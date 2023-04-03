These Sexy Clothes Under $35 Are Skyrocketing In Popularity On Amazon

It’s no secret that, when it comes to curating the perfect wardrobe, it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the myriad of options. Clothes that give you confidence but don’t break the bank aren't always easy to come by. Enter: Amazon. They’re selling everything from tops to bottoms (and all the things that come in-between) that compliment absolutely everybody and are guaranteed to give you a fun, fierce look.

I know, I know. Amazon has an overwhelmingly large selection. So, if you’re stumped and thinking, “Where do I even begin?” Don’t worry. Take a peek below at the 45 finds (all under $35!) you’ll want to add to your cart ASAP. A wallet-friendly, sultry closet is just a few scrolls away.

1 These Seamless Tanks That Are Super-Comfy ODODOS Seamless Rib-Knit Camisole Tank Top (3-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’re in need of a good tank top, this three-pack is your best bet! It’s soft and seamless, so it blends under anything you layer it with and is designed with a cropped fit for a playful look. The lightweight nylon-spandex blend gives you a comfy four-way stretch, plus the ribbed knit adds subtle texture. You can also opt for a longer crop if you prefer that fuller-coverage look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 48

2 A Mesh Bodysuit That Looks Like A Chic Blouse Romwe Plus Size Mesh Long Sleeve Bodysuit Amazon $31 See On Amazon The stretchy, soft fabric of this Romwe bodysuit will blow your mind. Its sheer sleeves and top feature a mesh lace design, while the body remains opaque in a breathable black material. It features a snap crotch and a maintains a fitted feel all wear long. This is lightweight enough to wear in the heat, but thick enough for colder temps. If you want your outfit to make a statement, consider this for your next purchase. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 2

3 This Ponte Pencil Skirt That Feels Like Leggings H&C Ponte Stretch Pencil Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon I’m here to tell you that the perfect skirt does exist. Made of a super-stretchy material that doesn't restrict movement, it sits right above the belly button and hits at the knee. You can style this up for an office-appropriate look or down for a more casual feel. Wear this with a cropped tank and sneakers during the warm weather season. Then, you can winterize it with a sweater and knee-high boots. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 45

4 A Drapey One-And-Done Jumpsuit Happy Sailed Loose Jumpsuits with Pockets Amazon $31 See On Amazon For the days you need a no-fuss outfit, opt for this jumpsuit. It’s sleeveless, which makes it easy to layer no matter what season, and the wide pant legs give you some extra lounging room. The fabric is super-lightweight (but not sheer) so you don’t have to worry about it feeling confining. Plus the pull-on style means you can leave zippers behind. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 42

5 The Lace Duster That’ll Upgrade A Minimalist Outfit Bsubseach Lace Duster Cardigan Amazon $29 See On Amazon This duster is the key to a statement look. It hits right above the knee and features a floral lace design that looks super luxe. It feels featherlight on the skin thanks to the polyester and viscose fabrication. Designed with a sheer, drapey look you can also wear this on tip of a bikini and strut this around the beach as a cover-up. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 22

6 A Cult-Favorite Tank Dress That Hugs Your Body LAGSHIAN Bodycon Midi Tank Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon The perfect balance between comfort and style, this bodycon dress is crafted of a soft ribbed knit that feels like your favorite sweater. Its form-fitting silhouette is lightweight and breathable thanks to the fabric, so you don’t have to worry about overheating, and the scoop neckline gives you the option to show a little cleavage. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 40

7 A Swimsuit Cover-Up That’ll Take You From The Beach To Brunch Ekouaer Beach Tunic Cover-Up Amazon $24 See On Amazon This piece is a part-time beach cover-up and a full-time dress. The styling options are truly endless. It’s made of 100% rayon that feels airier than linen and hits right above the knee. The waist is brought together by a self-tie and a the neckline features a slight V-shape. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 61

