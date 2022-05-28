30 Comfortable, Stylish Shoes No One Would Know Are Cheap As Heck On Amazon

Oh my God. Shoes. Let's get some shoes, people. Y’all might look at your footwear collection and realize you are either in dire need of a new everyday pair, have missing shoe styles to fill, or need replacements — STAT.

Luckily, I am on the case. I put on my fashion detective hat to investigate the best sneakers, flats, and boots out there for various and sundry occasions. What did I uncover, you might wonder? That Amazon (of all places) has the most comfortable and stylish shoes in the game. Better yet? No one would ever know that they were cheap as heck.

1 Some Sporty Platform Wedges That Are So On-Trend Right Now DREAM PAIRS Ankle Strap Platform Sandals Amazon $36 See On Amazon Attention, footwear fanatics — DREAM PAIRS does it again with another 10/10 creation that’s well worth your precious pennies. Meet one of the best everyday summer shoes on the planet: these sporty platform sandals with an exceptionally cushioned footbed. They give you a little elevation (2.4 inches, to be exact) while keeping your foot fastened thanks to those elasticized uppers and ankle bands. Your feet will stay comfortable and secure while you hop around your favorite spots. “I had a similar Steve Madden pair that were $100 and those weren’t half the quality that these are,” one customer revealed, calling them the “best shoes EVER.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

2 These Lightweight, Flexible Boat Shoes For The Ultimate Summer Staple Betrue Boat Shoes Amazon $24 See On Amazon My favorite thing about these Betrue boat shoes? They're a great alternative to sneakers or sandals for fun summer activities. They have a breathable mesh knit upper — which is available in an array of both timeless and seasonal hues, from black to rose pink — with an anti-skid rubber sole for slick terrain. “These shoes are so lightweight and comfy," one shopper wrote, suggesting that they were "perfect to run around the house or on a boat or by the pool." Noted! Available sizes: 6 — 11

3 A Stunning Pair Of Lace Ballet Flats (They’ll Be So Handy At Formal Events) Charles Albert Lace Ballet Flats Amazon $18 See On Amazon How gorgeous are these lace ballet flats by Charles Albert? I immediately thought about how cute they’d be for a casual bride — especially someone who doesn’t want to struggle in heels during their reception. (Smart idea, right?) "First time I put on shoes that didn't hurt and I did not have to suffer while trying to break them in. These shoes are awesome!" One shopper praised. On top of that bliss, there are six other hues — including coral, ivory and mint — for other occasions, too. Available sizes: 6 — 11

4 These Slip-On Skechers That Contain Special Insoles Skechers Go Walk 5-Honor Sneaker Amazon $37 See On Amazon When it comes to cozy shoes, you can’t go wrong with Skechers. These fabric shoes have an Ultra Go outsole and an Air Cooled Goga Mat insole, which is great if you’re on your feet all day. They’re lightweight enough for summertime, but they’ll quickly become your go-to indoor shoe all year round. Available sizes: 5 — 13 Wide

5 A Pair Of Gladiator Sandals That You’ll Wear With Everything & Anything DREAM PAIRS Low Wedge Ankle Strap Sandals Amazon $26 See On Amazon Want a styling tip for these strappy gladiator wedge sandals? I picture these white ones with a flowy white maxi dress and gold jewelry. Goddess energy, right? If you want a more toned-down approach, there are eight additional colorways available to suit your personal preference and sense of style. The criss-cross straps make a statement without suffocating your foot, and feel so secure when you’re on the go. "Extremely comfortable and elastic straps allow for feet to swell without being too tight. And when feet aren’t swollen, the elastic straps are not too loose but just perfect," one shopper explained. Available sizes: 5 — 11

6 Some Runway-Ready Birkenstock Alternatives For A Fraction Of The Cost H2K Double Buckle Slide Sandals Amazon $16 See On Amazon Get the Birk lewk (and comfort level) for less than the price of your last takeout order with H2K’s slide sandals. This waterproof pair has a similar contoured footbed to the original and two adjustable straps for customized fit all your own. “We did a side-by-side comparison [...] and it was incredibly hard to see a difference in style,” one shopper revealed. “Wore them the entire time on a sailing trip from Boston to Martha’s Vineyard and all through town. My feet thanked me.” They’re offered in crystal-clear versions as well as chunky, colorful foam in nearly two dozen colorways. Available sizes: 5 — 12

