These Cheap, Cozy Clothes Have Fanatical Reviews Because They Look Great On Everyone

While it can be fun to experiment with fashion, I’ve personally always been a fan of the basics. I’m talking comfy wardrobe essentials that you can’t live without, like a classic crew-neck sweater or a pair of soft, stretchy leggings. As it turns out, I’m not alone — tons of buyers are leaving fanatical reviews for these cozy clothes that look good on everyone.

Even better, updating your closet doesn’t have to cost a small fortune. Every single one of these buys — no matter how much you think it’s going to cost — rings up at a surprisingly wallet-friendly price.

1 These Cool Joggers With The Feel Of Cargo Pants Libin Lightweight Cargo Joggers Amazon $34 See On Amazon These lightweight joggers borrow some functional elements from the classic cargo pant, including a set of three zippered pockets near the waist and two large flap pockets at the thighs. The result? A pair of sporty-cute pants with plenty of room for your basic essentials, including your phone, keys, and wallet. Rave review: “Have had these for a while now and I LOVE them. Super comfortable, lightweight, can be dressed up or down into sweats style.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 12

2 A Cable-Knit Turtleneck Sweater That’s So Cozy-Chic Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon Chilly days call for thick sweaters, like this turtleneck with a chunky cable-knit design. You have the option of tucking it in or wearing it loose — either way, you’ll look totally chic and feel oh-so cozy. The 100% cotton fabric feels great against your skin, offering plenty of warmth while still remaining breathable. Rave review: “This sweater is heavier than expected (in a good way) and so soft. [...] The cable pattern is pretty and well done without being too chunky.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 22

3 Some Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants You Can Dress Up Or Down SATINA Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon You can create so many different looks with these wide-leg palazzo pants — add a crop top for a music festival-ready ensemble, or a sports bra and loose-fitting tee for your next yoga class. The laid-back pants come in a wide range of cool, eye-catching patterns, as well as a solid black color. Rave review: “They are BUTTERY soft, cozy and WARM but still breathable and not constrictive. [...] And they're just the most darling, yet hip, pattern ever.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 16

4 This Extra-Long Cardigan You Can Wear Over Any Outfit Angashion Leopard Print Knitted Cardigan Amazon $39 See On Amazon Whether you’re wearing jeans and a T-shirt, shorts and a camisole, or leggings and a sports bra, you can throw on this lightweight cardigan for a cozy look. The extra-long hem stretches all the way down past the knee, providing plenty of coverage around the back. Choose from solid hues, leopard prints, and even a few festive patterns. Rave review: “These leopard cardigans are so comfortable and stylish! They're not too heavy, so I even wear them on cool summer days, especially at the office.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 21

5 A Comfy Jumpsuit Made Of Soft Terry Fleece Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Jumpsuit Amazon $38 See On Amazon Made of a stretchy terry fleece, this casual jumpsuit is perfect for wearing while lounging, running errands, or going on a stroll outside. With a slightly loose fit throughout, the jumpsuit cinches at the waist with a drawcord. An added bonus? The roomy side pockets, which can hold your keys, phone, and wallet. Rave review: “I wanted a cozy, everyday jumpsuit for lounging around the house, and am so glad I purchased this. It is incredibly comfy and has great stretch (I sometimes wear it to even teach yoga in).” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 20

6 The Plaid Shacket With An Oversized Fit Uaneo Plaid Button-Down Jacket Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s something about an oversized plaid shacket (shirt jacket) that just screams cozy — it’s practically begging to be worn to an apple orchard, bonfire, or hip outdoor brewery. Layer it over a T-shirt, camisole, or turtleneck with your favorite blue jeans for a chilly-weather look that will actually keep you warm. Rave review: “The quality of the material is awesome! It keeps me so warm [...] I absolutely love the front pockets, to keep my cold little hands in! This is definitely worth the money in my book!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 14