8 This Gem Of An Off-The-Shoulder Blouse SOLY HUX Plus Size Off Shoulder Frill Blouse Amazon $28 See On Amazon There’s something understated yet sultry about an off-the-shoulder blouse. This gingham top debuts a button-front closure, elasticated sleeves, and a waist tie that makes finding the perfect silhouette easy. Pair these with jeans or your favorite skirt and you’re ready for date night. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 9

9 This Flared Mini Dress For Your Next Night Out BELONGSCI Racerback Flared Short Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon On the hunt for a wedding guest or cocktail party outfit? Look no further than this skater dress. Featuring a hidden zipper and side cutouts that show a little skin, this piece is equally as fashionable as it is functional. It has a racerback design, high neckline, and a flared hem — which all make it ideal for dancing. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 45

10 A Strappy Sports Bra That Dips Low MotoRun Padded Criss Cross Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon The cutest sports bra ever? This MotoRun bra, hands down. It has a polymide-spandex fabrication with plenty of stretch, not to mention that the removable padding in the cups provides a fuller shape. The criss-cross cleavage straps paired with a sweat-wicking technology make is fierce yet functional. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

11 This 70’s-Inspired Fringe Vest HOTLOOX Suede Fringe Vest Amazon $0 See On Amazon Hello, nostalgia! This retro suede-like vest is proof that the everything comes back into style. Made of polyester, so it’s vegan-friendly, it’s durable and comfortable. Plus, the sleeveless design make it ideal for a night of movement. The fringe detailing adds a little flare and the silver hardware elevates it further. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 12

12 The Perfect Bikini For Even Tan Lines Pink Queen Cheeky High Waisted Bandeau Bikini Amazon $24 See On Amazon Trust me when I say you’re going to want to own this two-piece swimsuit in every color. This bikini makes it super easy to get an even tan across your chest thanks to the removable straps that easily convert from camisole to bandeau: All you have to do is unhook the clips. The top comes with removable padding and the high-waisted bottoms are cheeky without sacrificing comfort. Wear this under your favorite cover-up and you’re good to go. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 34

13 This Button-Down Shirt That Features A Little Leopard BIG DART Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Around here, leopard print is a neutral. This button-down is perfect for everything from an in-office workday to date night with your partner. The design offers a cuffed three-quarter length sleeve and a classic collar. You can tuck this into trousers or even tie it for a cropped look. It also comes in solids and fun, artsy prints if you want something less simmering. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 23

14 This Lace Lingerie Set That Looks More Expensive Than It Is Avidlove Lingerie Lace Babydoll (2-Pieces) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Available in both bold colors and understated neutrals, Avidlove’s lingerie set is a true head-turner. It features a strappy top that molds to your chest with a halter design. The bottoms are super-cheeky while the stretchy elastic holds everything in place. It comes with conveniently adjustable straps, but if you have a bigger chest they recommend sizing up. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 20

15 This Form-Fitting Dress With A Grecian Drape AM CLOTHES Plus Size Bodycon Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon A fan favorite with nearly 4,000 ratings, this plus-size approved midi dress is simultaneously form-fitting and comfortable. With a sultry slit that shows some leg and a V-neckline that gives you the option to show cleavage, you’ll be turning heads when you wear this. The long sleeves make it ideal to wear no matter what the season is and the drapey design elevates your look for any occasion. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 16

16 A Sheer Slit Skirt Cover-Up For The Pool OmicGot Wrap Maxi Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon When you want extra coverage but still prefer to show a little somethin’, opt for this maxi skirt. It’s sheer so you can wear it over your favorite bikini without sacrificing your look, not to mention it comes it every color imaginable. The polyester fabrication gives you softness and that flowy fit, while the wrap style lets you decide how cinched you’d like to make it. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 42

17 This Weekend-Ready Deconstructed Tank Langwyqu Cap Sleeve Tank Top Blouse Amazon $16 See On Amazon A good outfit starts with a good tank top. This one is made of a polyester-rayon blend with a hint of spandex for that extra elasticity. The high-quality knit glides against your skin for a billowy feel, plus it has a slight V-neck for maximum necklace layering. The cap sleeves set it apart from your average tank and the colors to choose from make it key for styling with every outfit. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