7 Wedge Ankle Boots For A Surprisingly Practical Designer Throwback Soda Diana Ankle Boots Amazon $38 See On Amazon Remember Isabel Marant’s trendy kicks from the aughts? Well, here’s the 2022 version of the wedge sneaker by Soda that’s equally chic for just $38. They have the same hidden heel that we all know and love, which gives you almost 3.5 inches of additional height, including the platform. Wowza. Not to mention, the pull-on style has elastic gore insets which makes them easy to get and off in a jiff. “I have high arches and am most comfortable wearing a heel. This gives me the comfort of a heel and the relaxed look of a sneaker,” as one review summarized. Available sizes: 5 — 11

8 Braided Leather Sandals That Could Almost Pass For Bottega Veneta N.N.G. Braided Leather Sandals Amazon $34 See On Amazon Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve probably seen influencers strutting their stuff in Bottega Veneta’s braided sandals. If you’re like me, though, you can’t blow your bank account on the latest designer styles. Thousands? For shoes? Not possible in my world, that’s for sure. Ultimately, N.N.G sandals are the next best thing in supple imitation leather with a thick 3-inch block heel. Available sizes: 6 — 10

9 These Commuter-Friendly Knit Ballet Flats (With Excellent Traction) Katliu Knit Pointed Ballet Flats Amazon $24 See On Amazon Do you walk to work? Get yourself some comfy-AF ballet flats that can easily fold up in your tote bag and swapped out for pumps if needed. Katliu’s pointed flats have a knitted upper that comes in both solids and sophisticated prints. Whichever you choose, they’ll look amazing with pencil skirts and cropped trousers. Plus, there's a slip-resistant rubber outsole and a cushioned footbed that offers light arch support for those who want it. "These are 10/10 and have lasted almost 1 year with no sign of wear or damage at all," one fan was pleased to report. Available sizes: 5 — 11

10 Chunky Dad Sneakers That Embrace The Street Style Spirit LUCKY STEP Chunky Platform Sneakers Amazon $45 See On Amazon Dad sneakers have been en vogue for season after season now, so it might be on time to hop on the bandwagon — you won’t regret it. These LUCKY STEP sneakers have roughly a 2.5-inch platform, along with the trendy chunky upper and outsole that adds an instant cool factor to your ‘fit. Don’t worry, though, they aren’t heavy or difficult to live your life in. “They are so comfortable! I wore them for 10 hours at a festival and I kept thinking ‘Damn, these shoes are comfortable! Like walking on a cloud!” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: 6 — 10

11 Some Elevated Flip Flops With Cushy Memory Foam Amazon Essentials Thong Sandals Amazon $14 See On Amazon Fashion fact of life: Having some nicer flat sandals in your shoe collection is always a good idea. Whether you're heading to the beach, going to get a pedi, or want a summer sandal that is truly minimalist, these Amazon Essentials flip-flops are a staple! Made from synthetic leathers that resemble the real deal, these $14 no-brainers have an insole crafted with 5 millimeters of latex foam padding. “They definitely look like expensive sandals and dress up my outfits way more than my foam sandals ever did,” one shopper praised. Another plus? “They aren’t loud...or whatever the sound some sandals make,” as another customer pointed out. If you’re between sizes, the brand recommends sizing up! Available sizes: 5 — 15

