40 Comfy, Cheap Outfits That Actually Look Super Hot

Sometimes, comfort trumps cuteness when putting together an outfit. Blame it on grey days or chilly temps, but one morning your internal monologue goes something like, “Forget it — pass the sweats.” (Because... Ditto.)

Not so fast, though: What if there were relaxed pieces that you could easily throw on yet still look your absolute best (meaning: subjectively sexy AF) for just about any occasion? If that sounds too good to be true — it’s not! Check out these curated outfit ideas that actually look super hot.

Each one of these handpicked items — with plenty of options whether you’re heading to work or a workout — features key elements that subtly turn up the heat. Think: soft and inviting fabrics, stylish silhouettes in every imaginable fit, and design details aimed to draw the eye. Plus, they’re versatile, easy to wear, and affordable to boot.

Here’s one option to consider: A slouchy cold-shoulder sweater with eye-catching cut-outs that’s both chic and comfortable — it’ll nail that coy yet playful vibe for your next dinner date without feeling exposed. Another example? Pair a snuggly turtleneck dress with some leather or suede knee-high boots and — voilà — You’re channeling Ariana Grande with little to no effort.

Ready to see more? Keep scrolling to find 40 comfortable wardrobe essentials via Amazon that smolder.

1 A Drapey Wrap Peplum Tee To Wear With Leggings ALLEGRACE Long-Sleeved Faux Wrap Tunic Tee Amazon $23 See On Amazon Wonder what a hero top looks like? Enter: this plus-sized peplum tunic that’s effortless and gorgeous all in one. The pleated design flares away from its wrap-style bust, falling to a high-low hemline that’s fantastic with leggings. What’s also nice about this top is how its V-neck frames your face without dipping too low. “Sexy while still being work appropriate,” as one reviewer remarked. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 22

2 This Athleisure-Chic Sweatshirt Dress Amazon Essentials Blouson Sleeve Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $24 See On Amazon This fleece-lined sweatshirt dress is cozy like your favorite hoodie but far more chic — many thanks to those cropped blouson sleeves. It’s machine-washable and available in a variety of colors and prints, including stripes and cheetah. No purse? No problem: “The dress has pretty deep pockets to keep my hands warm and safely keep my key, wallet and phone without bulking up,” one reviewer was thrilled to point out. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

3 The Fanciest Feather Sandals With A Cushioned Lining Amélie Home Feather Slides Amazon $17 See On Amazon Crafted with turkey down and a high-quality microsuede upper, these fluffy slipper slides are fit for the queen you are. Take these cuties for a spin outdoors, too — they have a comfy sponge lining and durable TPR outsoles. One shopper did just that, reporting: “I wore them out today to run errands and I walked for a couple of hours and I was comfortable the whole time.” Available sizes: 6 — 9

Available colors: 3

4 This Best-Selling Turtleneck You’ll Love To Layer Wosalba Long-Sleeved Mock Turtleneck Amazon $23 See On Amazon This body-hugging turtleneck is a silky basic you could live in almost all year ‘round. The soft rayon knit is thick (but not too thick) and its mock-neck cut provides just enough coverage that’ll keep you warm without crowding your neck or face. “It’s not a super high turtleneck either which is great because I hate when I feel like I'm rubbing makeup off all over it,” as one reviewer noted. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 26

5 Wide-Legged Trousers That Are Soft Like Yoga Pants Arolina Stretchy Palazzo Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Between their sculpted fit and tailored details with an effortless wide leg in a flowy knit, these stretchy palazzo pants “feel like I'm in pj's but look like a million bucks,” as one rave reviewer noted. (And who wouldn’t want that?) There are countless colors and fun prints to choose from — but if you opt for a neutral you’ll be able to wear these floor-sweeping bottoms anywhere, from the beach to the workplace. With more than 25,000 ratings from shoppers, chances are good you’ll want them on repeat. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 33

6 This Reversible Sweater With A Strappy Open Back Asvivid Reversible Criss-Cross V-Back Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon This crewneck sweater is cozy yet cute from the front — and a party in the back, thanks to its open V wrap design with corset-like detail. Reviewers love it, with more than 4,000 shoppers awarding the sweater an overall 4.4 stars. “It's unexpected, because from the front it looks like any other sweater, but the back is so unique and sexy,” one fan explained of its cult-favorite status. You might also consider taking the plunge and wearing the open V facing front, too. It also looks incredible with a lace camisole underneath. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

