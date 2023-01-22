These Shoes Look & Feel So Good, Tons Of Reviewers Wear Them Almost Every Day

It’s officially time to step up your shoe game, friends! There’s nothing worse than a pair of sneakers you can’t wait to take off, heels that leave blisters, or sub-par boots you ultimately never leave the house wearing. Finding the perfect shoes that are equal parts functional and fabulous isn’t an easy job, but someone has to do it.

With an overwhelming avalanche of shoes to sort through, I’ve rounded up the ultra-cushy, perfectly structured, wear-all-day shoes you need immediately. Say goodbye to sacrificing comfort for style! Keep scrolling for 35 of the must-have kicks missing from your collection today.

1 The Walking Sneakers That Feel Like Cloud Nine Skechers Walking Sneakers Amazon $33 See On Amazon These aren’t your average sneakers. These Sketchers have an airy “goga mat” insole that gives maximum breathability and bounce. One reviewer confessed, “I have the worst time finding shoes to fit my long, narrow feet. These feel great! And they are super light.” With mesh material for added comfort and responsive 5Gen cushioning technology, these are an immediate buy. Available sizes: 5 — 13 Wide

Available colors: 9

2 These Super-Stylish Chunky Chelsea Boots Athlefit Chelsea Boots Amazon $49 See On Amazon Designed with a steady, grippy sole, these Athlefit Chelsea boots are as functional as they are stylish. They have a 2.3-inch heel that give you just the right amount of height and elastic paneling that makes them easy to slip on and off. One review confirmed, “I wore these for a few days straight now and I can’t get enough of them. They fit my foot great!” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 5

3 Plush Quilted GUESS Sneakers That Go With Everything GUESS Loven Sneakers Amazon $36 See On Amazon “I love this shoe so much that this is my second pair,” raved one buyer. These GUESS sneakers are made from 100% synthetic material (which looks like leather but is super-easy to keep clean) and they come in four fun colors. If you needed extra convincing, the same buyer confirmed, “You can wear them with anything. They’re comfy and you can dress them up!” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 4

4 The Fur-Lined Shoes That’ll Never Fail You Hey Dude Britt Shoes Amazon $49 See On Amazon If you’re searching for snug shoes that’ll keep you warm in even the dreariest weather, these Hey Dude Britt shoes are for you. The faux fur lining extends over the foldable cuff and provides maximum coziness. One shopper agreed, writing, “These shoes look and feel amazing. Really comfortable and super cute.” Not to mention, the faux laces make it easy to slip these on and off. Available sizes: 4 — 11

Available colors: 14

5 A Futuristic Running Sneaker adidas Puremotion Running Shoes Amazon $35 See On Amazon Something that’ll never let you down? A streamlined sneaker — these Adidas running sneakers, to be exact. A slip-on design, Cloudfoam midsole for all day wear, and grippy traction... What more could you ask for? One customer vouched for them, explaining, “I work on my feet all night and the pain was starting to affect my work. I discovered these shoes offer the arch support I need to prevent the pain. I own 4 pairs and rarely wear anything else.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 35

6 The Combat Boot With A Hidden Pocket Vepose Military Combat Boots With Wallet Pocket Amazon $53 See On Amazon If your shoe collection is missing a pair of combat boots, consider picking up these Vepose military boots ASAP. They have a secret hidden pocket that can fit some cash and your ID for when you can’t commit to carrying a bag. Made of waterproof synthetic leather with a non-slip outsole, a buyer also confirmed, “These boots were super comfy. The material was very soft and the boots super light weight!” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 5

7 Some Ultra-Trendy Pillow Slippers BRONAX Pillow Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon These BRONAX pillow slippers have more than likely been seen on your favorite influencer the last time you were scrolling through Instagram. One buyer confirmed they’re “Extremely comfy! durable! Bought one more already!” With a thick sole measuring almost two inches for maximum comfort, they provide ultimate shock absorption while still being feather-light. Available sizes: 4 — 14.5

Available colors: 12

8 These Effortless Slip-On Sneakers Hash Bubbie Slip On Shoes Amazon $24 See On Amazon Easy-peasy slip-on sneakers for under $30? Count me in. With elastic paneling to make taking them on and off a cinch — plus a thick sole for all-day wear — you can’t go wrong. One reviewer even wrote, “These shoes are the best. I leave them by my front door because I just slip them on and go. They are very comfortable, give support, and add a little style to my day.” Ready, set, shop! Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 29

