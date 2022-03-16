These Trendy Clothes Are Skyrocketing In Popularity Because They Look Great On Everyone

As springtime is right around the corner, everyone and their mother is starting to shop for the latest trends to prep for the sunny days ahead. Admittedly, I'm an avid member of this crowd and have been absolutely scouring the internet for crop tops, sunglasses, and bold skirts for days. On that note, I'm also not trying to break the bank this early into my 2022 resolution — which is to be kinder to my wallet. Luckily, this specially curated list is here to save the day with what I (and countless other reviewers) deem to be some of the most popular five-star finds on the 'zon.

To give you a glimpse: two-piece sets have been all over the world wide web as of late, and the ones included below are just a couple of superior examples (especially the waffle knit, I have to add). Espadrilles are also a forever favorite and Soda makes a sensational pair that is bona fide pocketbook-friendly. And even though I know there are 40 whole items right below, I have to at least mention that open-back ruffle maxi that is about to make everyone buying it look and feel like a literal goddess.

While you're scrolling, don't forget to bookmark and jot down that ish. From sundresses and flowy pants to drawstring shorts and silk scarves, there's a lot more where these came from.

1 An Off-The-Shoulder Maxi With A Split Leg For Spice Floerns Off Shoulder Split Long A Line Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon Right, so my jaw kind of dropped with this dress and I feel like I’m not alone in this. For a maxi off-the-shoulder dress that does its job every time, this boho piece is a stunner. There’s even a cinched waist and split leg skirt for a little bit of flair that makes this piece a holy grail favorite. Toss on some strappy heels and your look is complete. Available sizes: X-Small — 3XL-Plus

Available colors and prints: 31

2 These Loose-Fit Drawstring Shorts For A Quick Sunny Day Look Acelitt Drawstring Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon Comfy and super easy to adjust on the waist? Shorts that have actual pockets on them? Wave hello to these stretchy drawstring shorts that have an ultra-relaxed feel to them. Especially on extra hot days when denim shorts aren’t the move, a light piece like this is the definite way to go. Plus, an abundance of patterns and colors! Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 36

3 These Knit Straight-Leg Pants For Working In Comfort Woman Within 7-Day Knit Straight Leg Pant Amazon $24 See On Amazon For the perfect plus-size pant, halt the scrolling and get yourself a pair of these straight-leg pants that are equal parts professional and so billowy they legitimately feel like pajamas. They even have an elastic waistband to really take things to the next level. Plus, whether you’re into neutrals or poppy colors, these bad boys are available in 20+ colors ranging from pistachio green to french blue. Available sizes: Small Plus — 6X Large Plus Tall

Available colors: 23

4 Comfy Bootcut Yoga Pants That Are Universally Loved IUGA Bootcut Yoga Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon Bootcut yoga pants are gradually making their way back into the fashion world and I, for one, have hopped on the early bandwagon. These high waist “flare leggings,” as some may call them, are made of a super stretchy spandex-polyester blend and designed with a thick waistband for maximum stability and comfort. These wonder pants even include pockets (four to be exact), which adds to all the reasons they’re an Amazon bestseller. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 15

5 A Puff Sleeve Peplum Blouse With A Square-Cut Neck MakeMeChic Puff Sleeve Peplum Blouse Amazon $24 See On Amazon Because who doesn’t have a spot in their heart specially reserved for peplum tops? This plus-sized gem is designed to accentuate with its elastic cinched waist, square neck, and ruched bust. Plus, the puff sleeves that cinch at the arm pull the whole look together for a piece that can be made casual or dressy with a minor accessory switch-up. Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

Available colors: 5

6 A Sheer Kimono Coverup To Toss Over Your Swimsuit Floerns Sheer Cardigan Coverup Amazon $19 See On Amazon Tan and strut around the sand with this sheer swimsuit coverup that’s dainty but still does a ton of work. Made to easily toss over your bathing suit or everyday clothes, this kimono gives the prettiest touch of light coverage while also giving a laidback, bohemian vibe. Plus, its sheer mesh fabric keeps you cool on days that are just a smidge too hot for your liking. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 22