7 A Romantic Cropped Sweater That’ll Get Tons Of Compliments BTFBM Cropped Wrap-Front Sweater Amazon $38 See On Amazon This cropped sweater has a universally stunning wrap style with billowy lantern sleeves. The cold shoulder silhouette looks slouchy yet sexy, and can be worn up or down depending on your mood. Pair it with high-waisted jeans, pencil skirts, or even leggings (it’s that soft) and get ready for compliments galore. “Was stopped three times, in one store, by people saying that they loved my sweater,” one reviewer gushed. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13

8 A Lace-Trimmed Camisole With Matching Sleep Shorts CHYRII Lace-Trimmed Satin Cami And Shorts Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon Ideal for a bachelorette party or luxuriously lounging around, this slinky pajama set consists of a lace-trimmed cami with matching bed shorts. The fabric feels like genuine silk satin but, in reality, is a polyester blend that you can wash at home — and the $20 price tag isn’t bad, either. Styling tip: Wear the camisole under a blazer with some jeans for a stylish going-out look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

9 This Cut-Out Tee That Reveals A Flash Of Shoulder ALLEGRACE V-Neck Cold Shoulder Batwing T-Shirt Amazon $21 See On Amazon Soft, breathable, and sexy, this cut-out cold shoulder top is attention-getting yet constantly comfortable. The T-shirt knit feels nice against your skin and its elbow-length batwing sleeves are different — in a good way. One shopper summed up the generally enthusiastic consensus in the reviews: “I'm going to buy another one right now,” they gushed. “A must have in your closet. Dress it up or down. I wore it to work and the bar that night. This shirt is my new jam.” Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 20

10 These Waist-Huggings Leggings That Feel Expensive THE GYM PEOPLE High-Waisted Workout Leggings With Pockets Amazon $25 See On Amazon With just shy of 22,000 five-star ratings, it’s safe to say that these high-waisted leggings are a popular choice among Amazon shoppers. They’re squat-proof and built for workouts but have a soft, matte finish. Fans swear they’re “better than Lululemon” and “holy grail lazy pants,” with crowd-pleasing pockets deep enough for keys, smartphones, wallets — even a bottle of wine. (There are pictures in the reviews to prove it.) Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 39

11 A Nonchalantly Sporty Crop Top With Thumb Holes Bestisun Long-Sleeved Workout Crop Top Amazon $23 See On Amazon Soft, moisture-wicking, and stylish, this long-sleeved crop top goes with pretty much any high-waisted bottom in your closet from yoga pants to denim. It skims the ribcage, so fans recommended sizing up or layering a tank underneath for a bit of extra ease. There’s also a hidden feature designed to keep hands warm: thumbholes. “It is very soft and would be super cute to wear out on a casual night, great for my yoga workouts and about as perfect as a hiking shirt can get with all my special requirements,” one fan remarked. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

12 These Sleek Workout Shorts In A Trending Silhouette Oalka High-Waisted Bike Shorts With Pockets Amazon $15 See On Amazon These high-waisted bike shorts are woven with four-way stretch that contours to the body and feature a thick waistband with a handy back pocket that can store your phone while exercising. (Or running out for coffee.) Shoppers are praising this pair, with a lofty 4.6 stars after more than 13,000 ratings, and one reviewer confirmed, “they are thick and squat-proof, they don’t slide or roll down on the top and they don’t ride up in the legs.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 37

13 A 90s-Chic Designer Bra That’s Understated Yet Sexy Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon $21 See On Amazon Calvin Klein’s iconic sports bra epitomizes timeless cool-girl energy. Coined “the most comfortable bralette in the world” by one reviewer, the breathable cotton blend is ultra-stretchy, its flexible logo band feels soft as heck, and the unlined bra proves surprisingly supportive. Its vintage sporty vibe never goes out of style, no matter which color — out of 33, to be exact — you pick. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 33

14 A Bodycon Turtleneck Dress That Looks Like A Million Bucks ANRABESS Long-Sleeved Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $45 See On Amazon This stunning sweater dress has a turtleneck and lantern sleeves to keep you cozy while its fitted shape through the bodice balances out the volume. Worried you’ll be cold in this bodycon number? One reviewer confirmed that was “warm enough for Michigan winters,” but another fan noted it had staying power year-round. “The style of the dress makes it versatile for all kinds of occasions, formal or casual.” All you need now are some leather knee-high boots and a sleek baguette bag to complete the celeb-approved look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

