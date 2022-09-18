These Stylish Basics With Near-Perfect Reviews Are Selling Quickly On Amazon

Do you just need some go-to basics that look good and don’t break the bank? Same. Lately, I’ve been thinking about how there’s nothing more satisfying than putting on a new wardrobe staple that fits to perfection and never goes out of style. (Am I right, or am I right?) Better yet: How would you like a slew of fashionable options that are curated for you based on customer feedback? It almost sounds too good to be true.

Of course, I am here to help make this dream a reality for you and your closet. Keep scrolling to find 45 stylish basics that have near-perfect reviews and are selling like hotcakes on Amazon.

1 This Best-Selling Bodysuit With A Modern Racerback ReoRia Sleeveless Racer Back Bodysuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Kim Kardashian, is that you? This ReoRia racerback bodysuit totally gives SKIMS vibes for a fraction of the cost. The high neck one piece fits like second skin thanks to the contouring nylon-spandex fabrication. Not to mention, there's a two-button snap closure at the crotch for easy bathroom breaks. “I dare anyone to tell the difference between this bodysuit and what is offered by SKIMS,” one fan threw down. “The fabric and workmanship are top quality and, at least for me, the fit is perfect.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

2 A Buttery T-Shirt Dress You’ll Practically Live In Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon Calling all lazy dressers: Amazon Essentials’s short-sleeved scoopneck swing dress is the perfect throw-on-and-go number for any time of year. It’s made from a viscose-stretch jersey knit that’s breathable and drapes very nicely — plus the silhouette is on the modest side, and can be worn to work with a blazer on casual Fridays before transitioning to the weekend. Layer it up with leggings and riding boots when the weather turns crisp. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 24

3 These Dainty Layered Necklaces In 18-Karat Gold MEVECCO Gold Plated Layered Necklace Amazon $14 See On Amazon This MEVECCO 18-karat gold layered necklace is a minimalist jewelry lover’s dream. High-quality, hypoallergenic, and incredibly luxe, you can wear them separately — netting you two pieces of jewelry for the price of one. There are also bolder pendants if you wish, such as hearts, crescent moons, and anchors. “There are two separate chains which is great because you have the option to wear 1 or both of them. They are equally nice to be worn alone. Good quality. I wear one everyday & haven’t had any issues with the chain becoming discolored or my skin turning green,” one shopper stated. Available colors: 26

4 The Satin Midi Skirt That’s Having A Major Moment Modegal Satin A Line Midi Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon The cheetah print version of this Modegal midi skirt looks remarkably like the one by it-girl brand Réalisation Par — except this version is just $28. The satiny material is from a polyester-spandex blend instead of silk, which is what keeps it affordable. Meanwhile a hidden elastic band keeps you comfortable.“I am amazed by the quality of this skirt! I was concerned that it would be sheer and I would need to add a slip underneath, but the fabric is thick enough that it's fine on its own,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

5 The Cult-Favorite Underwear With 100,000 Fans (Seriously) Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Cotton underwear is breathable and a blessing for your body. That’s why Amazon Essentials’ bikini brief underwear is an essential for your dresser drawer, especially if you have a period. Even if you don’t, over 100,000 Amazon shoppers left these panties an enthusiastic rating. “These are great value for the money. They are very comparable to Victoria’s Secret bikinis but for a fraction of the price,” one shopper announced in the reviews. Pick between a six- or ten-pack and you’re set for a week. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 36

6 The Coziest Plaid Flannel Shacket You Didn’t Know You Needed Beaully Plaid Flannel Shirt Jacket Amazon $36 See On Amazon Transitional seasons pretty much calls for a flannel, and Beaully’s plaid shirt jacket was practically made for that kind of weather. Thick and wear-resistant with top-notch warmth retention in chillier temps, the collared topper has two chest pockets and a button closure. Throw it over a maxi dress, jeans, or even slacks if you want a rustic-chic office look. “I wear this all the time! Get so many compliments on it and it’s so cozy. Goes with everything, dress it up or down,” one shopper confirmed. Don’t shy away from sizing up for a trendy, oversized look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

