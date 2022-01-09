These Cheap Bras & Underwear On Amazon Are Actually Effing Amazing

Have you ever spent hours in the dressing room trying on bras and walked out either feeling discouraged or buying something you still didn’t totally love? Samesies — bigtime. But, I decided to make a change for the better in the name of both my body and my bank account — meaning, it’s time to find a retailer for my undergarment obsession that I, y’know, can actually afford.

Believe it or not, Amazon is more than just an epic smorgasbord of books, weirdly brilliant kitchen gadgets, and Whole Foods deliveries. In case you missed it, the ‘Zon also stocks a well-rounded selection of high-quality intimates that are sensual, practical, minimalistic, sporty... You get the gist. You could even go as far as to say that these cheap bras and underwear on Amazon are actually effing amazing, but I’ll go ahead and save you the trouble.

This list covers all manner of lingerie preferences, and each piece is backed by shoppers just like you in the reviews. Want to ditch underwire bras in the new year? Yay, there are plenty of comfy ones below. How about the perfect seamless hipsters that won’t show underneath workout leggings? An athleisure must-have, not going to lie.

Ready to shop? Ahead, check out the best affordable bras and panties that fit the budget.

A Pack Of Cotton Undies That Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear Amazon $20 See On Amazon This best-selling underwear set by Amazon Essentials has a whopping 71,000 five-star reviews — and counting. They’re made with 95% cotton and 5% elastane, which gives them equal amounts of stretch, breathability, and softness. “These are the most comfortable underwear I have ever owned, you forget you are wearing them,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: X-Small—3X

Available colors: 20

A Casual Wireless Bra That Supports Large Breasts Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra with Smart Sizes Amazon $17 See On Amazon This wireless bra is extremely stretchy, with the ability to support a wide range of cup sizes without uniboob. One reviewer confirmed that this thing “fits comfortably while keeping the shape curvy, as opposed to some other bras that mash the breasts flat.” It also comes in plenty of color combos in both solids and subtle chevron patterns. If you can’t decide on a fave shade, pick up a few for just $17 each. Available sizes: X-Small—3X

Available colors: 37

A Six Pack Of Cotton Thongs You’ll Wear Constantly ANZERMIX Breathable Cotton Thong Panties (Pack of 6) Amazon $10 See On Amazon If g-strings aren’t your cup of tea, then why not try out these substantial cotton thongs instead. They breathe and fit comfortably against the body while providing the minimal coverage you need. 37,000 Amazon shoppers agreed and gave this set five stars all-around. “I used to shop at Victoria’s Secret but these thongs are far better quality and less money,” one reviewer remarked. $10 for a pack of six pairs? Sold. Available sizes: Small—X-Large

Available colors: 7

The Best-Selling Sports Bra That Holds Your Chest In Place RUNNING GIRL Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Sweat-wicking and extremely supportive, this puppy is the holy girl of workout bras. You can run, jump, do yoga or pilates, and this thing won’t budge thanks to the criss-cross back straps and no-budge elastic waist. Removable cups can be removed or inserted as you wish. “Holy freaking moly! I have tried 50+ bras and none of them give this kind of support,” one reviewer gushed. Available sizes: X-Small—3X

Available colors: 40

This Multi Pack Of No Show Thongs Fit Like A Glove VOENXE Seamless No Show Thong Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon This five-pack of seamless thongs will guarantee that VPL’s are a thing of the past. They’re crafted from silky-smooth nylon and elastic mesh on the exterior, but the gusset’s liner is breathable cotton. Despite the small $13 price tag, shoppers confirm that the quality rivals Victoria’s Secret or Aerie. “I tossed out all of my underwear and just have 20 pairs of these!! The best undies out there,” one reviewer remarked. Available sizes: X-Small—X-Large

Available color packs: 8

A Wire-Free Bra That Makes You Feel Good Warner's Easy Does It No Dig Wire-Free Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Is your current bra causing breast pain? Reviewers are raving about Warner's Easy Does It No Dig Wire-Free Bra as an affordable solution. The smooth construction and wider straps support and lift your tender chest without anything poking or squeezing. Additionally, the extra side coverage panels remove underarm bulge which is a huge plus. Another customer loved this bra for simpler reasons, stating it’s “a bra without wire that actually separates, shapes, lifts, and prevents nipples from showing through.” Available sizes: X-Small—3X