15 A Festival-Chic Crochet Sweater With Adjustable Ruching Saodimallsu Crochet Drawstring Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon Yes, you can wear crochet year-round. Take this hippie-inspired bell sleeve sweater, for example. It can be worn in the summer over a bikini and winterized with a long-sleeve fitted tee underneath. And that striking drawstring ruches the hemline up or down, transforming the crop top into a hip-length sweater depending on your mood. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

16 These Capri Leggings With Sheer Mesh Cut-Outs Uoohal Active Leggings With Pockets Amazon $24 See On Amazon These stylish capri leggings are cut from a moisture-wicking polyester and spandex blend with “just enough compression to hug, but not restrict,” according to one reviewer. There’s a wide, high-waist band that doesn’t budge, flat seams to prevent chafing, and two roomy side pockets to store essentials. The mesh panel style offers a surprise peek of skin, but there are also solid capri leggings and full-length pairs as well. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

Available colors: 23

17 A Shoulder-Baring Sweater With Sculpted Cutaways Dokotoo Long-Sleeved Halter Neck Cutout Sweater Amazon $29 See On Amazon This pretty sweater combines a relaxed fit with open shoulders and a high halter-like crewneck, then adds an open back to top it all off. Its thick synthetic knit “is soft and not itchy or scratchy,” as one reviewer explained, and easy to care for with a delicate machine wash. There are additional colors and riffs on the style available — the chunky turtleneck version with a braided cable knit looks especially cozy-luxe. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

18 This Matching Workout Set Is A Whole Mood JNINTH Sports Bra And Shorts Set Amazon $24 See On Amazon Don’t sleep on this sexy workout set. There are removable pads and adjustable straps to make the bra fit just right, and the shorts have an ultra-smooth fit with a full-length gusset. It might be on the simple side, but this two-piece set looks so good that people will take note. “Even my ex contacted me after posting this in my story,” one reviewer admitted. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

19 This Effortless Wrap Sweater Dress With A Waist-Cinching Belt EXLURA Oversized Midi Wrap Sweater Dress Amazon $47 See On Amazon This wrap midi dress is quite the steal, considering how luxe it looks. It has a minimalist kimono-like feel with an adjustable tie that can hug your waist tightly or draped to look more relaxed if desired. Dress it up with heeled boots or sandals, but it also looks surprisingly fresh with some dad sneaks. The only caveat is that the dress does run a bit loose, so consider sizing down if you want a more body-hugging look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

20 These Stretchy Bell Bottoms With A Legging-Like Fit FASHIONOMICS Stretchy Bell Bottom Pants Amazon $22 See On Amazon Flared pants look amazing, and if they’re high-waisted and stretchy like these bell-bottom leggings? A big plus! Here’s why: The wide leg creates a strong vertical line, and the hardware-free waistband feels like it might as well not even be there. The jersey material is stretchy and retains its shape wear after wear while remaining totally comfy. Not a neutral kind of person? Then one of the many available high-octane prints, like tie-dye or leopard, might be for you. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 36

21 This Matching Workout Set For Any Workout Or Chill Sesh HAODIAN Leggings And Sports Bra Set Amazon $33 See On Amazon This workout set includes a full-coverage sports bra and high-waisted leggings that are both durable and nearly seamless. The nylon-spandex fabric wicks away sweat if you wear them to the gym, while the sports bra gives you the option to remove its built-in padding on your days off. “I ordered 1 set originally & was so pleased I ordered a second. These are so comfy for doing yoga, light exercise, and lounging in,” a fan commented. Wear yours for yoga, on a hike, out for a run, or a Netflix marathon. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 9

22 A Midi Dress That Flows So Gracefully Hotouch 3/4 Sleeve A-Line Midi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon A carefree T-shirt dress that’s easy to throw on yet wildly elegant, this midi dress is tailored snug through the bust with pleats that flare to the knee, which gives it some more shape yet doesn’t compromise comfort. The rayon and spandex fabric is heavier than it looks and doesn’t wrinkle like cotton, either, so you’ll save time ironing. It also makes a great minimalist choice to show off your statement jewelry thanks to its round neckline and cropped sleeves. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

23 This Touchably Soft Sweater With Cashmere IRISGOD Off-The-Shoulder Batwing Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon This nylon and cashmere-blend sweater has a sophisticated flair with slouchy exposed shoulders, batwing sleeves that are snug to the elbow, and a cocoon-like bodice. Fans admit that the dolman top first appears misshapen when you take it out of the box, and swear that, once it’s on, you’ll look incredible: “The weird design allows it to be THAT slouchy and still have arms sit correctly on the body... its actually kinda genius,” one reviewer pointed out. “Looks great with leggings, but obviously a versatile piece with lots of potential.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 8

