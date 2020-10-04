33 Things Under $40 That Are SO Effing Comfortable

Arguably, the greatest joy in my life is gained from lounging around, and when I can do it in super comfortable clothing that I got for a steal, well, the joy is multiplied. For me, there's an undeniable thrill that comes from copping super comfy pieces of clothing you know you'll get a lot of use out of, and since I'm always in the mood for a few new things every season, I find myself gravitating toward cozy wares that won't break the bank.

Chief on my list of must-have items are warm, oversize sweaters that feel just like being wrapped in a cocoon, which is why I've been crushing on this chunky knit turtleneck. The batwing sleeves and asymmetrical hem make it feel undeniably current, while the flowy fit is designed for optimal comfort. On top of that, it's totally versatile, so you can wear it with yoga pants or your favorite denim.

Of course, you can't have a comprehensive round-up of comfortable garb without including a trusty pair of stretchy leggings. I'm always a fan of classic black leggings made from a cotton-spandex blend to ensure softness, breathability, and ultimate ease of movement. Plus, a truly good pair can go from workouts to daily errands.

I've done my best to round up some of the most comfortable clothes on Amazon, so you can truly hone in on your cozy vibes. The best part? They're all under $40.

1 An Ultra Cozy Sherpa Jacket That Will Keep You Warm MIROL Sherpa Zip-Up Jacket Amazon $23 See On Amazon This sherpa faux fleece jacket is so cozy and sure to ward off the windchill once the temperature dips. The bomber-style jacket features rib knit cuffs, two pockets, and a silver-tone zip closure at the front. And it's a hit with reviewers. "I want all the colors. It’s extremely comfortable and soft," one enthused shopper wrote. You can purchase it in beige or seven other colors, like wine red, rose, and army green. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

2 The Stretchy Pants That Are Perfect For Lounging & Running Errands Joob Joob Boho Pants Amazon $18 See On Amazon Comfort is king with these boho pants. They feature side pockets, a smocked waistband, and relaxed fit with cuffed ankles that will make them a go-to for lounging around the house and running errands. Plus, they're so lightweight, you can wear them in summer, too. Choose from solids like black and ocean blue, or fun paisley and elephant prints. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

3 A Jumpsuit You Can Dress Up Or Wear Casually PRETTYGARDEN V-Neck Jumpsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon The beauty of this jumpsuit lies in its versatility: It's casual enough to wear with sneakers or flats, but can also be dressed up with a pair of heels and statement jewelry for a night on the town. Made from soft and breathable cotton and polyester, the short-sleeved jumpsuit features a drawstring elastic waist and pockets for storing small items. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

4 The Biker Shorts With Side Pockets For Your Phone & Keys BALEAF Biker Shorts Amazon $11 See On Amazon These biker shorts deserve every bit of praise they've received in their 25,000 reviews. Made from polyester and spandex, they hug the body, and the extra-wide waistband offers light compression for a snug but comfortable fit. Even better, the two large pockets make it easy to store your phone and wallet while you're working out. Choose from a wide array of colors in multiple lengths. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X-Large

5 This Sweatshirt Skirt That's Both Chic & Comfortable Daily Ritual Sweatshirt Skirt Amazon $19 See On Amazon Whoever claims sweats aren't chic obviously hasn't come across this Daily Ritual sweatshirt skirt. The terry-cotton blend fabric is ultra-comfortable and the drawstring waist gives you an exact fit while echoing the style of your favorite hoodie. It's available in four colors, including black, charcoal gray, and navy. "I love this skirt! It arrived today and I'm already wearing it," wrote one reviewer, "Its comfy and very soft. Material is perfect for LA weather, not so thick or thin." Available sizes: X-Small - 2X-Large