7 No-Chafe Biker Shorts To Hop On The Athleisure Trend Just My Size Stretch Jersey Bike Short Amazon $11 See On Amazon For the biker short wearers of the world, these stretchy cotton-blend shorts are an immediate yes. Designed with zero tags (because it’s the future), these non-chafe, plus-size shorts are a jersey soft addition to both your loungewear and workout clothes repertoire. If you need a final boost of confirmation, head down to the stellar reviews from enthused Amazon customers and take their word for it. Available sizes: 1X — 5X

Colors: 2

8 Some Wide Leg Lounge Pants For Chill Days In Arolina Wide Leg Palazzo Pant Amazon $21 See On Amazon We all have a trusty pair of form-fitting leggings, but how often do we go for the wide-leg pants? These super stretchy bottoms are one of Amazon’s bestsellers in the loungewear department, and for a few good reasons. Made of a polyester-spandex blend and available in just under a million solid shades and prints, these pants can easily be dressed up or down. Pop on your favorite crop top and slippers or style with a mock neck and some wedges for a Pinterest-worthy Saturday brunch ‘fit. In any case, reviewers are totally obsessed. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 36

9 These Neutral Racerback Crop Tops That Are Ideal For Layering Boao Basic Crop Top (4 Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon It’s safe to say I’m fangirling over a racerback crop top. This four-piece set of colorful crop tops is a bestseller on Amazon for so many good reasons, one of them being that they style well in every scenario. From a gym workout with leggings to a coffee date with denim shorts, these tops are a no-brainer. Plus, their spandex make means a super breathable, all-day feel that keeps you comfy (and cute) AF. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available color variety packs: 13

10 This Billowy Cami That’s Flowy From The Waist Down 7th Element Cami Amazon $18 See On Amazon For any reader scrolling for a plus-size cami, this piece is for you. Made of an airy rayon-spandex blend, the neckline of this cami has a subtle rouche to it for some superior shaping. The rest of the top flows down to create a stunning billowy effect that looks 10/10 with denim underneath. You can also find this wardrobe necessity in tons of vivid colors ranging from neon pink and royal blue to wine red and blue floral print. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors and prints: 31

11 A Flowy V-Neck Wrap Dress That Can Be Worn For Just About Any Occasion Relipop V Neck Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon I’m thinking it’s out with the little black dress and in with the floral print wrap dress because this piece by Relipop is a cotton-soft, airy mini dress that has a flirty ruffle hem. Ideal for any daytime event, there’s also an actual plethora of colors and patterns to love, ranging from yellow daisy to red polka dot. As we know, options are always a good sign and I’ve already favorited four of these. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

12 A Scallop Hem Dress That’s The Textbook Definition Of A Brunch Outfit Romwe Off The Shoulder Scallop Hem Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon For a new addition to your rotation of brunch outfits, this short scallop hem dress is *chef’s kiss* times ten. With a shoulder-baring cut and 20 colors to choose from ranging from lilac purple to sky blue, this piece is a five-star necessity. Just pop a few necklaces and a statement bag on top and you’re golden. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

Available colors: 20

13 This Tie Waist T-Shirt Dress That’s Casual Done Right MEROKEETY Tie Waist T-Shirt Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon A cotton t-shirt dress is a wardrobe addition that never fails to make getting dressed a no-hassle experience. Designed with a wide crew neck and waist belt for shape, this dress is pretty perfect on its own or with a denim jacket and mixed metal necklaces over top. From coffee meetings to running errands, this piece will take you comfortably anywhere you want to go. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

14 A Super Light Sweater For Semi-Chilly Days Amazon Essentials Lightweight V-Neck Sweater Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you don’t already own a dependable lightweight sweater, now is the time to change things up. This plus-size V-neck long sleeve is made of soft-touch cotton rib material and looks gorg styled on its own or as the base for a whole bunch of layering. You can even choose from tons of warm neutrals like taupe and camel for your personal favorite and end up adding... more than a few to your cart. Because essentials, my friend. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 12

15 These Linen Pants That Feel Just Like PJs Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant Amazon $24 See On Amazon Linen pants are a personal favorite, especially when they have an adjustable drawstring and have the most billowy wide-leg fit to them so it feels like you’re walking on a breezy beach somewhere. With five brilliant shades ranging from olive green to terracotta, these pants are a must. Oh, and they’ve even got the stellar customer reviews to prove it. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

