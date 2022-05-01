These 40 Comfy Outfits Make You Look So Damn Good For Under $35

After spending more time at home in the recent past, it’s safe to say we’ve all come to realize the importance a comfy wardrobe. But “comfy” doesn’t have to mean “frumpy.” In fact, there are tons of comfortable clothing pieces that are totally stylish — you just have to know where to look.

When shopping for clothing that looks as good as it feels, keep an eye out for soft materials and flowy cuts. A drapey maxi dress made from a lightweight viscose blend is a great example, as are drawstring trousers made from breathable linen. Stretchiness is also important, which is why I love these bootcut yoga pants that are so easy to throw on with an oversize tee or sports bra tank. All of these staples look chic, but feel as if you’re wearing your favorite pajamas. Scroll for more comfortable outfits that look amazing.

1 A Simple V-Neck Tank Top You Can Wear With Anything XIEERDUO V-Neck Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Sometimes, simplicity is best. This roomy V-neck tank top is easy to throw on with shorts, jeans, and skirts. Tuck it in or wear it loose — either way, you’ll look great while staying cool. Plus, there are a ton of colors and patterns to pick from, including basic solids, retro stripes, and bright florals. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 35

2 This Swingy Scoop-Neck Dress That’s Oh-So Comfy Amazon Essentials Scoop-Neck Swing Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon Move over, sweatpants — this scoop-neck dress is about to become your new go-to lazy day outfit. Made from a lightly stretchy viscose-elastane fabric, the loose-fitting dress has short sleeves and a knee-length hem. Throw on a pair of sneakers or sandals for a relaxed yet chic look that’s exceptionally comfortable. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 15

3 Some Drawstring Shorts Made From Breathable Linen Amazon Essentials Drawstring Linen Shorts Amazon $11 See On Amazon Linen is known for its airy, breathable properties, which is why it’s a great fabric for warm weather. Plus, these linen drawstring shorts look just a little more dressy than your basic denim, but the elastic waistband keeps you comfortable. With functional front and back pockets, these shorts can hold your daily essentials such as your keys, wallet, and phone. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 12

4 These Comfy Knit Lounge Pants That Still Look Put Together Daily Ritual Cozy Rib-Knit Lounge Pants Amazon $19 See On Amazon From movie marathons to work-from-home sessions, these knit lounge pants will keep you feeling comfy and cozy all day long. The polyester-viscose fabric has a bit of stretch, giving you full range of movement. With a slightly slouchy fit throughout, these pants are basically a put-together version of pajama pants you won’t mind being seen wearing in public. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

5 This Breezy Maxi Dress That Drapes Beautifully Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Soft and drapey, this maxi tank dress is perfect for warm-weather days. The viscose fabric is blended with elastane, resulting in a soft, stretchy fabric you won’t mind wearing all day long. Add sneakers or sandals for a laid-back, breezy look that’s great for the beach, farmers market, or brunch. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 8

6 The Flowy Tank Top With A Lacy Hem XiaoMaAnJi Lace-Trim Tank Top Amazon $20 See On Amazon Elevated by a pretty lace hem, this flowy tank top can be dressed up or down. The top is lightweight and breathable, with a nice drape that falls right below your waist. Wear it over a pair of shorts with sandals during the day, or add some dark denim and a pair of heels for a chic nighttime ensemble. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 46

7 A Value Pack Of Stretchy Cropped Tank Tops Boao Crop Tank Tops (4-Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Perfect for working out, running errands, or lounging around at home, these cropped tank tops are ultra-stretchy and comfortable. Each cost-effective multipack comes with a variety of different colors, so you can swap them out to change up your look. “These are the perfect length!” one reviewer wrote. “They’re very comfy and stay put while I’m exercising, but are great just as normal day wear too.” Available sizes: Small — Large

Available multipacks: 15

8 These High-Waisted Biker Shorts With A Fan Following BALEAF High-Waisted Biker Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon More than 49,000 reviewers have given these high-waisted biker shorts a perfect five-star rating on Amazon, and for good reason. They’re soft, breathable, and totally flexible, giving you full range of movement while biking, jogging, or hanging out at home. The polyester-spandex fabric has plenty of stretch, but still provides full coverage. Available sizes: X-Small— 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 34

