These Comfy Clothes Don't Cling To Your Body & Look Good On Everyone — & Amazon's Selling A Ton Of Them

If you’re in the market for a
free-flowing outfit that doesn't leave you feeling constricted, you’ve come to the right place. I’m a firm believer that you’re most confident when you’re most comfortable. There’re nothing worse than an outfit that leaves you self-conscious because it’s clinging too tightly to your body — no, thank you!
I’ve sorted through hundred of styles and have selected
airy silhouettes that don’t cling but won’t leave you feeling shapeless. Take this as a warning that you’ll probably be stockpiling most of these styles in your Amazon cart. Prep your wallet, scroll ahead, and thank me later. 1 A Flowy Tank You Can Layer Under Anything
A good outfit starts with a good
tank top. This one is made of a polyester-rayon blend with a hint of spandex for that extra elasticity. The high-quality knit glides against your skin for a billowy feel, plus it has a V-neck for maximum necklace layering. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 43 2 An Airy Skater Mini-Skirt
A floaty
skirt is a staple in almost every closet. Featuring a softly pleated silhouette and houndstooth design, this mini skirt will turn heads. The waist is elasticated to hug your midsection, and there’s a stretchy built-in short for total coverage. Pair this with a tank or a cozy sweater and you’re ready to go. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Available colors: 29 3 A Gauzy Crochet Tunic Top
Top off your look with this
crochet blouse. The delicate lace-like lining offers an elegant feel, while the semi-sheer polyester lets the skin breath all day long. Dress this up for your next date night or down for a casual look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 15 4 This Cozy Cardigan With A Bomber Shape
I always say save the best layer for last — and this
AmeriMark jacket is the best. It’s lightweight enough that you can wear it for just the right amount of added warmth without feeling overheated, and its button closure makes it easy to take on and off. And as if it couldn't get any better, there’s two large side pockets for any essentials you might want to take on the go. Available sizes: Small — 5X Available colors: 23 5 This V-Neck Henley You Won’t Want To Take Off
Let me tell you, finding a
flowy henley is a weekend wardrobe game-changer. This plus-sized tee is made from a soft rayon jersey that stretches loosely over the body. There’s a slight V-neckline if you want to show some cleavage and three fixed buttons that make for a casual look. Available in both neutral tones and bright hues, try this tee as soon as possible. Available sizes: 1X — 4X Available colors: 19 6 A No-Fuss Jumpsuit For Maximum Comfort
For the days you need a no-fuss outfit, opt for this
jumpsuit. It’s sleeveless, which makes it easy to layer no matter the season, and the wide pants give you some extra leg room. The fabric is super-lightweight (but not sheer) so you don’t have to worry about it feeling confining, plus the pull-on style means you can leave zippers behind. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large Available colors: 42 7 A Knitted Turtleneck You’ll Wear Season After Seaon
As far as I’m concerned, the
chunky sweater isn’t going out of style any time soon. This turtleneck features a batwing sleeve for a slouchy fit and a thick knit thanks to its 100% acrylic fabrication. More than 10,000 shoppers left a five-star rating: Make of that what you will. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 34 8 A Roomy Mini Dress With Bell Sleeves
Meet the
mini dress with maxi airflow. With a zipper closure, V-neckline, and a high-quality chiffon fabric, this dress looks like it should cost three times the price. It has a three-quarter bell sleeve that drapes over the upper arm, and the swing-cut style looks great on every body type. Perfect for your next day in the office or brunch with friends, this will be the most versatile piece in your collection. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 45 9 These Softer-Than-Soft Sweat Shorts
No one likes to feel constricted when they’re lounging, which is why these
sweat shorts are an absolute must. The drawstring closure make sit easy to get your perfect fit, and the skin-friendly polyester-rayon blend is frictionless and smooth to the touch. And, whether you’re running errands or running a mile, you’ll be delighted by the two roomy side pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 32 10 A Versatile Maxi Dress For Every Occasion
If you’re looking for a
maxi dress that does the most, consider this one for your next purchase. It’s truly full-length and features adjustable spaghetti straps complimented by a scooped neckline. The best part? The stretchy, soft polyester-spandex knit is so comfortable to wear, you’ll forget you’re wearing anything dressy at all. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 42 11 This Casual-Chic Tank Top With Tailored Buttons
A loose-fitting
tank? Count me in. The slinky, lightweight material on this number is super-soft and the buttoned design adds a little somethin’. The spaghetti straps are also adjustable, so you can find your perfect fit no matter what your bust size is. Great under a cardigan, but especially sharp with a blazer. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large Available colors: 22 12 These Yoga Pants With Full-Range Movement
The
yoga pants you’ll be wearing on and off the mat are here, and they're only $26. The ultra-wide elasticized waistband offers some core support with two roomy side pockets for you to stash your phone, cards, and keys without carrying a purse. Meanwhile, the straight-legged capri offers maximum breathability and mobility. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 8 13 This Dressy Jumpsuit With A Looser Fit
