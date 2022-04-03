Shopping
These Cheap Beauty Products Have Impressed The Sh*t Out Of Experts
It’s natural to be careful when it comes to inexpensive beauty products, which can seem too good (and inexpensive) to be true. Can they really work as well as their pricier counterparts? Can they really rival products that are twice or even three times the cost? Are the ingredients really effective when they don’t cost all that much? These experts say yes. There are some cheap beauty products that have actually impressed the sh*t out of them. With many of these useful essentials priced at little more than a coffee or sandwich, you don’t have to spend an entire paycheck on beauty or skin care products to keep your stash full and your looks fresh (unless you want to, of course).
These experts, which range from professional makeup artists to dermatologists, have offered up a selection of recommendations that encompass skin care, hair care, and general makeup tips. And yep, whether you prefer no-makeup makeup, or glam full faces (or something in between) there are ideas for you. Even folks who don’t wear much makeup can appreciate the versatile suggestions here. My personal favorite? Using water to refresh hair products. It doesn’t get any easier or more inexpensive than that. I also love the new twist on everyone’s favorite bathroom cupboard staple, petroleum jelly. Read on to see what I mean.