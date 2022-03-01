Tom Daley's Newest Knitting Kits Are Inspired By Harry Styles

As we all probably know by now, Tom Daley truly loves his knitting. So much so that he’s treating people to a second knitting collection with his Made With Love By Tom Daley label. Launched in November 2021, it now has over one million followers on its Instagram page, encouraging more and more people to pick up their needles and knit along with him. One particular knit that people may have their eye on takes inspiration from the now-infamous multi-coloured knitted JW Anderson cardigan that Harry Styles wore last year whilst performing.

Part two of the 1896 collection, named Patchwork Capsule Collection, is an 18-piece collection of matching jumpers for adults and kids (and dogs, of course), homeware, and crochet kits, and all are available to buy now from the Made With Love website. The first collection was made available to buy at John Lewis, so it’s likely that this collection may also be hitting John Lewis stores soon.

The second collection sees evolved designs from the original collection with the Shine Bright Like A Diamond Beanie. It also includes the newest Patch it Up jumper, an asymmetrical patchwork for adults in an oversized fit, available in matching kits for kids and pets.

And not to worry, for those who don't want to take on big projects, Made With Love have introduced headbands along with homeware kits consisting of teapot and mug cosies.

And if knitting is still very much in the beginning stages for you, there’s the Jump To It Jumper and the You Cardi-Can Do It Cardigan that are aimed at the more novice knitters out there.

Alongside knitting, the second collection launches its first-ever crochet kits, from the Crochet It Like You Mean It Beanie to the Crochet You Stay Blanket, the options are unlimited for crochet lovers.

Of his new collection, Tom Daley said in a press release, “I want these kits to be for everyone. I want the most experienced crafters to be able to get stuck into a big project, and people who have never picked up a pair of needles to be able to try the hobby that I've loved so much over the past two years.”