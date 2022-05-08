These Stylish, Flowy Pieces Look Good On Everyone & Are Under $35 On Amazon

Let’s be honest. When picking out an outfit, comfort is one of the first things that floats to the front of our minds. Flowy fabrics and loose-fitting garments not only feel great, but they can also look amazing — which is why these comfortable, stylish outfits deserve a spot in your closet ASAP. Not to mention, every piece on this list is under $35, so you can update your wardrobe without making a huge dent in your wallet.

Basic staples like this swingy tank dress and this open-front cardigan are perfect for layering with accessories, resulting in a put-together look that still feels relaxed and effortless. A pair of printed palazzo pants is a fun way to add some texture to your outfit — and they’re so soft, you’ll feel like you’re wearing pajamas. Below, you’ll find these and other stylish, comfy clothing pieces that look super good on everyone.

1 This Sleeveless Jumpsuit With A Slouchy Fit Happy Sailed Casual Sleeveless Jumpsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon Soft and lightweight, this polyester-spandex jumpsuit is the next best thing to wearing pajamas in public. The sleeveless design keeps you nice and cool, while the slouchy fit allows for plenty of airflow throughout the torso and legs. Choose from lots of rich solid colors and free-spirited prints — no matter which one you choose, you can’t go wrong. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors and styles: 33

2 A Sweet Peplum Blouse With A Ruffled Hem Romwe Short-Sleeve Peplum Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon Here’s a light, breezy peplum top you can pair with jeans, shorts, and leggings. Designed with a ruffled hem that flares out past the waist, the short-sleeved tunic creates a casual silhouette that is perfect for weekend outings. It’s basically an elevated version of your favorite crew-neck tee. Add a layered necklace to bring the look together. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 39

3 The Simple Maxi Dress With Roomy Side Pockets Wolddress Maxi Dress with Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon Pockets pretty much make any outfit better — they definitely improve this flowy sleeveless maxi dress. The deep side pockets provide the perfect place to store your keys, phone, and wallet, so you can keep your hands free. The light material is soft and stretchy, draping around your body down to your ankles. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 42

4 Some Straight-Leg Pants With A Paper Bag Waist SySea High-Waisted Palazzo Pants Amazon $35 See On Amazon Incorporate the “paper bag waist” trend into your wardrobe with this pair of soft, gauzy palazzo pants. Featuring a high waist with a removable tie belt, the loose-fitting trousers look great with a simple tank top, camisole, or T-shirt. You’ll feel super comfy, but look totally put-together. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

5 This Tiered Mini Dress With An Adorable Tie-Back Detail LOMON Spaghetti Strap Swing Mini Dress Amazon $27 See On Amazon An adorable bow-tie closure on the back of this tiered mini dress gives it a lightly whimsical quality. Adjustable spaghetti straps and a scoop neck bring the silhouette together. Throw on a wide-brim hat and some oversized sunnies for a cute warm-weather look, or add a jacket and heels for a more dressy ensemble. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

6 This Roomy Jumpsuit That’s Great For Layering Loving People Loose-Fit Jumpsuit Amazon $35 See On Amazon With a roomy fit and deep-cut sides, this V-neck jumpsuit looks great when layered with a camisole, bandeau, or crop top. The rayon-spandex fabric has plenty of stretch to it, draping from the drawstring spaghetti straps down to the capri-length hem. Choose from plenty of vibrant solid hues and groovy tie-dye prints. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 30

7 A Retro-Inspired Skirt With A Charming Polka Dot Pattern EXLURA High-Waisted Polka Dot Pleated Skirt Amazon $31 See On Amazon This A-line skirt is a delightful take on retro high-waisted fashion, complete with a charming polka dot pattern across the fabric. An elasticized waistband keeps the skirt securely in place at the waist, flowing down to the midi-length hem. Accessorize with a belt and some heels for a chic look. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available patterns: 13

8 The Chic Tunic Dress You Can Style Up Or Down Amoretu V-Neck Tunic Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Here’s a highly versatile tunic dress that looks amazing both dressed up and down. Made of 100% breathable Dacron, the pleated dress features a V-neckline and billowy lantern sleeves. Add some heels and a necklace for a formal look, or throw on some sandals and a floppy hat to create a more laid-back ensemble. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 41

