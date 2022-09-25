Ahhh, fashion: One day a trend is in, and the next day it’s out. Just a few short years ago, you could count on a slew of fashion weeks showcasing the latest collections, followed by six months to rock those luxe-looking styles for the following season. Welp, not anymore.

Instagram is now a hub for small emerging brands that set their own rules, and TikTok has ushered in so many micro-trends that it makes your head spin. Ultimately, it’s difficult to keep track of what’s happening in the fashion world. Luckily, Amazon — of all places — is here to show us the way. Reviewers are obsessed with these 45 pieces. Why? Because they’re of-the-moment and look so good on... Plus, something tells me you’ll wear them for a lot longer than a single season.

1 The Puff-Sleeved Blouse You Can Wear In Both Professional & Casual Settings SheIn Puff Sleeve Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon Need a top you can wear to work and on the weekend? Meet SheIn’s sweet, classic blouse. What sets this top apart from the rest are those marshmallow-puff sleeves that add visual interest without going over the top. This shopper agreed: “This shirt is the perfect length for tucking in to pants or a skirt. I normally don’t like the puff sleeves look on myself as they can look like shoulder pads really quickly, but these are subtler than most and just add a unique flair.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

2 This Vintage-Inspired Choker In 18-Karat Gold Aobei Gold Chain Choker Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you’re a gold jewelry fan, then here’s something special for you: Aobei’s 18-karat gold-plated chain choker. Boasting a 4.6 star average with over 12,000 five-star ratings, this affordable necklace will elevate your go-to minimalist ensemble. I recommend layering it with pieces both vintage and new for a look all your own. “I get compliments on this necklace every time I wear it! It hasn’t tarnished or look worn yet even with summer heat and sweat,” one shopper wrote of its quality. Click through the colorways and you’ll find a slew of chain link styles in various metals. Available colors: 11

3 This Faux Leather Bodycon Skirt with Edgy Moto Details PYL Faux Leather Bodycon Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon Constructed with a sumptuous faux leather that resembles the real deal, PYL’s bodycon skirt will add a dose of toughness to your weekly wardrobe thanks to the moto-inspired zippers and hardware. It’s a hit with Amazon shoppers, too. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see five-star raves left and right, with fans calling it an “overall great piece of statement clothing” and noting that it “fits like a glove.” Wear it with a black turtleneck and knee-high boots for a très chic outfit. Available sizes: Large — 5X

4 A Laidback Baggy Jumpsuit In Gen Z Yellow YESNO Wide Leg Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon YESNO’s wide leg jumpsuit is the loose, breezy number you need in your life. Since it’s crafted with 100% breathable cotton, it’s totally wearable in the warmer months with a little cropped tank underneath and sandals — but my cool-weather styling recommendation is to pair it with a long sleeve turtleneck and boots for an autumnal outfit worth documenting. “They were my go to outfit while traveling abroad and was the perfect cute and comfy ratio while going out,” one shopper explained. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

5 These Wallet-Friendly Claw Clips To Make Your Hair Look Instantly Cool SUNCHARM Hair Claw Clips (4-Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon The ultimate it-girl hairstyle? Twist your mane up in a claw clip with loose strands hanging in front. SUNCHARM’s four-pack of overside claw clips will help you achieve this trending look on the cheap. There are nine claws on each side that secure even the thickest strands throughout the day. Case in point: “I use them at work waitressing and I never have to adjust / re-clip my hair with them,” one shopper confirmed. Available colors: 5

6 A Versatile Button-Down Shirt That Comes In So Many Stylish Patterns ECOWISH Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon ECOWISH’s button-down shirt feels silky-smooth against your skin and isn’t see-through, unlike other bargain finds. Made from a polyester and cotton blend that’s suitable for all seasons, this wardrobe staple can be dressed up with sleek slacks or down with denim. “I have a HARD time buying clothes for a casual business meeting. Wanted something stylish, funky and still professional. This hit the mark,” one shopper praised. Available sizes: Small — 3X

7 A Jacket In The Season’s Hottest Silhouette Zeagoo Zip Up Bomber Jacket Amazon $38 See On Amazon Need a fashionable jacket? Consider Zeagoo’s bomber jacket, which comes in classic and quilted versions. This casual topper has a cropped fit and sporty details throughout, along with a ribbed collar, waistband, and wrist cuffs that blocks the brisk air from getting inside. “Quickly became one of my favorite jackets. Looks great, packs great, lightweight, and surprisingly effective to keep out the cold,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