24 A Lush Matching Loungewear Set Fixmatti Sweatsuit (2 Pieces) Amazon $34 See On Amazon Have errands to do, but don’t want to get dressed? This two-piece tracksuit is a happy medium. The loose top fits nicely under a coat (no bunching in sight) and its drawstring joggers have slim fit that’s stylish. Choose between 30 different hues and prints, including tie-dye, stripes, and a light-hearted “good vibes” version. “So on trend, cute, and comfortable. I love that the pants have pockets! Both sets are perfect for those ‘casual’ work days, running errands, or if you are out for a casual walk,” one reviewer praised. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

25 This Oversized Sweater With A Cult Following Lacozy Oversized Long-Sleeved Pullover Sweater Amazon $24 See On Amazon This drapey pullover sweater intentionally slinks to one side for a peek-a-boo shoulder moment, and you can even don it as a boatneck if you wish. On top of that, the batwing sleeves taper towards the wrists and there’s a scrunched fit at bottom, giving the billowy top an attractive drape all-around. Expect to have this cotton-blend sweater for the long haul, too, as the quality is top-notch. “The color is pretty, the material is soft, the fit it perfect, casual and a bit sexy with the off the shoulder style. Looks like it will be a nice comfortable piece,” one fan five-star fan remarked, and more than 9,000 shoppers gave it a perfect rating overall. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 33

26 These Trouser-Like Leggings Are *Almost* Too Good To Be True Levi's Plus Size Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon Built to hug the body, Levi’s leggings give the appearance of chic black trousers yet provide the mobility of your favorite athleisure go-to. You’ll find that these pull-on-and-go pants combine the best of both worlds, featuring a firm elastic waistband plus faux fly and pocket details along with a 30-inch inseam. “New favorite pants,” one shopper declared. “These fit so well and they're super comfortable.” Available sizes: 36 — 46

Available colors: 2

27 A Longline Sports Bra That Channels Lululemon The Gym People Longline Sports Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Lightweight, breathable, and cute as can be, this longline sports bra doubles as a crop top with a secure scoop back that won't shift while getting your fitness on. The removable cups provide additional support, along with its highly-elastic fabric that’ll stretch comfortably through any activity. Countless fans sounded off in the reviews about this tank being comparable to Lululemon’s Align top at a wallet-friendly price, with more than 14,000 shoppers awarding it an overall 4.5 stars. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

28 This Adorable Knit Short Set In Solids And Stripes ZESICA Knit Shorts And Long Sleeve Pullover Set Amazon $37 See On Amazon Fact: This knitwear set is just as adorable on or off the couch, no matter which color or stripe you go for. The pair is casually luxe with a trendy shape. Woven from a soft rayon blend, the sweater’s cropped hemline and lantern sleeves wouldn’t look out of place over denim but feels easy like a Sunday morning with the matching knit drawstring shorts. Aside from advice to size down, shoppers were raving in their reviews. “The material is super nice and thick but breathable, like something you'd get from aerie or soma,” one fan noted. “It feels so sturdy and you could wear the pieces separately as lounge wear or the shirt with a cute pair of leggings or jeans.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

29 The Twist-Front Tee That’s A Far Cry From Basic MakeMeChic Twist Crop Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This cropped white T-shirt is simple with a twist: It has a faux tucked knot front that pairs well with high-waisted midi skirts and wide-legged trousers alike. (It’s also a sporty natural with leggings and sneakers.) Pick from more than three dozen shades including powder-soft neutrals, vibrant tie-dyes, a vintage surf motif. More than 9,000 happy Amazon shoppers left enthusiastic ratings for this little crop. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 37

30 A Faux Wrap Sweater Dress That’s Too Haute To Handle Mansy Batwing Mock Wrap Sweater Dress Amazon $42 See On Amazon This fashionable sweater dress looks expensive and feels heavenly against the skin: “like an oversized sweater or hoodie level comfort,” one reviewer swore. The fit on this faux wrap dress is just as divine. The slouchy V-shaped front and back aren’t too deep for a regular bra, while a sash waist belt cinches everything with a bow over its fitted skirt. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

31 This Ribbed Knit Tracksuit With Subtle Texture PRETTYGARDEN Ribbed Sweatsuit (2 Pieces) Amazon $38 See On Amazon A neutral tracksuit can look just as pulled-together as anything else in your closet when styled intentionally as a set. After all, athleisure-chic is a thing, and this reviewer got the styling memo: “I actually bought these hoping they'd be ‘business casual’ enough to wear them to work (at a public school). Did not disappoint! So comfortable and looks like a one-piece jumpsuit when shirt is tucked in pants.” Add a statement coat to the mix with a gold chain necklace and — ta-da — how fab. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

