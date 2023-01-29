These Shoes Are So Comfy & Look So Good, You'll Want To Wear Them Every Day

Every closet deserves nothing less than a line-up of undeniably comfortable shoes. I don’t know about you, but — to me — there’s nothing worse than a long day in pairs that pinch. You probably have that one set of heels that always leaves you in agony, or maybe some sneakers that look cute but always leave blisters. Well, not any more!

With the plethora of options that the Internet has to offer, I’ve sifted the gotta-have-its from the absolutely-nots and vetted 35 stylish shoes you need ASAP. From leopard-print ballet flats to waterproof boots, keep scrolling for the shoes your closet has been missing — all at really good prices. You’re welcome).

1 A Cult-Favorite Running Shoe For Your Next Workout adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes Amazon $40 See On Amazon For all you gym-goers — or anyone who just wants to look like they went to the gym — these Adidas Adidas running shoes are a must-have. The knitted mesh material ventilates your feet and guarantees breathability, while the long tongue hugs your foot and ankle. There’s a soft heel and plenty of cushy support — you need these immediately. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 28

2 These On-Trend Furry Slides For A Case Of Cold Feet FITORY Faux Fur Slide Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon These furry slides remind me of Birkenstocks — except they’re only $30. With a plush lining that keeps your feet cozy while still being breathable, these slippers debut double buckled straps for a secure fit. The arch support makes them comfy enough to wear all day and the non-slip sole give the perfect amount of traction. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 7

3 A Lightweight Ballet Flat That’s Commuter-Friendly Slocyclub Flat Ballet Shoes Amazon $35 See On Amazon Looking for shoes that feel like they were made for you? Well, these ballet flats basically were. The upper is woven from skin-friendly mesh (say goodbye to chafing) that feels lighter than a feather. The breathability makes for dry and cool feet, while the lining is softer than your favorite sweater. They come with extra padding to give you double the protection, and let’s not forget that they’re super-flexible — which make them ideal to throw into your bag after a long commute. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 7

4 These Fur-Lined Moccasin Slippers TINSTREE Platform Warm Moccasin Slippers Amazon $43 See On Amazon Got a case of cold feet? Not any more! Made with a rubber sole and a sueded exterior, these platform loafers are lined with a plush faux fur. The slip-on style makes them easy to ease off at night, and the design features an adorable little bow that compliments any outfit if you’re running outside. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 6

5 These Featherlight Boat Shoes Betrue Lightweight Boat Shoes Amazon $24 See On Amazon A great alternative to sneakers or flats? These boat shoes. They have breathable mesh knit uppers in an array of timeless and seasonal hues, from black to blush pink. They also debut an anti-slip rubber sole for those wet sidewalks and a laceless closure which makes them easy to get on and off. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 6

6 The Hiking Boot That’ll Withstand The Great Outdoors Mishansha Hiking Boots Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re often outdoors or find yourself enduring weather that requires a heavy-duty shoe, these hiking boots are the most durable option. The water-resistant outer keeps your feet dry in any condition, while the grippy bottom gives you good traction. Suitable for almost any and every outdoor activity, these boots will be a staple in your collection. Available sizes: 6.5 —14

Available colors: 13

7 A Luxe Slipper You Won’t Want To Take Off Comwarm Fuzzy Plush Cross Band Slippers Amazon $15 See On Amazon I must confess, I basically live in these slippers. They’re made with the softest faux fur around, but the cross-band design is still breathable thanks to the warm-but-not-heavy fleece. Slip these on and feel instant bliss while the high-density memory foam and shock-absorbing EVA relax tense muscles after being on your feet all day. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 13

8 These Easy Statement Mules Tilocow Flat Mules Amazon $35 See On Amazon Mules are always a good alternative if you want to side-step the pain of high heels. Add a little something extra to your look with the celestial print and pointed-toe on these babies. (There are lots of other options as well.) They’re so lightweight you’ll probably forget you’re even wearing shoes, and they have a memory foam insole that makes them ideal to wear all day long. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 26

9 A Vegan-Friendly Laceless Sneaker For An Effortless Look Blowfish Malibu Play Sneakers Amazon $35 See On Amazon With a 4.6-star average and over 26,000 five-star ratings, these Blowfish sneakers are the perfect shoe to throw on with any casual daytime ensemble. The elasticized canvas upper has a worn-in distressed feel, with a laceless design that molds to your foot like a second skin. On top of it all, these are registered vegan by The Vegan Society. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 87

10 A Timeless Loafer You Can Wear Anywhere MUSSHOE Pointed-Toe Loafers Amazon $35 See On Amazon Made from vegan-friendly material that mimics genuine leather, these loafers are Amazon’s best-kept secret. The slender toe creates a classic silhouette compared to the trending chunkier styles these days. There's an extra-padded insole that'll keep your feet supported all day long, plus these feature an anti-skid outsole that prevents falls on slippery surfaces. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 18