Next stop: Stunning the office hallways in this flowy
jumpsuit. This boardroom-approved one-piece offers a streamlined fit without the feeling of confinement. The high waist comes with a belt, which makes it easy to find your preferred shape, and the oblong neck creates an elegant line. Wear this with heels or an elevated ballet flat. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 28 14 These Comfy Sweatpants With A Fan Following
If you’re like me, you
live in loungewear. These sweats are so good that, once you put them on, you won’t want to take them off. They have an elasticized waist that holds you in and feature a roomy fit through hip and thigh. They’re lined with French terry fleece, which is ideal for cozy days in, plus the drawstring is also adjustable. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Available colors: 15 15 A Stylish Sweater With A Wrap Neckline
Lightweight, comfortable, and sooo soft, this
oversized sweater has a plunging V-neckline that wraps at the hip. The criss-cross design is complemented by long sleeves and a ribbed hem — you can even reverse it for an open back. Pair this with leggings or your go-to jeans and some boots or mules. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 6 16 An On-Trend Puffer That’ll Keep You So Warm
Bundle up in this
puffer jacket. The warm padding, ribbed cuffs, and stand collar lock in all the heat. It features a zipper closure, large pockets, and a slightly cropped fit. Wear it even in the windiest of conditions and the durable polyester ensures you’ll still be warm without overheating. Available sizes: X-Small — Large Available colors: 16 17 The Effortless Mom Jeans You’ve Been Searching For
Nothing is worse than jeans that make you feel like you have no range of motion. Enter: these
relaxed-fit jeans by Lee. No matter which denim wash you pick, the cotton, polyester, and spandex-blend fabric guarantee they won’t feel stiff on the body. They have a classic five-pocket style, a zipper fly, and just the right amount of structure. Available sizes: 2 — 52 Available colors: 25 18 A High-Low Duster That’s Seriously Flowy
This is the
cardigan you didn’t know you needed until now. It’s long sleeves give a little extra warmth in a lightweight knit and the simple design makes it easy to style. There is an eye-catching asymmetrical hem and no hardware on it, so it’s comfy-cozy for lounging around the house. Available sizes: 4 — 26 Available colors: 23 19 These Stretchy Palazzo Pants With Plenty Of Leg Room
These
palazzo pants feel like pajamas courtesy of the soft material and stretchy waistline. The polyester and spandex fabric hugs the waist and hip, then gracefully flows to the floor. If you want a more casual look, these are comfortable enough to wear lounging at home with a cropped baby tee. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 51 20 An Open-Front Cardigan You Won’t Want To Take Off
Throw it on over a dress or transform a simple tee and shorts — this long-sleeved
cardigan is about to become your go-to for a comfy, cute outfit. Crafted in lightweight, soft yarn with a subtle V-neckline, it hugs the body without clinging to the skin. Throw on at a moment’s notice to make any outfit look more stylish. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Available colors: 20 21 These Roomy Sweatpants Available In Over 150 Colors
These cuffed
sweatpants are so good you’ll want to purchase a second pair immediately after trying them on. The smooth, stretchy fabric — crafted from polyester and spandex — will leave you feeling incredibly comfortable while giving you a lounge-y look. They’re moisture-wicking (which is great for workouts) have side pockets, and a stretchy waistband. They’re designed to reduce chafing thanks to the interlock stitching, not to mention they’re available in over 100 shades. Available sizes: Small — 3X Available colors: 158 22 A Flowy Peplum Blouse
It fits and feels like your favorite broken-in tee, but this loose peplum
top is effortlessly elevated. It’s casual enough for leggings but you could still take it to a casual dinner with some skinny jeans and statement jewelry. The polyester-based knit is incredibly soft, and the tiered hem makes it wildly roomy. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 20 23 These Wide-Legged Pants Made From Linen
These plus size-approved pants are incredibly lightweight. The cotton and linen blend gives an airy, lofty feel while the drawstring closure makes sure they’re securely fitted all day long. Versatile for any occasion, they also come equipped with four pockets and a roomy wide leg.
Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Available colors: 13 24 The Hooded Sweatshirt Dress Your Off-Duty Wardrobe Needs
You know those days you need to throw something on that looks put-together but you’d rather be in sweats? Reach for this
hooded mini dress for an elevated weekend look. It’s stretchy, soft, and all you’ve gotta do is pull it overhead and slip on some shoes. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X Available colors: 10 25 A Baggy Hoodie For Days You Can’t Even
This is the
hoodie you’ll be living in. The zip-up is equally as comfy as it is cute. With an oversized fit, you can run your errands without feeling suffocated. It’s lined with fleece for some added warmth, plus the colors available range from a fun, pastel pink to a bold bright red. Not to mention, this hoodie also has two hidden pockets for anything you want to take on the go. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 15 26 A Comfy Drawstring Short (With Pockets!)