9 A Pair Of Casual Linen Pants With A Relaxed Fit Amazon Essentials Linen-Blend Drawstring Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon Featuring a wide leg and a drawstring closure, these cotton-linen pants create the base for a laid-back and cute look. Flowy and breathable, they have a comfy elastic waistband and side pockets. Add a tank top or button-down, grab a tote bag, and you’re all set. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

Available colors: 5

10 This Trio Of Padded Sports Bras With Strappy Back Details Evercute Cross-Back Sport Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon For a budget-friendly price, you get three sports bras that are made infinitely cuter by a series of criss-cross spaghetti straps in the back, so you can incorporate some style into your activewear or loungewear wardrobe. Each sports bra has removable pads, so you can decide how much coverage you want. You get multiple colors in a set, and there are several multipack options to choose from. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available multipacks: 14

11 The Bootcut Yoga Pants You Can Also Wear To Work Heathyoga Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $26 See On Amazon Not only are these yoga pants great for when you’re at the gym or on the mat, but they can also double as office wear (really). Simply swap out your sports bra for a blouse and your sneakers for heels, and you’ve got a work-ready ensemble. Besides classic black, these stretchy bootcut pants are also available in colors like gray, burgundy, and dark blue. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 18

12 An Oversized Scoop-Neck Tee That’s Ever So Soft ALLEGRACE Scoop-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Several reviewers have commented on just how soft this oversized scoop-neck tee is. Made from a breathable, stretchy blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex, the shirt has a loose fit that provides plenty of airflow. The hem drops lower in the front and the back for extra coverage. Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

Available colors: 35

13 The Lightweight Dress With Adorable Front Pockets Unbranded Sleeveless Casual Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Pretty much any clothing item is better with pockets, which is why we love this pocketed, lightweight sundress. Available in a sea of solids, florals, and tie-dye prints, the sleeveless dress is made from a soft, stretchy rayon-spandex blend. It has a slightly snug fit throughout the bodice, and a gathered skirt that stops right above the knee. Available sizes: X-Small— XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 42

14 This Boxy Tank Top That Provides Extra Coverage In Back Core 10 Pima Cotton Yoga Tank Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made from a smooth, drapey cotton jersey, this tank top features a boxy fit and a full-coverage crew neckline. It’s great for yoga, hiking, or simply hanging out at home. The split hem is slightly higher in the front, offering a little extra coverage in back. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 22

15 A Super Cute Pajama Set That Keeps You Cool LuckyMore Sleepwear Set Amazon $27 See On Amazon Not only is this pajama set totally adorable, but it’ll help keep you cool if you tend to be a hot sleeper. The cotton-polyester fabric is breathable and sweat-wicking, while the loose fit of the V-neck tee and drawstring shorts allows for plenty of airflow. A ruffle detail on the hem of the shorts is an extra cute touch. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

16 A Button-Down Dress With A Gorgeous Floral Pattern Milumia Button-Up Flowy Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This airy mini dress has short, flowy sleeves and a button-down closure that runs all the way from the V-neckline down to the above-the-knee hem. Available in multiple floral patterns in gorgeous shades, the dress is perfect for everything from brunch dates to picnics. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 7

17 This Pleated Tennis Skirt That Comes In Every Color Of The Rainbow Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon Cute and sporty, this tennis skirt has a high waist and a pleated design. There are three strategically placed pockets — one on either side of the built-in undershorts, and a zipper pocket sewn into the back of the waistband. Besides classic black, this skirt is available in every color of the rainbow — and then some. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 18

18 A Stretchy Jersey Maxi Dress That’s Comfy & Stylish Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon This maxi dress is fitted throughout the bodice, flaring out at the waist down to the ankle-length hem. Made from a soft viscose jersey with a hint of elastane, the short-sleeve dress has a relaxed feel. “This is a perfect casual summer dress,” one reviewer raved. “It is a comfortable fabric, even when it’s hot.” Wear it while running errands, then add a statement necklace for dinner. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 9

19 The Drawstring Shorts With Roomy Front Pockets Acelitt Casual Drawstring Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon When you wear these loose-fitting drawstring shorts, you won’t even need to carry a purse — the roomy front pockets provide ample room for your keys, phone, and wallet. Made from lightweight polyester-spandex blend, the shorts are available in neutral solids as well as cool botanical prints. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 43