Available colors: 19

These Control Top Panties Stay In Place, According To Reviewers Warner's Blissful Benefits No Muffin Top Hipster Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Receiving a 4.6/5 rating with 36,000 five stars, Amazon shoppers are blown away by this 3-pack of stretchy hipster briefs. That’s because the cute control top waistband won’t ride down on you. Not to mention, they sit low-rise and are slightly cheekier than your average full-coverage bottom. One shopper explained that “they're cut lower than ‘granny panties’ and are more flattering.” Available sizes: Small—3X

Available color combinations: 29

A Wireless Bra That’s “A Gentle, Non-Sweaty Hug” Hanes Comfy Support Wirefree Bra MHG795 Amazon $12 See On Amazon Made with four-way stretch fabric, this game-changing bra is pad-free and wire-free while providing medium support for sleeping, lounging around in, and working from home. One shopper called this thing a “gentle, non-sweaty hug” for your chest, while another called it “your breasts but better” A bright side if you’re nursing, pregnant, or on your period: It’s also comfy as heck if you’re struggling with painful or swollen breasts. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 5

The Fan-Favorite High Waisted Cotton Underwear For All Shapes And Sizes wirarpa High Waisted Cotton Underwear Amazon $20 See On Amazon Moisture-wicking and breathable, this 4-pack of cotton-spandex panties are buttery soft and stretch to your curves. The fabric-covered waistband won’t roll or bind up under your clothes. Plus, the high-rise cut provides slight tummy control that won’t squash you in. “It’s like wearing a cloud on your bum,” one reviewer remarked. Unexpected styling tip: Wear this full-coverage brief under mesh or sheer dresses in the summer. You can color match, too, as this set comes in a variety of hue options. Available sizes: X-Small—5X

Available color combinations: 13

These Bamboo Bikini-Style Panties Are Better Than Cotton Lace Trim Underwear Bamboo Viscose Soft Bikini Panties 5 Pack Amazon $18 See On Amazon Believe it or not, bamboo fibers wick moisture better than cotton, so it’s actually healthier and hygroscopic for down there. This affordable set of six bikinis, which is made from viscose bamboo and spandex, reduces sweat and odor. They're beautified with a dainty bow and lace-trim, which will make you feel cute 24/7, as well as super soft to the touch, meaning no cutting or digging. Available sizes: Small—X-Large

Available color combinations: 2

This Pretty Yet Supportive Underwire Bra In Extended Sizes Bali One Smooth U Ultra Light Illusion Neckline Underwire Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you have bigger breasts, you know how annoying it is when they poke out of your bra in every direction. Bali One Smooth U underwire bra takes care of that and provides a flexible, full-coverage solution by tucking you in comfortably with inner smoothing side support slings and a flattering mesh illusion neckline. Adjustable straps can sit traditional style or crisscrossed depending on your shirt’s silhouette. “Wow wow wow. It easily beats the $60 bras I've purchased at Nordstrom,” one customer boasted. Available sizes: 34B—42DD

Available colors: 16

A Stylish Racerback Bra With Medium Support AKAMC Medium Support Cross Back Wirefree Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon For $30, you’ll receive three criss-cross racerback bras you can rely on. Lightweight, stylish, and sweat-wicking, each bra provides easy-to-wear and medium support for jogging, yoga, biking, and gym time. There are removable pads for added shape, but you can take them out for a more natural look and feel. “They’re soft and comfy. They’re stretchy enough that they move with your body and aren’t an absolute pain to take off after you’re tired from working out,” one reviewer remarked. Available sizes: Small—3X

Available color combinations: 12

A Popular Wire-Free Bra With Front Adjusting Straps Warner's Women's Easy Does It No Dig Wire-Free Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon Another amazing option from Warner's “Easy Does It” range, this top-rated wireless bra has a chic camisole design with convertible criss-cross straps. It won’t dig into your sides, courtesy of the seamless wide band, while the convenient front-adjustable straps allow for you to make ‘em tighter or looser as the day goes on. One reviewer said it best: “Are you tired of underwires poking you in all the wrong places? Are you tired of wanting to rip off your bra the minute you attain some privacy? Are you tired of constantly pulling and tugging and readjusting your bra and just want to be free from it all?? Ladies, look no further. THIS IS IT!!” Available sizes: X-Small—3X

