my phone (classic female problem) and it was totally secure on all of the rides," one shopper revealed. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

16 These Comfortable High-Waisted Briefs With A Silky Finish Warner's No Pinching No Problems Seamless Panty Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made from a seamless stretch blend of nylon and spandex, you’ll be flabbergasted by the feathery-soft feeling of these $12 panties. The high-waist and high-cut silhouette won’t bunch up, dig in, or ride down. (The worst, right?) This means, though, you should wear these with high-rise pants — but they could also work under a semi-sheer dress for a runway-driven look. It’s listed that these can be machine-washed but, in reality, I’d advise you to hand-wash to avoid long-term pilling or broken fibers. Besides, they’re incredibly quick-drying: “I travel a lot and these panties are perfect for hand washing and drying over night,” one shopper pointed out. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 These Fan-Favorite Thongs With Seamless Edges Wealurre Microfiber Low Rise No Show Thong (3 Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Soft, smooth, and comfortable, these low-rise thongs are an absolute no-show underneath your pants and skirts. Unlike so many thongs and g-strings, there's no rubbing, riding up, or irritation due to the seamless fabrication and lightweight microfiber. (And they’re lightly lined with cotton.) "These are the softest, most comfortable underwear I have ever owned. When I first put them on it was like wearing air," one shopper announced. Not an animal print lover? Take a look at all the quantities and color combinations before checking out. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

18 A Bra So Great That It’s Been Worn For Generations Playtex 18 Hour Silky Soft Smoothing Wireless Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Playtex bras have been worn for generations, and the brand’s “18-hour bras” are no exception. They’re comfortable, disappear under clothing, and supportive — what else matters, really? This wireless one, however, is slightly elevated with a shimmery insert on the straps and neckline. The back design won’t bulge under clothes, its band is a lifter, and the mesh lining lets your body breathe. (An absolute must in the summer or even under heavy sweaters, for that matter.) No wonder over 22,000 Amazon shoppers gave this bra five stars. Available sizes: 36B — 48DDD

19 A Stabilizing Sports Bra With Adjustable Straps Glamorise Back Close Sports Bra Amazon $31 See ON Amazon Finally, a full-coverage sports bra that just gets it. This Glamorise bra’s breathable mesh panels and longline design provide the containment and bounce control required for workouts. (No more wearing two sports bras, because I know that’s a struggle and a half.) “These bras are the most supportive bras I’ve ever purchased. They are the ONLY bras that hold my breasts in place when I do cardio or HIIT, or go running,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: 34C — 50J

20 These Jaw-Dropping Panties With Bootylicious Cut-Outs ETAOLINE Lace Lingerie Panties Amazon $10 See On Amazon ETAOLINE presents a tiny lace panty from the front — and a pretty simmering surprise in the back. Think: A cut-out booty with sweet bow on top! They’re lined with elastic, so they’re a tad more durable and malleable. “The fabric was surprisingly soft for a lace item. I was expecting it to be a little scratchy, but none of that was present,” a shopper praised. “The back was perfect. It was very flattering and made me feel confident.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

21 Tik Tok’s Viral Sports Bra You’ll Want To Snag In Multiples Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon Constructed from a soft, moisture-wicking nylon and spandex blend, this Lemedy camisole appears to be a basic tank top from afar — but there's a built-in sports bra that's suitable for Pilates, yoga, and other low-impact workouts including barre. “This cami is SOOO high quality, it feels exactly like if not even BETTER quality than similar Lulu lemon yoga camis,” one shopper revealed. All 22 colorways available can even be rocked with a pair of baggy jeans for a casual day out, ‘90s style. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 A Matching Lingerie Set With Rave Reviews SheIn Bra And Panty Lingerie Set Amazon $16 See On Amazon This is the next matching bra and panty set you need to grace your dresser drawers. The push-up bra has floral lace cups with a delicate fringed hem accompanied by a strappy double band. The matching O-ring thong is a skimpy cut that has the same elasticized ribbons as the bra band and eyelash trim to mirror its cups. Customers didn’t hold back about this seductive set. “This is definitely amazing especially for the price,” one reviewer remarked. “It is also very comfortable, I wore it under my clothes to a dinner and my bf loved it once we got home. I’ve worn it a couple times and it seemed to do well in the washing machine,” they added. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