7 An A-Line Dress That Looks Like Separates Zattcas Short Sleeve Midi Dress Amazon $34 See On Amazon Zattcas’ midi dress looks like separates at first glance, but it’s actually one piece — which makes getting dressed that much easier on busy mornings. The easygoing frock consists of a fitted T-shirt bodice with a flowy A-line skirt that hides two side pockets and is topped with a tie belt. “This dress has blown me away! It’s a thicker material that’s lined as well. Such great quality,” one shopper gushed. You can wear it to work with low pumps or out to dinner with the right accessories. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

8 A Cropped Funnel-Neck Sweatshirt That Elevates The Average Hoodie Core 10 Fleece Cropped Cowl Neck Sweatshirt Amazon $38 See On Amazon Core 10’s cropped fleece sweatshirt is a luxe spin on athleisure. The stand collar keeps you cozy and there are are two front pockets to put your hands in if you forget your gloves or need extra warmth. One shopper raved about how it “looks good and not ‘sloppy’ how some of the other hoodies do,” while another shopper commented that it “checks all the boxes for a functional activewear sweater for those chilly days.” And it’s hard to disagree with that. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

9 A Trendy Ribbed Workout Set You Won’t Want To Save For The Gym FAFOFA Seamless Ribbed Workout Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon Offered in both neutral and bold hues with a four-way stretch nylon fabric, FAFOFA’s best-selling seamless ribbed workout set is how to look *fire* whether you’re sweating on the treadmill or flowing through a yoga class. Moisture-wicking and never see-through, the exercise set features a square-neck crop top with removable padded cups (so you can skip the sports bra) along with squat-proof bike shorts that feature a high-waisted design and core compression. One shopper confirmed everything with this review: “The material lasts so well through washes and working out. I run, bike, hike, walk, do Pilates, and lift and this set is proof through it all.” Available sizes: X-Small — Large

Available colors: 24

10 The 14-Karat Gold Hoops You’ll Never Want To Take Off Gacimy 14K Gold Plated Hoop Earrings Amazon $14 See on Amazon On the hunt for the perfect everyday hoops? Consider these Gacimy 14-karat gold earrings, which are practically a steal for $14. They’re incredibly light — only slightly heavier than a penny — and come in six different sizes depending on how big you want to go. If you’re not a gold person (or just already have a pair) no sweat! There’s a beautiful rose gold and silver-plated option to check out, too. “Bought these months ago and I never take them off. They still look as good as when I got them,” one customer added. Available sizes: 14 millimeters — 50 millimeters

Available colors: 3

11 These Crisp Tailored Trousers With Hidden Stretch Lee Flex Motion Regular Fit Straight Leg Pant Amazon $34 See On Amazon Need chic slacks for pretty much any occasion? Here’s Lee’s straight-legged trousers to suit all your work pants needs. Featuring a hidden utility pocket and stealthy elastic waistband that won’t dig into your midsection, these cotton-blend bottoms can be worn to the office with a classic button-down and kitten heels or out to dinner with a plunging blouse. (Versatility is key, right?) “These pants fit like a glove!!! Really brings out my curves & they run true to size,” one fan noted. Available sizes: 4 — 24 Plus

Available colors: 21

12 An Effortless Jumpsuit That Transitions From Day To Night KAY SINN Off Shoulder Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Essentially an off-the-shoulder T-shirt on top and drawstring joggers on the bottom, KAY SINN’s jumpsuit is a game-changer. This one-piece number is comfy like pajamas but can be dressed up with ease. Are you in? You can run errands in it, go to dinner in it, head to the club in it — the list goes on. All you need to do is switch out your footwear and accessories — and a brand-new outfit is born. “I got this for a vacation where I spent the day traveling and then had to pivot to nighttime activities like dinner and dancing without the ability to change in between. This worked absolutely perfectly,” one shopper affirmed. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 17