7 This Drapey Turtleneck Sweater That Comes In Dozens Of Colors ANRABESS Batwing Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $43 See On Amazon With a roomy fit and batwing sleeves, this turtleneck sweater has a lovely drape to it. Wear it over skinny jeans or leggings for a warm, cozy ensemble that also feels sophisticated. Plus, there are so many color options available — pick a versatile neutral shade, or opt for a rich jewel tone. Rave review: “I LOVE this sweater! Just ordered 2 more. Very soft and warm and i wore it with high heel knee high boots and leggings and got compliments everywhere i went...” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 33

8 These Ultra-Warm Sweat Pants With A Sherpa Fleece Lining Yeokou Sherpa-Lined Joggers Amazon $33 See On Amazon While these joggers may look like plain old sweatpants, they’re actually concealing a secret weapon — a thick sherpa fleece lining that keeps your legs nice and toasty. Perfect for those days where you just have to brave the cold, the pants really do a marvelous job of trapping in warmth. Rave review: “These are so warm and thick, but not restricting. I love these and wear them constantly. They will add bulk as they really are quite thick, but I personally don't care as I want something warmer than standard sweats where I can't feel the wind ripping through.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

9 A Sleeveless Puffer Vest That’s An Activewear Staple KEOMUD Cropped Puffer Vest Amazon $37 See On Amazon You can throw this puffer vest on over all your favorite activewear — it’s the perfect sporty staple for chilly-but-not-cold weather. Available in neutral shades of black and brown as well as bold pops of red, orange, and green, this piece adds just enough warmth without being too bulky. Rave review: “I am absolutely OBSESSED with this puffer vest. It is lightweight and not overbearing, but at the same time it keeps me warm and feels so comfy.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

10 This Crew-Neck Sweater That’s Simple & Classic Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Crew-Neck Sweater Amazon $35 See On Amazon You don’t need to stray too far from the basics to put together a great outfit. All you need is this classic crew-neck sweater and your favorite pair of jeans. Available in a wide spectrum of shades, the lightweight sweater can serve as a layering piece under a blazer or jacket, or be worn all on its own. Rave review: “Let's talk about the feel of it - SUPER SOFT! This is just a really nice staple sweater to add to your wardrobe. It's very versatile - wear it with jeans, shorts, or dress slack or a skirt.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 21

11 Some Loose-Fitting Sweatpants With A Ruched Waistband DIBAOLONG Yoga Sweatpants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Part-yoga pant and part-sweat pant, these soft joggers are great for stretching, pilates, hiking, and simply lounging around the house. Instead of a traditional drawstring closure, they have a ruched band that sits high on the waist, as well as cuffed ankles that keep things feeling streamllined. A pair of pockets provides the perfect spot for your small essential items. Rave review: “These are so incredibly soft! I wouldn’t recommend them for warmth, but they are nice to wear for cooler weather around the house. I love how the waist band hugs my waist comfortably, the pockets were a pleasant surprise too!” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 27

12 This Timeless Turtleneck Sweater That’s So Versatile Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Lightweight Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon You can pair this turtleneck sweater with any number of jeans, trousers, and skirts, giving you tons of options when assembling your outfit for the day. The lightweight, soft knit material hugs your arms and torso, but is never constricting. Since it’s so timeless and versatile, you’ll be happy to learn it comes in a wide range of hues, so you can pick up a few. Rave review: “Great turtleneck that works great as a layering piece! True turtleneck that doesn’t slouch or look sloppy at the neck line.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 23

13 A Rustic Plaid Shawl That’s Blanket-Soft VIMPUNEC Buffalo Plaid Pashmina Shawl Amazon $30 See On Amazon This large knit shawl is the ultimate cool-weather accessory — it keeps you warm without adding the bulk of a jacket. Featuring an oversize plaid print, the shawl drapes elegantly over your shoulders and falls down to your knees. Not to mention, it doubles as a soft, cozy blanket in the movie theater or at an outdoor sports game. Rave review: “I LOVE this!!! It is as thick as a wool blanket, nearly as soft as silk, yet still lightweight, warm, cozy!” Available colors and patterns: 4

