Trainers Swear By These 35 Genius Things That Make It Easier To Exercise When It's Cold Out

Finding the desire to workout can be a challenge, but you know what’s even harder? Exercising when it’s cold outside. Frigid winds, icy roads, and chilled toes are all signs that point me towards staying indoors — but sometimes you’ve just gotta bite the bullet and get it over with. That’s why I’ve reached out to a handful of professional trainers who shared their tips for staying warm while you sweat and the best all-weather equipment.

From socks that will keep you warm to sweat-wicking thermal shirts, there’s a reason these trainers swear by all the genius things in this list. But if you need an example? Lexi Moreno, a Performance Coach at Future and USA Weightlifting Level 1 Coach, recommends taking a look at this cold weather compression shirt. “Wearing layers is a must to stay warm,” she explains. “The essentials include a base layer, mid layer and water resistant jacket.” Or, if your hands are cold, there are also a variety of touchscreen-friendly gloves, as well as toasty beanie caps — all recommended by professionals.

Being cold is no fun — and these trainers know all the tricks when it comes to staying toasty in winter weather. Keep scrolling for more.

1 These Wool Socks That Are The Perfect Thickness EnerWear Merino Wool Hiking Socks (4 Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Tami Smith, the ACE persona trainer behind Fit Healthy Momma, couldn’t say enough good things about this four-pack of EnerWear merino wool crew socks. “I chose these particular socks for myself and have since recommended them to many clients because they are the perfect balance of not being too thick and not too thin,” she raves. “Plus, these are tall enough that you can pull them up over the top of your base layer (don't forget that either!) and they keep all the cold from getting to your ankles and calves!" Available sizes: 9 — 13

2 The Ear Warmers That Are Made From Soft, Cozy Fleece JOEYOUNG Fleece Ear Warmers Amazon $11 See On Amazon Tired of your ears feeling frigid after a long run? Lauren Stevis, a Senior Instructor at SoulCycle and HIIT fitness instructor, suggests wearing these Joeyoung ear warmers. “This fleece ear warmer provides the perfect amount of warmth without taking up too much space on my face or head,” she explains. “It stays in place but is spacious enough underneath if I want to add headphones. Love this piece!" Available colors: 9

3 A Shirt That Actively Wicks Away Sweat During Tough Workouts Roadbox Long Sleeve UV Sun Shirt Amazon $18 See On Amazon Layering your clothes is an easy way to stay warm while you’re exercising, which is only part of why Stevis also suggests this Roadbox UV sun shirt."The space between the layers protects and conserves heat in a way that bigger, bulkier items cannot,” she explains. “These dry-fit, long sleeve, workout shirts are perfect for layering underneath a heavier cotton long-sleeve. I like to remove the cotton layer once my body is warm and in motion!" This soft shirt has certified UPF50 protection, so you can block out the sun’s harmful rays even in the middle of winter. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 These Socks With Cushioned Soles And Odor-Fighting Copper FOOTPLUS Copper Cushioned Hiking Socks (6 Pairs) Amazon $21 See On Amazon "My feet are the first place that feels the numbing effects of cold weather” explains Stevis, but that’s why she loves these copper-infused moisture-wicking Footplus crew socks. “The cushioned sole and arch support fit perfectly into my cycling shoes and the moisture wicking kept my feet dry even through one of our 60 minute classes. I highly recommend." Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

5 A Pair Of Warm Gloves That’ll Work With Your Phone’s Touchscreen New Balance Lightweight Touchscreen Running Gloves Amazon $17 See On Amazon Marnie Kunz, a NASM-certified personal trainer and founder of Runstreet, says “my favorite items for staying fit in winter are moisture-wicking layers for outdoor runs" — and among those items are these New Balance touchscreen running gloves. They’re made from warm polyester with a touch of spandex for stretch. The palm has silicone infused in the fabric to help grip your phone, while each finger is designed with a touch tip so that they’ll work with touchscreens. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

6 A Set Of Resistance Bands To Help You Get Toned Anywhere, Anytime Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands (Set of 5) Amazon $12 See On Amazon You don’t have to hit the gym to get a good workout in — just head out in your yard or go to the park with these Fit Simplify resistance bands. Kunz calls them “versatile,” and this set in particular comes with five different levels of resistance so that people of all skill levels can use them. The best part? Each order also comes with a travel bag so you can take them wherever you want to work out. In addition to being a trainer favorite, these resistance bands are also an Amazon shopper favorite; they have over 72,000 five-star reviews on the website.