13 A Pair Of ‘90s-Minimalist Satin Camisoles Ekouaer Satin V-Neck Camisoles (2-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon No matter whether you’re hitting the town or the office, Ekouaer’s satin camis are the chic basics you need in your life. They do show a hint of cleavage — but not so much that it’s overbearing — and have adjustable straps to personalize the fit. Wear one with a pair of skinnies and heels for date night — or, alternatively, underneath an oversized blazer and slacks. One shopper commented that these tops “almost feel like you’re not wearing anything at all” while another raved that they were “soft, luxurious and fit beautifully!” For just $22 — in other words, $11 each? Sold. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 30

14 An Artsy Button-Down In Graphic Prints BIG DART Long Sleeve Button Down Amazon $25 See On Amazon Whether you’re looking for a statement blouse or something to sport at the office, BIG DART’s button-down shirt has you covered. My favorite pattern is this ‘80s-inspired version (shown) but there are also simple solids if you need something work-appropriate. A huge selling point? It’s made with 100% viscose that’s soft and airy — not to mention easily layered under blazers. “I wore this on hot summer night & the top still felt cool & breathable,” one customer noted. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

15 A Belted T-Shirt Dress That Looks Absurdly Polished MEROKEETY T Shirt Midi Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon MEROKEETY’s short-sleeved belted midi dress is how you wear a comfy tee in a put-together way. Its rayon-polyester construction is both breathable and durable, which is key for everyday wear. Not to mention, the belted midsection nips in your waistline to create some shape. “Purchased this for a trip to Florida and wore it on the plane. Very comfortable and looks great to go to lunch or run errands when you want to look more put together. I like that it is modest but still is cute and not too hot to be wearing in the summer with a bra,” one shopper explained. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

16 Some Pillowy Slide Sandals That Feel Like Clouds Joomra Pillow Slippers Amazon $17 See On Amazon Name a pair of house shoes that are plush, lightweight, and wallet-friendly? Say hello to Joomra’s pillow slippers. Made from a textured EVA foam with a 1.7-inch platform for a little height, your feet will be happy the second you slip them on. Oh, and the possibilities are endless: Rock these trendy waterproof sandals as pool slides, house slippers, or errands shoes. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see fans gushing that “OMG, it is like walking on air,” declaring themselves “honestly obsessed with these.” Available sizes: 4 — 14

Available colors: 18

17 This Slouchy Corduroy Jacket With A Distressed Hem Hixiaohe Oversized Corduroy Button Down Jacket Amazon $43 See On Amazon How cute is Hixiaohe’s oversized corduroy jacket? Major heart eyes over here. Available in seven colorways, this 100% cotton shacket has a drop shoulder, lapel collar, two practical flap pockets, and a frayed hem that’s extremely stylish right now. “It's pretty heavy duty but I love that about it. It's high quality and chic. I actually didn't realize when I ordered it that it was a corduroy material but it worked out great and still has a denim look,” one shopper commented. I’m already looking forward to wearing this piece over a mini dress and thigh-high boots. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

18 This Four-Pack Of Demi Bralettes With Excellent Support Kalon Demi Padded Bralette (4-Pack) Amazon $33 See On Amazon Kalon’s padded demi bralettes are a must-have for your undergarment collection. They are wireless yet feature an impressive support system — think: adjustable straps, a hook-and-eye closure, and removable padding for shape. Not only that, they’re convertible and can be worn traditionally or as racerbacks depending on your ensemble. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see raves like, “these bras are my holy grail bras,” with shoppers swearing there were “hands down THE most outrageously comfortable bras I have ever worn!” Available sizes: Small-Medium — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

19 A Cutout Midi Dress That’s Trendy Yet Sophisticated Pink Queen Sleeveless Cutout Bodycon Midi Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Pink Queen’s bodycon midi dress hugs your curves and fits like a glove — what’s not to love? The ribbed number has has a modest crewneck, peekaboo stomach cutout, and side slits for mobility. It’s the best of both worlds, in my humble opinion. “I’ve worn this dress out to the fair for a casual date and to a fancy dinner with friends and it looks great! It fits really well and it’s actually not sheer, which I was afraid of,” one shopper revealed. Pick between monochrome or colorblock renditions that are all chic as can be. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 22