9 These Dramatic Wide-Leg Trousers That Make a Bold Statement Tronjori High-Waisted Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon Looking for a bold, eye-catching pant that’s still wearable and comfortable? These wide-leg trousers fit the bill. Made of 100% polyester, the flowy pants cinch in at the waist and dramatically cascade around your legs. Besides classic black, these trousers come in bold hues such as red, mustard yellow, and teal. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 33

10 This Open-Front Cardigan That Feels Like Your Favorite Robe IN'VOLAND Long Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon Draping all the way from your shoulders to your ankles, this long-sleeve cardigan is a fantastic layering piece you can wear all year long. The open-front design gives this garment plenty of movement, allowing the rayon fabric to swish around your body as you walk. Wear it over jeans and a cami top for an easy yet stylish outfit. Available sizes: X-Large — 5X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 29

11 A Patterned Maxi Skirt With A Vintage Feel Milumia Vintage Print Maxi Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Choose from over a dozen vintage-inspired patterns for this flowy maxi skirt, which has a free-spirited vibe. Securing with a drawstring closure at the waist, this skirt looks amazing with camisoles, graphic tees, crop tops, and more. A pair of side pockets allows you to carry your phone and wallet, making this skirt a great choice for festivals and outdoor concerts. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available patterns: 14

12 A Babydoll Blouse With A Ruffled Neck & Sleeves Angashion Ruffle-Neck Babydoll Shirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon The ruffles on this babydoll blouse are just subtle enough to blend in with the rest of your outfit — and they’re so cute. Made from a wrinkle-resistant polyester-cotton fabric, the lightweight shirt has cap sleeves and a flared hem. Sweet and slightly preppy, this top pairs well with leggings, jeans, and even cutoff denim shorts. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available patterns: 30

13 This Tiered Mini Dress With Fluttery Cap Sleeves KIRUNDO Sleeveless Flowy Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Featuring fluttery cap sleeves and a keyhole detail in the back, this knee-length dress is perfect for bridal showers, brunch, and everything in between. The lightweight fabric flares out from the bust, creating a flowy silhouette that’s effortlessly stylish. “This dress is so easy to throw on and dress up or down, depending on how you style it. I love the loose, comfy fit,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

14 A Drapey Blouse With A Sophisticated Cowl Neck HOTAPEI Flowy Short-Sleeve Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon A cowl-neck top is an easy way to add some sophistication to your wardrobe. This tunic has wide sleeves and a drapey fit that makes you look like a Grecian goddess. To create even more movement, tuck the front of the shirt into your pants and let the sides hang free. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 18

15 The V-Neck Tunic Dress With A Laid-Back Vibe Hestenve V-Neck Swing Mini Dress Amazon $29 See On Amazon Exuding beachy casual vibes, this V-neck tunic dress is super comfy. The dress has a light, crepe-like texture to it, loosely hanging from your shoulders down to the above-the-knee hem. It’s available in short-sleeve and long-sleeve options, as well as a variety of colors and floral patterns. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 21

16 This Maxi Dress That Comes In Tons Of Cool Patterns YESNO Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress with Pockets Amazon $30 See On Amazon Whether you like bold, geometric prints or intricate floral designs, this maxi dress has tons of pattern options available. Made out of 100% cotton, the dress is airy and breathable — great for warm-weather events — but it’s also comfortable enough for everyday wear. A pair of adjustable spaghetti straps allows you to lengthen or shorten the neckline to your liking. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 39

17 A Sleeveless Dress With Darling Buttons Down The Front MITILLY V-Neck Button-Down Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This sweet sleeveless dress has rustic wooden buttons all down the front, creating a charmingly casual look. A pair of side pockets gives you a spot to place your essentials, so you can even leave the house without a purse. It’s the perfect dress to throw on when the weather is sunny. Add some sandals and a floppy hat to complete the look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 24

18 This Lightweight Tank With A Drawstring Closure GAMISOTE Spaghetti Strap Top Amazon $21 See On Amazon We love cotton as a warm-weather fabric, because it’s so breathable and lightweight. This 100% cotton tank top has a V-neck and a slightly ruffled hem, securing in the back with a drawstring tie. Wear it with your favorite pair of cutoff shorts or jeans for a laid-back look you can take to the beach, the pool, or a backyard barbecue. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

19 The Chiffon Babydoll Dress With A Unique Texture MIHOLL Flowy Mini Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon With a raised Swiss dot pattern, this mini dress is a great way to incorporate some texture into your wardrobe. The tunic-style garment has a notched V-neck, short sleeves, and a pair of adorable patch pockets. Since the chiffon material is slightly transparent, this dress includes a liner for extra coverage. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 22

