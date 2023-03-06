Shopping

These Chic Things Are 10x Cozier Than What You Usually Wear

You don’t need to sacrifice comfort for style.

Written by Veronika Kero
These Chic Things Are 10x Cozier Than What You Usually Wear
Amazon
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

If you’re not comfortable every time you walk out of the house (or are walking around the house), it’s time to rehaul your closet. And thousands of Amazon reviewers swear by these soft, flexible styles that make everything as cozy as your favorite set of pajamas while packing a serious dose of style. Just scroll on for beloved pieces that won’t let you down. No matter what style or color you pick, you’ll be as comfortable — and fashionable — as ever.

1

This Thick & Stretchy Top With A Square Neck

Available in short- and long-sleeve options, this square neck top can be worn all year. It's made of a thick and stretchy material that will hug your body but still be comfortable to move in. The square neck can make even an ordinary pair of jeans more elegant. Rock this piece when you need something on the fancier side of casual.

  • Available colors: 18
  • Available sizes: X-Small–XX-Large

2

These Leggings With 33,000-Plus Reviews & Pockets

Made with four-way stretch, these leggings give you a full range of motion — and they’ll remain completely opaque so that you can get through your workout without worrying about anything except hitting a new personal record. The lightweight material also wicks away moisture. Slip your phone and credit card into one of the side pockets and you’ll have everything you need.

  • Available styles: 20
  • Available sizes: X-Small–3X-Large

3

These Knit Ballet Flats That Flex With Every Step

Made of a lightweight knit, these ballet flats are ultra-flexible so that they can follow the natural movement of your feet without slipping off with every step. The upper fabric is also covered in perforations to allow better air circulation so that you feel cool and dry on even the hottest day. Meanwhile, they support your feet with a padded sole and sponge cushions around the heels. And thanks to their nonslip rubber soles, you can wear them in any condition.

  • Available styles: 37
  • Available sizes: 5–11

4

A Lightweight Mockneck In Tons Of Colors

This classic mockneck sweater is the perfect thing to wear when you don’t know what to match something with. Tuck it into a skirt or layer it over a pair of jeans for an effortlessly chic look that’ll never go out of style. The soft material is a lightweight cotton, modal, and polyester blend that fits snugly on the body.

  • Available styles: 22
  • Available sizes: X-Small–6X

5

A Pair Of Paper Bag Pants With A Comfy Elastic Waistband

When you’re in a rush but still need to look presentable, slip on these paper bag pants. Their elastic waistband makes them easy to get in and out of while their straight-leg design makes them professional enough to wear into the office. Accentuate the ruffled waist by tucking in a bodysuit or pairing it with a crop top. It comes in colors that are perfect for every season and can even be bought in a set of two.

  • Available styles: 16
  • Available sizes: 16 Plus–24 Plus

6

This Snuggly Popcorn Knit Cardigan That’s So On Trend

With a popcorn knit design, this comfy cardigan is the perfect thing to snuggle up in and add a bit of texture to your outfit. Its slouchy style will pair perfectly with any casual pieces you throw it over or bring a bit of contrast to a bodycon dress to take it from day to night. It’s available in a ton of solid colors in addition to stripes and color-block patterns.

  • Available styles: 40
  • Available sizes: Small–X-Large

7

These Smooth Biker Shorts That Are Completely Tag-Free

Whether you need a pair to work out in or to just lounge in at home, these biker shorts are sure to come in handy. Made with a cotton, polyester, and spandex blend, they’re extremely soft but also have enough stretch to be comfortable and mold to your body. The elastic waistband is easy to pull on and sturdy enough to stay in place. The best part? The comfy tag-free design.

  • Available colors: 2
  • Available sizes: 1X–5X

8

A Fleece-Lined Knit Beanie With 26,000+ 5-Star Reviews

Made of a thick cable knit, this highly rated beanie is sure to keep you warm and cozy. It’s lined with fleece that make it extra warm and will be gentler on your hair too. In addition to the faux fur pom pom on the top, it has suede detailing on its exposed label. It comes in 110 colors and knit patterns, so you can choose one to match any outfit.