20 Runway-Worthy Combat Boots With Cushy Memory Foam Amazon Essentials Lace-Up Combat Boots Amazon $36 See On Amazon Amazon Essentials’ lace-up combat boots look like they’re fresh off the catwalk — but they’re a bargain at $36. #Winning. They’re made with a smooth polyurethane faux leather upper and hidden memory foam padding that’s soft and squishy when you walk. “I was originally looking for Doc Martens but didn't want to spend a lot if money so these boots were perfect. The material is really nice, they don’t feel cheap and best of all, they fit me perfectly,” a fan remarked. Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 4

21 A Cozy Turtleneck Dress That Will Conjure Up Compliments ANRABESS Knit Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon Hello, gorgeous! ANRABESS’s ribbed knit turtleneck sweater dress is a cold-weather piece that doesn’t sacrifice style. You know how most winter pieces tend to swallow your body up in bulk? Not in this number. It has a form-fitting silhouette with a high neck and long balloon sleeves. Pair it with leather thigh-high boots for an on-trend moment. “I received a lot of compliments and stares!! The material felt so comfortable and warm in this winter weather. It fits my body perfectly,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

22 These Ultra-High Waisted Leggings In Luxe Textures 90 Degree By Reflex Printed Yoga Leggings Amazon $25 See On Amazon 90 Degree By Reflex’s yoga leggings are a real winner for any workout. The polyester-spandex performance fabric comes in fashion-forward patterns and textures like snakeskin, leopard, and camouflage that look just a cool running errands as they do running a mile. Case in point from a fan: “Every pair I own hugs your curves without accentuating areas you don't want to advertise, without squeezing the breath from your lungs. They don't restrict movement for any type of exercise. I do cardio, yoga, weight lifting and HITTS in my 90 Degree gear.” Another chimed in with: “I think these are just as good as some of my more expensive $100+ leggings, but much more affordable. These leggings are very stretchy, soft, and extremely comfortable.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 27

23 These No-Show Cushioned Socks Are Better Than Bombas Gonii No Show Cushioned Socks (5 Pairs) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Complete with a moisture-wicking mesh construction for much-needed foot ventilation, Gonii’s no-show cushioned socks have an incredible non-slip silicone grip that’ll prevent them from slipping and sliding on you. Not to mention, they include arch compression along with a reinforced heel and toe for stability. “I had foot surgery over a year ago, so supportive socks and footwear are a must… but finding those in a no show version has proven to be challenging! These socks are the ticket,” one shopper explained, adding that “ even my way too expensive Bombas fall throughout the day, but not these. I definitely recommend!” Available sizes: 5-8 — 10-12

Available colors: 7

24 A Sturdy Yet Spacious Monogrammed Canvas Tote Mud Pie Classic Black and White Initial Canvas Tote Bag Amazon $20 See On Amazon Cuteness alert! Boasting a 4.8-star average (an A+ in Amazon land) Mud Pie’s tote bag is seriously all that and can be used for oh-so-many occasions. It’s made from a study cotton canvas and that comes personalized with your initial — there are also options for plain canvas, and one that reads “bride” if you’re getting this for a wedding or bachelorette party. “I used this as my personal item on my vacation and everyone — even the flight attendants — complemented this bag,” one shopper revealed, suggesting that “it’s the absolute best size for travel, the beach, weekends whatever you need.” Available colors: 17

25 The Elegant Chiffon Blouse That Feels Like A T-Shirt VIISHOW Chiffon Blouse Amazon $26 See On Amazon VIISHOW’s chiffon blouse can be worn to work and on the weekends — meaning this absolutely stunning shirt is versatile. It has a simple scoop neckline with short fluttery sleeves, a flowy midsection for comfort, and a fitted waistband that gives it some shape. “I just wanted something to throw on on days I just don't feel like getting ‘dolled up’, but dressy enough for the office. It serves its purpose, and more. I got a lot of compliments on it,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

Available colors: 40

26 These Barefoot Shoes At A Wallet-Friendly Price WHITIN Barefoot & Minimalist Shoes Amazon $44 See On Amazon Feel the ground beneath your soles in WHITIN’s barefoot sneakers. You’ll be shocked by how beneficial these are for your feet. The zero-drop sole allows for proper posture and balance while the wide toebox flexes with your foot. The lace-up closure allows for a custom fit, and there are options with drawstrings that are even more convenient. “They're so light I don't feel like I'm wearing shoes and they're so flexible that there's no need to break them in,” one customer pointed out, adding that “if you have bunions or wide feet, these shoes are for you.” Available sizes: 5.5-6 — 10.5-11