9 The French-Girl Ballet Flats That Will Never Go Out of Style DREAM PAIRS Ballerina Flats Amazon $33 See On Amazon Chic, timeless, and undeniably comfy — what more could you need in a ballet flat? “They are as comfortable as ballerina shoes can be, they sit well on my feet and the heels don't slip off,” wrote one excited customer. Featuring a black capped-toe design and and contrasted stitching, these are the perfect plus-one to any look. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 8

10 A Chunky Dad Sneaker That’s Super On-Trend New Balance 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainers Amazon $63 See On Amazon In case you missed it, the dad sneaker trend is very much still happening. Don’t be fooled though. These sneakers may look chunky, but they feel quite light. They’re made with genuine leather and also have a foam insert that offers long-lasting comfort. “They are so comfortable. I am a cashier and basically stand in one area all day. They also give me great support. My feet don't even hurt even after I get off work,” vouched one buyer. Available sizes: 5 — 8

Available colors: 5

11 These Sorel-Like Snow Boots That Are Equally Cozy & Cute Dream Pairs Waterproof Winter Snowboots Amazon $45 See On Amazon These boots were made for wintery drifts. That’s right, Dream Pairs’ waterproof snow boots can keep your feet warm in any weather conditions. “These are just as cute in person. They are super comfy, the fit is true, and they aren’t super heavy. Perfect for everyday wear for a midwest winter,” a reviewer noted. They come equipped with durable water- and wind-resistant uppers, a cushioned footbed, and Thermolite insulation designed to keep your feet warm in conditions as low as -25 degrees Fahrenheit. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 12

12 A Wedge Sneaker To Elevate Any Look Athlefit Wedge Sneakers Amazon $41 See On Amazon Add a little lift to your look! These wedge sneakers by Athlefit have elastic paneling, which makes them easy to take on and off, and a rubber sole for a cushioned step. Need outfit inspiration? “I wear them with leggings and jeans. These shoes are comfortable and cute,” recommended a buyer. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

Available colors: 11

13 These Modern Office-Appropriate Loafers Amazon Essentials Loafer Flats Amazon $27 See On Amazon Your workwear wardrobe will never be the same after these pointed-toe loafers. With a classic silhouette, non-chafing material and a cushioned heel pad, these are a no-brainer buy. “As soon as I slipped my foot into this loafer I said ‘wow’ out loud! They are amazing. My foot is wide so I ordered my normal size wide and fit great,” reviewed a customer. Available sizes: 5 — 15

Available colors: 12

14 These Fluffy Slippers For Around-The-House Lounging Parlovable Cross Band Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re anything like me, you love a good cozy slipper. Made with plush faux fur, the softness of these slippers make it virtually impossible to want to take them off. “These are my favorite slippers for the price, softness, and appearance. They do not shed and are machine washable,” a fan also noted. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 10

15 These Edgy Bladed Sneakers That Feel Weightless WONESION Breathable Sneakers Amazon $32 See On Amazon These sneakers are the epitome of comfort meets style. The soles use hollow carved technology that provides stable support and optimal shock absorption, while underfoot features high-traction texture for extra grip. The comfort was confirmed by one buyer, who wrote, “I bought this shoe for work. I’m on my feet for 12 hrs a day, so how a shoe fits and performs is important to me. They far exceeded my expectations and I would recommend them to anyone.” Available sizes: 5 — 10.5

Available colors: 19

16 A Western-Inspired Boot Worth The Splurge The Drop Sia Pointed Toe Western Ankle Boots Amazon $70 See On Amazon If you’re on your feet all day but need a shoe that you can dress up, these pointed-toe ankle boots are for you. “I wore these for a night out for several hours and they are very comfortable and didn’t blister anywhere. They are great quality for the price and durable. I highly recommend these,” wrote one buyer. Fabricated in vegan-friendly faux leather and microsuede with a heel that measures a little under three inches, you won’t have to sacrifice comfort for style. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 6

17 These Lightweight Sneakers That’ll make You Feel Barefoot Lamincoa Lightweight Sneakers Amazon $44 See On Amazon These sneakers tick all my boxes: Versatile look (black sneakers go with everything), a high traction sole that still allows flexibility, and secure lacing that gives you extra ankle security. “They are very comfy and super stylish. Love the color use these for working out in,” remarked one fan. Consider your search for the perfect sneaker over. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10