14 These High-Waisted Leggings That Are Butter-Soft SATINA High-Waisted Leggings Amazon $23 Amazon With over 61,000 perfect five-star ratings to their name, these high-waisted leggings are popular for a reason. The lightweight, stretchy fabric is ultra-soft, yet remains opaque even as you stretch. There are both full-length and capri-length options available, as well as a wide palette of pretty colors to pick from. Rave review: “These leggings are amazing! After I bought several pairs, I bought more. As they say, they are soft and feel like butter. I'll never buy any other brand.” Available sizes: One Size, One Size Plus

Available colors and patterns: 25

15 This Fluffy Fleece Hoodie With A Slouchy Fit Yanekop Oversized Sherpa Hoodies Amazon $37 See On Amazon Made from a fuzzy sherpa fleece material, this hoodie sweatshirt is about as cozy as it gets. Designed with a quarter zipper and an extra-thick drawstring, the sweatshirt strikes the perfect balance between sporty and chic. Pick from a number of chunky plaid and solid-style options. Rave review: “I sized up because I like bigger/roomier hoodies, & this one didn't disappoint. It's SUPER soft & comfortable, & long enough my long torso is covered completely!” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 33

16 Some Fleece-Lined Leggings That Are Toasty Warm BALEAF Fleece-Lined Leggings Amazon $34 See On Amazon Leggings may not be your go-to pant when the temperatures drop, but that’s about to change. These leggings are lined with fleece, wrapping your legs in cozy warmth. The insulated pants are great for hiking, walking the dog, and running errands in cold weather, all without sacrificing the streamlined look that regular leggings provide. Rave review: “I was looking for a pair of fleece lined black pants I can wear during the cold winter. These are very good quality and warm! I could even wear them with short boots, long boots, in the evening, or for casual wear.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 20

17 A Crew-Neck Sweatshirt With A Vibrant Tie-Dye Print Eytino Tie-Dye Sweatshirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon Featuring a cool tie-dye print, this crew-neck sweatshirt adds a fun pop of color to your wardrobe. In terms of fabric weight, this piece is on the lighter side — it offers just a thin layer of warmth, making it perfect for those in-between weather days. Wear it with high-waisted jeans, cutoff shorts, joggers, leggings... the possibilities are endless. Rave review: “This shirt is so fun! I love the colors (they look the same in person as they do in the photos), especially since tie-dye is coming back in style!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 26

18 These Drawstring Joggers You Can Wear Anywhere Dokotoo Drawstring Joggers Amazon $31 See On Amazon I’m a fan of a pant you can dress up or down depending on the day — and these drawstring joggers fit the bill. You can pair them with sandals and a T-shirt to go run some errands, or add some heels and a crop top before meeting your friends for cocktails. The subtle leopard print on the fabric ups the cuteness factor, as well. Rave review: “These pants are a new favorite in my wardrobe. They are perfect for yoga, running errands, or lounging around at home. But they are cute enough to dress up for a casual night out. I get tons of compliments every time I wear them. Highly recommend!” Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 23

19 A Terry Fleece Sweatshirt That’s Laid-Back & Casual Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Sweatshirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon This basic crew-neck sweatshirt comes at such a wallet-friendly price, you’ll want to stock up in a few different colors. Made of a soft French terry fleece, the casual sweatshirt is a classic wardrobe staple, replete with an athletic-inspired V-notch at the neckline. You can pair it with virtually any jean, legging, or yoga pant for a laid-back, cozy look. Rave review: “This is a nice, basic, no frills light weight sweatshirt. This would be a great shirt to throw on to run to the store on a chilly day.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 36

20 Some Casual French Terry Joggers With Extra-Deep Pockets Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Joggers Amazon $20 See On Amazon These terry fleece joggers are so soft and cozy, you just might reach for them every single morning. Designed with tapered legs and a flexible waistband, they boast a pair of generously sized pockets that can hold small necessities when you’re on the run (or just running to the kitchen for a snack). Rave review: “The soft lining inside makes these so soft, comfortable and cozy. The pockets are deeper than most joggers so you can fit you keys or phone AND your hands inside.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 39

