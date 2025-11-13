In theory, the cooler months are the prime season for flaunting one’s fashion prowess. It’s when style stars perform styling alchemy with creative layering, pop against the dreary backdrop in deep autumnal hues, and strut with their chicest coats as if they’re on a runway or in a Hallmark movie.

Unfortunately, reality isn’t as forgiving. If you’re anything like me, you feel the chill deep in your bones, and the only realistic layers you can wear are bulky and boxy, making you look like you’re drowning under fabric. And the fact that it already started snowing in New York fast-tracked everyone’s descent into dressing like the Michelin Man.

There is, however, one key trick to staying chic in freezing temps: adding a hint of romance to your wintry wardrobes. One can take the Chloé girl route and infuse ensembles with free-spirited pieces such as ruffles, tiered numbers, and capes. Sydney Sweeney is a pro at this, pairing billowy tops with tailored jackets and draping detachable furry stoles to nondescript all-black numbers.

The other route is to channel the dark romance trend, typical of designers Ann Demeulemeester, Alexander McQueen, and Rodarte. Think: decadent velvets, deep oxblood tones, and rich floral designs.

Below, we rounded up 13 items sure to bring a whiff of romance to your closets this season. The weather may be dreary, but your look need not be.

A Ruffled Top

Flowy ruffled pieces are back thanks to the Chloé effect, which essentially revived free-spirited feminine designs. Though the billowy pieces are typically more summer-friendly, layering a frilly top over a turtleneck and letting the long ruffle trims splay out of your outerwear’s sleeves is an easy way to inject your look with lightness. Take a cue from Sweeney, who previously styled a (sheer!) ruffly top under a tailored herringbone coat in the dead of winter.

Tiers Of Ruffles

In the same vein, if you prefer ruffles in dress form, then by all means. Layer your preferred dress (sheer, printed, etc.) over thermal tights or rock the dress-over-jeans trend reincarnation from the early aughts. Pro tip: Throw on a faux fur coat for a textural extravaganza.

A Velvet Puffer

Puffers are functional, sure. Fortunately, they can also be cute, especially if you find one draped in velvet. Bonus points if it comes in a merlot hue and embroidered with dainty florals.

A Detachable Collar

If your coat collection is dominated mostly by structured pieces, an easy way to zhuzh it up is by adding a detachable fuzzy shawl collar. To keep the attachment incognito, opt for a monochromatic route and pair a collar (like this one from Sentaler) with a matching coat. Or, go bold and experiment with color combinations.

A Paisley Knee-High Boot

Everyone needs a fun pair of knee-high boots in the rotation; I don’t make the rules. This winter, consider one in an entrancing pattern, such as an opulent floral, a dizzying paisley, or one that looks like a tapestry, like this pair from Sam Edelman.

Slinky Lace Undies

Sometimes, the smallest item is all it takes to add a bit of passion to your look, like undies. Consider a lace-trimmed thong in blazing Santa red from Stripe & Stare to feel extra amorous. The Kate Moss-approved British brand, which is now available in Free People stores nationwide, also offers options with subtle holiday-themed embroideries, including candy canes, reindeer, and mistletoe. No one needs to know this little secret (unless you want them to).

A Fresh Take On Florals

While real-life blooms wilt in the cold, you can still rock florals for winter. As opposed to spring’s bright pastels, wintry flowers are deeper in tone and more luxurious. This black and gold Ronny Kobo blazer is the perfect cocktail of the two. Set against a dark backdrop, the metallic gold embroidery pops beautifully.

An Understated Vest

The season is when people pull out their North Face vests and other toasty torso-warmers. To mix it up, consider a vest with a subtle pattern, preferably made from mohair or merino wool for added warmth. This one from Sézane can even be tied in front with little bows. How’s that for romanticism?

A Gothic Skirt

Thanks to the likes of Jenna Ortega and Nosferatu, gothic-inspired looks are trending, and one key piece that fits the romantic vampy bill is a lace maxi skirt. It’s extremely versatile, too, and can take your look through various aesthetics. I highly recommend everyone owning one.

An Embroidered Bag

It doesn’t get more romantic than a heart-shaped bag awash in a floral embroidery. Need I say more?

Sultry Lace Pumps / Lacy “Naked” Pumps

For a novel take on lace, consider incorporating the intricate fabric into other facets of your closet. Your footwear collection, perhaps? A lacy pointed-toe pump is such a sultry update on the classic shoe. Highly recommend for upping the romance factor.

A Printed Sheath Midi

Sheath midis are the easiest chic dresses to throw on in the cold. After all, the length is perfect for pairing with tall boots. That said, consider one in a decadent pattern to add depth to the otherwise simple silhouette. May I suggest one in a dark botanical print? This one from Banana Republic captures fall foliage hauntingly.

A Velour Tee

If you don’t already own Uniqlo’s fleece jackets and Heattech-technology thermal wares, what are you waiting for? But while you shop for toasty necessities, don’t eclipse the label’s velour shirts. For $15 a pop, these glistening pieces are the perfect layering alternative. Wear them over button-downs and sweatshirts or pair with other velvet-esque items.