20 A Ruffled Sundress In Country-Chic Gingham PRETTYGARDEN Sleeveless Ruffle Sundress Amazon $31 See On Amazon Featuring a bold gingham print, this sundress has delightful country-chic flair. Perfect for pairing with a delicate necklace or a thin belt, the sleeveless garment is slightly fitted at the bodice before flaring out to the knee. “I LOVE this dress!! The material is so lightweight that it’s perfect for summer and then the buffalo plaid will also look cute and trendy in fall with a jean jacket!” one reviewer raved. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available patterns: 7

21 This Airy Blouse With A Polka-Dotted Pattern DOROSE Ruffle Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon If bold, large polka dots aren’t really your thing, you can incorporate the pattern into your outfit with this subtle babydoll blouse. Covered in a Swiss dot pattern, the top features lightly ruffled sleeves and a keyhole design in the back. Easy to pair with shorts, jeans, and leggings, this blouse strikes the perfect balance between cute and elegant. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 12

22 A Swimsuit Cover-Up That Fits Like An Oversized Collared Shirt Ekouaer Beach Cover-Up Amazon $29 See On Amazon Whether you’re kicking it poolside or hanging out by the beach, having a cover-up on hand is super helpful. This cover-up is designed like your favorite oversized collared shirt, complete with rolled-up sleeves. The hem is slightly longer in the back, so your backside is covered when you sit down. Choose from a sea of solid hues and bold prints. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 49

23 This Classic Scoop-Neck Tee Made Of Soft Jersey Daily Ritual Jersey Scoop-Neck T-Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon You can never have too many soft, basic T-shirts in your wardrobe. They go with everything, and they’re oh-so comfortable. This scoop-neck tee is made of a soft viscose jersey that has a slightly drapey quality. It’s longer than a traditional tee (perfect for leggings), and there’s even more coverage in back. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 17

24 A High-Rise Maxi Skirt With A Fierce Leopard Print Chuanqi Maxi Skirt Amazon $28 See On Amazon This floor-length skirt is covered in a bold leopard print, from the high drawstring waist all the way to the hem. Choose from natural-looking browns and tans, as well as unique blue and red spots. “Fabulous quality, and the price is too good to be true!” one customer raved. “This beauty will be worn again and again!” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available patterns: 5

25 This Scoop-Neck Top With An Asymmetrical Hem Star Vixen Elbow-Cinch Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Here’s a tunic top that’s deceptively simple, but is actually elevated by a cinched three-quarter-length sleeve and an asymmetrical hem. Made out of a soft, stretchy polyester-spandex fabric, the scoop-neck top looks lovely over a pair of jeans or leggings. There are over 50 colors and patterns to choose from — you might even want to pick out a few. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 52

26 A Tunic Top With A Pretty Chiffon Hem LARACE Short-Sleeve Flowy Shirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon A chiffon hem gives this otherwise simple short-sleeve top an elegant touch. The rayon shirt has a flowy fit that reaches down to your upper thigh. You can dress it up or down, depending on which accessories you choose to pair with it. Pick from a variety of rich jewel tones and striking floral patterns. Available sizes: Medium — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 16

27 These Soft Drawstring Pants Made Of A Linen-Cotton Blend Amazon Essentials Linen-Blend Drawstring Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon Known for its breathable, soft properties, linen fabric makes for an incredibly comfortable pant. These linen cotton-linen pants have an elasticated waistband and drawstring closure for a casual, laid-back look. Perfect for lounging around the house or running errands, these pants will become instant faves. Available sizes: X-Large — 6X-Large

Available colors: 5

28 This Basic Tunic With A Swingy Fit MONNURO Swing Tunic Top Amazon $22 See On Amazon Versatile and lightweight, this rayon scoop-neck top has a slightly swingy fit that looks great over skinny jeans, leggings, and shorts. Perhaps the hardest part of buying this tunic is picking out which shade or pattern you like best — there are over 40 to pick from, after all. “This shirt is so comfortable! I have it in a few different colors and will probably buy more,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: Large — 6X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 42

29 The Stretchy Lounge Pants You’ll Never Want To Take Off Arolina Stretchy Palazzo Lounge Pants Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made from a light and stretchy polyester-spandex fabric, these lounge pants give your legs plenty of room to move. Adorned with a pair of faux pockets on the backside, these pants can even pass for office trousers when worn with heels and a blazer. There are also tons of fun patterned options that can be worn to a music festival or the beach. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 38