Available colors: 14

18 A Low Wedge Flat When You Just Can’t With Heels DREAM PAIRS Revona Low Wedge Ankle Strap Flats Amazon $28 See On Amazon “Cute for any outfit and comfortable. Definitely would recommend for people who work office jobs or even a day/night out,” wrote one buyer about these DREAM PAIRS flats. If you can’t commit to a full heel, opt for this flat with a low wedge and an ankle strap. Pair them with a skirt or your favorite pair of jeans and you’re good to go for hours on end. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 12

19 An Active Sneaker For Your Next Run ASICS Gel-Venture 8 Running Shoes Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you're a sneaker lover but need a durable running shoe, say no more. These ASICS use gel technology in their cushioned soles for shock absorption. One reviewer explained, “These are so cute and, more importantly, very comfortable. I work a job that has me spending long days on my feet, moving all over cement floors. Wearing these had my feet feeling great all day without being in crazy pain by the end of my shift.” Pick these up now, you won’t regret it. Available sizes: 5 — 12 (including select wide sizes)

Available colors: 25

20 The Cozy Sheepskin Boots That Are Comparable To UGG BEARPAW Emma Short Slip On Suede Boots Amazon $50 See On Amazon These BEARPAW suede boots have gone viral. The brand has made a name for itself by producing styles comparable to name-brand pairs. They use 100% suede exteriors to create a classic pull-on boot with pinched seaming — all at an unbeatable price. A buyer compared them in-person, writing, “I always wanted a pair of ugg boots so I went to the mall to check them out,” adding that “my friend was with me that had bearpaws brand boots on and we compared them,” noting they were “very close to ugg brand for sure.” Available sizes: 6 — 12

Available colors: 18

21 A Fur-Lined Slipper For Lazy Sundays Minnetonka Cally Slippers Amazon $38 See On Amazon For cooler weather, I love a cozy moccasin. These Minnetonkas are lined with a thick, shock-absorbing insole and feel softer with each wear. “I like the super soft inside and the non-skid rubber sole. This is the second pair I've bought. And they're cute,” confirmed one reviewer. If you need a good slipper, add these to your line-up right now. Available sizes: 5 — 11 (including select wide sizes)

Available colors: 25

22 A Laceless Sneaker For Easy Mornings Blowfish Malibu Play Sneakers Amazon $34 See On Amazon Cute meets comfortable as soon as you slip on a pair of Blowfish Malibu’s Play sneakers. With their laceless slip-on design and lightweight fabric, these sneakers are a must in your casual shoe collection. A buyer confessed, “I love this shoe! So much that I bought 2 pairs. One for a backup. This shoe is so comfortable. haven't found any other shoe like them. Perfect. Don't have to tie them is a plus.” Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 61

23 These Canvas Flats For A Casual Look Skechers Canvas Flats Amazon $35 See On Amazon Your next outfit deserves these Skechers canvas loafers to match. “So comfortable and of good quality,” remarked a reviewer. These casual slip-ons features a canvas exterior, an elasticated upper to make taking them on and off easy, and a padded sole for some added bounce. Available sizes: 5 — 11 (including select wide sizes)

Available colors: 23

24 These New Balance Sneakers For Your Next Workout New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon Yes, New Balance is still very much on-trend. These FuelCore Nergize sneakers are made with lightweight knitted uppers for maximum breathability, and feature their signature memory sole comfort inserts to give a little extra cushion. “I wear these shoes all day as I work in retail management and am on my feet all day and they’re the only ones that I will use. I don’t get blisters on my heels ever and my feet aren’t in pain at the end of the day,” a reviewer attested to their comfort. Available sizes: 5 — 12 (including select wide sizes)

Available colors: 12

25 A Heeled Ankle Boot You Could Walk Miles In Soda Glove Chunky Heel Ankle Boots Amazon $27 See On Amazon Who said heels had to be uncomfortable? Not Soda. With a half-inch platform that adds some extra stability and an elastic side panelling that makes them easy to slip on and off, you could walk miles in these chunky heeled ankle boots. If you need more convincing, one customer raved, “These boots are comfy, I can wear them for hours. The platform helps with providing the perfect balance for the heel. I love the almond toe and the color is great.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 7

26 These Sperry Sneakers For A Preppy Look Sperry Crest Vibe Sneakers Amazon $33 See On Amazon For the ultimate preppy aesthetic, opt for these Sperry sneakers. “I am very happy with the quality; strong canvas material, sole is sturdy, no outward quality issues, the fit is comfortable and true-to-size (I am a North American size 7.5 Regular). They are very cute, casual and versatile for almost any outfit.”, commented one customer. Made in durable canvas with a soft linen-like lining, the memory foam cushion makes these shoes equally impressive on the inside. Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 78

