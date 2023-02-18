These Comfy Clothes Don't Cling To Your Body & Look Good On Everyone — & Amazon's Selling A Ton Of Them

If you’re in the market for a free-flowing outfit that doesn't leave you feeling constricted, you’ve come to the right place. I’m a firm believer that you’re most confident when you’re most comfortable. There’re nothing worse than an outfit that leaves you self-conscious because it’s clinging too tightly to your body — no, thank you!

I’ve sorted through hundred of styles and have selected airy silhouettes that don’t cling but won’t leave you feeling shapeless. Take this as a warning that you’ll probably be stockpiling most of these styles in your Amazon cart. Prep your wallet, scroll ahead, and thank me later.

1 A Flowy Tank You Can Layer Under Anything XIEERDUO Flowy V-Neck Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon A good outfit starts with a good tank top. This one is made of a polyester-rayon blend with a hint of spandex for that extra elasticity. The high-quality knit glides against your skin for a billowy feel, plus it has a V-neck for maximum necklace layering. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 43

2 An Airy Skater Mini-Skirt DJT FASHION Flared Pleated Mini Skater Skirt Amazon $0 See On Amazon A floaty skirt is a staple in almost every closet. Featuring a softly pleated silhouette and houndstooth design, this mini skirt will turn heads. The waist is elasticated to hug your midsection, and there’s a stretchy built-in short for total coverage. Pair this with a tank or a cozy sweater and you’re ready to go. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 29

3 A Gauzy Crochet Tunic Top Dokotoo Flowy V-Neck Lace Crochet Tunic Top Amazon $28 See On Amazon Top off your look with this crochet blouse. The delicate lace-like lining offers an elegant feel, while the semi-sheer polyester lets the skin breath all day long. Dress this up for your next date night or down for a casual look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

4 This Cozy Cardigan With A Bomber Shape AmeriMark Fleece Cardigan Sweater Amazon $33 See On Amazon I always say save the best layer for last — and this AmeriMark jacket is the best. It’s lightweight enough that you can wear it for just the right amount of added warmth without feeling overheated, and its button closure makes it easy to take on and off. And as if it couldn't get any better, there’s two large side pockets for any essentials you might want to take on the go. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 23

5 This V-Neck Henley You Won’t Want To Take Off ALLEGRACE V-Neck Henley Button Tunic Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Let me tell you, finding a flowy henley is a weekend wardrobe game-changer. This plus-sized tee is made from a soft rayon jersey that stretches loosely over the body. There’s a slight V-neckline if you want to show some cleavage and three fixed buttons that make for a casual look. Available in both neutral tones and bright hues, try this tee as soon as possible. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 19

6 A No-Fuss Jumpsuit For Maximum Comfort Happy Sailed Loose Sleeveless Front Button Jumpsuit Amazon $26 See On Amazon For the days you need a no-fuss outfit, opt for this jumpsuit. It’s sleeveless, which makes it easy to layer no matter the season, and the wide pants give you some extra leg room. The fabric is super-lightweight (but not sheer) so you don’t have to worry about it feeling confining, plus the pull-on style means you can leave zippers behind. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 42

7 A Knitted Turtleneck You’ll Wear Season After Seaon ZESICA Oversized Chunky Knitted Turtleneck Sweater Amazon $40 See On Amazon As far as I’m concerned, the chunky sweater isn’t going out of style any time soon. This turtleneck features a batwing sleeve for a slouchy fit and a thick knit thanks to its 100% acrylic fabrication. More than 10,000 shoppers left a five-star rating: Make of that what you will. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 34

8 A Roomy Mini Dress With Bell Sleeves BELONGSCI V-Neck Bell Sleeve Mini Shift Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon Meet the mini dress with maxi airflow. With a zipper closure, V-neckline, and a high-quality chiffon fabric, this dress looks like it should cost three times the price. It has a three-quarter bell sleeve that drapes over the upper arm, and the swing-cut style looks great on every body type. Perfect for your next day in the office or brunch with friends, this will be the most versatile piece in your collection. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 45

9 These Softer-Than-Soft Sweat Shorts AUTOMET High Waisted Athletic Shorts Amazon $22 See On Amazon No one likes to feel constricted when they’re lounging, which is why these sweat shorts are an absolute must. The drawstring closure make sit easy to get your perfect fit, and the skin-friendly polyester-rayon blend is frictionless and smooth to the touch. And, whether you’re running errands or running a mile, you’ll be delighted by the two roomy side pockets. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 32