23 The Luxe-Looking Panties That Are Secretly Practical ITAYAX Silky Seamless Panties (4 Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Crafted from a silky-soft nylon and spandex, these ITAYAX seamless cheekies have a luxurious look to them despite being $18 for four pairs. The front has a shiny, smooth appearance, which dips into a V-shape in the back with lace wings on either side for cheeky coverage. “My pantry drawer is slowly changing over to only these panties!! They are so comfortable with plenty of coverage,” one happy customer remarked. Available sizes: Small — 3X

24 A Bra With Ventilation Built Right Into Its Band Hanes Oh So Light Foam ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $8 See On Amazon This weightless Hanes bra is pretty much the definition of comfortable courtesy of the flexible foam cups that mold to your shape while providing coverage. In fact, no wires were involved in the making of this bra, but you can trust that its sturdy band will keeps you feeling supported. And that triangle mesh insert provides the perfect amount of ventilation to combat sweat. “Finally, a bra that feels like you aren't wearing one at all,” a reviewer gushed. Available sizes: Small — 3X

25 This Bangin’ Four-Piece Lingerie Set Is An Actual Bargain popiv Mesh Lingerie Set (4 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon PSA: This popiv lingerie set might be the best $20 you’ll ever spend on underwear. You'll receive a strappy triangle bra, high- waisted thong, garter belt, and a pair of thigh cuffs made entirely of sheer fishnet and mesh. If you’ve ever wanted the look of garters without stockings, this one’s for you. "Honestly LOVE it soo much. Stretchy, soft material that does not scratch me at all. Super easy to put on. I would recommend this set and would love to try out other colors,” one fan remarked. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

26 This Fashionable Sports Bra With Performance Compression RUNNING GIRL Strappy Back Compression Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you’re heading to a new Pilates class or running errands around town, this mesh-lined compression sports bra is an unshakable choice. The cut-out crossover back allows for a wide range of movement, with removable padding depending on your preference. It’s also an ideal option for someone who wants high quality for a lower price tag. “I bought this and the Lululemon one and the feel is the same and the straps/style is spot on,” one shopper revealed. Glance through all the color options available — plus tank tops with built-in bras — before checking out. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

27 Rejoice! A Lingerie Set For People Who Detest Thongs Avidlove Bra And Panty Lingerie Set Amazon $17 See On Amazon Avidlove really hit the nail on the head with this striking lingerie set, because it includes every enticing detail imaginable. Let's start with the bra: It is a push-up style with lace cups, bondage-inspired harness straps, and adorable bows. The tiny lace bottom, on the other hand, has three straps on each side that can be hiked up around your waist for a 90s shilhouette. You'll be truly snatched and ready. “This has beyond exceeded my hopes,” a shopper raved. “The halter top tie-style combined with the stretch of the fabric/ties actually lifts and gives me cleavage, like a regular bra...The bottom is actually fairly comfortable,” they noted. “The stretch is just the best part of the whole thing...and this set actually feels well constructed!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

28 A Pretty Triangle Bralette That’s More Supportive Than It Looks Warner's Cloud 9 Wirefree Triangle Amazon $28 See On Amazon A triangle bralette doesn’t mean you’ll have to settle for subpar support. Case in point: Warner's Cloud 9 bra is lightly lined with contoured wireless cups that keep you feeling contained and held. The lace band also lays flat and won’t irritate your skin, either. “This bra gives me great shape and lift without any double-bubble, cutting in, back fat bulge, or straps that dig in,” one shopper commented. Customize its fit further with the adjustable straps and hook-and-eye band. Available sizes: 34A — 40C

29 A Shockingly Comfortable Underwire Bra Warner’s This Is Not A Bra Full-Coverage Underwire Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you need a dependable bra that does what it’s supposed to (lift and support) but also feels invisible, then this Warner’s bra is a great option. The satiny nylon fabric has a smooth effect with full underwire cups that offer dig-free comfort. The front-adjustable straps are brilliant for quick adjustments throughout the day, too. “If you have to wear a bra, make it this one,” one fan gushed. “It's comfortable whether you're hot or cold, moving or sitting and holds up great to multiple washings,” they raved. “The underwires don't dig in, it doesn't ride up, it's just perfect.” More than 7,000 shoppers left five glowing stars. Available sizes: 32D — 40D