18 A Lacy Boyshort If You Want To Side-Step Thongs Barbra Lingerie Lace Boyshort Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon This is how you do lingerie without venturing into thong territory. Barbra’s lace boyshort underwear is cut from a comfortable itch-free nylon and spandex blend. The seductive style has a semi-sheer stretch lace design that lays flat to eliminate visible panty lines, yet still covers your booty. Plus, each set comes with six pairs — so it’s a total bargain. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 2

19 A Waist-Cinching Cardigan ACEVOG Lightweight Draped Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon If you’re looking for an all-purpose topper that’s a bit more elegant than a hoodie, then this self-tie cardigan could fit the bill. With a flowing asymmetrical hemline that moves with you and a drapey design, you can wear this on top any outfit. It’s stretchy enough to give you close fit, yet loose enough that it won’t feel restrictive. Buy this in every color available, and then thank me later. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 15

20 A Tiered Dress That’s Undeniably Chic R.Vivimos Cotton V-Neck Midi Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon My latest obsession? This V-neck dress. The hippie-chic aura is relaxed, while the drawstring waist definition creates a gorgeous fit that’s easy to dress up. It features a tiered structure and an elasticated band that sits at your belly button. With over 20 colors to choose from, I’m convinced everyone needs to own this dress. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 21

21 A High-Waisted Legging You’ll Be Living In THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon I have a feeling that your gym wardrobe is going to be #goals in these high-waisted yoga leggings. Available in tons of colors and made with a hint of spandex that stretches to hug the body, these $29 pants are a must-have for working out (or hanging out). They’re squat-proof and have a panel for tummy control that won’t roll down mid-workout. On top of that they come with a gusseted crotch and two side pockets for your phone or wallet. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 39

22 This Ribbed Racer Tank That’s Impossibly Soft VICHYIE Rib Knit Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Too many tank tops? No such thing. Because they’re such a staple in your closet, make sure you have a good one — like this racerback, which comes in classic black as well as 20 other colors. It’s breathable, stretchy, and the perfect casual top for warm-weather dressing or cold-weather layering. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

23 These Hip-Hugging Faux Leather Leggings MCEDAR Faux Leather Leggings Amazon $34 See On Amazon For under $35 you can snag these faux leather leggings that hug you in all the right places. Made with a stretchy polyester-spandex base, the high-waisted silhouette holds you in without feeling suffocating. There’s no zipper to fuss with and the pull-on closure makes it easy to take these on and off. Match these with a cropped top or your favorite tee for your new go-to look. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Tall

Available colors: 6

24 This One-Shouldered Bodysuit That Elevates Any Outfit MANGOPOP One-Shouldered Tank Top Bodysuit Amazon $21 See On Amazon Bodysuits have been all the rage, and for good reason — they’re easy to wear, you don’t have to constantly tuck them in, and you can dress them up or down. This one-shouldered bodysuit is a great choice if you want a switch up your look. You can wear it on it’s own if you want to show a little skin, or slip it under a cardigan and broken-in jeans for a cozy outfit. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

25 A One-Piece Swimsuit With A Plunging Neckline Daci Plus Size One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a plus-sized monokini, this is it! With rave reviews, this swimsuit features a plunging neckline that’s held in place by a lacy criss-cross design, along with thick supportive straps and a deep U-shaped back. It fits like a glove thanks to the polyester and spandex fabrication, so it’s totally opaque and hugs you in all the right places. Available sizes: Medium — 26 Plus

Available colors: 18

26 This Going-Out Top With Sheer Sleeves DOROSE Mesh Long Sleeve Shirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Spoiler alert: You need this shirt. The statement sleeves elevate any outfit and the ribbed rayon-spandex knit makes it comfortable for all-day wear. With that combination of texture and pattern, you’d never guess this was just $28. Pair it with your favorite jeans and you’re ready for a weekend brunch or a night out. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