Available colors: 5

16 A Round Rattan Crossbody For A Lightweight Bag Moment Natural NEO Round Rattan Bag Amazon $32 See On Amazon For a textured bag situation, this round rattan bag is an environmentally-friendly crossbody that makes accessing your on-the-go essentials a breeze. Designed with a magnetic closure and faux tan leather strap, this bag is an Amazon’s Choice gem that deserves a spot in closets everywhere. Did I mention it also comes in white? Available colors: 2

17 This Ultra-Breathable Cardigan To Wear On Top Of The Basics Mafulus Lightweight Cardigan Amazon $34 See On Amazon A lightweight knit cardigan is what I’d like to call the “bread and butter” of the closet space. Complete your collection with this relaxed open-front cardigan that pairs well with pretty much all of your solid basics and looks cozy while doing so. With just about 20 different available shades ranging from dusty rose to coffee, this cotton crochet sweater is an add-to-cart you can’t miss out on. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

18 This Dainty Lace Blouse That’s Giving Tea Party Vibes Dokotoo V Neck Lace Blouse Amazon $25 See On Amazon She’s beauty and she’s grace. She’s a V-neck with a trim of lace. Honestly, I sincerely apologize for that one but just look at this delicate blouse that is the epitome of spring. Designed with mini pom-poms all over the top and lace trim on the sleeves and neckline, this gem also has puff sleeves for a preppy look. Plus, you can pick your winner from fifteen spectacular shades. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

19 This Effortless Tank Dress That Comes In So Many Fun Patterns Amazon Essentials Standard Tank Swing Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon Drink tea in the garden and take a walk in the park with this tank swing dress that’s made to last you all sunny season long (and beyond). Made of super-smooth jersey fabric, this apparel essential comes in a wide selection of colorful solids along with a mixture of floral and animal prints. I’m kind of really compelled. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 18

20 Some Classic Chunky Gold Hoops For Everyday Wear PAVOI 14K Gold Colored Lightweight Chunky Open Hoops Amazon $14 See On Amazon Let’s hear it for the chunky gold hoops because these showstoppers are my favorite thing in the world. I’m happy to announce that Amazon concurs, naming these as one of their highest-rated choice accessories. Available in three different colors ranging from rose gold to silver and gold, these lightweight plated hoops are the perfect hypoallergenic go-to for all your ear candy needs. Plus, you can choose from a whole list of different sizes to pick your fighter. Available sizes: 30.0 Millimeter — 50.0 Millimeter

Available metals: 3

21 This Scoop Neck Dress With A Super Flowy Fit KIRUNDO Ruffle Sleeve Pleated Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon A charming dress like this only comes along every once in a while, and now is the time to take full advantage and add to le cart. This ruffle sleeve dress has a casual round neck design and three tiers of billowy fabric from the bust down for an elongated look. Aside from the gorgeous multitude of colors available like matcha green and light apricot, this dress is a one-and-done foundation for any look you want to create. Simply pair with your prize heels and accessorize to your heart’s content for an effortless daytime ensemble. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 16

22 A Pleated Tennis Skirt That Can Be Styled Off The Court Werena Pleated Tennis Skirt Amazon $26 See On Amazon Tennis skirts have made their way off the court and into the Instagram photos of athleisure wearers everywhere. For a comfy skort that makes you look and feel like you’re about to head to a match, this bestseller from Amazon is the ultimate pick. It even has pockets for those small essentials you don’t want to lose while on the go, which I consider a major win. The cherry on top? You can get one in every color of the rainbow with how vast the selection is here. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 23

23 This Printed Midi Skirt That Wears Well All Year Round EXLURA High Waist Midi Swing Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon Pinterest is living for high-waist midi skirts and this one is the picture-perfect example. Ultra-flowy and complete with pockets, this skirt comes in a wide array of prints ranging from green leopard to sky blue polka dot. Not only will you be able to carry around your lipgloss with no hands, but you’ll have a timeless piece that seems to always make a statement regardless of the outfit. Pro tip: style with booties. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors and patterns: 13