8 Chunky Platform Oxfords For A Menswear-Inspired Sneaker Alternative DADAWEN Classic Tassel Slip-On Oxfords Amazon $38 See On Amazon For a sneaker alternative that’s no less comfortable but a bit on the dressier side, DADAWEN’s classic tassel slip-on oxfords fit the bill. Crafted from faux leather that’s waterproof and looks expensive, they have a 2.15-inch platform and lug sole that makes them extremely walkable and 100% suitable for morning commutes to the office. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see shoppers swearing that they’re “the most comfortable shoes I've ever worn” with “no break-in needed.” Available sizes: 5 — 9

9 A Stylish, Practical Utility Shirt With Pockets Runcati Long Sleeve Button Down Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon Runcati’s $25 button-down shirt is the rugged staple to purchase ASAP. Cut from a crisp linen and cotton blend that’ll only get softer with time, this collared shirt can be worn pretty much everywhere. There are functional pockets and long sleeves that can be cuffed, with options for popover styles and tons of classic colorways. “I bought my husband a Tommy Bahama white linen shirt for $120. This is almost the identical version for women and a much much better price. Really nicely made,” one customer stated. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 Glossy Gold Safety Pin Earrings For An Edgy-Luxe Vibe SANNRYA Safety Pin Hoop Earrings Amazon $12 See On Amazon Tired of sporting your round hoops every single day? Opt for SANNRYA’s safety pin hoop earrings instead. The punk rock-inspired pair is made with tarnish-resistant 14-karat gold-plated copper, with silver-plated renditions as well as rhinestone versions. If you have sensitive ears, these won’t bother them, according to fans. “I am allergic to most metal but the gold plating is great on these and doesn’t bother my ears. These are my daily earrings,” a reviewer was thrilled to report. The $12 price tag make these extremely giftable, too. Available colors: 21

11 These Baggy Joggers To Achieve Y2K Athleisure-Chic AUTOMET Jogger Sweatpants Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re reading this in the middle of cozy season, then you might need to get AUTOMET’s jogger sweatpants. They’re the kind of drawstring sweats that are “baggy but not too baggy” — plus, the cuffed ankles are a godsend for those rainy or snowy days when the ground is gross. Pair them with a slim-fitting crop top and you’ll be right on trend, especially if you go up a size for an oversized fit. “They’re great, super comfy, easy to wash and they’re pretty durable,” one reviewer also noted. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 A Fantastically Fuzzy Loungewear Set On Par With SKIMS luvamia Fuzzy Loungewear Set Amazon $46 See On Amazon This is how you look sophisticated in sweats: luvamia’s fuzzy loungewear set is the answer for chic cuddles on lazy days. Crafted from a snuggly polyester fleece that you’ll never want to take off, this duo comes with a long-sleeved crewneck and drawstring flares. Peek through the reviews and you’ll see shoppers swearing that “it’s like I’m a life size teddy bear” and raving about how it “literally feels like you’re sleeping in a blanket,” calling this set the “best outfit to wear to Netflix and chill.” The best part of all? It looks similar to a set that SKIMS sells — for a fraction of the cost. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 This Draped Corset Top That Fits Like A Damn Glove Modegal Strapless Corset Top Amazon $31 See On Amazon Modegal’s strapless corset is just the thing to wear during girl’s night out. How cute would this be with high-waisted trousers, heels, and a petite shoulder bag? What stands out is the lingerie-like boning, exquisite draping across the chest, and flashes of skin at the hipline, which combine to create a head-turning look. With no laces required, it easy to get into: Just zip it up in the back, and off you go! One shopper wrote that “it has just the right amount of stretch and hugs your curves,” while another reviewer confirmed that it “looks expensive and super fancy!” Available sizes: 00- 0 — 16-18

14 Sharp, Skinny Cat Eye Sunglasses That Scream “‘90s Girl” W & Y YING Small Cat Eye Sunglasses Amazon $9 See On Amazon Add a retro flair to your ‘fits while keeping your eyes protected from ultraviolet radiation. W & Y YING’s small cat eye sunglasses look like an accessory you’d find at an overpriced vintage store in Brooklyn — but here they are via Amazon for $9. “OMG! I LOOK SO GOOD in these glasses even when the SUN ain't out,” one shopper proclaimed, adding that the “glasses are sturdy, comfortable and very affordable.” Available colors: 11