  • Available styles: 110
  • Available sizes: One size

9

A Stylish Off-The-Shoulder Jumpsuit That Feels Like A Sweatsuit

On days when picking out two matching pieces seems like too much effort, this polyester-spandex jumpsuit will come to your rescue. It features an off-the-shoulder top and straight-leg bottoms that are cuffed to keep it looking put-together. The only closure is the keyhole on the back and the waist can be adjusted with the drawstring. You’ll feel like you’re wearing your most comfortable sweatpants but will look ready to go out for the night.

  • Available styles: 18
  • Available sizes: Small–3X-Large

10

This Corduroy Tote Bag With An Adjustable Crossbody Strap

Made of corduroy and decorated with a canvas label, this tote bag is the epitome of comfort. Not only does the soft fabric feel soft when held by the top handle, but it will also add an effortlessly cool touch to your outfit for the day. If you need to carry it hands-free, adjust the crossbody strap to your desired length to have it conveniently sit at your hip. It comes in two different sizes, both of which have an interior side pocket to slip in smaller items.

  • Available colors: 16
  • Available sizes: One size (10.23 x 9.05 x 3.93 inches) & big (13.77 x 11.81 x 4.72 inches)

11

A Cozy Turtleneck With An Asymmetric Hem

The subtle pattern of lines that cover this roomy turtleneck flow into an asymmetrical hem, making it easier to show off a fashionable belt while still being covered up for warmth. And because it’s meant to fit oversized, it’s also easy to tuck in to create a more laid-back look. Pick it up in a few of the 33 rich and vibrant available colors so that you have one ready to go for every kind of occasion.

  • Available styles: 33
  • Available sizes: X-Small–X-Large

12

A Fuzzy Faux Fur Coat For A Shockingly Low Price

This faux fur coat will be your statement piece throughout the colder months. It comes in two different styles: One has a completely open front and oversized lapel, and the other has buttons and exposed front pockets. The fuzzy fleece will keep you warm like you’re walking around in a blanket but you’ll look as fashionable as ever. Choose a size up for an oversized look.

  • Available styles: 26
  • Available sizes: Small–3X-Large

13

This Ruffled Mini Skirt You Can Dress Up Or Down

With a scrunched elastic waistband, this mini skirt is sure to fit well and, more importantly, as comfortably as possible. It can even be tightened and loosened with the drawstring closure. The lightweight material keeps its ruffled tiers flowing with an inner cotton lining that is smooth and non-irritating on the skin. Available in animal prints, florals, and more, there are tons of patterns for sunny days.

  • Available styles: 44
  • Available sizes: X-Small–X-Large

14

These Fleece-Lined Gloves That Work On Touchscreens

Covered in a smooth polyester fabric on the outside, these soft gloves feature a three-button closure on the cuff to add a touch of elegance while blocking out the wind. You won’t want to take them off thanks to the soft fleece lining — and you won’t need to — they even have special material on the index finger and thumb that enables them to work well with touchscreens. And if you want to share the warmth or stock up, you can buy them in a pack of two or three.

  • Available styles: 9
  • Available sizes: Medium–Large

15

This Loose-Fitting Blouse With 41,000 5-Star Reviews

As soft and comfortable as one of your favorite t-shirts, this surprisingly cozy blouse features gorgeous lace sleeves. The lacy sleeves come in several different styles, including geometric and floral patterns. They fall into a balloon shape and are brought back in by their stretchy ribbed cuffs. It’s a great option for the office or a nice dinner.

  • Available styles: 42
  • Available sizes: Small–XX-Large

16

A Two-Piece Lounge In A Trendy Oversized Fit

As comfortable as this lounge set is, it’s also cute enough to wear outside of the house. The set comes with two thick pieces — a long-sleeve crewneck and drawstring shorts. The top has dropped shoulders and batwing sleeves. Meanwhile, the bottoms are high-waisted and have a generous inseam so that they’re not too short or long. It’s an easy way to achieve the chic monochromatic look.

  • Available colors: 15
  • Available sizes: Small–X-Large

17

This Cozy Long-Sleeve Shirt With A High-Low Hem

With batwing sleeves and the ability to be worn off the shoulder (or not), this roomy top is an upgrade from your ordinary tee. Its loose fit is just the thing to pair with leggings or rock over your workout gear. And because it’s so lightweight, it’s also great for layering. Slip the tunic under a leather jacket and you’ll be out the door in no time.

