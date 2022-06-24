It's no secret that the Y2K revival has been in full force for 2022 — and it shows no signs of slowing down. From low-rise jeans to butterfly clips and ultra-short mini skirts, all the looks we once embarrassingly rocked in the early aughts are now suddenly cool again. The latest throwback piece making a comeback? Toe ring sandals.

The polarizing shoe trend is coming in hot for summer ‘22 and it's already being embraced by celebs like Emily Ratajkowski, Gabrielle Union, and Bella Hadid. And yes, it's very unfair that they all look way cooler wearing them than I did.

The new wave of toe ring sandals aren't as cringe as you might remember. Unlike their early 2000s counterparts, this season's toe-strap sandals are minimal and sleek, with a range of heel heights and design styles to choose from. Much like the recently-revived gladiator sandal, some of these toe ring styles offer lace-up and criss-cross straps to take your shoe game up several notches.

Whether you want to ease into the trend with a pair of slides you can wear to the beach or go full-on Y2K It-Girl in a barely-there, lace-up style, these are the best toe ring sandals to shop now.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 NINE WEST Baxter Sandal Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you want to keep things super minimal, this barely-there pair is calling your name. Featuring a single toe ring loop and simple ankle strap, these $36 sandals prove less is more.

2 Marc Fisher Headway Heeled Sandal Amazon $89 See on Amazon Spicy for day or night, these lace-up Marc Fisher sandals tap into the gladiator sandal trend without going overboard. The criss-cross straps are a statement, but the soft neutral hue makes for a truly versatile summer sandal.

3 ALOHAS Toe Ring Sandal Revolve $170 See on Revolve This summer is all about bold color, and these Kelly green baddies deliver just that. Made by sustainable brand Alohas, the leather sandals not only pack a style punch, but also lend extra support with the chunky, padded sole.

4 Garberia Sandals Aldo $75 See on Aldo If you want to go fully Y2K, look no further than these Aldo sandals in all their sparkly glory. With an iridescent butterfly rhinestone on the toe and glittery ivory straps, these are straight out of 2003. All that’s missing are the matching butterfly clips.

5 Bike Shoe Brother Vellies $495 See on Brother Vellies Weather forecast aside, there’s literally no better way to heat up a night out than these Brother Vellies heels. Bold, and sleek, the Bike Shoe is an instant statement-maker. And if you really want to amp up the look, shop them in a range of neons and metallics.

6 Dolce Vita Leanna Sandal Nordstrom $50 See on Nordstrom Top off any summer outfit with an effortless pop of color (read: these exact sandals). The thong-style design is minimal, but the color is anything but.

7 Strappy Toe Ring Sandals Charles & Keith $46 See on Charles & Keith These feel like something Cher Horowitz would have in her rotating closet, no? For a little added height, these Charles & Keith sandals offer a low block heel that’s easy to walk in. The white criss-cross straps give a modernized update to the Y2K aesthetic they were inspired by.

8 Jeffrey Campbell That's A Wrap Heeled Sandal Free People $88 See on Free People These brown leather sandals are a chic summer staple. The extra long straps can be tied endless different ways and have a low block heel for comfort. They make a great pair to pack on vacation.

9 Ellie Bare Sandal Reformation $248 See on Reformation Available in four different colors (black, white, orange, and blue), Reformation’s barely-there, toe ring sandals are a perfectly subtle take on this throwback trend.