21 The Cowl-Neck Tunic Made Of A Soft Waffle-Knit Fabric ANRABESS Batwing Sleeve Turtleneck Amazon $30 See On Amazon There’s something about cowl-neck tops that just feels so sophisticated, and this waffle-knit sweater is no exception. Complete with slouchy batwing sleeves, the tunic top has a flowy fit and a high-low hem that offers a bit of extra coverage in back. Effortlessly elegant, this lightweight sweater pairs perfectly with skinny jeans and a pair of knee-high boots. Rave review: “This is the greatest item of clothing I own. I can wear it with leggings, jeans, boots, booties, everything! If you like a looser fit, you can go a size up without it looking baggy.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 21

22 These Bootleg Yoga Capris That Are Stretchy & Breathable THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris Amazon $27 See On Amazon Made from smooth, stretchy fabric that’s also incredibly moisture-wicking, these yoga capris are perfect for wearing to the gym — but they’re also cute enough to wear to a cafe or restaurant. The bootleg pants have a high, wide waist and a loose fit throughout the leg, serving as a great, non-constricting alternative to tight workout leggings. Rave review: “These pants are my favorite piece of clothing! Comfort is off the charts. They translate well for workout or casual wear (going to dinner, social event, ballgame, etc.).” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

23 A Cotton Button-Down Shirt With A Perfect Weekend Vibe Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Plaid Flannel Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Made of breathable cotton, this button-down shirt serves as a more lightweight alternative to flannel. Thanks to its rustic plaid pattern, however, the shirt still gives off that weekend-in-the-countryside aesthetic. Since it’s not so thick, you can layer it underneath a denim jacket or puffer vest without overheating. Rave review: “I love this shirt so much I have 4 of them now. Lightweight 100% cotton flannel, perfect for layering under a leather jacket or puffy for kids soccer games, a trip to the grocery store or a casual dinner with friends.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 18

24 These Slinky Velvet Leggings That Are Impossibly Soft Conceited Velour Velvet Leggings Amazon $28 See On Amazon Anything velvety instantly has my attention. Ultra-smooth and oh-so soft, these velour leggings hug your legs from the high elastic waist all the way down to the ankle. Not to mention, their thicker weight makes them a great choice for colder weather. Pair them with a tunic top or an oversized sweater for a cozy, elevated look. Rave review: “Not only is the material soooo soft and smooth, it’s velvet sooooo absolutely beautiful and fit like a glove! Quality and beauty all in one. It’s a thicker material that is perfect for winter.” Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 11

25 The Boxy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt Made With Sustainable Materials Hanes EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt Amazon $37 See On Amazon Not only will you look good in this mid-weight sweatshirt from Hanes, you’ll also feel good about your purchase — it’s made with sustainably sourced cotton from U.S. cotton farms. The soft crew-neck garment has a slightly boxy fit, leaving plenty of room for you to wear a T-shirt or camisole underneath. Rave review: “I love this sweatshirt. The price is right, and the fit is right for the look I was going for. It’s very soft, not too heavy, and I was looking for a shorter and more boxy fit.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

26 A Slouchy Corduroy Button-Down That’s A Great Layering Piece Dokotoo Corduroy Button-Down Shirt Amazon $37 See On Amazon To add a cool, cozy element to your outfit, simply toss on this oversized corduroy shirt. The shirt has a lived-in feel from its very first wear, effortlessly pairing with graphic tees, dresses, and tank tops. Choose from a variety of subdued solid colors, or go for one of the many rustic plaid prints. Rave review: “I’m obsessed with this shirt. I have it in Light Brown, Beige, Black, and Pink. I’ll be ordering more colors. It’s the perfect oversized fit. It’s not heavy but not thin. The fabric breathes so it’s not hot. It’s not stiff at all, very comfy.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 44