12 These Best-Selling Pumps Deliver Automatic Elegance — And Feel Like Comfortable Flats DREAM PAIRS Low Heel Pumps Amazon $46 See On Amazon Polished, pretty, and practical, these DREAM PAIRS pointed pumps are indeed a dream come true, especially for the high heel-averse. There are two dozen iterations in nubuck, suede, glitter, snakeskin, and more — seriously, there’s a colorway for every dress in your closet, and then some. "I wore these for the very first time for Disneyland's Dapper Day and I was OVERWHELMINGLY surprised with how comfortable they were," one shopper announced in the reviews. Another wrote that "these shoes are GORGEOUS,” not to mention they “Completely exceeded my expectations” and “look expensive!" The heel is an ultra-wearable 2.25-inch height and has a thick ankle strap (some are elasticized, while others have buckles) that won't budge. Available sizes: 5 — 11

13 The Smart Pointed Loafers That Channel J.Crew MUSSHOE Pointed-Toe Loafers Amazon $35 See On Amazon Constructed from vegan materials that resemble genuine leather, these MUSHHOE loafers are just about the deal of the century. My favorite aspect of this shoe is how slender the toe is, as it lends a super-graceful appearance compared to the trending chunkier styles these days. There's an extra-padded insole that'll keep your feet supported all day long, along with an anti-skid outsole that prevents falls on slippery surfaces. “Oh my goodness these might be one of the most comfortable pairs of shoes that I've ever put on! I'm honestly shocked,” one shopper raved. Available sizes: 6 — 11

14 A Comfortable Pair Of Low-Heeled Sandals Your Feet Will Love Amazon Essentials Two Strap Heeled Sandals Amazon $28 See On Amazon Offered in this faux snakeskin and wearable colors of imitation suede, these Amazon Essentials open-toe heeled sandals are ideal at any fancy event that requires you to be on your feet for hours. There’s a 5-millimeter memory foam insole, 2.25-inch block heel, and an ankle strap for sturdiness with security. “I bought these to wear to my daughter's graduation. The venue was big so there was a lot of walking, stair climbing and a little bit of rain involved. These shoes were extremely comfortable, they did not get slippery in the rain and I did not get any blisters,” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: 5 — 15

15 These Popular Vegan Canvas Low-Tops With A Laidback Laceless Design Blowfish Malibu Play Sneakers Amazon $28 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.6-star average with over 26,000 five-star ratings, these Blowfish sneakers are the perfect little shoe to throw on with any casual daytime ensemble. The elasticized canvas upper has a worn-in distressed feel, with a laceless design that molds to your foot like a second skin. “I feel like they are loose and very comfortable, however not so loose that they come off while walking or cause blisters from rubbing up and down,” one customer explained. And, in case you’re interested: These are registered vegan by The Vegan Society. Available sizes: 6 — 11

16 Some Fashionable Wedge Booties That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Dunes Zoe Wedge Booties Amazon $40 See On Amazon Combat boots have been all the rage the past few seasons, but there’s something sleek about a clean wedge boot. That’s why this $40 pair by Dunes is worth considering with leggings, jeans, slim-fit trousers — you name it. Even though they have a 3.75-inch heel, they're extremely comfortable thanks to the memory foam insoles. Expect to end the day with happy feet all around. Peek through the reviews and you’ll see “most booties look so clunky but these do not” and “walked all over downtown wearing these and have zero complaints! Navigated over railroad tracks with gravel, brick sidewalks, potholes.” Steady as she goes! Available sizes: 6 — 11

17 These Dark Academia-Inspired Oxfords With A Chunky Heel Odema Lace-Up Leather Oxford Pumps Amazon $32 See On Amazon If you’re not a flats or heels person, find some comfortable middle ground with these Odema Oxford pumps. They're a classic wingtip brogue style in polyurethane faux leather with a stable 2-inch block heel and grippy rubber sole. Another highlight? They’re professional enough for the office, but also can be styled with some thick socks and a minidress for a dinner party or whatnot. “I spent 10hrs walking around a seven-story, multi-building medical campus and looked sharp doing it! I got so many compliments on them too! The quality is great, especially for the price,” one shopper remarked. Available sizes: 4.5 — 10.5