7 These Dumbbells That Have A 4.8-Star Rating on Amazon Amazon Basics Neoprene Coated Dumbbell Hand Weight Set Amazon $35 See On Amazon Dumbbells are so versatile you can use them to train nearly any muscle group — and these dumbbells from Amazon Basics come in weights ranging from 1 to 60 pounds. But if you aren’t sure where to start? Kunz says that "10 pounds is my go-to weight for many workouts and people I train.”

8 A Pair Of Leggings That Are Lined With Warm Fleece BALEAF Fleece Lined Water Resistant Legging Amazon $33 See On Amazon Certified personal trainer and nutritionist behind Sporting Smiles, Christine VanDoren, suggests these Baleaf fleece-lined leggings for when you’re running outside in the winter. “They are lined with fleece, which is guaranteed to keep you warm until you get your blood properly flowing,” she explains. “They are also water-resistant, and have pockets for your phone and keys. Because they are high-waisted, you don't have to worry about them moving too much while you run, and they will keep you supported!” Basically, these have everything you need. Available sizes: X-Small – 3X-Large

9 This Under Armour Shirt That Moves With You As You Workout Under Armour HeatGear Compression Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon $35 See On Amazon Lexi Moreno, a Performance Coach at Future and USA Weightlifting Level 1 Coach, recommends this compression shirt from Under Armour. “Wearing layers is a must to stay warm and to be able to shed some,” she explains. This shirt is extra comfortable and features moisture-wicking fabric with just the right amount of stretch so it moves with you as you workout. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 A Fleece Pullover That Has A Ton Of Clever Features icyzone Quarter Zip Pullover Amazon $25 See On Amazon Speaking of layers, Moreno also recommends this icyzone pullover — and it would work great as a mid layer on your next run. It’s made from warm polyester with a bit of spandex for stretch, and it has with thumb holes on both sleeves to keep them from riding up and provide extra coverage on chilly days. Plus, there’s even a reflective strap on the zipper and the back of your neck for visibility. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

11 The Fleece-Lined Running Jacket That’s Water-Resistant BALEAF Hybrid Down Jacket Amazon $40 See On Amazon Looking for a jacket that won’t weigh you down during your workout? Moreno suggests taking a look at this Baleaf water-resistant hybrid down jacket. It’s lined with cozy fleece to help you stay warm, even on super-cold days. The exterior is water-resistant, protecting you from snow and light rain, and there are also two hidden warming pockets for your hands or stashing your cellphone. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 A 100% Wool Scarf You Can Wear A Dozen Different Ways BUFF Lightweight Merino Wool Headwear Amazon $21 See On Amazon Keeping your neck warm in cold weather can be difficult — luckily, Moreno recommends wearing this multifunctional Buff scarf during your next workout. It is made from 100% Merino wool, so you know it’s extra warm. This scarf’s smart design makes it super versatile; you can also wear it as a gaiter, head wrap, neckerchief, balaclava, and so many other ways. Available colors: 15

13 This Beanie That Is Snug Enough To Fit Under A Bike Helmet Tough Headwear Thermal Beanie Amazon $12 See On Amazon Moreno also recommends taking a look at this Tough Outfitters thermal beanie. It’s thin enough that you can wear it underneath your bicycle helmet when riding, yet is made from a thermal material that is so warm that you’ll wonder how you ever exercised without it. It covers your ears in a way headbands and earmuffs just cant, keeping you toasty no matter what you’re doing outside.