11 These Practical Heels You Can Dress Up Or Down DREAM PAIRS ANNEE Pointed Toe Heels Amazon $50 See On Amazon A heel that’s cute and comfy — who would’ve thought?! That’s right, DREAM PAIRS just designed the low pointed-toe pump you’ll be wearing for your next day-to-night outfit. These not only have a buckled ankle strap that keeps them in place, but they also feature a latex padded insole for extra comfort. Available sizes: 5—11

Available colors: 22

12 A Rhinestine Ballet Flat For Some Added Sparkle DREAM PAIRS Sole-Shine Rhinestone Ballet Flats Amazon $36 See On Amazon Looking for a ballet flat that turns heads? For occasions that require a little glitz and glam, these eye-catching rhinestone flats are made with an ultra-flexible rubber sole and feature a latex cushioned footbed for extreme comfort. Any outfit is a statement outfit when you wear these. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 4

13 The Trendy Slide You’ve Seen Everywhere Joomra Cloud Slides Amazon $25 See On Amazon You’ve probably seen these cloud slides on your favorite influencers, and for good reason. The cushy foam platform soles are just under two inches, providing ultimate support and comfort to your feet. They’re lightweight while still offering shock absorption, and the single adjustable strap gives you a casual look in addition to snuggly hugging your foot. Available sizes: 4 — 16

Available colors: 14

14 These Adorable Ballet Flats With A Bow Feversole Round Toe Bow Flats Amazon $29 See On Amazon These aren’t your average flats — they’re better. These Feversole gems maintain the classic style of a ballet flat, but with a fun bow design. The small heel measures .5 inches for a barely-there effect and the rubber sole is equally as durable as it is comfy. Opt for these when you want to dress things up a bit. Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

Available colors: 33

15 These Canvas Low-Tops On Par With Converse hash bubbie Canvas Sneaker Amazon $20 See On Amazon These canvas sneakers are a Converse lookalike — but cost a fraction of the price. You can style these with essentially any outfit and, with their soft canvas and supportive reinforced heels that hold your feet in place, you’ll want to walk everywhere in these. As if they couldn't get any better, these sneakers feature slip-resistant rubber soles. Buy these and thank me later. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 16

16 These Airy Mesh Knit Loafers Feversole Breathable Knit Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon If you’re on your feet a lot, you should seriously consider these Feversole flats for your next purchase. The breathable woven mesh is complimented with a timeless style that elevates any outfit. These flats feature a grippy sole that’s non-slip and extra durable. Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

Available colors: 39

17 This Air Cushioned Slip-On Sneaker DOUSSPRT Slip-On Walking Shoe Amazon $29 See On Amazon These fan-favorite sneakers are the answers to those early mornings when you don’t know what to wear. With a elasticated slip-on closure that make them easy to get on and off (plus a perforated arch for maximum breathability where it counts) these are an immediate must-have. The platform gives you a bit of a lift and the soft sole is ideal if you’re on your feet all day. Available sizes: 5.5 —11

Available colors: 11

18 These Nostalgic Adidas Platform Sneakers adidas Nizza Platform Sneakers Amazon $57 See On Amazon An homage to the infamous 90’s look, these Adidas platform sneakers are everything your closet is craving. With a classic lace-up closure that secures your foot and an inch-thick rubber sole, you might never want to take these off. Match them with slouchy jeans or a fun mini skirt for a new-school look with old-school kicks. Available sizes: 4.5 — 11

Available colors: 13

19 A Wedge Sneaker For That Athleisure Chic DREAM PAIRS Platform Wedge Sneakers Amazon $36 See On Amazon With these DREAM PAIRS kicks, you get the comfort of a sneaker with the lift of a 3.75-inch heel. The faux leather upper is perforated — meaning your feet will have some breathing room — and there’s a zipper for quick removal. Match these with your favorite trousers for your next day in the office, or a floral dress on your next night out. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 16

20 These Waterproof Boots That’ll Keep You Extra Warm DREAM PAIRS Waterproof Mid Calf Boots Amazon $38 See On Amazon These waterproof boots can withstand the harshest conditions so, if you’re looking for a boot that does it all, you’ve come to the right place. These have a super-warm lining that keeps moisture out and an adjustable drawstring for a secure fit. “For the incredibly affordable price I really don't think you can go wrong with these snow boots,” one fan remarked. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 3

21 Streamlined Ankle Boots That’ll Never Go Out Of Style DREAM PAIRS Chunky Heel Ankle Booties Amazon $51 See On Amazon These ankle boots are a style staple. The classic sleek look makes these fashionable, while the side zipper makes them functional. They have a durable rubber outsole and a warm faux-fur lining to keep your feet cozy. Plus the 3.5-inch heel literally elevates any outfit. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 14

22 An Ugly-Chic Garden Clog That’s Absurdly Comfortable Amoji Garden Clogs Amazon $26 See On Amazon For errands or walking the dog, these clogs are perfect. They feature an easy slip-on style and the rubber material can endure anything while still guaranteeing an easy clean-up. You can even throw these in the washing machine (yep, I was shocked, too). They’re super lightweight, and the cutouts ensure your feet can breath. Available sizes: 6 — 15