27 A Can’t-Go-Wrong Knit Ballet Flat Semwiss Ballet Flats Amazon $26 See On Amazon Looking for a flat that feels like it was made for your feet? These Semwiss ballet flats basically were. “These are super comfortable. No blistering either. Would definitely buy again,” confirmed a shopper. Featuring a memory foam insole that relieves foot pressure and an anti-slip outsole, you’ll never want to take these off. Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 10

28 The Fur Sandals That Are On Par With Birkenstocks FITORY Faux Fur Open-Toe Sandals Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’ve been eyeing those shearling-lined Birkenstocks, you can get the same look for a fraction of the cost with FITORY’s faux-fur sandals. Super cozy, lightweight, and flexible, these sandals do it all. They have a non-slip sole for long-term wear. One reviewer even confessed that they “started with one pair which were so comfortable, I ordered 2 more.” (Take that as your sign to pick these up now.) Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 7

29 A Gym Sneaker That’ll Make You Actually Want To Go To The Gym Akk Walking Shoes Amazon $46 See On Amazon As far as I’m concerned, everyone needs a comfy workout shoe — especially one built like these AKK walking shoes. Between the lightweight material and non-slip soles, they also have a memory foam insole so they literally get better with every step. One buyers confirmed, “I had sesamoiditis unexpectedly before traveling to walking cities and these were my go to every time. They’re light, very cushiony and supportive for long walks all day.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 25

30 These Cowboy Boots You Won’t Stop Wearing Soda Reno Western Cowboy Boots Amazon $33 See On Amazon Need a boot that is comfy enough for all-day wear while still being oh-so-stylish? Say hello to these Soda cowboy boots. Lightweight, high-quality, and authentically Western-inspired, you can’t go wrong with these Tik Tok-approved kicks. “Really wanted something trendy for the season. I didn’t want to spend a fortune though because cowboy boots can get very pricey,” One customer wrote. “I wear them with everything! Jeans, dresses, skirts, leggings. I get compliments every single time I wear them. And yes, they do stand out - but in the best way.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 29

31 These Quilted Slip-Ons For Everyday Wear STQ Slip On Sneakers Amazon $24 See On Amazon Everyone likes an easy to wear style, and these STQ slip-on sneakers are just that. Featuring a quilted upper and a cushy sole for extra pep in your step, these are a no-brainer buy. They’re made of 100% vegan faux leather, and they’re so comfy that one customer even wrote that, “I bought these to take to Italy on my honeymoon. I walked approximately 16k steps/day for 10 days and while the sole got pretty worn (I have a heavy step), they were extremely comfortable to wear the entire time I was there.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 6

32 A Glossy Embellished Loafer You Need ASAP MUSSHOE Pointed Toe Loafers Amazon $34 See On Amazon “I really liked these shoes! They were really comfortable lots of cushiony goodness so you don’t feel like your walking on the ground!”, raved a customer about these pointed-toe loafers. Made of patent (AKA they’re super easy to keep clean) and grippy soles for slippery sidewalks, these loafers also feature a cute bow design that dresses up any outfit. Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 36

33 A Heeled Oxford For Your Next Day In The Office Odema Lace-Up Leather Oxford Pumps Amazon $33 See On Amazon A heeled office shoe that’s cute and comfy? Imagine that. Well, with these lace-up pumps you won’t have to imagine. The classic silhouette is just as great as the cushioned leather sole. One reviewer who was always on their feet wrote, “I was really worried about buying shoes on here in case the sizing was off but this shoe was just a perfect fit. completely true to size. It was also very comfortable and exactly what I wanted to stand for hours to lecture, walk back and forth across town all day etc without resorting to flats.” Available sizes: 4.5 — 10.5

Available colors: 11

34 These Fleece-Lined Slipper Boots For Cozy Days In Muk Luks Tall Fleece-Lined Slipper Boots Amazon $23 See On Amazon FYI, slipper boot season is all year-round! Fleece-lined for added warmth and super-cushy for extra comfort, these Muk Luks slipper boots are perfect for a hygge day in. As a testament to their longevity a customer explained, “This is my second pair. First pair lasted about 6 years (worn daily through winters) and still wearable, just worn looking.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 13