14 These Running Gloves With Over 15,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon SIMARI Touch Screen Running Gloves Amazon $17 See On Amazon Moreno recommends these Simari running gloves, and over 15,000 five-star Amazon reviewers agree. They raved about how well the fingers work with touchscreens, as well as how they’re truly water-resistant in poor weather. “I was blown away by how warm my hands stayed and they were much easier to use with my phone, helmet, boots, skis, etc.,” wrote one reviewer. In addition to being phone-friendly, these gloves have flannel lining and elastic cuff, making them particularly warm. Available sizes: Small – X-Large

15 A Set Of Thermal Underwear That Are So Stretchy Thermajohn Ultra Soft Thermal Long Johns Amazon $30 See On Amazon Looking for ways to stay extra-warm when you’re out in the cold? Celebrity trainer and fitness influencer Ridge Davis is a big fan of these Thermajohn thermal long johns. "This is important for wicking the moisture and sweat during your workout,” he explains. “This will also preserve body heat and keep you warm.” This particular pair of long underwear is made of ultra-thin, ultra-light but ultimately very warm and very stretchy material, so there’s no need to worry about feeling restricted when moving. They’re also tag-free, so you don’t need to worry about any annoying itches. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

16 A Fleece Jacket That Is Toasty Yet Breathable M-Tac Fleece Jacket Amazon $34 See On Amazon Davis also recommends using this M-Tac fleece jacket as a mid-layer if you want to stay warm. “This middle layer helps keep the heat insulated in your body,” he explains. “This layer is also not too thick which allows for comfort while moving." This jacket in particular is made from 100% soft polyester fleece, so it’s breathable and moisture-wicking while still be warming. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 These Gloves That Have Silicone Grips To Help You Grab Equipment OZERO Thermal Touch Screen Gloves Amazon $17 See On Amazon "Gloves are great for keeping warm when touching equipment exposed to cold weather,” explains Davis — and this pair of Ozero thermal touch screen gloves are water-resistant as well as windproof, and feature elastic cuffs to help keep snow from sneaking inside your palms. These feature silicone particles on the palm, index finger and middle finger to allow you to grip any workout gear or your phone, while the touch pads on the thumb and index fingers allow you to use your smartphone’s touchscreen. Available sizes: Small – XX-Large

18 A Beanie Cap That’ll Help You Preserve Your Body Temperature SLS3 Moisture Wicking Running Beanie Amazon $16 See On Amazon Davis explains that "most of your body heat leaves through your head. That’s why it’s important to keep your head covered during a workout to preserve a warm body temperature.” So, he recommends grabbing this SLS3 fleece beanie cap. Flatlock seams help prevent frays, while the micro fleece interior helps keep you warm wick away moisture as you sweat. The reflective logo adds a small layer of safety too, making this a good hat for low light. Available colors: 3

19 This Medicine Ball That Has A 4.8-Star Rating on Amazon Amazon Basics Medicine Ball Amazon $30 See On Amazon Amanda Foland, ACSM Certified Personal Trainer and ISSA Sports Nutrition Specialist, is a big fan of incorporating this Amazon Basics medicine ball into your workout. "Having access to a medicine ball is helpful to engage so many muscles in one movement,” she says. “You can use it to do a front squat into wall toss. Side rotation wall toss or just side rotations, ball slams to engage your core, back and legs while also increasing heart rate." This particular medicine ball has a 4.8-star rating on Amazon, because the lightly textured surface allows you to grip it better than other medicine balls on the market. It comes in two-pound increments from 4 to 12 pounds, though Foland uses the 6 pound