10 A Versatile Maxi Dress For Every Occasion Wolddress Loose Sleeveless Long Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a maxi dress that does the most, consider this one for your next purchase. It’s truly full-length and features adjustable spaghetti straps complimented by a scooped neckline. The best part? The stretchy, soft polyester-spandex knit is so comfortable to wear, you’ll forget you’re wearing anything dressy at all. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 42

11 This Casual-Chic Tank Top With Tailored Buttons BLENCOT Button Down V Neck Strappy Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon A loose-fitting tank? Count me in. The slinky, lightweight material on this number is super-soft and the buttoned design adds a little somethin’. The spaghetti straps are also adjustable, so you can find your perfect fit no matter what your bust size is. Great under a cardigan, but especially sharp with a blazer. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 22

12 These Yoga Pants With Full-Range Movement THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capri Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon The yoga pants you’ll be wearing on and off the mat are here, and they're only $26. The ultra-wide elasticized waistband offers some core support with two roomy side pockets for you to stash your phone, cards, and keys without carrying a purse. Meanwhile, the straight-legged capri offers maximum breathability and mobility. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 8

13 This Dressy Jumpsuit With A Looser Fit Happy Sailed Short Sleeve Belted Wide Pant Romper Amazon $41 See On Amazon Next stop: Stunning the office hallways in this flowy jumpsuit. This boardroom-approved one-piece offers a streamlined fit without the feeling of confinement. The high waist comes with a belt, which makes it easy to find your preferred shape, and the oblong neck creates an elegant line. Wear this with heels or an elevated ballet flat. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 28

14 These Comfy Sweatpants With A Fan Following Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Capri Sweatpant Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you’re like me, you live in loungewear. These sweats are so good that, once you put them on, you won’t want to take them off. They have an elasticized waist that holds you in and feature a roomy fit through hip and thigh. They’re lined with French terry fleece, which is ideal for cozy days in, plus the drawstring is also adjustable. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 15

15 A Stylish Sweater With A Wrap Neckline Softome Knitted Deep V-Neck Wrap Sweater Amazon $34 See On Amazon Lightweight, comfortable, and sooo soft, this oversized sweater has a plunging V-neckline that wraps at the hip. The criss-cross design is complemented by long sleeves and a ribbed hem — you can even reverse it for an open back. Pair this with leggings or your go-to jeans and some boots or mules. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

16 An On-Trend Puffer That’ll Keep You So Warm MEROKEETY Long Sleeve Zip Puffer Jacket Amazon $70 See On Amazon Bundle up in this puffer jacket. The warm padding, ribbed cuffs, and stand collar lock in all the heat. It features a zipper closure, large pockets, and a slightly cropped fit. Wear it even in the windiest of conditions and the durable polyester ensures you’ll still be warm without overheating. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 16

17 The Effortless Mom Jeans You’ve Been Searching For Lee Relaxed Fit Straight Leg Jean Amazon $33 See On Amazon Nothing is worse than jeans that make you feel like you have no range of motion. Enter: these relaxed-fit jeans by Lee. No matter which denim wash you pick, the cotton, polyester, and spandex-blend fabric guarantee they won’t feel stiff on the body. They have a classic five-pocket style, a zipper fly, and just the right amount of structure. Available sizes: 2 — 52

Available colors: 25

18 A High-Low Duster That’s Seriously Flowy POGTMM Open Front Lightweight Duster Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon This is the cardigan you didn’t know you needed until now. It’s long sleeves give a little extra warmth in a lightweight knit and the simple design makes it easy to style. There is an eye-catching asymmetrical hem and no hardware on it, so it’s comfy-cozy for lounging around the house. Available sizes: 4 — 26

Available colors: 23

19 These Stretchy Palazzo Pants With Plenty Of Leg Room Arolina High Waist Wide Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon These palazzo pants feel like pajamas courtesy of the soft material and stretchy waistline. The polyester and spandex fabric hugs the waist and hip, then gracefully flows to the floor. If you want a more casual look, these are comfortable enough to wear lounging at home with a cropped baby tee. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 51