  • Available colors: 24
  • Available sizes: Small–5X-Large

18

These $23 Running Shorts That Feature Quick-Drying Fabric

With side slits cut into the outer layer, these running shorts provide a full range of motion so that you can fly through workouts. There’s also a built-in liner so you’re covered no matter what move you’re in the middle of. The breathable fabric features four-way stretch and is moisture-wicking. The pair has two pockets on the waistband (a hidden interior one and a zippered back one) so you can keep your keys or other small valuables accessible.

  • Available colors: 14
  • Available sizes: X-Small–X-Large

19

A Reversible Poncho That’s Perfect For Layering

Switch things up a bit with this oversized poncho. Its soft fabric is reversible so you get two fun designs for the price of one. Each of the 30 available styles has tassels hanging along the bottom hem to give the piece movement. Thanks to its size, it’s great for layering, and it’s a unique alternative to wearing the same boring coat every day.

  • Available styles: 30
  • Available sizes: One size

20

This Soft Tunic Top That Has A Unique Cowl Neck

This tunic top comes in a ton of different styles, including many with an accent pattern along the bottom, cuffs, and neckline. The contrasting florals, plaids, and more make the piece stand out no matter what you pair it with. And because it’s made with cotton and spandex, it has a sleek feel that won’t feel itchy throughout the day — even around the cowl neck. It’s also fairly loose-fitting and falls into beautiful yet subtle pleats.

  • Available styles: 28
  • Available sizes: Small–3X-Large

21

An Oversized Pashmina That Feels Like Cashmere (But Costs Way Less)

At over six feet long and two feet wide, the style possibilities are endless with this luxe-looking pashmina. Use it as a shawl to wrap around a dress or even as a small blanket. Several reviewers commented that it feels like cashmere. It comes in over 30 solid colors, all with a delicate fringe that hangs from each end.

  • Available colors: 32
  • Available sizes: One size

22

A Chic Corduroy Button-Down With A Smooth Lining

This corduroy button-down is a great way to switching up your look. The classic collar, front pocket, and curved hem of this shirt are only made even better by its cozy textured fabric. The smooth lining makes it even more comfy. Leave the sleeves at full length or roll them up for a more casual look.

  • Available colors: 44 (including different materials)
  • Available sizes: Small–2X-Large

23

This Stretchy Maxi Dress That Has Pockets

Only the thin elastic waistband that sits underneath the chest and two convenient side pockets interrupt this maxi dress as it beautifully flows to the ground. There are no zippers or belts to fuss around with — just slip it on and pair it with sneakers or pumps. Its simple and chic design can easily be dressed up or down, making this piece your new go-to.

  • Available styles: 30
  • Available sizes: X-Small–6X-Large

24

These Flowy Palazzo Pants That Come In 52 Colors & Prints

With a ton of built-in stretch, these palazzo pants will make you feel like you’re getting dressed for yoga even though these flowy wide-leg pants are appropriate to wear outside the gym. They even have two faux back pockets to give them a more professional look. The material is lightweight and thin but still opaque.

  • Available colors: 52
  • Available sizes: X-Small–4X-Large

25

This Lace-Trimmed Tank Top That Feels Like Satin

To complete your outfit, reach for this pretty tank top. The lightweight material has a satiny feel, and the breathable blend resists wrinkles. The eyelash lace trimming around the arms and neckline is soft and won’t feel itchy. The top can be tucked in or left out — it’ll look great either way.

  • Available styles: 16
  • Available sizes: X-Small–3X-Large

26

An Adjustable Tie-Waist Dress With Elegant Lantern Sleeves

Hitting above the knee, this short dress is a fun piece to wear out with friends or to a party. The simple neckline and lantern sleeves add to the classy look. It features comfortable elastic cuffs and an adjustable tie waist that you can use to create a beautiful criss-cross effect or large bow.