Long story short(s), you need these
drawstring shorts. They come with an elasticated waistband, a roomy pleated leg, and two utility pockets. They’re made of 100% cotton for guaranteed softness and are so lightweight you can even wear them as a swimsuit cover-up. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 34 27 A Tailored Yet Comfy Fleece Vest
Checkmate: This Buffalo plaid
vest is everything and more. Designed with a zippered closure and mid-weight fleece construction, you get a close-but-comfortable fit and easy movement. The elasticized shoulders won’t leave you feeling restricted and the collar stands up if you want to lock in any additional warmth. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Available colors: 32 28 A Silky Shirt That Feels Like Luxury
This long-sleeved
blouse feels like actual butter. It’s made from a polyester-elastane satin that mimics the look and feel of real silk. The button closure is complemented by billowy sleeves and a classic collar — this timeless top will never go out of style. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus Available colors: 68 29 The Baggy Jean Jacket That’ll Never Go Out Of Style
A
jean jacket is always an essential. This one is made from 100% cotton so you’re guaranteed a soft-to-the-touch feel. It features two chest pockets, two hand pockets, and two large inside pockets — you’ll have ample room for any keepsakes. The relaxed, oversized fit loosely drapes over the body for a fun boyfriend look. If you’re in the market for a game-changing denim jacket, this is it. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 4 30 This Edgy, Oversized Graphic T-Shirt Dress
I love pieces you can wear in a multitude of ways. This graphic tee also doubles as a
T-shirt dress if you’re into a really baggy look. Ideal for a casual vibe, the comfy fabric offers an oversized feel and the wide sleeves drape almost to your elbows. Pair this with leggings or some stockings — the outfit possibilities are honestly endless. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus Available colors: 8 31 A Puffer Vest With Ethically-Sourced Goose Down
The cornerstone to a transitional wardrobe? The vest. An ideal piece for at least three seasons out of the year, this
puffer vest is a must-buy. The polyester shell is complemented with a zipper closure to lock in weightless warmth, and the quilted panels help keep the ethically-sourced goose down feathers in place. Plus, there’s two convenient side pockets that have hidden snap closures and are lined with fleece to keep your hands toasty. Available sizes: X-Small Petite — 3X Available colors: 15 32 This Twirl-Worthy Sun Dress
Amazon Essentials has made the perfect everyday
dress — and it’s under $30. The V-neckline on this gives you the option to layer on some dainty necklaces, and the lofty hem creates a flowy structure. The rayon-elastane blend drapes body with an elastic waist, so it’ll basically feel like this dress was made just for you. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Available colors: 17 33 An Oversized Varsity Tee
Too many
graphic tees? No such thing. With a wide comfy sleeve, a slouchy fit, and over 60 graphics to choose from, I’d say this one is a winner. Match your favorite jeans to it for a classic casual look, or elevate your gym outfit with this and some biker shorts. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus Available colors: 65 34 The Sleeveless Dress You’ll Wear Everywhere
You can wear this
dress from day to night and not think twice. Its sleeveless design make it incredibly breathable while the slightly flared hem offer some some shape. Dress it up with heeled sandals in the summer, then slip on boots and a cardigan come fall. Opt for the classic black color if you want to stay neutral, or choose from the plethora of patterns if you want some print. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Available colors: 34 35 A Staple Top No Closet Is Complete Without
Every closet needs a signature shirt, and this one is yours. Featuring a loose fit, bracelet-ready cropped sleeves, and a drapey design, this
tunic top is an absolute essential. It’s crafted from polyester and cotton for the perfect blend of softness and stretch, and the lightweight feel makes it wearable year-round. Available sizes: Small — 6X Available colors: 43 36 A Matching Set That Channels Anine Bing
This elevated
lounge set is an immediate add-to-cart. I’ve never owned a set that’s equally as fancy as it is casual — until now. The classic button-up collar design paired with straight-leg trousers makes it a timeless pairing, while the stretchy polyester and elasticized waistband are fashionably functional. Just trust me, you won’t regret buying this. Available sizes: Small — X-Large Available colors: 32 37 This Ribbed Sweater With A Spacious Boat Neckline
In case you missed it, boat necklines are making a comeback. If you want to hop on the trend, this
sweater is the perfect pick. It’s softer than imaginable and has just the right amount of stretchiness thanks to the acrylic, polyester and spandex blend of fabrication. The loose fit paired with the batwing sleeves offer a relaxed look making it ideal for a cozy outfit. Available sizes: One size Available colors: 42 38 A Hippie-Chic Dress With Delicate Buttons
Dress things up in this twirl-worthy gem. This floral
dress features a billowy sleeve, a line of dainty buttons for an adjustable, closure and the breeziest fit aside from its elastic waist. You can layer a thick knitted cardigan on top with boots during the cold months, or pair this with a sandal for those sweltering summer days. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Available colors: 28 39 This Water-Resistant Puffer You Won’t Overheat In
Lightweight, water-resistant, and outdoorsy-cute — this
puffer jacket is virtually perfect. There’s contoured seams that create a fitted shape without confining your body, and the pockets feature a zip-closure to keep items secure. The collar stands up and the cuffs are elasticized to retain heat, plus the airy down-alternative fill makes packing this into a carry-on bag super easy! Available sizes: X-Small — 6X Available colors: 30 40 A Whimsical Babydoll Top In Leopard Print
Add a pop of print to your look with this leopard print
blouse. This top features a fun ruffled sleeve and tiered hem for some added flare. The neckline is modestly designed with a high frilled detail — plus, if animal print isn't your thing, they have lots of other colors to pick from. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 14