Available colors: 13

27 A Stretchy Braided Belt That Literally Always Fits JUKMO Stretch Woven Belt Amazon $18 See On Amazon JUKMO’s stretch belt will be the most versatile belt in your closet. That’s because this tightly-braided accessory is constructed from cotton, polyester, and viscose that gives comfortable stretch yet retains its elasticity for the long haul, and you can customize it to your waistline or hips since the buckle can be inserted anywhere along its length. “This belt is super comfortable. It is tight enough to hold your pants up, but stretchy enough that it moves easily with you,” one customer confirmed. It even comes neatly packaged in a gift box. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

28 A Breezy, Strappy Sundress With 10,000 Fans VOTEPRETTY V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon VOTEPRETTY’s V-neck spaghetti strap dress looks beautiful once you slip it on and feels like a dream to wear. Made from breathable cotton with a dash of spandex, this effortless number has a faux wrap top that hugs the bust, a fitted waistline, and a flowy skirt that moves gracefully as you walk. “I love this dress! First the pattern on the material is gorgeous, and the material itself is super soft and silky but not thin or see-through. The pockets are phenomenal and they're set more forward so they don't give you the look of added inches or bulk on the hips,” one customer explained. Available sizes: 4 — 24 Plus

Available colors: 21

29 A Quilted Crossbody That Looks Hella Expensive Lola Mae Quilted Crossbody Bag Amazon $22 See On Amazon Lola Mae’s quilted crossbody bag is the best size for everyday activities because it’s not too small and not too large. Featuring two interior pockets and an external slip pocket that can fit your phone, this zippered purse can comfortably hold a large wallet, makeup bag, AirPods, a portable charger — and probably more. There’s a detachable chain strap, as well, and the tassel accessory also removes if you want to mix things up. “I have the YSL and Gucci camera bag and sometimes I wish they were a bit bigger. This was the answer,” one shopper went so far as to declare. Available colors: 30

30 The Cutest Rain Boots That’ll Keep Your Feet Dry And Stylish LONDON FOG Women's Piccadilly Rain Boots Amazon $45 See On Amazon Rainy days are a big downer — but not when you have LONDON FOG’s Piccadilly rain boots on your feet. Featuring a lightly cushioned insole for wearability, these adorable pull-on wellies have a waterproof rubber upper and outsole with elastic side panels for easy on-and-off capabilities. “These are the most comfortable shoes I’ve ever had on my feet,” one reviewer swore. “Perfect for those that have to be out and about on rainy days but don’t want their feet to hurt or get wet. They also aren’t hot like some rubber boots,” they added. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 17

31 A Floaty Cardigan That Gets Amazon Shoppers *So* Many Compliments Chicgal Kimono Cover Up Amazon $18 See On Amazon Whether you’re heading to lunch with the girls or the beach to catch some rays, Chicgal’s kimono really comes in handy. It’s the perfect little thing to throw over a bikini or a tank top and instantly look more elevated courtesy of the graceful chiffon. Over 26,000 Amazon shoppers gave this thing five stars, which isn’t shocking considering how gorgeous it is. “This is wonderful for just an added touch to dress up an outfit. It’s so lightweight you don’t even know you’re wearing it. Yet it’s so beautiful. I feel I’m in a field of flowers when I wear it,” one fan praised. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 46

32 This Featherlight Rain Jacket With A Detachable Hood OTU Lightweight Rain Jacket Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you get caught in the rain while hiking, traveling, or commuting, the OTU lightweight rain jacket will be a life-saver. The water- and wind-resistant shell has a polyester mesh lining that’s breathable and sweat-wicking, with three pockets (including two zippered flap hand pockets on the sides and one inner chest pocket) along with a detachable hood. “I stayed completely dry in the the heavy mountain rain,” one shopper confirmed. Love to hear it? It’s available in neutrals, punchy brights like this Tiffany blue, and even a black-and-white camouflage. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 7

