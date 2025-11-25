Make The Holidays More Maximalist With This Tory Burch Fringe Bag

The holidays are meant to be festive, and your wardrobe should reflect that. One key trend that fits the merry bill? Fringe.

The shredded style was a mainstay on many Fall/Winter 2025 runways, imagined across several product categories — apparel, belts, shoes, and bags included. On the clothing front, the likes of Burberry, Alaïa, and Jil Sander sent swishing pieces down the catwalk, while Dior, Altuzarra, and Luar spotlighted the trend in bag form. Although fringe is more commonly associated with Western-inspired takes or free-spirited vibes, the holidays call for a shakeup. This season, consider frothier and more whimsical interpretations, like this delicate Tory Burch bag, to get you through all your parties in style.

It’s intricately embroidered with long, beaded green strings, while the bag itself is adorned with butter yellow sequins and a delicate floral pattern. It’s sparkly, too, aka the No. 1 outfit requirement for all New Year’s parties. Bright, decadent, and accompanied by drama, this bag is guaranteed to make you the center of attention at all your gatherings. Match it with a more understated base if you want the bag to be the focal point, or go big and flamboyant, pairing it with a sparkly dress, heels, and a deep lip. (’Tis the season, as they say.)

If you want to venture away from luxe beading and embroidery or prefer something a touch more casual, cascading strands look just as good in the form of long, skinny straws, tufts of leather, and even flowing faux fur trims. As long as they’re colorful, whimsical, and will make you feel like That Girl, you’re on the right track.

Minimalism? Don’t know her.