Available colors: 11

23 A Comfortable Wedge That Match Everything Olivia K Comfort Wedge Amazon $30 See On Amazon These heels combine a pump and a wedge, meaning style and comfort all in one shoe. (Cheers to that.) It has a classic round toe and a wearable heel that stands at 2.5 inches. If you’re looking for something other than black, you can opt for a bright color, metallic, or leopard print. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 17

24 These Knee-High Boots That Elevate Every Look DREAM PAIRS Chunky Heel Knee High and Up Boots Amazon $56 See On Amazon These boots were made for actually walking. With a cushioned insole and stabilizing chunky heel that measures a little under three inches, these are the perfect solution to wearing heels without regretting it. Say goodbye to foot agony — and no need to inch your way out of these, because they also have a convenient back zipper. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 7

25 These Super Trendy UGGS Koolaburra by UGG Koola Short Fashion Boots Amazon $90 See On Amazon Whether its snowing out or you’ve got the AC on blast, I always like to have a cozy boot on-hand. These Koolaburra UGG boots are made from 100% cotton and a warm Australian sheep fur. The fit hugs your ankle snuggly while the EVA sole provides some bounce. Pair these with leggings or skinny jeans and you won’t want to wear anything else. Available sizes: 5 — 12 (select wide sizes available)

Available colors: 10

26 The Retro Sneaker That’ll Never Fail You Reebok Club MEMT Sneaker Amazon $65 See On Amazon Every closet needs a vintage sneaker — consider these Reeboks yours. Made of faux leather material for easy cleaning, these sneakers have a high-quality rubber outsole that’ll give you some extra grip. Oh, and not to mention a thick outer lining, which means they’re more durable than most sneakers and will stay in tip-top shape far longer. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 41

27 A Heeled Sandal You Can Wear Year-Round N.N.G. Braided Leather Sandals Amazon $30 See On Amazon For so many seasons, the catwalks were full of designer braided sandals just like these. If you want the same look, opt for these N.N.G heels. With a thick two-inch block heel for a stabilizing feel and a vegan material that looks like leather, these look like they should cost three times the price tag. Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors:27

28 The Thigh-High Boots Every Closet Needs DREAM PAIRS Thigh High Chunky Heel Boots Amazon $60 See On Amazon Edgy, durable, and oh-so-comfy, these DREAM PAIRS thigh-high boots do it all. You can say goodbye to chafing, because these are designed with a comfy lining so they fabric won’t irritate your legs. The latex insole gives you some cushion and the block midi heel is complimented with a side zipper and back tie for the perfect fit. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 5

29 A Platform Sneaker For A Little Lift LUCKY STEP Chunky Platform Sneakers Amazon $41 See On Amazon You know what they say: The higher the platform, the closer to God. These chunky sneakers definitely exceed my standards. They’re made out of shiny patent material (which is extremely easy to keep clean, by the way) and have inverted grooves on the outsole for extra grip on uneven surfaces. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 18

30 A Little Kitten Heel You Can Actually Walk In DREAM PAIRS Low Heel Pointed Toe Pumps Amazon $32 See On Amazon When you put these heels on, you won’t want to take them off. Available nearly 20 fun colors and fabrics, these pointed-toe pumps have a low two-inch kitten heel and a latex padded insole that won’t cause aches or pains. You’ll get a ton of bang for your buck, since they can be worn for casual and dressier occasions. Pair these with a straight-legged jean or even a dress for your next night out. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 19

31 A Casual Sneaker Mule For You To Slip Into Obtaom Canvas Mules Amazon $20 See On Amazon The most effortless shoe? These canvas mule sneakers. The backless design makes this style ideal to slip into when you’re racing out the door while still maintaining an easygoing look. The canvas fabric is thick enough for maximum durability, yet still lets your feet breath. The memory foam insole provides extra cushion and the non-slip sole is ideal for hard surfaces and wet floors alike. Available sizes: 5 —11

Available colors: 17

32 These Ultra-Cozy Slippers For Around The House Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Slippers Amazon $45 See On Amazon Around here, a cozy house shoe makes a world of difference. These Dearfoams slippers are crafted with 100% Australian shearling and feature a durable EVA outsole. The sheepskin is naturally insulated and moisture-wicking — they’ll keep your feet dry and warm all day — plus they come in nearly 20 colors to choose from. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 18

33 The Ankle Boots You Could Walk Miles In Soda Jaber Ankle Boot Amazon $32 See On Amazon These Soda ankle boots will get you through every season. They have a 2.5-inch heel and a lug sole with ankle tabs, so you can pull them off without a struggle. They’re also weather-resistant and come in a vegan leather black and white colorway too! Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 5

34 These Glossy French-Girl Ballet Flats With Memory Foam Feversole Patent Ballet Flat Amazon $26 See On Amazon For less than $30 you can rock these patent leather ballet flats. They’re easy to keep clean, have a five-millimeter memory foam insole for extra cushion, and they feature a non-slip outsole. Pair these with your go-to jeans or a dress and you’re set in Audrey Hepburn style. Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

Available colors: 40