Available colors: 16

A Three Pack Of Hipster Undies By An Iconic Brand Calvin Klein Hipster Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Wrapped with CK’s iconic logoed band, this hipster underwear set is made from 100% cotton. The quality is 10/10 and they’ll retain their shape for the long haul. While these casual panties provide full coverage for your bottom, the overall look is both sporty yet alluring in true Calvin Klein fashion. “I swear they give you an instant booty lift!” one reviewer revealed. Score. Available sizes: Small—Medium

A Practical Wirless Bra With An 18 Hour Support System Playtex 18-Hour Ultimate Lift and Support Wire Free Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon This Playtex wireless bra has an 18-hour support system with four components, including side and back support, full cups to reduce spillage, and cushioned straps to take stress off your shoulders. Despite being a practical buy, the stunning yet subtle floral jacquard print jazzes it up a bit. Available sizes: 36B—46D

Available colors and varieties: 17

A Set Of Tagless, Moisture-Wicking Panties That’ll Keep You Dry Fruit of the Loom Coolblend Moisture Wicking Panties Amazon $11 See On Amazon Cut from a blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, this moisture-wicking set is designed to keep you cool. “These are the BEST comfy underwear, especially for sweltering summer months,” one reviewer commented, in regards to the tagless style. Choose between either a bikini or hi-cut pack in assorted colors. Available sizes: 5—9

Available colors combinations: 2

This Budget-Friendly Set Of Comfortable Sports Bras For Lazy Days At Home Fruit of the Loom Spaghetti Strap Cotton Pullover Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you need an inexpensive at-home bra (to watch Netflix or take a cat nap in, for instance), this Fruit of the Loom 100% cotton set is for you. You get three sports bras that offer full coverage with spaghetti straps and a tagless back for the utmost comfort. If you look through the colorways, however, you’ll find various reiterations of this minimalist tank bra, such as three-, four-, five-, or six-pack options with front-ruching, double straps, and lace-trim. Available sizes: 32—44

Available colors combinations: 32

A Multi-Pack of High-Cut Briefs That Are Great For “Big Booties And Thick Thighs” Amazon Essentials Cotton High Leg Brief Underwear, Multipacks Amazon $9 See On Amazon Free from bells and whistles, these hi-cut essential panties are for the person who enjoys simplicity in the underwear drawer. They’re made from 95% cotton with 5% spandex for a non-fussy, stretchier fit that’ll adapt to any shape or size. One shopper enthusiastically wrote “GREAT FOR BIG BOOTIES AND THICK THIGHS!!” while another called them the “holy grail of underwear.” Available sizes: X-Small—3XLarge

Available colors combinations: 19

This Front-Closure Sports Bra That’s Easy To Put on Fruit of the Loom Women's Front Closure Cotton Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon There’s a consensus among customers that this unlined sports bra is a life-saver for post-breast surgery of any kind. “The fact that they're stretchy but still supportive enough to handle swelling and incisions comfortably was why they worked well,” one reviewer confirmed. The front hook and eye closure are easy to put on and adjust for a quick breather, too. Available sizes: 34—48

Available color combinations: 17

These Seamless Hipsters Are A No-Show Even Under The Tightest Leggings FINETOO Seamless Hipster Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon The perfect panties for leggings = found. These low-waist seamless hipsters prove that a thong isn’t the only option when wearing semi-sheer dresses or yoga pants. These, for example, give you coverage but look invisible underneath – no lines or creases to be found. Hooray! Available sizes: X-Small—XX-Large

Available color combo packs: 7

This Sweat-Resistant Hanes Bra Is So Comfy You Can Sleep In It Hanes SmoothTec ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon For those who are just fed up with underwires altogether, this Hanes bra is a cheap solution to try. The sleek construction is seamless under your tops and the brand’s ComfortFlex Fit technology adapts to your shape for happy breasts. Not just that, the polyester and spandex fabric has cooling properties that make it great for humid or tropical climates. Many reviewers proudly wear it to bed, too, with one saying: “Best night's sleep I've had in a long time.” Available sizes: Small — 3XL

Available colors: 6

These High-Quality Briefs Won’t Bunch Up & Leave A Wedgie K-CHEONY Cotton Mid-Waist Panties Amazon $27 See On Amazon Some people equate briefs to comfortability. But, it’s hardly fun when they bunch up inside your jeans while you’re out and about, right? That’s why these K-CHEONY Cotton Mid-Waist Panties are a fab choice as the combed cotton and spandex blend lays smoothly on your booty. Peak through the reviews, and many shoppers, including this one, affirmed this: “Finally underwear that doesn't leave a wedgie!” Available sizes: Small—5X