15 A Slouchy Sweater Vest That’ll Put The Prep Back In Your Step BLENCOT V Neck Sweater Vest Amazon $24 See On Amazon In case you missed it, the preppy look is back — and better than ever with BLENCOT’s V-neck sweater vest. The acrylic knit mimics wool and feels nicely cozy. Find an extra-large button-down shirt, throw this sleeveless knit over it (you can even opt for one size up) and rock the pairing with knee-high boots. “Good quality sweater and buttons. Fits TTS and looks good with a loose button up or tight long sleeve shirt underneath,” one shopper advised. There are also houndstooth versions with pearl buttons worth checking out. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 A Modest Mock-Neck Mini Dress In Moody Florals Floerns Mock Neck Ruffle Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Cooler days don’t necessarily mean that you need to move floral dresses to the back of the closet. Exhibit A: Floerns’s mock neck ruffle dress has gorgeous long lantern sleeves and can be worn well into the fall with the right styling. This silky polyester number packs an A-line mini silhouette with shirred accents on the empire waist, cuffs, and neckline. “Fits super well and very comfortable,” one shopper stated, noting that it was extremely versatile. “This dress can totally rock a laid back or fancier look by swapping shoes.” Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

17 This Cozy Color-Blocked Sweater With A Fan Following PRETTYGARDEN Long Sleeve Color Block Sweater Amazon $38 See On Amazon PRETTYGARDEN’s long sleeve color block sweater might not be wool, but the acrylic-polyester blend sure feels like it. Wear it with your favorite leggings on a cozy weekend, or even over cutoffs if you’re headed to the beach at night. There are cozy crewneck and V-necks available, so make sure to consult all your options before heading to checkout. “I was looking for a comfortable fall sweater and this is my new favorite,” one shopper commented, suggesting that “it’s the perfect amount of baggy.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 The Influencer-Approved Beanie From An Iconic Workwear Brand Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie Amazon $20 See On Amazon Attention: This Carhartt rib knit cuffed beanie has a whopping 109,000 five-star ratings — and counting. You know what that means? It’s a cult favorite. Buyer beware, though: Your friends will try to steal it from you, because it’s just that cute and warm. “The level of comfort from this simple beanie is absolutely wonderful. I love this beanie and its very warm for as thin as it seems to be. It isn't heavy and it doesn't squeeze my head which I've had issues with other brands of beanies doing,” one reviewer remarked. Available colors: 27

19 The Perfect Faux Vintage Jeans With A Hint Of Stretch Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Curvy Totally Shaping Straight Jeans Amazon $28 See On Amazon Available in short, regular, and long inseams for virtually every height, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.’s Gold Label jeans are sheer jean-ius. They have a slim-fitting cut that doesn’t venture into skinny jeans territory, and won’t lose shape over time thanks to the impressive cotton, polyester, and elastane fabrication. Expect to be hugged — not suffocated. “They fit as if they were made just for me. I absolutely love them, and the price can't be beat,” one shopper praised. Available sizes: 2 — 28

20 These Bold Platform Kicks Offer The Best Of Both Worlds LUCKY STEP Platform Sneakers Amazon $41 See On Amazon Like it or not, chunky dad shoes are here to stay. Still need a pair? LUCKY STEP’s platform sneakers are the ultimate showstopper and not heavy at all, despite their thick soles. You can wear them to a concert or sightseeing without any feet issues — plus, you’ll get a little extra height. “I’ve traveled in these sneakers all summer! They’re fire! Super comfortable, stylish af, and matches with everything. Everyone asks where I get them from,” a reviewer gushed. Available sizes: 6 — 11

21 This Unstructured Button-Down With Endless Versatility Romwe Short Sleeve Button Down Top Amazon $25 See On Amazon Trust me, you will wear Romwe’s short-sleeved button-down top a lot. That’s because the shirt is work-appropriate tucked into slacks or a pencil skirt with some low pumps, but it also looks amazing with denim or a mini skirt for weekend fun. The breathable and soft cotton fabric is light and airy, which is ideal for the dead of summer or layered looks in fall. “This top is perfect for the hot summer days here in the south. Looks very stylish and comfortable,” one shopper confirmed. Note: It’s styled with a knot for this picture, which you can recreate, but it can be untied for a more traditional shape as well. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

22 This Statement-Making Ring Personalized With Your Initial Keystyle Bold Initial Ring Amazon $10 See On Amazon Spell it out with a gold monogram ring. The 18-karat gold has sprayed with a protective lacquer to protect it from fading and oxidizing, so it won’t turn your skin green or lose its shine. Whether you choose your own initial, your boyfriend’s, dog’s, or a cheeky abbreviation (which is totally possible thanks to its $10 price tag) this adjustable ring stands out from the crowd. “What a great, simple, stylish monogram ring! Not expensive, totally giftable,” one customer enthused. Available colors: 10