20 The Socks That Stabilize Your Ankles And Keep Your Feet Blister-Free Swiftwick Running Ultimate Stability Socks Amazon $24 See On Amazon Foland also recommends spending a little more in order to get better pairs of socks. “It's worth it to ensure your feet stay blister-free,” she explains. “The Swiftwick Flite XT is specifically designed to provide ankle stability during quick movements,” as they feature strong elastic bands around the ankle and heel to help give it extra support. This sock’s signature fibers has micro treads in the heel and forefoot to grip to your shoe, keeping your feet stay stable. In addition to offering tons of support, these sock’s fabric is moisture-wicking, helping to prevent painful blisters. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

21 A Set Of 6 Agility Hurdles That You Can Easily Take From Place To Place SKLZ 6-Inch Ultra Durable Agility Hurdles (6 Pack) Amazon $50 See On Amazon The next time your workout starts to feel a little stale, try switching things up with these SKLZ agility hurdles. "You can do so many incredible movements with hurdles that will help to keep your run or endurance fitness up throughout the winter,” says Foland. “Performing lateral work, high knees or ankle stability exercises are just a few that will increase speed and fitness. Placing them in snow and jumping over them allows your VO2 max to be challenged along with increasing strength in your legs to get up and off the ground.” Amazon shoppers agree and love these hurdles, as they’ve given them a 4.8-star rating. Why? They’re small and lightweight and come with a carrying bag, so you can take them wherever, but they’re still very durable and will last after being exposed to the elements.

22 A Fleece-Lined Hoodie That’s Good For Working Out Or Hanging Out Amazon Essentials Hooded Fleece Sweatshirt Amazon $24 See On Amazon Jake Boly, CSCS and owner of That Fit Friend, suggests grabbing this Amazon Essentials hoodie for your next workout. It’s lined with cozy fleece to help you stay warm in cool temps, with a tapered waist so that it’s not jostling all over when you’re running. Plus, you even have the choice of more than 25 colors, making this an easy everyday option for working out or hanging out. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

23 A Long Sleeve Nike Tee That Won’t Leave You Soaked With Sweat Nike Legend Long Sleeve Tee Amazon $36 See On Amazon With its Dri-FIT technology that helps wick away sweat, it’s no wonder that Boly also recommends this long sleeve tee from Nike. It’s lightweight and soft, making it perfect for layering. And since the seams are flat, there’s less chance of them chafing up against you during your workout. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 These HeatGear Leggings That Won’t Weigh You Down Under Armour HeatGear Leggings Amazon $35 See On Amazon Pants don’t have to be fleece-lined in order to be warm — these leggings from Under Armour are also incredibly lightweight. Boly recommends them since they won’t weigh you down on your runs. Instead, the special HeatGear fabric will still keep you warm when temperatures are low. And if you aren’t into black? They also come in 10 other colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

25 A 2-Pack Of Compression Pants That Reviewers Can’t Get Enough Of Runhit Compression Pants (2 Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Boly also suggests these Runhit compression pants — and at less than $30 for two pairs, they’re a total deal. The compression fabric helps increase blood flow during your workouts, and it even helps wick away sweat to keep you dry. Like the best pants, these have pockets so you have a secure place to store your phone, keys, and other small items as you workout. These are the best-selling activewear leggings on Amazon, with an average 4.7-star-rating after 5,600 reviews. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

26 A Pair Of Champion Sweats Made Of Soft Jersey Material Champion Lightweight Open Bottom Jersey Pant Amazon $18 See On Amazon Boly suggests wearing these Champion sweatpants. They’re made from a lightweight jersey fabric that’s as comfy as your favorite tee, and the elastic waistband has an inner cord so you can easily adjust how they fit. Plus, the tapered legs give them a finished look that makes this workout pants also great for errands or everyday lounging. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

27 These Stylish Track Pants From Adidas adidas Essentials Warm-Up Tracksuit Bottoms Amazon $30 See On Amazon With the signature triple stripe running down each leg, these Adidas track pants have a place in every closet — and they even come recommended by Boly. They’ve got a standard fit that is neither too loose nor too tight, and the drawcord waist lets you customize how they fit. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