27 The Two-Piece You Won’t Want To Take Off CUPSHE High Waisted Twist Bikini (2-Pieces) Amazon $34 See On Amazon This CUPSHE bikini boasts a nearly-perfect rating — and for good reason. The spaghetti strap top features a wide, twist-around design, which is also conveniently adjustable so you can find your perfect fit (and comes with removable padding, no less). The high-waisted bottoms ensure a fully-covered booty, while the high-cut legs lend a Baywatch feel. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 26

28 A Classic Pair Of High-Waisted Jeggings Amazon Essentials Pull-On Knit Jegging Amazon $19 See On Amazon If you’re anything like me, you like staple styles that you can wear with everything in your closet. These jeggings give you the look of jeans with the feel of leggings. Cut from cotton, polyester, and elastane they give you stretch and shape without sacrificing comfort. The best part is that these are pull-on, so you won’t have a button or zipper to fuss with, and they feature a tummy smoothing panel. Available sizes: X-Small Short — 6X Long

Available colors: 17

29 This Floral Kimono You Can Wear Over Anything Without Covering Up Chicgal Floral Print Kimono Cardigan Amazon $18 See On Amazon Light, airy, and undeniably versatile — this kimono does it all. It’s featured here in a floral print, but also is available in tons of other colors and patterns. The sleeves are billowy and offer a lightweight feel and the hem drapes alongside your body for a laidback look. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors: 45

30 A Strappy One-Piece With Rave Reviews Hilor One-Piece Crossover Swimsuit Amazon $38 See On Amazon Available in over 50 colors, this swimsuit has over 16,000 five-star ratings because shoppers just can’t get enough of it. Designed with a high neck, thick crossover straps, and side paneling that’s lined with invisible mesh, it’s no wonder this suit has a cult following. It offers removable cups tucked inside the mock halter top and a high-cut leg. You’ll want it in every shade. Available sizes: 4 — 18

Available colors: 51

31 A Faux-Leather Pencil Skirt With An Edgy Vibe MANGOPOP Faux Leather Mini Pencil Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon In case you missed it, faux leather is really having a moment. If you’re ready to retire your denim mini, opt for this faux-leather skirt. The two split hems on either side make it look like its worth three times the price tag. The invisible zipper gives it a seamless fit and it’s breathable enough that you won’t feel overheated yet soft enough to mimic real leather. Sultry and sophisticated, this is a no-brainer buy. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

32 This Dreamy Pajama Set That’s Buttery-Smooth Ekouaer Satin Pajama Set (2-Pieces) Amazon $23 See On Amazon You’ll have really good dreams when you fall asleep in this satin pajama set. It comes with tank and flowy-fit shorts that feel molten-soft on the skin thanks to the satin-like polyester-spandex fabrication. The slight V-neckline is super sultry and the elasticated waistband offers a fitted look that’ll stay in place. (Bedtime stories not included.) Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 16

33 A Denim Vest To Channel Your Inner Y2K It-Girl JULGIRL Cropped Denim Pearl Vest Amazon $33 See On Amazon This denim vest is giving early aughts. It features a structured poly-cotton blend and pearl detailing. The classic collar is complemented by the slight distressing, and the pockets (although they may be on the smaller side) are totally functional for use. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

34 A Sleeveless Maxi Dress For Effortless Appeal Verdusa Casual Sleeveless Deep V Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a maxi dress that does the most, consider this one for your next purchase. It’s truly full-length and features adjustable straps complimented by a scooped neckline. The stretchy, soft rayon-spandex knit is so comfortable, you’ll forget you’re wearing anything dressy at all. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 10

35 The Tie-Front Cardi Every It-Girl Is Wearing Floerns Tie-Front Cropped Cardigan Amazon $27 See On Amazon This is one of the cutest cardigans on Amazon currently. The single-tie closure offers a playful feel while the knitted acrylic guarantees a comfy finish. You can show a little skin thanks to the cropped fit, yet the long sleeves will still provide a bit of coverage and warmth during colder nights out. This style has been seen on everyone from Kendall Jenner to Hailey Baldwin, and now you can join in on the trend for less than $30. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