18 Pointed Ballet Flats That’ll Never-Ever Go Out Of Style DREAM PAIRS Pointed Ballet Flats Amazon $42 See On Amazon Uncontroversial opinion: Chic black ballet flats are a footwear staple that every woman should own. How can you argue with that? If you haven’t found your ballet flat BFF quite yet, then get familiar with this DREAM PAIRS version. That said, they’re not totally flat by design: Spot the very slight wedge, meaning your foot will feel buffered against hard pavement all day long. The buckled ankle strap helps with that, too. “I'm walking 7,500-10,000 steps a day so my shoes MUST be comfortable. I honestly went into this purchase with lower expectations but I was pleasantly surprised at how comfortable these shoes were,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: 4.5 — 10.5

19 This Harness Wedge Sandal With A Heavenly Cloud-Like Footbed Skechers Wedge Sandals Amazon $50 See On Amazon Put a spring in your step with these strappy Skechers O-ring sandals. You’ll be able to walk miles on end in ‘em courtesy of their incredibly squishy footbeds and lightweight cork wedges that stand 2.25 inches off the ground. One particularly insightful shopper also weighed in: “I love them for the comfort without the pain. But these shoes take it up a notch. They have a bouncy feel and the luxe foam insole is dreamy. I have a high arch, so straps across the foot can be an issue, but these are stretchy and thin enough I hardly notice them.” Available sizes: 5 — 13

20 The Backless Sneakers That’ll Give You Late ‘90s Childhood Nostalgia JENN ARDOR Backless Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $36 See On Amazon Is it just me, or were these backless lace-up sneaks a tried-and-true footwear staple in your childhood? I remember wearing mine to my local day camp instead of sandals for some reason — and they were so filthy inside by the end of summer! JENN ARDOR's revamped canvas rendition has a memory foam insole and a rubber outsole — not to mention, comes in solids and fun tie dyes. “They have a little cushion, comfy enough for casual outings or wearing to work in a casual office setting (where I mostly sit). Ordered these bc I’m pregnant and can’t bend over to tie shoes let alone pull them on/over my heel and so these are perfect. Easy on/off,” one customer pointed out. Available sizes: 6 — 10

21 An Affordable Pair Of Chunky Chelseas To Add Some Edge Coolway Chelsea Boots Amazon $45 See On Amazon Fun fact about me: I instantly get *heart eyes* when I see lug-soled boots and shoes. So, you can imagine my delight when I discovered Coolway’s Chelsea boots on Amazon. Despite having a clunkier appearance, these aren't a drag to walk in because the 2.5-inch heel is the perfect medium height. “I bought these on a whim and am very happy with the outcome. They are super comfortable and lightweight. You can wear them all day during running errands and such without any discomfort,” one customer chimed in. Available sizes: 6 — 10

22 These Versatile Low-Heeled Pumps That’ll Become Your Secret Weapon DREAM PAIRS Low Heel Pointed Toe Pumps Amazon $38 See On Amazon Available in a myriad of colors and fabrics, these DREAM PAIRS pointed pumps have a low 2-inch kitten heel and a latex padded insole that won’t cause aches or pains. You get a ton of bang for your buck since they can be worn for so many different situations — both casual and fancy. Exhibit A: “I love them. I wore these last night for my husband's 30th birthday party. They were such a hit and went with my outfit so well. I also wore them to brunch today. Very comfortable and easy to walk in,” a fan confirmed. Available sizes: 5 — 12

23 Some Adorable Platform Slip-On Sneaks In Dozens Of Cool-AF Colorways JENN ARDOR Slip-On Sneakers Amazon $44 See On Amazon Consider these JENN ARDOR slip-on sneakers your new daily kicks. Whether you opt for a colorful canvas, quilted top or perforated faux leather, the sneakers have a convenient one-inch platform keeps you slightly elevated above the ground when commuting or running errands on dirty city streets. The rubber sole is super-duper durable and won't let you slip even if there's a rain storm. “I didn’t expect it to be that great honestly. It’s super soft. Super beautiful. Very very good quality,” a fan remarked. Available sizes: 6 — 10