33 This Bodycon Tank Dress: The Epitome Of Low-Maintenance Appeal LCNBA Bodycon Tank Dress Amazon $19 See On Amazon As faithful as your trusty tank top, LCNBA’s bodycon has got you and your curves covered. Not to mention, this little guy is a very chill “hot girl summer” dress for so many reasons — and so many seasons. The polyester-spandex knit is soft and light, with adjustable straps to ensure a good fit. You can wear the spaghetti strap number from the beach to the bar with sneaks or flats, and even to the club with heels. “This is not a dress for a family function, wedding, or formal gathering. This dress is HOT,” one shopper warned. Add some warmth without turning down the heat with an oversized blazer to balance out its proportions. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 21

34 An Oversized Chunky Popcorn Cardigan With Peak Softness Saodimallsu Oversized Chunky Popcorn Cardigan Amazon $38 See On Amazon Saodimallsu’s oversized popcorn cardigan is like bringing the couch throw blanket with you wherever you go. The longline style has an open front, two patch pockets, and batwing sleeves that can be tossed over a tee or turtleneck for extra snuggles. Another styling idea? Wrap yourself up like a cocoon and belt it — then add some trousers and boots on your bottom half. Cute, cozy, and chic. “Bought multiple colors and love these. Baggy and so comfortable and warm. Perfect for hanging around the house or also can be dressed up,” one fan remarked. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 40

35 This Street Style Crossbody For Traveling Light INICAT Crossbody Sling Bag Amazon $28 See On Amazon Crafted from vegan leather that mimics the real thing, INICAT’s crossbody sling bag is a fab option for someone on the go. You can wear it across your back or chest for easy access, and there are two zippered pockets plus four card slots if you can’t squeeze your wallet inside. Either way, it will still hold your phone, AirPods, makeup, and a few other essentials. “I bought this for my Europe trip and am SO GLAD I DID. It’s PERFECT for traveling, especially in areas with a lot of pickpocketing,” one shopper noted, adding that “it was the BEST plane accessory.” Choose from a wide variety of colorways that match your personal style. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 28

36 This Chunky Knit Beanie With A Faux Fur Pom FURTALK Winter Beanie Hat Amazon $16 See On Amazon FURTALK’s winter beanie will keep you head and ears warm all season long. The outer layer is a thick acrylic knit with a cotton lining that’s absorbs sweat, which is a huge plus. Even better? It comes with an adorable faux fur pom-pom detail that’s removable if you need to slip it under a hood. “I wore it on a cold and snowy day and it def kept me warm. Although it was snowing and the winter hat was covered in snow, it did not go through and wet my hair,” one reviewer commented. Available colors: 18

37 This Spa-Worthy Waffle Robe For A Self Care Night Amazon Essentials Lightweight Waffle Full-Length Robe Amazon $26 See On Amazon It’s time to get your at-home spa up and running with Amazon Essentials’ long, lightweight robe. Cut from an airy cotton and polyester blend, the belted design feels like a luxurious hotel wrap that’s ideal for AC season and warmer climes. (Note: This isn’t plush.) “This robe has a perfect texture and fabric so that it feels lightweight and breathable yet isn't thin and it keeps me warm,” one customer pointed out. If you’re not a sunny yellow person, it comes in multiple neutrals including versions with contrast trim. Available sizes: X-Small — 7X

Available colors: 12

38 A Blast From The Past: These Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans WallFlower Instastretch Luscious Curvy Bootcut Jeans Amazon $37 See On Amazon I don’t know about you, but these WallFlower’s Instastretch bootcut jeans are giving me 2000s pop star energy and I am loving them. The mid-rise pair have a contoured waistband that prevents gaping at the waist with four functional pockets to hold your cards or phone. Don’t expect these to get baggy throughout the afternoon, either. The cotton, rayon, polyester, and lycra blend molds to your curves and retains its shape all day. “I’m not trying to be dramatic, but these jeans were sent from the gods,” one fan gushed. “Every aspect of them fit absolutely perfectly!” Click through the colorways to find a bunch of fun washes, including this “Jenna” pair with high-contrast fading throughout the leg. Available sizes: 0 — 24 Plus (including select short and long sizes)