24 This Solid Two-Piece Set That’s Just Really Trendy Glamaker Casual Outfit Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon As mentioned about the lovely, show-stopping two-piece sets Amazon has to offer, this casual set by Glamaker proves that comfy can be equal parts stylish and put-together. Made with a polyester-spandex blend for buttery softness and flexibility, each set comes with a loose-fit top and biker shorts. Depending on your personal preference, you can choose from a substantial selection of off-the-shoulder long sleeves, cropped hoodies, and more. Just pop some chunky gold jewelry over top and you have yourself a look. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

25 A Go-To Short Sleeve Dress That Pairs Perfectly With Sneakers Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Scoopneck Swing Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon It’s like an extra-long tee but better. This scoop-neck short-sleeve dress is a fan favorite for its versatile design and touch-soft feel. Aside from the sheer comfort, this piece also has some stretch to it and sits a few inches above the knees for a casual, cute fit. All you have to think about is which color you’re going to add to your cart, and how you’re going to style it. We love a tunic that makes getting dressed a piece of cake. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

26 Height-Giving Espadrille Sandals That Seriously Feel Like Walking On Clouds Soda Ankle Strap Espadrille Sandals Amazon $33 See On Amazon It has to be said that Soda makes some of the best quality shoes for a fraction of the price you’d find from other name brands. Clearly versatile, these espadrille sandals are also extremely comfortable while still giving the wearer tons of height. Plus, with their solid cork sole and stunning array of synthetic nubuck straps, these are about to become your go-to everyday platforms. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 60

27 This Open-Back Maxi Dress For Serving Up Elegance R.Vivimos Backless Long Dress Amazon $35 See On Amazon Is it just me or is anyone else getting Daenerys Targaryen vibes from this beaut? If you’re in the mood for a cotton backless maxi dress, look no further because this piece has all the features you could ask for. From the elastic haltered bodice and the strappy open back to the cinched waist and the ruffled long skirt, you’re virtually a click away from getting that beach goddess look down pat. There’s also 20+ brights and neutrals to choose from so you can get as specific as you want with picking your dream dress. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 24

28 This Flirty Lace Trim Top That’s Date Night-Approved BLENCOT Lace Trim Tank Top Amazon $16 See On Amazon Looking for a top with a flirty, unique neckline? This lightweight polyester-spandex tank has a super detailed lace trim that adds a touch of fancy to any outfit. Pair with your neutral jeans or leggings for a look that goes a long way with minimal effort. Just be sure to wash by hand to keep this baby in pristine shape. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

29 Round Sunnies With A Flattering 70s Retro Look WearMe Pro Reflective Lens Round Sunglasses Amazon $15 See On Amazon Round sunglasses are making a comeback and I’m in full support. For full UV ray protection and an effortless fashion statement, these polarized sunnies are available in six brilliant shades (no pun intended) ranging from neon green to light pink. Plus, they come with a cleaning cloth so it’s a win-win. Available colors: 6

30 This Roomy Pleather Tote Bag For Storing All The Essentials Dreubea Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag Amazon $14 See On Amazon Pack your bags and just about anything else in this oversized faux leather tote that goes with everything. It’s the perfect tote to hold up well even after storing books and tech galore. Complete with one carryall pocket and a side pocket for the smaller items, this five-star bag is next-level and also comes in what feels like an infinite amount of colors. Available colors: 100+

31 Just These Paper Bag Pencil Pants With Bow Tie Ankles For Some Flair GRACE KARIN Casual High Waist Pencil Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon Head to work in style with these high waist pencil pants that have an adorable bow detailing. Made of a stretchy, smooth polyester-spandex blend, these pants are a dream for anyone who is wanting to jazz up their typical office outfit. The bow belt is also 100% removable and the ankle bow ties add a major lengthening effect. P.S. You’ll have fun scrolling through the running list of available shades. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 47

32 This Short Sleeve Cardigan That Is Very Much Spring GRACE KARIN V-Neck Cardigan Amazon $22 See On Amazon Short-sleeve cardigans are having a major moment in fashion. Following the Y2K trend, cardigans of any arm length can either be worn on their own with just a couple of buttons clasped while the rest of the piece opens in a downwards V, or styled simply on top of tanks and dresses. These options from Grace Karin are a must, especially considering the wide range of lengths — including quarter sleeves, long sleeves, and short sleeves. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