6 The Yoga Joggers That Will Upgrade Your Workout Wardrobe CRZ YOGA Lounge Pants Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you're in the market for some new workout gear, give these yoga lounge pants a go. They're made from a polyamide and spandex blend fabric that's soft, stretchy, and wrinkle-resistant. A little less formfitting than your standard yoga pants, they're lightweight to keep you cool, but without being thin or flimsy. The pants are designed with a drawstring closure and pockets at the sides. Choose from basic colors and earth tones for a totally upgraded workout or day on the couch. Available sizes: X-Small - 2X-Large

7 A Casual Maxi Dress Made For Comfort Amazon Essentials Maxi Dress Amazon $21 See On Amazon Nothing says ease more than this casual maxi dress that's just as comfy as your favorite tee. Made from a viscose blend fabric, the dress features a scoop neckline, short sleeves, and a defined, elastic waist. And while it's the perfect ensemble for a warm summer day, it can also be layered with your favorite denim jacket for cooler seasons. If black isn't your color of choice, the look is also available in nine other colors and prints. Available sizes: X-Small - 2X-Large

8 This Top That's Effortlessly Stylish Poetsky Off-The-Shoulder Top Amazon $9 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder top makes for the perfect date night blouse; not only is it sexy, but the stretchy, draped fit gives you plenty of room to move (and even stretch out after a delicious meal). Made from a cotton blend, it's soft and lightweight, but not at all see-through, so you won't have to worry about any accidental peekaboo moments. Bonus: It's available in over two dozen colors. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

9 A Puffed-Sleeve Dress That's So Super Soft Daily Ritual Super Soft Terry Puff Sleeve Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon There's a lot to love about this puffed-sleeve dress: It's made from terry viscose that's "buttery soft" and just like "sweatshirt material," according to one enthusiastic reviewer, and yet the fitted design and elegant sleeves give it a polished vibe. Dress it up with a pair of Hepburn-worthy flats or dress it down with some sneakers. Choose from different colors and styles, like moss green, leopard print, or space-dye gray. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

10 A Cozy Cardigan You Can Wear With Anything GRACE KARIN Cardigan Amazon $16 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with adding a cozy open front cardigan to your wardrobe, and this one is available in a wide selection of 40 hues, ranging from lime green to classic black, so you can get one for every single look in your closet. The long-sleeve cardigan falls to just above the knees and features two patch pockets and fitted sleeves with rib-knit cuffs. Available sizes: Small - 3-X-Large

11 A Romantic Top With A Ruffle Hem ROMWE Ruffle Hem Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon This babydoll top has an oversized ruffle hem that makes this piece as pretty as it is comfortable — perfect for dates as well as lounging around on the couch. The loose-fit top features slightly flared drop sleeves and comes in earth tones, brights, and even a rainbow-inspired tie-dye option. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

12 This Empire Tunic With A Fun Swing Hem Allegrace Plus-Size Tunic Amazon $20 See On Amazon This swing-hem tunic is made from soft, stretchy, breathable material, and it pairs perfectly with lightweight leggings or your favorite pair of jeans. The henley-style tunic features cute button detailing and an empire waistline, and it comes in your choice of 11 colors. Available sizes: 1X - 4X

13 A Muscle Tank That Provides Unrestricted Mobility Mippo Muscle Tank Amazon $12 See On Amazon The Mippo muscle tank is ideal for working out, but it's cute enough to wear all day, too. The comfortable, lightweight shirt is made from moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry and features a high crew neck and flowy design that falls away away from your body to give you plenty of room to move. Choose from 14 colors. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

14 The Maxi Dress With Sultry Side Slits HUSKARY Tank Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon With a simple design that'll last for years to come, this tank maxi dress is almost impossible to resist. The V-neck dress has thin spaghetti straps, slits on both sides, and two pockets. Make it a staple in your weekly rotation by styling it with sweaters and boots for a casual fall vibe, or heels and statement jewelry during summer. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

