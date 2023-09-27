After literally dazzling at Milan Fashion Week in a crystal-equipped skirt from Prada, Kylie Jenner made it to Paris for the final leg of fashion month. And best believe she served.

The last time Jenner was in the French capital, she donned some of her most elegant ensembles. Though she was there to catch Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in May (read: not fashion week, by any means), her ‘fits were absolutely indicative of fashion’s fascination with “quiet luxury.”

Her looks were so elegant, they were even Princess Diana-esque. Looks featured sophisticated silhouettes and monochromatic pairings, including two all-white numbers. Jenner’s recent touchdown at Paris Fashion Week seems to have rekindled that same aesthetic, because she stepped out in head-to-toe whites, once again.

Jenner was spotted leaving a restaurant on Tuesday looking ultra-posh. Her midi dress, which hit at her calves, was snugly fit with ruching all over. The garment also featured interesting details, including an off-center neckline, asymmetrical sleeve lengths, and a long bridal-esque train.

Meanwhile, Jenner merchandised her ‘fit with tall white boots that, like her milky dress, also had a skin-tight fit. Her choice of footwear was decidedly outside the norm, exposing her toes with a peep-toe opening.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Reminiscent of the controversial peep-toe thong boots that Miu Miu debuted in October of 2022, the Sportmax creations feature a toe ring-like strap that encircled each of Jenner’s big toes.

If the ensemble looks familiar, that’s because it’s fresh off of Sportmax’s Spring 2024 runway — shoes and all. It debuted at Milan Fashion Week barely a week ago and, ever the trendsetter, Jenner’s already got the goods.

As for the rest of her ‘fit, Jenner toted a mini boxy bag (also in white), but decided to add black to the color palette with her choice of eyewear. She also donned a pop of color by way of a fuzzy stole tinted with orange and pink hues.

Though she never actually wore the item on camera, she carried it by hand, effectively balancing the all-white outfit with a touch of brightness. She completed the look with shimmery brown eyeshadow (her trademark), glossy lips, and an ultra-sleek high ponytail.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Parisian Kylie Jenner is my favorite Kylie Jenner.