30 Some Smocked-Waist Pants With A Groovy Tie-Dye Print Jessica Simpson Laine Smocked Wide-Leg Pants Amazon $29 See On Amazon Perfect for yoga, running errands, or simply lounging at home, these wide-leg pants are as comfy as they come. With a smocked waist and functional slant pockets, the viscose pants feel smooth and lightweight against your skin. A brown tie-dye print gives these pants a naturally groovy vibe. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

31 These Printed Palazzo Pants You Can Wear A Million Ways Jessica Simpson Saydee Printed Wide-Leg Palazzo Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Once you’ve picked out your favorite floral or striped pattern, styling these palazzo pants is a breeze. The mid-rise pants pair well with tank tops, T-shirts, blouses, and crop tops, and you can dress them up or down, depending on your shoe choice. Add some hoop earrings or a layered necklace to complete the look. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 5

32 A Simple Camisole With A Pretty Ruched Detail 7th Element Basic Camisole Tank Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon A ruched detail along this camisole’s scoop neckline adds a chic touch, while also adding some extra movement to the rayon-spandex fabric. Breezy and lightweight, the top can be worn over jeans, shorts, or leggings for a simple yet put-together outfit. As a bonus, there are tons of solid shades and eye-catching florals to choose from. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 38

33 This Crocheted Cover-Up For Your Next Vacation HARHAY Swimsuit Cover-Up Amazon $20 See On Amazon This crocheted cover-up will have you dreaming of your next vacation, whether it’s a trip to a tropical island or short walk to the pool. The V-neck garment has wide sleeves and drawstring closures on the sides, creating plenty of airflow. Besides neutral beige, this cover-up is also available in bold hues and cool stripes. Available colors and patterns: 36

34 A Tasseled Cover-Up Made From Sheer Chiffon Amazon Essentials Chiffon Tassel Beachwear Cover-Up Amazon $21 See On Amazon Lightweight and slightly see-through, this chiffon cover-up is perfect for throwing on in between dips in the ocean or pool. A tassel trim around the sleeves and hem adds an extra touch of intrigue. The garment has a boxy fit that hangs loosely around your body, so you’ll feel comfy all day long. Available colors: Black, White

35 This Elegant Top With A Crocheted Lace Hem QIXING Lace-Hem Tunic Amazon $22 See On Amazon Designed with an O-neckline and fitted three-quarter-length sleeves, this rayon-spandex tunic has a soft, drapey look and feel. The crocheted lace trim around the bottom hem is effortlessly elegant. Depending on how you style it, this top can be worn anywhere from the office to an upscale cocktail bar. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 35

36 A Cover-Up Robe With A Cool Tie-Dye Print Bsubseach Tie-Dye Open-Front Robe Amazon $28 See On Amazon Embrace your inner hippie with this lightweight robe that’s covered in a groovy tie-dye print. Perfect for wearing as a swimsuit cover-up, the rayon garment has an open-front design and a tie belt around the waist. Roomy sleeves and an ankle-length hem create a long, drapey silhouette that’s effortlessly cool. Available patterns: 31

37 These Capri-Length Trousers With A Loose Fit LNX Wide-Leg Drawstring Trousers Amazon $28 See On Amazon These chic trousers are made out of a linen-cotton fabric that’s breathable and soft against the skin. Featuring a capri-length hem, the pants have a baggy fit throughout the leg. They secure at the waist with a drawstring closure, while a pair of side pockets gives you a spot to place your belongings. Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 20

38 This Adorable Skater Skirt With A Bow-Tie Waist Belle Poque High-Waisted A-Line Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon With a slightly retro vibe, this skater skirt can be worn with all of your favorite blouses and tees. A bow-tie detail sits high on the waist, adding a cute, whimsical touch. The skirt secures in the back with a discreet zipper closure, and a pair of side pockets give you the option to keep your belongings close by. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 34

39 A Stylish Cover-Up That Doubles As A Dress Ekouaer Beach Tunic Cover-Up Amazon $24 See On Amazon Even though this tunic is designed to cover up your swimsuit, you’ll be tempted to wear it all day long. And why not? The soft rayon material gently drapes around your body, cinching beneath the bust with a drawstring closure. It’s available in tons of vibrant hues as well as vacation-ready tropical prints. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors and patterns: 30