Available colors: 24

39 An Oversized Plaid Shirt To Add To Your Arsenal HangNiFang Oversized Flannel Button Down Amazon $20 See On Amazon I said it once and I’ll say it again: Cool weather calls for a flannel. Made from cotton and polyester, HangNiFang’s oversized button-down is another option to add to your wishlist. It looks like something you snagged from your boyfriend, brother, or dad’s closet thanks to its worn-in feel and slouchy fit. One shopper noted that the fabric was “not too heavy, not too light,” while another simply wrote that “there's a whole lot of ‘heck yeah!!’ With this shirt,” which gives me the sense that it’s 10/10. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 40

40 The Cult-Favorite Clogs That Are Making A Comeback Crocs Classic Clogs Amazon $55 See On Amazon If you don’t own a pair of Crocs, what the heck are you waiting for? My recent obsession: Crocs’ classic clogs. I love this tie-dye pair because they jazz up a basic jeans and tee ensemble or a solid T-shirt dress. Not to mention, you can wear them to the beach or any other outdoor activity without going fully open-toed. (Which, if you’re a New Yorker like me, comes in handy when you’re dealing with the subway). “I have tried the other kinds of sandals and flip flops but I most say these are the best sandals I have own,” one reviewer remarked. Available sizes: 4 — 18

Available colors: 22

41 This Shrunken Boyfriend Blazer With Cropped Sleeves Beninos Lightweight Blazer Amazon $38 See On Amazon Crafted from a lightweight polyester-spandex fabric, Beninos’s $38 blazer is a chic staple you should consider for work or play. It has cropped sleeves that’ll show off a stack of bracelets, and hugs the body (unlike oversized ‘80s-inspired styles) which will help balance out the trending wide-legged silhouette if you opt for baggy trousers. “This blazer is lightweight and perfect for layers. The fit is not boxy and when buttoned it creates a nice fitted look,” one shopper pointed out in the reviews. Side note: There are no functional pockets on this garment. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

42 These Utilitarian Cargo Capris With A Soft Knit Waistband LEE Relaxed-Fit Austyn Knit-Waist Cargo Capri Pants Amazon $20 See On Amazon Y2K-inspired cargo pants are back in a big way — and these LEE capri pants are right on trend. The cropped bottoms have a rolled hem and a relaxed fit throughout for an easygoing look, along with a knit waistband to guarantee all-day comfort. “I'm always nervous about buying pants online as a plus size lady (215lbs) but these are SO COMFORTABLE and I really like the pockets (which is why I bought them). I ordered 5 other brands of capris to cross-compare, and these are the ones I ended up keeping,” one happy shopper commented. Available sizes: 4 — 18

Available colors: 4

43 These Popular Water Shoes With Over 77,000 Five-Star Ratings VIFUUR Water Sports Shoes Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you’re swimming in a rocky ocean or kayaking with your fam, VIFUUR’s water sports shoes are a fan favorite for any water-logged scenario. They have a super-sturdy rubber sole that’ll keep you steady on slick surfaces, and they slip on just like socks. “Bought these because I needed something for water parks and the beach. They worked perfectly!!! It was like having nothing on at all, yet I could walk on any surface without concern,” one customer confirmed. Pick between 43 colorways, including basic black or festive patterns that run the gamut. Available sizes: 4-5 — 13.5

Available colors: 43

44 The Sumptuous Satin Pajamas In Over 100 Colorways SWOMOG Satin Sleepwear Set Amazon $25 See On Amazon Here’s some unsolicited advice: Don’t sleep on SWOMOG’s satin sleepwear set if you know what’s good for you. In a beautifully soft satin with contrasting piping, the pajama set has a traditional notched collar on its short-sleeved shirt, with contrasting buttons down the middle and a small chest pocket alongside drawstring shorts to match. “They held up well in the washer and dryer, are super soft, and comfortable to wear. These quickly became my favorite pj's as they weren't terribly expensive but hit every single criteria,” one customer praised. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 131