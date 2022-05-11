Low-rise jeans. Didn’t think you’d ever hear that phrase again, did you? Well, they’re back and not only being championed by your favorite street style stars, but also filling runways from New York to Paris and everything in between.

In short, it’s time to jump on the bandwagon you thought was long behind you. But before you do, the question must be answered: how on earth are you supposed to wear them? If you want that slouchy, hip-hugger feel that you remember from your youth, but need a little help making them look modern and elevated, turn to the pros who have welcomed back the trend with open arms. Celebs like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, Teyana Taylor, and more are here to offer all the style inspiration you need when it comes to your low-riders.

According to Gigi Hadid, go full-on early-aughts and pair yours with a cropped polo shirt. Bieber keeps hers casual with a shrunken white tee. Julia Fox fashions bold all-denim looks (complete with low-rise bottoms) and Sara Sampaio wears jeans so low-cut, they don’t even have a waistband.

For all that and more, scroll through these outfit ideas – and shop some killer styles for yourself, too.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

When taking low-rise to a sporty space, reference this laid-back look. Bella Hadid opted for that baggy denim look, styling them with a cropped athletic tee and classic black Adidas kicks.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Lean into the early-aughts look like Gigi Hadid, who paired her slouchy gray jeans with a shrunken polo, just like 2001 Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan taught us.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

You can always count on Hailey Bieber to pull out that ultra-classic look. She styles her denim with a cropped white tee and platform sneakers, showing off just enough of her torso.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Channel all the late-’90s greats with a pair of vintage Tommy Hilfiger low-risers. Take a cue from Teyana Taylor and style it with a bright sports bra and statement hoops.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

The baggier the jeans, the tighter the top should be. A more tailored top gives the voluminous look some balance (ex: Dua Lipa’s take on the bustier top trend).

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

For those down to show a bit of skin, Emily Ratajkowski is your muse. The model rocks low-rise pants with a barely-there crop top for an easy-breezy look.

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

ICYMI: Head-to-toe denim doesn’t have to channel Britney and Justin. Brand MSGM proved that you can pair low-rise jeans with an ultra-feminine puff-sleeve crop top for a shockingly cottagecore-inspired look.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

There isn’t a soul alive who loves low-rise bottoms more than Julia Fox. The model shows how to layer a low-rise jeans and denim bralette — be it with more denim or a contrasting topper instead.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

When you want to balance the sultry vibe of a bustier (especially a sheer one like Irina Shayk), try pairing with grungy boyfriend jeans, instead of a more tailored bottom for a bit of cool contrast.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

For the bold trend-seekers, go full-blown ‘00s with your bottoms. Reach for styles with details authentic to the era — like pocketless, flare, or ones that are void of any waistband to speak of, like model Sara Sampaio.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.