20 These Cropped Yoga Capris With A Loose Fit THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capri Pants Amazon $27 See On Amazon Unlike tight leggings that may constrict your body, these bootleg yoga capris give your legs plenty of breathing room. Designed with a high waist and flat front pockets, the polyamide-spandex pants are fitted at the top before flaring out to the calf-length hem. “The best studio workout AND everyday pants. I am getting more pairs, worth the money,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

21 A Light, Playful Sundress With Buttons Down The Front MITILLY Sleeveless Button-Down Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon With an airy, loose fit and playful buttons down the front, this sleeveless sundress is a fantastic go-to warm summer outfit, and you can add a cardigan when it’s a bit colder. The lightweight rayon fabric has a bit of stretch to it, falling around your body down to the above-the-knee hem. The V-neck garment comes in solids and florals, as well as a few short-sleeved options. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 20

22 This Swimsuit Cover-Up That Fits Like An Oversized Shirt Ekouaer Beach Cover-Up Amazon $30 See On Amazon Featuring a deep V-neckline, rolled sleeves, and a spread collar, this beach cover-up has the look and feel of an oversized button-down shirt. The hem is longer in the back, providing extra coverage when you sit down on a lounge chair or beach towel. Choose from dozens of vibrant hues and eye-catching tropical prints. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 49

23 A Sweet Blouse With Subtle Puff Sleeves SheIn Puff-Sleeve Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon The subtly puffy sleeves on this crew-neck blouse give it a romantic, vibe, without making a huge statement, while the keyhole closure in back adds a charming touch. Pair the slightly stretchy top with light-wash jeans for a casual look, or add slacks for an outfit that’s ready for the office. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 46

24 This Athletic Bra Top With Removable Padding Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Designed with removable pads, this sports bra top has customizable coverage, and it pairs equally well with sweats as it does with your favorite jeans. The nylon-spandex fabric is super stretchy and moisture-wicking, keeping you cool and dry as you sweat. Spaghetti straps hold the top securely in place, without being bulky or constricting. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

25 A Loose-Fitting Tunic You Can Wear Off The Shoulder MEROKEETY Waffle-Knit Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Slightly textured and butter-soft, the waffle-knit fabric on this short-sleeve top feels great on your skin. The tunic’s V-neck is wide enough to be worn off the shoulder, and you can layer it over a cami top or lacy bralette, or simply wear it on its own. Tuck it into a pair of jeans, or style it loose over some cutoff shorts. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

26 These High-Waisted Leggings That Offer Full Coverage THE GYM PEOPLE High-Waisted Yoga Legging Amazon $25 See On Amazon A good pair of yoga leggings never goes out of style, and this pair from The Gym People is a budget-friendly yet high-quality option. The polyester-spandex fabric blend is ultra-stretchy, but won’t become see-through while you squat or run. Two deep side pockets sit on either side of the high waistband, providing the perfect place for your phone or keys. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and styles: 35

27 This Pleated Dress With Rave Reviews Tralilbee Short-Sleeve Pleated Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Available in vibrant jewel tones as well as eye-catching floral patterns, this simple short-sleeve dress is a great wardrobe stable. Designed with a crew neckline, side pockets, and a pleated skirt, the knee-length dress is very popular among reviewers. “This is my new favorite dress! The material is a breathable t-shirt type that is very soft to the touch, and it's light and thin without being TOO thin. I feel like I'm in jammies all day, it's so comfortable!” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 21

28 These Versatile Cargo Pants That Are Length-Adjustable Woman Within Convertible-Length Cargo Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon What’s so cool about these drawstring cargo pants is that they can be worn at two different lengths. A set of buttons on each side allows you to roll up the legs to a capri length — it’s basically like having two pairs of pants in one. In addition, there are small pockets at the waist and thighs, as well as a set of back pockets for added functionality. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 44 Plus (standard and petite)

Available colors and patterns: 14

29 The Ultra-Fluffy Slippers That Feel Like Walking On Clouds COFACE Plush Slides Amazon $24 See On Amazon Several reviewers have likened the experience of wearing these slippers to “walking on a cloud,” and it’s easy to see where they’re coming from. Piled high with faux fur, the slide-on shoes have cushioned memory foam insoles that provide excellent arch support. A textured rubber outsole keeps the slippers from sliding around on smooth floors. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors and patterns: 24