20 An Open-Front Cardigan You Won’t Want To Take Off Amazon Essentials Lightweight Open-Front Cardigan Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon Throw it on over a dress or transform a simple tee and shorts — this long-sleeved cardigan is about to become your go-to for a comfy, cute outfit. Crafted in lightweight, soft yarn with a subtle V-neckline, it hugs the body without clinging to the skin. Throw on at a moment’s notice to make any outfit look more stylish. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 20

21 These Roomy Sweatpants Available In Over 150 Colors Leggings Depot Track Cuff Sweatpants Amazon $16 See On Amazon These cuffed sweatpants are so good you’ll want to purchase a second pair immediately after trying them on. The smooth, stretchy fabric — crafted from polyester and spandex — will leave you feeling incredibly comfortable while giving you a lounge-y look. They’re moisture-wicking (which is great for workouts) have side pockets, and a stretchy waistband. They’re designed to reduce chafing thanks to the interlock stitching, not to mention they’re available in over 100 shades. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 158

22 A Flowy Peplum Blouse Romwe Loose Ruffle Hem Short Sleeve Peplum Blouse Amazon $30 See On Amazon It fits and feels like your favorite broken-in tee, but this loose peplum top is effortlessly elevated. It’s casual enough for leggings but you could still take it to a casual dinner with some skinny jeans and statement jewelry. The polyester-based knit is incredibly soft, and the tiered hem makes it wildly roomy. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 20

23 These Wide-Legged Pants Made From Linen Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon These plus size-approved pants are incredibly lightweight. The cotton and linen blend gives an airy, lofty feel while the drawstring closure makes sure they’re securely fitted all day long. Versatile for any occasion, they also come equipped with four pockets and a roomy wide leg. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 13

24 The Hooded Sweatshirt Dress Your Off-Duty Wardrobe Needs The Drop Long-Sleeve Hooded Mini Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon You know those days you need to throw something on that looks put-together but you’d rather be in sweats? Reach for this hooded mini dress for an elevated weekend look. It’s stretchy, soft, and all you’ve gotta do is pull it overhead and slip on some shoes. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 10

25 A Baggy Hoodie For Days You Can’t Even Meladyan Oversized Zip Up Drawstring Hoodie Amazon $36 See On Amazon This is the hoodie you’ll be living in. The zip-up is equally as comfy as it is cute. With an oversized fit, you can run your errands without feeling suffocated. It’s lined with fleece for some added warmth, plus the colors available range from a fun, pastel pink to a bold bright red. Not to mention, this hoodie also has two hidden pockets for anything you want to take on the go. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

26 A Comfy Drawstring Short (With Pockets!) Acelitt Comfy Drawstring Pocketed Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon Long story short(s), you need these drawstring shorts. They come with an elasticated waistband, a roomy pleated leg, and two utility pockets. They’re made of 100% cotton for guaranteed softness and are so lightweight you can even wear them as a swimsuit cover-up. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 34

27 A Tailored Yet Comfy Fleece Vest Amazon Essentials Classic-Fit Sleeveless Fleece Vest Amazon $25 See On Amazon Checkmate: This Buffalo plaid vest is everything and more. Designed with a zippered closure and mid-weight fleece construction, you get a close-but-comfortable fit and easy movement. The elasticized shoulders won’t leave you feeling restricted and the collar stands up if you want to lock in any additional warmth. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 32

28 A Silky Shirt That Feels Like Luxury SOLY HUX Satin Silk Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt Amazon $34 See On Amazon This long-sleeved blouse feels like actual butter. It’s made from a polyester-elastane satin that mimics the look and feel of real silk. The button closure is complemented by billowy sleeves and a classic collar — this timeless top will never go out of style. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 68

29 The Baggy Jean Jacket That’ll Never Go Out Of Style Omoone Oversized Denim Biker Jacket Amazon $35 See On Amazon A jean jacket is always an essential. This one is made from 100% cotton so you’re guaranteed a soft-to-the-touch feel. It features two chest pockets, two hand pockets, and two large inside pockets — you’ll have ample room for any keepsakes. The relaxed, oversized fit loosely drapes over the body for a fun boyfriend look. If you’re in the market for a game-changing denim jacket, this is it. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