23 A Chunky Cardi For Bundling Up In Style Ferbia Oversized Chunky Cardigan Amazon $40 See On Amazon Getting through cold weather requires mental toughness and sweaters galore. Might I suggest this Ferbia oversized chunky cardigan to add to your arsenal? Made with a 100% acrylic that’ll keep you toasty warm without overheating or the itch of wool, its longline silhouette has an open front, slouchy fit, and textural raised pom-pom like details on the sleeves. Shoppers were wildly enthusiastic about this sweater in the reviews, with one fan writing, “I. ABSOLUTELY. LOVE. THIS. SWEATER,” adding that “It’s worth every penny.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

24 A Travel-Friendly Loungewear Set That’s Not Too Sporty PINSV Loungewear Set Amazon $22 See On Amazon Attention, jet-setters: PINSV’s loungewear set is probably the best airport outfit ever. Fabricated with a silky-smooth polyester-spandex blend that feels heavenly on your skin, it comes with a standard short-sleeved T-shirt and stretchy leggings-like pants that conform to your frame. Besides traveling, you can rock this around the house, for a morning walk, errands, or the like. “I love the look and feel of this outfit. You can look cute and be comfortable effortlessly!” one shopper noted. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

25 The Slouchy Corduroy Button-Down That’s Having A Moment Astylish Corduroy Button Down Top Amazon $35 See On Amazon Mixing textures in your outfits is one easy way to achieve an eye-catching look. Astylish’s corduroy button-down top is an influencer favorite, and lends well to being a shirt or a jacket. The boyfriend-style top has a laidback fit with a collar, chest pockets, and baggy sleeves that can easily be rolled up. Pair it with leather, denim, velvet, or chiffon for maximum impact. “Best thing I’ve ever bought! I literally wear it everyday and it goes with everything. I need to buy it in ever color!” one customer proclaimed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

26 The Y2K-Inspired Grommet Belt macoking Grommet Leather Belt Amazon $12 See On Amazon Holy blast from the past! I had a grommet belt exactly like this in junior high and was obsessed it both then — and now, especially with the early aughts revival we’re experiencing. It has edgy punk girl energy (I bought mine at Hot Topic) but can be dressed up with a little black dress as shown for a fashion moment. The continuous alloy metal eyelets make it extremely easy to adjust no matter your size, too. And it’s high-quality for an inexpensive belt: “It's just like the belt I had in high school, but much more durable,” one shopper agreed. Available sizes: 33 inches — 45 inches

27 These Ultra-High Biker Shorts With A V-Cut Waistband SUUKSESS High Waist Biker Short Amazon $24 See On Amazon I have a hunch that your athleisure wardrobe is going to be #goals in these SUUKSESS high-waisted biker shorts. Made with a ribbed nylon material that stretches to hug the body, these $24 shorts are a must-have for working out or hanging out. They’re squat-proof and have a trendy V-shaped front and back with a crossover waistband, plus pockets. “I’ve had these shorts for a few months and they are my favorite article of clothing in my closet. I literally wear these everywhere,” a customer swore, adding that “the pockets are great and fit my phone snuggly” and “these are one of the few [pairs of] shorts that don’t ride up my thighs.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

28 A Distressed Denim Dress Zilcremo Denim Button Down Tunic Top Amazon $39 See On Amazon Zilcremo’s denim tunic is delivering street style star energy. (How cute would this be with cowboy boots?) The long-sleeved shirt dress has artful fraying on its round hem and wrist cuffs, along with chest pockets and a collar for an iconic silhouette. “This is a must have!!! The quality of the shirt is very well made and the fabric is on the thicker side but at the same time it is NOT HOT,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

29 The Strappy Crop That’ll Become Your Fave Going-Out Look HDE Spaghetti Strap Cami Crop Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Wear this HDE crop top with a pair of jeans or a matching midi skirt for a very hot outfit indeed. Not only does the seamless camisole offer plenty of comfortable stretch, but the intricate strappy neckline and backside will turn some heads. “It’s SO freakin cute and fits so well,” a reviewer remarked. “This is going to be a regular rotation item in my wardrobe and I’m planning on buying another. It’s super cute, makes a comfy swim top, stays in place, and doesn’t give me uniboob!! A total winner!!” Available sizes: 1X — 4X