15 The T-Shirt Dress That's Effortlessly Cool Daily Ritual Plus Size T-Shirt Dress Amazon $14 See On Amazon If you're looking for an outfit you can easily throw on to run errands and then hit up happy hour, look no further than this plus-size T-shirt dress. The rayon-spandex blend frock features a scoop neck and a comfortable, loose fit, so you won't even feel like changing out of it once you get home. The smooth fabric is gentle on skin, and it's available in three colors: deep red, cypress green, and heather gray. Available sizes: 1X - 7X

16 This Classic Crop Top For All Your High-Waisted Jeans SweatyRocks Crop Top Amazon $11 See On Amazon For an update on the classic tee, check out this loose-fit crop top that'll go great with your favorite pair of high-waisted jeans. The top features a round neckline, rolled up sleeves, and a hemline that falls just above the navel. Choose from any of the 18 colors, and style this closet staple your heart's content. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

17 A Maxi Dress That's Dressed Up & Casual At The Same Time Nemidor Plus-Size Maxi Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon A twist on the little black dress, this maxi features a round neckline, a defined elastic waist, and a hem that grazes the floor. And although the silhouette is dressed up, the stretchy T-shirt fabric makes it so comfortable, you just might be tempted to sleep in it. It's available in a several solids, as well as romantic floral prints and an always on-trend leopard print. Available sizes: 14 Plus - 26 Plus

18 The Minimalist Turtleneck That's Comfy But Polished Daily Ritual Pullover Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon Made with soft jersey fabric, this short-sleeved mock turtleneck top is a standout piece that looks relaxed and polished at the same time. Boasting dolman sleeves and a boxy cut that hints at more structured aesthetic, the shirt is available in a handful of colors, like heather gray, brick red, and moss green. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

19 A Chunky Knit Sweater With A Trendy Asymmetrical Hem ANRABESS Turtleneck Amazon $34 See On Amazon Give your cold weather wardrobe an instant update with this oversized cowl turtleneck sweater that's designed with an asymmetrical hem, batwing sleeves, and cuffs that come all the way up to the elbows. The chunky ribbed sweater is perfect for crisp fall afternoons and looks great with skinny jeans, leggings, and maxi skirts. It's available in a total of 17 vibrant colors. Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

20 A Sailor Striped T-Shirt Dress You'll Wear Everywhere Floerns T-Shirt Dress Amazon $20 See On Amazon For something totally timeless, check out this sailor striped T-shirt dress that's guaranteed to be one of the more versatile items in your closet. Available in several color combos, this mini dress is slightly formfitting — but not quite bodycon — so you can wear it to dinner with your family, and then drinks with your friends. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

21 The Column Skirt That Pairs With Just About Anything Daily Ritual Column Skirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon What I love most about this column skirt is the inherent versatility: It's a great basic that can be worn all year with tank tops and long-sleeved t-shirts, or styled with a blouse and heels for a more polished look. It has a wide elastic waistband for comfort and a sultry slit down the side that rises to the knee. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

22 This Halter Romper With A Peekaboo Keyhole Detail MEROKEETY Halter Romper Amazon $21 See On Amazon Soft, stretchy, and casual are perfect descriptors for this halter romper, but it has some great design details when you take a closer look; for example, the gathered waist offers a little extra definition, and the peekaboo keyhole in back levels up the sexiness factor. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

23 The Blouse That Has The Prettiest Mesh Panels BLENCOT Mesh Panel Blouse Amazon $7 See On Amazon Getting dressed up doesn't mean you have to sacrifice comfort, as evidenced by this flowy chiffon blouse that gives you plenty of room to move. The V-neck top features ¾-length bell sleeves with mesh panels that give it an extra dose of style, and the loose fit means you never feel constricted, whether you're shopping, out on the town, or on a Zoom conference call. Choose from 22 colors and patterns. Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

24 A Bodycon Dress That's Actually Comfortable Missufe Midi Bodycon Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This bodycon dress forgoes any misconceptions you may have about frocks that hug the figure. It's made from breathable cotton and provides plenty of stretch, so you have room to move without feeling confined. Falling to just above the knees, the dress boasts a high neckline and ruched detailing around the waist. One enthusiastic reviewer wrote, "This dress is simply amazing, especially for the price! Fits perfectly, feels nice, and looks great." Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