30 This Edgy, Oversized Graphic T-Shirt Dress SOLY HUX Graphic Print Loose T-Shirt Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon I love pieces you can wear in a multitude of ways. This graphic tee also doubles as a T-shirt dress if you’re into a really baggy look. Ideal for a casual vibe, the comfy fabric offers an oversized feel and the wide sleeves drape almost to your elbows. Pair this with leggings or some stockings — the outfit possibilities are honestly endless. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 8

31 A Puffer Vest With Ethically-Sourced Goose Down Lands' End Lightweight Puffer Vest Amazon $29 See On Amazon The cornerstone to a transitional wardrobe? The vest. An ideal piece for at least three seasons out of the year, this puffer vest is a must-buy. The polyester shell is complemented with a zipper closure to lock in weightless warmth, and the quilted panels help keep the ethically-sourced goose down feathers in place. Plus, there’s two convenient side pockets that have hidden snap closures and are lined with fleece to keep your hands toasty. Available sizes: X-Small Petite — 3X

Available colors: 15

32 This Twirl-Worthy Sun Dress Amazon Essentials Surplice Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Amazon Essentials has made the perfect everyday dress — and it’s under $30. The V-neckline on this gives you the option to layer on some dainty necklaces, and the lofty hem creates a flowy structure. The rayon-elastane blend drapes body with an elastic waist, so it’ll basically feel like this dress was made just for you. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 17

33 An Oversized Varsity Tee SOLY HUX Oversized Letter Print Graphic Tee Amazon $20 See On Amazon Too many graphic tees? No such thing. With a wide comfy sleeve, a slouchy fit, and over 60 graphics to choose from, I’d say this one is a winner. Match your favorite jeans to it for a classic casual look, or elevate your gym outfit with this and some biker shorts. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 65

34 The Sleeveless Dress You’ll Wear Everywhere elescat Sleeveless Tshirt Sundress Amazon $26 See On Amazon You can wear this dress from day to night and not think twice. Its sleeveless design make it incredibly breathable while the slightly flared hem offer some some shape. Dress it up with heeled sandals in the summer, then slip on boots and a cardigan come fall. Opt for the classic black color if you want to stay neutral, or choose from the plethora of patterns if you want some print. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 34

35 A Staple Top No Closet Is Complete Without LARACE Basic Loose Fit Tunic Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon Every closet needs a signature shirt, and this one is yours. Featuring a loose fit, bracelet-ready cropped sleeves, and a drapey design, this tunic top is an absolute essential. It’s crafted from polyester and cotton for the perfect blend of softness and stretch, and the lightweight feel makes it wearable year-round. Available sizes: Small — 6X

Available colors: 43

36 A Matching Set That Channels Anine Bing NUFIWI Oversized Pants & Button Down Shirt Set Amazon $29 See On Amazon This elevated lounge set is an immediate add-to-cart. I’ve never owned a set that’s equally as fancy as it is casual — until now. The classic button-up collar design paired with straight-leg trousers makes it a timeless pairing, while the stretchy polyester and elasticized waistband are fashionably functional. Just trust me, you won’t regret buying this. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 32

37 This Ribbed Sweater With A Spacious Boat Neckline Ckikiou Lightweight Oversized Ribbed Boat Neck Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon In case you missed it, boat necklines are making a comeback. If you want to hop on the trend, this sweater is the perfect pick. It’s softer than imaginable and has just the right amount of stretchiness thanks to the acrylic, polyester and spandex blend of fabrication. The loose fit paired with the batwing sleeves offer a relaxed look making it ideal for a cozy outfit. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 42

38 A Hippie-Chic Dress With Delicate Buttons Milumia Flowy Boho Button Up Dress Amazon $36 See On Amazon Dress things up in this twirl-worthy gem. This floral dress features a billowy sleeve, a line of dainty buttons for an adjustable, closure and the breeziest fit aside from its elastic waist. You can layer a thick knitted cardigan on top with boots during the cold months, or pair this with a sandal for those sweltering summer days. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 28

39 This Water-Resistant Puffer You Won’t Overheat In Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Puffer Jacket Amazon $46 See On Amazon Lightweight, water-resistant, and outdoorsy-cute — this puffer jacket is virtually perfect. There’s contoured seams that create a fitted shape without confining your body, and the pockets feature a zip-closure to keep items secure. The collar stands up and the cuffs are elasticized to retain heat, plus the airy down-alternative fill makes packing this into a carry-on bag super easy! Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 30