30 This Gold Chain Bracelet Set With Layers Of Texture fxmimior Bracelet Set (Set of 4) Amazon $9 See On Amazon There’s nothing chicer then gold jewelry — prove me wrong. fxmimior’s bracelet set reminds me of vintage chains or the ones you find your grandma’s jewelry box from decades past. Of course, they’re more affordable than what you’d buy from a jeweler — you receive four bracelets, including super-trendy rope and curb chains, for just $9 after all — but they mix in well with your real gold pieces and won’t deteriorate after a few wears. “They are all great pieces that I wear in the daily. They have not rusted or turned green yet,” one shopper affirmed. Available colors: 2

31 The Denim Jacket To Make All Your Canadian Tuxedo Dreams Come True Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Original Trucker Jacket Amazon $38 See On Amazon If you don’t have a denim jacket in your life, then this Levi’s trucker jacket is the one you need. The classic jeans material is comfy and stretchy thanks to elastane — not coarse or stiff like raw denim. “I didn’t know what to expect with this jacket but it far exceeded my expeditions. A perfect fit, I was hoping for something lighter weight (Levi’s can be pretty heavy) and it was perfect,” one shopper stated. Another plus, especially for petites: It hits right below the waist with an adjustable button tab hem, so you won’t be swimming in it. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

32 These Pointed Ballet Flats With A Tasseled Heel Trary Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $30 See On Amazon Constructed with a cushioned footbed and rubber sole, Trary’s pointed-toe ballet flats will be your go-to commuter shoes and have moderate arch support if you need it. The heels are accessorized with a subtle bow that’s finished with a hanging tassel, which dresses them up a notch compared to simpler pairs. “Been using these all week for work, to run errands, for date night. They are cute and great value for the cost,” one shopper explained. Talk about versatility! Pick between leopard (shown), black, blue, and beige. Available sizes: 5 — 10

33 This Cropped Crewneck Sweatshirt With Exposed Seams Amazhiyu Pullover Cropped Sweatshirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Available in solids and fun tie-dye prints, Amazhiyu’s cropped sweatshirt is the loungewear staple you didn’t know you needed. Cut from a cotton and polyester blend, the crewneck has a slouchy fit with a dropped shoulder and stylized seams for a subtly distressed look. Pair it with high-waisted joggers or trousers — or with bed shorts if you’re having a lazy Sunday moment. “Do you want a flattering, comfortable, cropped hoodie that resembles ones that retail for $150+ without that price tag? Look no further. This one is the one you want,” one shopper urged. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

34 A Sleek Shoulder Bag Every Celeb Seems To Be Carrying DOREAMALOE Shoulder Bag Amazon $28 See On Amazon DOREAMALOE’s baguette bag can be toted from day to night, if you’re just carrying the essentials. It reminds me of By Far’s Rachel bag — except this one doesn’t cost hundreds of dollars and comes in a croc-embossed polyurethane leather. “The perfect purse for going out. It feels barely there since it sits under your arm in a non-annoying way. Even though it is small it surprisingly fits a LOT of stuff,” one shopper confirmed. Click through the colorways to find versions with gold chain straps, pearls, and crossbody straps. Available colors: 17

35 This Pleated Tennis Skirt Is A Noughties Fashion Throwback You Should Try scktoo Pleated Tennis Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon The late early aughts called — and this scktoo’s pleated tennis skirt answered. It’s serving Britney’s Hit Me Baby One More Time energy, and I am so here for it. Fabricated with a sweat-absorbing polyester-spandex that’s easy to wash, this high-waisted A-line mini has shorts sewn underneath for practicality with a side zipper to ensure easy removal. “10 out of 10. Five stars. I am in love with the skirt. You can wear it with a sweater, a crop top, or a shirt. It doesn’t matter if you tuck it in or don’t tuck it in,” one shopper raved. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

36 A Casual Bodycon Dress You Can Wear In The Daytime BTFBM T Shirt Bodycon Mini Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon A cult favorite with 25,000 ratings, BTFBM’s bodycon mini dress is how you rock a tee and look fine as hell at the same time. The form-fitting basic has a short-sleeved crewneck silhouette with ruching all over, and a wrap-like tulip hem that hugs your frame without making it hard to walk. “This item is very universal. It is good for the summer, casual vacation, date night and I could see myself wearing it in the fall with a denim jacket and converse,” one fan suggested. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