32 This Mock Turtleneck Bodysuit With A Second-Skin Fit MANGOPOP Mock Turtleneck Long-Sleeved Bodysuit Amazon $20 See On Amazon A black bodysuit is a wardrobe essential no matter the season, but this long-sleeved mock turtleneck is the ultimate base layer. Crafted with modal and spandex, it’ll lay smooth like butter and stay tucked in at all times. Snap closures at the crotch make bathroom breaks easy as pie. Already have a fave LBB — little black bodysuit? There are plenty of saturated shades and vivacious patterns available. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

33 These Levis Jeans With 45,000 Five-Star Ratings Signature By Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Totally Shaping Pull-On Skinny Jeans Amazon $26 See On Amazon Anything in denim should be a match made in heaven — but, alas, it’s tough to find the right fit. However, ​these pull-on jeans by Levi Strauss has Amazon shoppers gushing in the review section, even proclaiming them the “best jeans I have EVER owned!” This game-changing denim (offered in multiple inseams) molds to your form without stretching out or riding down — oh, and the elastic waistband won’t dig into your stomach, either. Available sizes: 2 — 28

Available colors: 10

34 A Gorgeous Wrap Dress For Every Occasion On Your Calendar Pinup Fashion Faux Wrap Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Having a classic wrap dress in your closet that can be worn to virtually any fancier occasion is legitimately anxiety-reducing. This faux wrap number ends the last-minute panic of what to wear — anywhere. You can take it to a wedding, a dinner party, birthday bash — you name it. Its V-neck, fitted bodice, nipped-in sash tie waist, and full skirt a recipe for dress code success. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 5

35 This Heavenly-Soft Bathrobe In The Most Luscious Fleece U2SKIIN Short Fleece Robe Amazon $25 See On Amazon A plush, cloud-like bathrobe is always a good idea — and this one is “baby blanket soft,” according to reviews. Expect this fluffy fleece topper to feel dreamy against your skin, but its additional features set it over the top. Two adjustable ties (one inside and one out) guarantee the most secure fit, while a pair of roomy pockets can keep your hands toasty and carry your phone at the same time. Some versions of this robe have a hood and some do not, so pick wisely. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 22

36 A Shoulder-Baring Sweater That Looks Like Angora SySea Off-The-Shoulder Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon With bare shoulders and an inviting texture, this cute sweater is cozily sexy. Scroll through the comments and you’ll see, “sooooo stinkin cute,” and “comfortable and gorgeous.” Need I say more? It’s offered in several stunning shades like pink, yellow, and purple, as well as a few color-block options. Sure, it’s a bit on the chunkier side, but it still oozes appeal courtesy of the cold-shoulder design. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

37 Throwback Sweatpants That Will Never Go Out Of Style Willow Dance High-Waisted Sweatpants Amazon $28 See On Amazon There’s a time and a place for baggy sweats (like every night on the couch, for instance) and these cotton-blend joggers are dead-ringers for classic old-school pairs complete with cuffed ankles, an elastic waistband, and roomy pockets. Throw it back to the 90s by rocking a tiny crop top and dad sneakers for a casual daytime outfit that’ll turn heads. The price is right to buy a few, as this reviewer did: “I have ordered two more, it makes me look like a hot chick.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

38 An Easygoing T-Shirt Dress With Pockets Unbranded Long-Sleeved Loose T-Shirt Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking for a hip-grazing tunic or an effortless day dress, this jersey mini dress is for you! It’s soft like a broken-in T-shirt with a surprisingly graceful shape to the loose-fitting swing style — however, a belt can work wonders for a snatched appearance. The pockets are an added bonus, as are its myriad colors and prints if you already have one too many LBDs in your closet. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 34

39 This Sporty-Luxe Crop Top With A Keyhole Cutout Zerlar Long-Sleeved Cutout Workout Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This long-sleeved crop top merges fashion with function. It’s made from a moisture-wicking and cooling nylon-spandex blend with a cut-out sliver on the ribcage. Not only that, it fits like a glove and “keeps all the right things in the right place,” according to one reviewer. Even better? There’s a built-in sports bra for workouts, hang-outs, or lazy days at home. Thumbholes on the sleeves make it easy to layer. So, you pretty much get a deal for just $22. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8