33 A Silky Satin Scarf That’s The Trendiest Multipurpose Accessory Ever Vabovin Satin Square Scarf Amazon $10 See On Amazon It was love at first sight with this one. As a part of the Amazon’s Choice list, this silk scarf is one of those fashion accessories that has a place with pretty much any outfit or bag you can think of. Simply tie this beauty around your neck, hair, or bag for an extra pop of print wherever you go. Plus, with its smooth polyester make, this scarf helps to reduce frizz when worn over your locks. Available patterns: 45

34 This Leopard Print Midi Skirt With An Elastic Waist For Maximum Comfort Soowalaoo High Waist Leopard Midi Skirt Amazon $29 See On Amazon Leopard print has become a closet staple over the years, commonly paired with everything from basic neutrals and crop tops to leather jackets and booties. This midi skirt is a prime example of how to weave animal print into your wardrobe flawlessly. Designed with an elastic waistband and a breezy fit for superior comfort and wear, this washer machine-friendly midi skirt received rave reviews from Amazon customers who bought and styled the piece. So...who’s ready to make a statement? Available sizes: Small — X-Large

35 These Strappy Sandals With A Cork Sole For Stability CUSHIONAIRE Luna Cork Footbed Sandal Amazon $25 See On Amazon Hold the flip-flops because these cork sole sandals are about to earn a coveted spot in the shoe section of your closet. These babies are designed to match the contour of your foot after a decent amount of wear — which is incredible to hear, since most sandals keep their flat base forever. Plus, the adjustable straps (including one for your toe) evoke an adventurous feel and look to your shoe game. Soft, flexible, and fashionable — I genuinely can’t recommend them enough. Available sizes: 6 — 13

Available colors: 19

36 This Long Sleeve Tunic Dress That Comes In Every Color Under The Sun Amoretu V Neck Tunic Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Spaghetti strap dresses are always a fave, but long-sleeved tunics are essential for dress-wearing during any time of the year. This casual ruffle swing dress is designed with lantern sleeves, a V-neck, and a three-tier skirt for the ultimate everyday piece. From lunch with the girls, to a day at the office, consider this baby a wardrobe nonnegotiable. Oh, and if you need more evidence as to why this piece is so great, take a peek at the 30+ available colors hot off the presses. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 40

37 A Scoop Neck Dress With The Prettiest Tortoise Shell Buttons VOIANLIMO Button Down Dress Amazon $32 See On Amazon Backed by glowing reviews from Amazon customers who bought and adored this piece, I present to you a plus-size dress that is the quintessential find where dresses are concerned. Complete with casual short sleeves and tortoiseshell buttons running all the way down, this scoop neck dress is a sweet reminder that in order to have a solid wardrobe you’re 100% happy with, all you need are a few versatile pieces like this one. Plus, it comes in all kinds of solid shades and prints so you can mix things up. Available sizes: 12-14 — 26-28 Plus

Available colors: 18

38 This Waffle-Knit Lounge Set That You Can Wear In & Out Of The House ZESICA Lounge Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon As premium loungewear is a definite hallmark of our current day and age, it’s about time we look to Amazon to expand our collection. This waffle-knit set is a favorite for so many buyers (myself included) because of its loose, buttery-soft make, uniform design, and wide array of colors. You can relax while still feeling like a put-together human. Stylewise, you can play it up by layering on a few chunky necklaces and some white sneakers for the most Insta-friendly daytime look. The best part? You’ll feel like you’re in your PJs all day long. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 15

39 A Cropped Ribbed Tank With A Super Unique Cut Out Design Verdusa Cut Out Ribbed Tank Amazon $16 See On Amazon Full disclosure here, I don’t think I’ve ever wanted an Amazon top more than this one. Say hello to the Verdusa ribbed crop tank with an ultra-cool cutout to make this piece really pop. Whether you add one of the neutral shades to your cart or opt for a more vibrant shade, this tank is projected to absolutely make your next outfit. There’s even a teensy bit of stretch to it so you can relax while showing off your look. Available sizes: X-Small —X-Large

Available colors: 17