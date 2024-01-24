Kylie Jenner has worn some decidedly controversial footwear throughout the years. There was her plastic boots era of 2017, the Schiaparelli pumps shaped like feet, and now, the mogul has set her sights on another polarizing style: toe ring shoes.

Back in September, Jenner attended Paris Fashion Week and, as expected, her chic ensembles gained a ton of buzz — particularly, her choice of footwear. She wore the crème de la crème of novelty footwear, rocking open-toe boots with a toe ring built right in.

Now that Jenner is back in the French capital for Paris Couture Week’s Spring 2024 season, she’s once again sporting the contentious shoe.

Kylie’s Lucite Toe Ring Shoes

On Wednesday, Jenner attended her first haute couture event of the season: Jean Paul Gaultier’s Spring/Summer ’24 show. However, instead of rocking the brand’s famed trompe l’oeil prints, of which she’s a noted fan, Jenner went a completely different route.

Channeling a more ethereal look, the reality star donned a strapless bustier mini dress with a flowing chiffon overlay. Though it’s more low-key than Gaultier’s typical print-heavy pieces, the boudoir-inspired item is reminiscent of the late designer’s early works — particularly his era of dressing Madonna in structured bras.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenner kept everything bare — including her heels. She wore see-through, lucite platform heels that were starkly similar to those Kim wore as Marilyn Monroe for the 2022 Met Gala.

Jenner’s pair, however, had a unique detail that made them feel utterly glamorous. Each shoe featured a built-in toe ring topped with a massive pearl. The see-through footwear perfectly showcased her “mannequin nail” pedicure.

Pierre Suu/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

NGL, I’m kind of into it.