  • Available colors: 25
  • Available sizes: Small–X-Large

27

This Colorblock Cardigan That Reviewers Say Has The Right Amount Of Stretch

Nothing says warmth like this longline cardigan that reaches all the way down to the knees. Your entire upper body will be enveloped in its comfy knit and your outfit will be complemented by its fun color-block pattern or stripes. The front is open so you can also use it to style that crop top you’ve been waiting to wear. One reviewer noted that it has the “perfect amount of stretch.”

  • Available styles: 21
  • Available sizes: X-Small–X-Large

28

A Slouchy Knit Beanie That Doesn’t Itch

This one-size-fits-all beanie has a slouchy fit that can be paired with anything from a work blazer to a lounge set. The hem is ribbed to keep it in place without constant readjustments. And because the material is soft, you don’t have to worry about any itching throughout the day.

  • Available colors: 21
  • Available sizes: One size

29

This Versatile Pull-On Midi Skirt

This midi skirt is the versatile piece your closet needs — dress it up with heels or keep it casual paired with sneakers. It keeps things simple, it has a pull-on closure that sits high on the waist and doesn’t dig into the skin. The breezy material flows down to mid-calf and is slit open on each side so you can move around with ease.

  • Available styles: 15
  • Available sizes: X-Small–6X

30

A 3-Piece Lounge Set Made Of Stretchy, Fuzzy Fleece

Every piece in this fleece lounge set will feel like you’re wearing a cloud on your skin. The monochromatic set comes with a cropped tank top, a longline open-front cardigan, and wide-leg (or skinny) pants. It’s a great option for when you need to leave the house for a quick minute but still want to look put-together or for when you want to spruce up your at-home uniform.

  • Available styles: 28
  • Available sizes: Small–X-Large

31

This Waffle Knit Top With A Long Back Hemline

When you want to show off the front of your outfit, whether it’s because of your eye-catching new belt or your skirt’s fun pattern, this waffle knit top has a high-low hem that will do the trick. You can adjust the waist tie so that it falls at your desired height and the back flows freely. It’s lightweight enough for summer, thanks to its breathable material and roomy batwing sleeves.

  • Available styles: 25
  • Available sizes: X-Small–XX-Large

32

A Snuggly Scarf That Can Also Be Worn As A Shawl

Available in over 20 different beautiful plaid patterns, this blanket scarf can definitely be the star of your outfit — it’s a sizable four by four feet. It’s made of a cozy material that will keep you warm and looking classically stylish. It can be used as a wrap or small blanket as well, depending on where the day takes you.

  • Available styles: 21
  • Available sizes: One size

33

This Set Of Classic Scoop-Neck Tees That Are Just $6 Each

You can never go wrong with a classic t-shirts — especially not when they’re as soft as these. They fall close to the body without being too restrictive and their cotton-modal blend has plenty of stretch for added comfort. They are available in a wide range of colors to fill any holes in your closet. They come in a pack of two, making each shirt just $6.

  • Available styles: 29
  • Available sizes: X-Small–6X

34

A Button-Down Cardigan That Can Be Worn With Everything

With a chunky waffle knit pattern and buttons down the front, this simple and classic cardigan is a great piece to slip into, throw over your shoulders, or tie around your waist no matter what you’re wearing. Its thick fabric feels like you're being wrapped in a blanket, while its curved hem elevates your style. It comes in six solid colors to match any outfit.

  • Available colors: 6
  • Available sizes: 16 Plus–24 Plus

35

These Tie-Waist Palazzo Pants That Come In A Ton Of Cute Patterns

Available in chic patterns like palm leaves and leopard print (as well as classic solids), these palazzo pants can be worn to the office and the brighter options would be great for a night out. The pants feature wide, flowy legs and a paperbag waist that can be adjusted with the matching belt. Their lightweight material makes them appropriate for every season.

  • Available styles: 20
  • Available sizes: Small–XX-Large

36

A Super-Soft Bodycon Dress That Has Over 12,000 Reviews

With subtle ruching running across the front of this bodycon dress, it has enough texture that you don’t even need to worry about accessories. But if you do want to add some other pieces, it’ll be easy to match a shawl or pumps to any one of the 31 solid colors that this dress is available in. Reviewers say the material is soft and that it hugs the body in the best way possible. Making it even more unique, the bottom hem falls into a criss-cross design.