37 The Lululemon Lookalike For Working Out (Or Hanging Out) Dragon Fit Longline Padded Sports Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon This Dragon Fit longline sports bra can be worn for high-impact workouts or as a tank for everyday activities. Similar to Lulu’s fan-favorite “Align” tank, this wallet-friendly alternative has a supportive U-shaped back and removable padding that keeps your chest in check. “Even when doing intense cardio, this workout tank has such a tight fitting workout bra included that I don’t have to wear an actual sports bra,” one shopper noted. Another wore it on vacation and loved it, too: “Bought this for a trip and wore it all over Europe. It has thicker material that stays in place, great lift and support even for larger chests, and is longer than it looks. I wore it alone, with jackets, or with a light sweater.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

38 The Convertible Backpack That Transforms Into A Crossbody CLUCI Large Backpack Amazon $46 See On Amazon CLUCI’s backpack is the travel companion worth splurging on: It’s sturdy, roomy, and stylish. Constructed from a weather-resistant polyurethane leather with a polyester lining, this carryall is large enough to fit your laptop and other on-the-go essentials. There are also endless pockets, and convertible shoulder straps that are detachable. “I bought this for a flight and ended up using it most of the trip as well! The quality is amazing. I love that the zipper to the main compartment sits against my back. It gives such a sense of security,” one shopper noted. Available colors: 43

39 The Longline Cardigan You’ll Wear On Repeat With Leggings Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cardigan Sweater Amazon $32 See On Amazon Don’t sleep on Amazon Essentials’ duster cardigan, because it makes a fantastic throw-on-and-go sweater or housecoat. Not to mention, it’s shockingly soft thanks to the cotton, modal, and polyester fabrication. There are also front patch pockets if you need to store something within close reach, like your phone or the TV remote. “I am sooooo pleased with this purchase I immediately ordered 2 more,” a reviewer confessed, adding that “the fabric is very soft and the gauge is small so it has a very smooth feel to the touch.” Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

40 These Gorgeous Slingbacks With Flared Heels wetkiss Pointed Toe High Heel Sandals Amazon $50 See On Amazon If Amina Muaddi and Manolo Blahnik had a lovechild — at an affordable price point — the result would look something like these wetkiss slingback heels. These four-inch showstoppers come in polyurethane leather or lucite, with rhinestone embellishments and an easy-to-walk-in flared stiletto heel. Even luxury shoe shoppes were impressed: “I did not have a pair of shoes below 400 dollars in my collection, but these are here to stay,” a fan declared. Available sizes: 6 — 13

41 The Sleek Mock-Neck Tank You’ll Want In Every Color Verdusa Mock Neck Rib Knit Tank Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon Ribbed tanks are a must-have in any wardrobe — and Verdusa’s mock-neck tops are no different. The polyester-stretch sleeveless top can be worn solo in the heat or layered under a sweater with high-waisted wool slacks during cozy season. “Although I primarily bought these for summer, I will likely wear them year round because they match with everything, are so comfortable, can be dressed up or down, and are not see through,” one shopper pointed out. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

42 These Flared Yoga Pants With Built-In Pockets YOHOYOHA Stretch Bootcut Flared Leg Pants Amazon $34 See On Amazon Flared yoga pants are underrated in my book. YOHOYOHA’s stretch bootcut pants come in four inseam lengths ranging from 27 to 34 inches and have front pockets to mimic real trousers. Plus, they have a wide waistband that sits well above your belly button, which helps support your core and plays so nicely with a crop top. One shopper even went so far as to declare that “these are the most comfortable pants I have ever had on my body!” Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

43 This Athleisure-Chic Hoodie Dress The Drop Iona Long Sleeve Hooded Mini Sweatshirt Dress Amazon $40 See On Amazon The Drop’s Iona sweatshirt dress is everything you love about a cozy pullover. It can rocked on the weekends with chunky dad shoes, as a beach cover-up, or with leggings at home on a chilly day. “The fit and feel of this dress is awesome. It's surprisingly warm though the material is not thick and it’s very breathable,” one shopper stated. Select a neutral — like this coffee brown hue — or opt for a bolder choice like ocean blue. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

44 The Softest Sweat Shorts You’ll Never Take Off AUTOMET Sweat Shorts Amazon $20 See On Amazon If sweats are your jam no matter the temperature, then you’ll adore these AUTOMET shorts. They have an elasticized ruched waistline and a baggier fit that’s so on-trend — but the waist can be rolled down and adjusted with the drawstring if you want to make ‘em a bit smaller and shorter. “Hands down the best shorts I’ve ever purchased. They’re super cute, comfy, and fit perfectly. I love the high waist. The top can even be folded down, remain high waisted, and not be revealing,” one customer pointed out. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