30 An Elegant Cami Top With A Crocheted Lace Bodice Feager Lace Cami Tank Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Lightweight and flowy, this tiered cami top is upgraded by its crocheted lace bodice. It features a double-strap design and a ruched back. Pair it with some ripped shorts or skinny jeans for a warm-weather look that’s elegant and sweet. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 26

31 This Free-Spirited Shift Dress With Flowy Sleeves Romwe Summer Beach Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Perfect for festivals, beach trips — or anything else — this free-spirited tunic dress is as comfy as it is stylish. Featuring a vintage-inspired print, the relaxed dress falls to an above-the-knee hem. A pair of flowy sleeves completes the laid-back silhouette. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 8

32 A V-Neck Tank Top With A Waffle-Knit Texture Dellytop Waffle-Knit Tank Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon This waffle-knit V-neck tank top has a cozy texture, but the lightweight feel is ideal for warm weather. It’s also incredibly versatile — you can wear it with jeans, shorts, or even a flowy skirt. No matter what, you’ll feel nice and cool while also looking totally put together. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 19

33 The Tiered Sundress That’s Super Easy To Accessorize GRACE KARIN Tiered Maxi Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Once you toss on this gorgeous tiered maxi dress, all that’s left to do is accessorize. Luckily, the sundress is compatible with a ton of different pieces, including statement jewelry, neck scarves, belts, and sun hats. Designed with an empire waist and delicate spaghetti straps, this simple, chic dress will quickly become a beloved warm-weather staple. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 32

34 This Simple Cotton Cami Top With Built-In Support Hanes Stretch Cotton Cami with Built-In Shelf Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon This breathable cotton cami top from Hanes has a built-in shelf bra, so you can get some support, even if you decide not to wear anything underneath. The lightweight fabric has a hint of stretch to it for a body-hugging fit, and you can wear the top with virtually anything — skirts, jeans, trousers, shorts, and more. It also makes an awesome layering piece under sweaters and jackets. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

35 A Terry Skirt That Feels Like Your Fave Sweatshirt Daily Ritual Terry Cotton and Modal Sweatshirt Skirt Amazon $23 See On Amazon This terry cotton-modal skirt has the same comfy feel of your favorite sweatshirt, and you’ll love slipping into it. Available in neutrals as well as unique shades such as peach and yellow, it’s perfect for running errands or hanging out at home. An elasticized waistband and drawstring closure keeps the skirt securely in place. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

36 These Wide-Leg Trousers With An Adorable Tie-Belt SySea Belted Wide-Leg Pants Amazon $35 See On Amazon Here’s a pair of wide-leg trousers that feel just as comfy and soft as pajama pants, except they actually have a dressed-up look. Made from a silky polyester-spandex material, the pants have an elasticized waistband and a cute bow-tie closure. A pair of deep side pockets allows you to stash your phone, keys, or wallet on the go. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 18

37 A Matching Loungewear Set That Looks Effortlessly Chic Eurivicy Loungewear Set Amazon $34 See On Amazon Whether you’re working from home or just hanging out, you can throw on this matching loungewear set for a comfy, put-together outfit. You get a boxy tee and a pair of drawstring pants that are cropped at the ankle. Both pieces have a linen-like texture that’s breathable and soft — so soft, you might never want to take this set off. “Grab this set... it’s darling. So simple and chic,” one reviewer commented. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

38 This Pair Of Running Shorts With A Flowy Fit luogongzi Flowy Running Shorts Amazon $17 See On Amazon Unlike traditional running shorts, this pair has a distinctly flowy fit. The spandex-nylon fabric blend is super stretchy and drapey, loosely hanging around your hips down to your mid-thigh. A thick elasticated waistband and drawstring closure keeps the shorts secure, and a pair of built-in spandex under-shorts provide extra coverage. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 28

39 A Breathable T-Shirt With A Unique Cross-Back Design Kimmery Criss-Cross Back Yoga Shirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon This polyester-spandex shirt is a great choice for workouts, thanks to its unique cross-back design that allows for extra ventilation. Moisture-wicking and stretchy, the fabric dissipates any sweat that forms while running, lifting weights, or doing yoga. It’s slightly fitted up top, tapering out slightly past the waist. Available sizes: Medium— 3X-Large

Available colors: 15