36 A Square-Neck Top To Style Day And Night Artfish Sleeveless Square Neck Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon This cropped tank looks like it should come with a hefty price tag. The delicate, corset-style fit is so easy to wear with just about anything and the double-layered design ensure it’s not remotely sheer. Of course, this structured tank still has plenty of stretch thanks to the polyester and spandex fabrication. Choose from bright neon tones or staple neutrals. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 22

37 An Lacy Unlined Bra With Light Support DELIMIRA Plus Size Unlined Lace Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon It’s hard enough finding a bra that fits and lifts, but it’s even harder to find one that does all that while also making you feel hot AF. Well, your search is over: This unlined bra is both. Available in an array of colors, this bra provides support without leaving you feeling restricted. The ultra-thick adjustable straps guarantee no digging or slipping, and the lace detailing gives it a seductive feel. Available sizes: 34B — 48F

Available colors: 28

38 This Fitted Track Jacket For A Sporty, Streamlined Look Gihuo Athletic Full Zip Workout Jacket Amazon $24 See On Amazon Fact: When I love my outfit, I work out harder. So, if you’re anything like me, try this jacket the next time you hit the gym (or at least want to look like you did). It has a full-length zipper and long sleeves with finger holes, plus a close to the body fit. The cropped length offers an on-trend silhouette and the nylon-spandex blend works with the movement of your body. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

39 A Strappy Crop Top That’s Plus-Size Approved HDE Spaghetti Strap Cami Crop Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon For an easy look you can throw together, while still ensuring you’re going to look phenomenal, this crop top is a must. It’s designed with criss-cross straps that mold to the chest yet are whisper-thin for a delicate feel. The cotton-based fabric makes it soft to the touch, while the nylon and spandex give you a stretchy, form-fitting look. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 6

40 These Waist-Hugging Athletic Shorts BMJL Athletic Shorts Amazon $27 See On Amazon For lounging around or working out, these shorts deserve space in your top drawer. The thick waistband hugs your mid-section and inner briefs to cover you no matter how intense your gym session is. The sweat-wicking material keeps moisture at bay and the pockets are perfectly sized for any essentials you may want to carry. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 29

41 These Semi-Sheer Undies That Feel So Comfortable LEVAO Lace Hipster Seamless Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you’re on the search for undies that look good yet conceal themselves under any and all clothing, try these sheer lace panties. Their scalloped trim gives you a flirty look without protruding like more intricate details might. The stretchiness of the nylon gives you some wiggle-room to move around while the elastane ensures they won’t ride up or down. Plus, these come in a six-pack, so you really get a bang for your buck. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

42 A Twirl-Worthy Flared Mini Skirt Urban CoCo Stretchy Flared Mini Skirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon A floaty skirt is a staple in almost every closet. Featuring a softly pleated silhouette and lots of colors to choose from, this mini skirt will stop you in your tracks. The waist is elasticated to hug your midsection, and there’s a double stitched hem for durability. Pair this with a tank or a cozy sweater — or both, if it’s chilly — and you’re ready to go. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 38

43 A Bodysuit That Looks Like It Was Made For You Aranmei Strappy Eyelash Lace Bodysuit Amazon $17 See On Amazon For a sweet, lacy look, this bodysuit offers a gorgeous design and adjustable criss cross straps that allow for the perfect fit. It has a snap crotch that makes bathroom breaks easy while the deep V-neckline gives you the option to show some cleavage, and it’s made from cotton and polyester so it’s soft to the touch, which is ideal for close-fitting wear. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 15

44 This Mini Dress That Fits Like A Glove BTFBM Bodycon Mini Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon Prepare to wear this dress everywhere. The bodycon silhouette is complimented with a ruched waist, giving you a cinched fit that hides panty lines. The sleeveless design means this style is wearable all year — layer it up with a blazer and boots in the colder months or wear it on its own during summertime. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 36