24 Glittering T-Strap Sandals With Crystal-Encrusted Embellishments TRENDSUP COLLECTION T-Strap Buckle Sandals Amazon $31 See On Amazon These TRENDSUP COLLECTION T-strap sandals are another party-ready option if you prefer flats. They have a rubber outsole that grips the ground, but their embellished rhinestone upper dials the glamour. The best of both worlds! This customer confirmed: “Wore these for a *mostly* outdoor wedding this summer in Florida. I was a bridesmaid and wore them all day+night long. And we were constantly on the move. They felt great! I forgot they were on my feet until others would comment on them!” Available sizes: 5 — 10

25 The Most Fabulous Sock Booties That Fit Like A Gosh Darn Glove GATUXUS Knitted Glove Ankle Boots Amazon $40 See On Amazon Listen up, fashionistas: GATUXUS’ sock boots deliver chicness overload and add two extra inches to your height — plus, they’re actually very similar to a popular brand-name style. Intrigued? “If you’re looking for a dupe of Everlane’s reknit bootie, get this! I have both and these are so similar style wise and more comfortable! They have more cushion in the sole. They’re also a third of the price,” one reviewer remarked. What a steal, to be honest. Available sizes: 6 — 10

26 Fuzzy Designer Sandals That Feel Like The Coziest Slippers Juicy Couture Faux Fur Slipper Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon Wearing the average slippers in public might not always be a good look, but these are not your average slippers. If you wish you could leave the house with your fuzzy friends on your feet, then these Juicy Couture faux fur sandals are probably a must-have for you! They come in a variety of styles, including this bold pair with clear jelly plastic straps, gold hardware and a slingback. However, there are other styles that more closely resemble a classic slipper if that's your jam. "OMG these slippers are freaking amazing. So comfortable and soft. Perfect balance between soft but still firm enough to help support your back," one shopper commented. Available sizes: 6 — 11

27 Slingback Ballet Flats: The Epitome Of French-Girl Chic DREAM PAIRS Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $21 See On Amazon It’s kind of shocking how luxe these pointed-toe ballet flats look — or is it just me? You really should be walking around Paris with a basket bag and baguette in hand. They have a Chanel-like vibe to them in three neutral colors that are all très chic, and are made from a polyurethane leather that doesn't look cheap at all. In fact, it was designed to mimic sheepskin, according to the brand. (It looks super-believable, too.) “They’re beautiful in person and they fit true to size. The sling back strap is also adjustable to find the perfect fit,” one shopper stated. Available sizes: 6 — 11

28 These Chunky Ankle Strap Espadrilles That Come In Tons Of Colors Soda Topic Open Toe Buckle Ankle Strap Espadrilles Amazon $27 See On Amazon Looking for a soft, comfortable shoe that’ll move with you? These ankle strap espadrilles may be a match made in heaven. With over 8,900 five-star reviews on Amazon, customers love the fact that these shoes can last all night without any pain, with many saying they got tons of compliments while wearing them. Plus, you can’t beat the price. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

29 The Tik Tok-Approved Cowboy Boots That Make Any Outfit Instantly Cool GLOBALWIN Cowboy Boots Amazon $48 See On Amazon These GLOBALWIN cowboy boots look like the one-of-a-kind pair you might fish out of a Nashville vintage store — except these cost less than $50 and are delivered straight to your door with Prime shipping. (Score!) These vegan leather boots have the same iconic western details like exquisite embroidery along with a sturdy block heel. “Quality is great for the price. Wore them to a rally like 11 hour day and feet didn't even hurt when I got home,” one shopper stated. There's also a zipper on the side for easy removal. Available sizes: 6 — 11

30 Stylish Hiking Boots That Can Weather The Great Outdoors SDONY Hiking Boots Amazon $50 See On Amazon SDONY’s lace-up hiking boots can handle the elements, folks. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see “perfect for the very cold weather” and “they held up on a rainy day.” Need more information? Well, they’re made from a waterproof faux leather with a towel-like lining that absorbs sweat and moisture. There’s also a durable rubber outsole and soft padded collar around the ankle — in either a stylish flannel plaid or faux fur trim — that prevents water from seeping in. Available sizes: 6 — 11