25 The Baggy Sweater That’s Perfect For Layering UGET Baggy Pullover Sweater Amazon $14 See On Amazon If layering is your jam, you’re going to absolutely adore this oversized baggy sweater. The polyester-spandex blend top is stretchy and loose, leaving plenty of room for a tank top or dress underneath. Available in two dozen colors, it has batwing sleeves and an extra wide neckline, so you can wear it off the shoulders if you're feeling flirty. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

26 A Mini Dress That's Flowy For Comfort KIRUNDO Mini Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon Cute enough for a dressed-up brunch, but comfy enough for all-day wear, this mini smock dress will be your best friend in spring, summer, and fall. Not only does it have great details like ruffled cap sleeves and an empire waistline, but the loose, flowy fit keeps you comfortable and cool. It's available in navy, black, white, and wine red. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

27 The Walking Shoes That Absorb Shock With Every Step TIOSEBON Athletic Walking Shoes Amazon $17 See On Amazon These walking shoes combine comfort and style, so it's no wonder they've earned more than 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. The simple but fashionable kicks are designed as slip-ons (so you don't have to deal with laces), and they're made with breathable, lightweight mesh. Of course, the best part: The thick, slip-resistant soles provide excellent bounce, so they go easy on your feet when your'e running around town. Available sizes: Women's 5 - 13

28 These Wide Leg Jeans With A Raw Hem Goodthreads High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you're ready to expand beyond your skinnies, you can opt for this pair of super cute wide leg jeans that come in six wash options, from deep indigo to bleached. The relaxed fit, mid-rise jeans feature classic five-pocket styling, a button fly, and a raw hem. These cropped beauties look great with fitted or tucked-in tops and literally any kind of footwear: boots, sneakers, loafers, or flats. Available sizes: 24 - 32

29 A Tried & True Crewneck Tee Goodthreads Crewneck T-Shirt Amazon $8 See On Amazon I'm a self-proclaimed crewneck aficionado and I thoroughly endorse this Goodthreads T-shirt. The 100% cotton shirt has rolled sleeves and a relaxed fit that make it a must-have closet essential. Reviewers are also on board: "They aren’t lying when they named the brand 'Goodthreads' because this is probably the best T-shirt I’ve bought in forever." Choose from a variety of colors in solid and striped options. Available sizes: X-Small- XX-Large

30 These Classic Leggings With Flat Seams For Added Comfort Just My Size Stretch Jersey Leggings Amazon $11 See On Amazon These jersey leggings are regret-proof and the kind of thing you'll slip on every morning. Made from breathable cotton and stretchy spandex, the leggings feature a tag-free waistband and flat inside seams that do away with chafing, which means they're comfortable enough to take you through long days. You can wear the leggings for intense workouts or rock them with a cute tunic for a more polished look. Available sizes: 1X - 5X

31 The Sports Bras That You'll Reach For Every Morning Fruit of the Loom Women's Cotton Pullover Sport Bras (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon These sports bras have shot up to the top of my shopping list. The cotton-spandex blend fabric ensures comfort and mobility, and the fuss-free design makes them comfortable enough to wear all day and even sleep in. Each order comes with three spaghetti-strap bras, along with a set of pads that you can add in for a little extra coverage. Available sizes: 32 - 44

32 A Pair Of Jeggings That Look Just Like Trousers Amazon Essentials Knit Jeggings Amazon $11 See On Amazon Want the comfort of leggings but the refined style of trousers? Then these knit jeggings are just what you're looking for. The cotton-elastane blend pants have a skinny pull-on design that maintains its shape through all-day wear, and unlike standard leggings, they have cute belt loops and pockets (the two in front are faux), so you can fool anyone into thinking you're wearing real pants. Choose from 11 colors and patterns. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large