  • Available colors: 31
  • Available sizes: Small–X-Large

37

This Neoprene Tote Bag That Can Fit Everything You Need

Thanks to its waterproof neoprene construction, this roomy tote bag can be used for the beach just as easily as it can for your commute to work. It comes in two different sizes, both of which have more than enough room to carry a laptop, towel, water bottle, and more. The interior is completely open and the bag comes with a zippered pocket so that you can keep your smaller items separate. It also comes with a detachable pad that can be wrapped around the straps to make carrying it more comfortable.

  • Available styles: 22
  • Available sizes: Large (14 x 12.5 x 10 inches) & X-Large (17 x 13 x 11 inches)

38

A Ribbed Knit Cardigan That Has A Tie Front

Hitting above the belly button, this cropped cardigan pairs well with a high-waisted skirt or pair of pants. It has a dainty front tie that can be made into a bow or left open to layer over a lace bralette or camisole. However you choose to wear it, the stretchy fabric is thick enough to keep your arms warm. There are also two options within the listing that have short sleeves for warmer days.

  • Available styles: 16
  • Available sizes: X-Small–X-Large

39

This Lightweight Maxi Skirt That Features An Elastic Waistband

Flowing to the ankles, this maxi skirt will keep you covered with its lightweight fabric, even when it’s hot out. With its flexible elastic waistband, this piece is a comfortable option that you can style for a fancy outing. To keep it casual, you can pair it with sneakers — because it’s floor length, no one will even know.

  • Available styles: 21
  • Available sizes: Small–XX-Large

40

This Stretchy Jumpsuit That Isn’t See-Through

With gorgeous pleats falling from the waist, this scoop-neck jumpsuit is the happy medium between comfort and glamour. It's made of a stretchy and breathable fabric that still manages to look elegant. The suit features wide legs and a sleeveless top with thick straps that stay in place. The thin elastic band at the waist accentuates your silhouette without pinching or itching.

  • Available colors: 15
  • Available sizes: Small–X-Large

41

A Ribbed Open-Front Cardigan That Comes In 10 Gorgeous Colors

For days when you’re not sure how chilly it’s going to be, this stylish cardigan is a good thing to carry around with you — it's lightweight enough to fold up and be stored in a purse. It also has two patch pockets in the front with enough space to hold your phone and any other small necessities. Falling well below the waist, it will look great layered over bodysuits or flowing blouses.

  • Available colors: 10
  • Available sizes: Large–3X

42

These Platform Sneakers With A Stable Sole & Great Arch Support

Kick things up a notch (literally) with these highly rated platform sneakers with a nearly three-inch heel. Although they have thick rubber soles, they feature ample arch support and sturdy traction — and they’re much more lightweight than they appear. Pick them up in an eye-catching color like holographic silver or neon green.

  • Available styles: 17
  • Available sizes: 6–11

43

These Silky-Smooth Leggings With Functioning Back Pockets

Ditch the stiffness of jeans and opt for these stretchy jeggings instead. They’re soft and flexible thanks to being made with cotton and spandex. Although they have a faux front button and fly (making them easy to slip into), they do have real back pockets so you can have your phone nearby and to up the “real pants” vibe. Reviewers confirm the material is not too thick or too thin.

  • Available colors: 8
  • Available sizes: Small–3X

44

A Loose-Fitting Dress That Can Be Styled For Any Season

The lightweight material that makes up this knee-length dress makes it possible to wear it all year. Throw it over stockings and high boots in the winter or let your legs show by rocking it with simple sandals in the summer. Plus, it features two side pockets so you don’t even have to carry a purse when making a quick coffee run.

  • Available colors: 32
  • Available sizes: X-Small–3X-Large

45

These Chelsea Boots With A Plush Inner Lining

With a rubber outsole and nonslip tread on the bottom, these Chelsea boots have over 3,000 five-star reviews raving about how comfortable they are. The plush lining and memory foam insole will make you want to add them to your cart even faster. Even better, the pair is completely waterproof and the lining is also moisture-absorbent.

  • Available styles: 5
  • Available sizes: 6–11