Available color combinations: 3

An Everday Underwire Bra That Won’t Make You Wince In Pain Warner's No Side Effects Full Coverage Underwire Bra Amazon $30 See On Amazon Don’t scroll by this full-coverage bra because of the underwire — especially if you want something that boosts the girls like no other and is shockingly comfortable. The foamy cups give you a beautiful shape while the extra-high and elastic-free side panels deliver additional support and help eliminate under-arm bulge. Not to mention, the front-adjustable straps make it easy to fix throughout the day instead of being insufficiently lifted when they fall down. “No awkward gaps, arm or back chub sticking out... just smooth,” one reviewer confirmed. Available sizes: 34B—42C

Available colors combinations: 23

This Lace Hipster Is Equal Parts Flirty & Functional LEVAO Lace Underwear Breathable Hipster Panties Amazon $25 See On Amazon Desire a functional full-coverage briefs that are sultry, too? Here you go: Crafted from nylon and elastane with a cotton gusset, these surprisingly soft lacy briefs come in three, four, and six-packs, in a variety of color offerings including all black and multi. “These panties are super comfortable and definitely boyfriend approved,” one reviewer remarked, while another said the “fabric feels great, not itchy or coarse feeling.” Available sizes: Small—X-Large

Available color combinations: 4

This Wireless Bra Is “Like Slipping Into A Warm Bubble Bath... For Your Chest” Bali Women's Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra DF3463 Amazon $15 See On Amazon Fantasizing about kicking underwires to the curb – for good? This bra by Bali can make that dream a reality. Wondering how? There’s a targeted knit side and back support that does a heck of a good job with lifting your breasts sans wire. Then, key features like a U-shaped front and back, adjustable straps, and hook-and-eye closure assist in elevating them further. Slim yet stretchy foam cups deliver just enough oomph to the mix — and presto! The perfect daytime bra. One reviewer laid it all out there, saying this bra is “like slipping into a warm bubble bath... for your chest.” What’s better than that? Available sizes: 32B—42DD

Available colors combinations: 19

A Gorgeous Lace Bralette That Actually Supports Bigger Busts Signature Lace Deep V Bralette Amazon $12 See On Amazon Available in both brights and neutrals, this stretchy lace bralette has supportive wide straps, along with a deep V front and back, that looks va-va-voom peeking through a low-cut blouse or sweater. Additionally, reviewers are calling this the best bralette for busty women. Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 10

This Protective Pair Of Undies That’s Great For Period Days Or Postpartum Life INNERSY Hipster Period Underwear Postpartum Amazon $24 See On Amazon There’s truly nothing more embarrassing than leaking through your pants on a heavy period. It literally happens to the best of us, but what if it didn’t have to? Enter: INNERSY’s Hipster Period Underwear that’ll protect you at school or work – and will also protect your favorite bedsheets in the middle of the night. Waterproof and absorbent layers can also handle light days sans tampons. They’re also recommended for those who just delivered a baby and c-section recovery. Available sizes: X-Small—5X

Available colors: 8

A Sleek Loungewear Option Available In Four Neutrals Warner's Blissful Benefits Easy No Bulge Wirefree Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon Here’s a wallet-friendly loungewear bra that minimalists will love. Available in black, butterscotch, toasted almond, and white, this little guy was made from flexible nylon and spandex with extra side panels, so it’ll adapt to your breast size and smooth you right out. The v-neckline is super flattering and adds even more appeal to an otherwise casual bra, which never hurts. “Most knit bras smash everything into a tube and this bra does not do that,” one reviewer remarked. “It's got a lot of stretch to it, and it smooths all the dips and lumps around the side and back.” Available sizes: Small—XX-Large

Available colors: 4

A Push Up Adhesive Bra for A to F Cup Sizes Niidor Adhesive Bra Strapless Sticky Invisible Push up Silicone Bra for Backless Dress with Nipple Covers Amazon $20 See On Amazon Do you stray away from backless tops, dresses, and rompers, because you have a bigger chest? Let’s fix that. Made with a silicone adhesive, this backless push-up bra is game-changing for A to F cup sizes. It’s reusable, too. Just add warm water and mild detergent, then air dry it. Choose between creme, pink, khaki, and coco — all of which come with matching nipple covers. Available sizes: Cup Sizes A-F

Available colors: 4