27 These Feather-Light Terry Joggers That You’ll Love Lounging In Amazon Essentials Lightweight Lounge Terry Joggers Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you want a pair of lounge pants that are much lighter than your average sweats, this pair is for you. Made of an ultra-soft terry fabric, the pants offer plenty of comfort without the insulated warmth. And since they don’t have pockets, there’s no added bulk on the sides — making them great for sleeping. Rave review: “They are so soft and so comfy that I ordered three more pairs immediately after putting the first pair on. They're basically my PJs and work-from-home pants. They're much thinner than sweatpants, which is good for me because I get too hot in sweats most of the time.” Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

Available colors: 23

28 A Unique Take On The Waffle-Knit Henley Shirt BTFBM Waffle-Knit Shirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon A nod to the classic Henley shirt, this waffle-knit top is an elevated wardrobe basic that you’ll get so much use out of. Whether you wear it underneath a jacket or simply style it on its own with jeans, you’ll look put-together without trying too hard. You can tuck it into your high-waisted jeans, or wear it loose over cutoff shorts. Rave review: “I LOVE this top! It’s lightweight and the perfect top for fall. I love length too - it is long enough to wear with leggings but you can also tuck it into high waisted jeans.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

29 This Drapey, Lightweight Cardigan That Comes In Lots Of Rich Jewel Tones IN'VOLAND Open-Front Drape Cardigan Amazon $29 See On Amazon Offering plenty of coverage in the back, this drapey open-front cardigan stretches all the way down past your knees. Reviewers say it’s very lightweight, so it’s perfect for those slightly chilly days where you don’t need a full jacket. There are so many rich jewel-toned options for those who want to add some vibrant color to their wardrobe. Rave review: “It is soo comfortable and the fabric isn’t too thin or too thick. I get hot easily and felt it was perfect. You could totally dress this up or use it for casual! I love it so much and hope to get another color!” Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors: 31

30 The Hooded Puffer Jacket That’s Surprisingly Easy To Pack Amazon Essentials Lightweight Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket Amazon $45 See On Amazon Even though this puffer jacket provides plenty of warmth, it packs up into a surprisingly compact size — making it the ideal travel companion. The water-resistant fabric keeps you dry from light showers, while the interior filling provides insulation from chilly winds. There’s even a hood in the back for extra coverage if you get caught without an umbrella. Rave review: “It fit well, it kept me warm on chilly days, and was very comfortable. Best of all, it squished down and fit into a zippered travel pouch I already had, and took minimal space in my suitcase. And it didn’t cost a lot. Love it!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

31 A Loose-Fitting Tunic Top With A Twist SAMPEEL Twist-Knot Tunic Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon This otherwise simple tunic top is elevated with a stylish twist in the front. Available in a wide palette of neutral colors and jewel tones, the long-sleeve shirt can either be dressed up or down. Plus, it’s so soft — this is one closet staple you won’t want to take off. Rave review: “I love this top. You can dress it up or down. It is simple and cute and can go with leggings or jeans. It is a closet staple for sure!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

32 This Plush Sherpa Jacket With A Pop Of Color Amazon Essentials Sherpa Mock-Neck Jacket Amazon $45 See On Amazon Designed with a color-block pocket on the chest and contrasting lining at the zipper, this sherpa jacket has a distinctly modern feel, so besides being incredibly warm, the mock-neck garment also makes a fashion statement. Feeling bold? Choose the eye-catching camel brown and lime green combo or the leopard print style with olive green accents. Rave review: “Love everything about it. It is the warmest fleece I have ever owned. Great as a sweater in the house in winter, and as a jacket when the temp is 45-50 degrees outside. Love the deep pockets.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 10

33 An Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit That Can Be Fancy Or Casual PRETTYGARDEN Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon One-pieces are amazing because they save you the trouble of having to put together an entire outfit. As soft as your favorite T-shirt, this off-the-shoulder jumpsuit manages to be both comfy and chic. Add a pair of high heels and a statement necklace for a night out on the town, or wear sneakers and a cross-body bag while running errands. Rave review: “This jumpsuit is SO comfy and made out of a stretchy, soft, lightweight tee material. [...] There’s enough stretch to wear on the shoulder but will stay in place and not slide down. This jumpsuit is great for casual loungewear or cute with boots for going out.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