28 A Nike Shirt That Helps You Stay Dry When You Sweat Nike Dri-Fit Fitness Workout T-Shirt Amazon $40 See On Amazon Kristie Alicea, an NCSF Certified personal trainer and ACE Group fitness instructor, says that layers are important when trying to stay warm in colder weather. “The first layer closest to your skin should be some kind of sweat resistant or heat tech material that will dry quickly. Nike Dri-Fit is a really great option,” she says. Why? It’s made with moisture-wicking technology that allows it to dry faster than other materials and comes in more than 15 colors, so you can really build out your winter workout wardrobe. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 A 3-Pack Of Wool Hiking Socks That Won’t Slide Down Zealwood Unisex Merino Wool Anti-blister Cushion Hiking Socks Amazon $30 See On Amazon Alicea also suggests warming up with wool, like these anti-blister merino wool ankle-cut socks that come in a three-pack. "One of my go-to fabrics is wool or wool blend because it will keep you warm even if it gets damp,” she says. These socks feature a deep heel cup keeps it from sliding down into your shoes as well as air mesh venting and a cushioned heel and toe for comfort and support. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

30 A Stylish, Warm Beanie Made From 100% Merino Wool Minus33 Merino Wool Ridge Cuff Wool Beanie Amazon $23 See On Amazon "Another mistake is not covering your head, ears, and hands,” Alicea explains. “The extremities are the first to get cold and the last to get warm so take care of those before heading out." So if you’re in need of a warm hat, this beanie is made from 100% Merino wool, so your head will be nice and warm. It’s machine washable and quite stylish, making it great for everyday wear, especially because it’s available in a wide range of colors. Available styles: 20

31 This Full-Zip Jacket Made With Polar Fleece Amazon Essentials Classic Fit Full-Zip Fleece Jacket Amazon $31 See On Amazon Made from super soft polar fleece, this full-zip jacket is a must-have on chilly days. "Another go-to is fleece as an outer layer; it will keep you insulated,” explains Alicea. “Synthetic fabrics will be the way to go because they are lightweight, they don't hold onto moisture and they won't get heavy as you get sweaty." This basic option is fully zippable, so you can adjust it as you warm up, and the close but comfortable fit allows for a good range of motion, whether you’re jogging, biking, hiking, or hanging out. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

32 These Fan-Favorite Hand Warmers That Last For Up To 10 Hours HotHands Hand Warmers (40 Pairs) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Noah Neiman, co-founder of Rumble Boxing, is a big fan when of using hand warmers like these during the coldest times of year. "Top rule? Warm your body and bones UP!” he explains. “Muscles work best when they’re safely heated up and activated, like some hand warmers in your ski mittens." This box comes with 40 pairs of single-use hand warmers, which heat up in 15 to 30 minutes and stay hot for up to 10 hours, making them great for skiing, hiking, or fishing. This fan favorite product has over 30,000 reviews on Amazon, and a cumulative 4.8-star rating.

33 A Water Bottle That’s Completely Leakproof ZORRI Sports Water Bottle Amazon $16 See On Amazon It’s always important to stay hydrated, which Neiman was quick to point out. "This is more general life advice, but making sure you’re properly hydrated and nourished for any inclement weather training will help you safely get the most out of your session!" Make sure you have a water bottle like this one handy. This sporty item comes in 14-, 17-,24-, and 32-ounce sizes and is 100% leak proof. It has an ergonomic flip cap and nozzle so you can sip while being active. The silicone grip makes this easy to handle on-the-go, while the handy cleaning brush means you’ll be able to keep this water bottle’s nooks and crannies spotless.

34 A 2-Pack Of Thermal Shirts That Work Perfectly As A Base Layer DEVOPS Compression Baselayer Tops (2 Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon Neiman says that wearing weather-appropriate training gear is important, and part of that is making sure to “avoid cotton that will keep your wet sweat close to your body.” Luckily, these insulated turtlenecks are made from a poleyster-spandex blend, with a fleece lining to help you stay warm — a must-have if you need a good base layer. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

