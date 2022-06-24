It's no secret that the Y2K revival has been in full force for 2022 — and it shows no signs of slowing down. From low-rise jeans to butterfly clips and ultra-short mini skirts, all the looks we once embarrassingly rocked in the early aughts are now suddenly cool again. The latest throwback piece making a comeback? Toe ring sandals.
The polarizing shoe trend is coming in hot for summer ‘22 and it's already being embraced by celebs like Emily Ratajkowski, Gabrielle Union, and Bella Hadid. And yes, it's very unfair that they all look way cooler wearing them than I did.
The new wave of toe ring sandals aren't as cringe as you might remember. Unlike their early 2000s counterparts, this season's toe-strap sandals are minimal and sleek, with a range of heel heights and design styles to choose from. Much like the recently-revived gladiator sandal, some of these toe ring styles offer lace-up and criss-cross straps to take your shoe game up several notches.
Whether you want to ease into the trend with a pair of slides you can wear to the beach or go full-on Y2K It-Girl in a barely-there, lace-up style, these are the best toe ring sandals to shop now.