34 This Mock-Neck Sweater You Can Wear A Million Ways Amazon Essentials Lightweight Mock Sweater Amazon $21 See On Amazon When it comes to fashion, you can’t go wrong sticking to the basics. But “basic” doesn’t mean “boring.” Case in point? This mock-neck sweater from Amazon Essentials. Made of a lightweight cotton-modal blend, the subtly elegant sweater adds polish to your outfit no matter what you pair it with. Rave review: “Dressy yet casual. I wore under a flannel and its so cute! Probably the best top I’ve ever gotten! It’s also warm but you wont even notice it’s a sweater it’s so lightweight. Washes and dries without shrinking too!!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 23

35 A Pair Of Comfy Sweat Shorts With A Wide, Stretchy Waistband AUTOMET High-Waisted Athletic Shorts Amazon $22 See On Amazon We all need a comfy pair of sweat shorts to throw on while lounging around at home or running errands. This pair offers an extra-wide waistband that can be worn high up or rolled down. Designed with two deep side pockets, these shorts allow you to keep your small essentials close by. Rave review: “I need to buy these in every color because I want to wear them everyday! So comfortable, a great length (most shorts are way too short!), quality material, POCKETS and hidden drawstring. Great for lounging, errands, easy to wear and cute.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 30

36 The Open-Front Cardigan That’s Perfect For Transitional Weather Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater Amazon $28 See On Amazon You know those days where it’s too warm for a jacket, but just chilly enough for a sweater? This is the perfect cardigan for that type of transitional weather. The open-front sweater is made of a lightweight cotton-modal blend, which reviewers raved is incredibly smooth against the skin. Not to mention, buyers are happy to report that the fabric doesn’t lose its softness after washing. Rave review: “This is a perfect weight, comes in all sizes and pretty colors, but most of all, IT’S SOFT ON THE SKIN! I will definitely be buying more colors for the cooler months. Has an expensive look and feel. Washes nicely, too!” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 20

37 This Outdoorsy Hoodie With A Sherpa Fleece Lining Amazon Essentials Sherpa-Lined Fleece Full-Zip Hooded Jacket Amazon $42 See On Amazon The warm sherpa fleece lining on this hoodie gives it a slightly rugged vibe — it’s exactly the kind of sweatshirt you’d want to have while hiking or just taking your pup for a walk. While the hoodie fits relatively close to the body, there’s still plenty of room for layering a lightweight sweater or long-sleeve thermal tee underneath. Rave review: “I love the quality, and softness of this jacket. You can’t beat the price either! Fits as expected and feels oh so buttery soft (better than most name brand jackets) would recommend to any of my family and friends.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 16

38 The Bamboo Shawl With A Reversible Design MELIFLUOS DESIGNED IN SPAIN Cardigan Shawl Wrap Amazon $36 See On Amazon Once you throw this long, flowy shawl over your shoulders, I can almost guarantee you’ll feel instantly more sophisticated. Made of 100% bamboo viscose, the wrap has a lightweight yet cozy feel. There are dozens of colors and patterns available — plus, the double-sided design gives you two different styling options for the price of one. Rave review: “Lightweight enough to wrap around as a scarf, but perfect for chilly days and nights as a wrap. This is really quite elegant feeling and looks much more expensive than it is. Glad I purchased it.” Available colors and patterns: 41

39 A Sleeveless Maxi Dress With A Relaxed, Loose Fit ANRABESS Casual Loose Maxi Sundress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Whether you’re hanging out by the pool or catching up with friends over brunch, leisurely activities are best accompanied by a comfy outfit — and what’s more comfy than this flowy maxi dress? Made out of a slinky, drapey fabric, the sleeveless garment hangs from your shoulders all the way down to your ankles. Simply add some sandals or sneakers, and you’re ready to head out the door. Rave review: “I love the way it hangs on my body! I love the color! I love the fabric! I bought this dress to wear on a future vacation as something I could dress up or lounge in at the beach/pool. It is perfect!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 28