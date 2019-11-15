Plagued by cold feet? (No, I am not talking about that nervous feeling we all get sometimes.) Luckily, the best socks for cold feet can help keep your toes nice and toasty, whether you’re spending time outdoors on a snowy day or are simply always chilly. In order to prevent your feet from getting cold, look for socks made from thermal fabrics or ones that trap warmth inside; if they’re also breathable or able to wick moisture, even better, especially if your feet tend to sweat.

When it comes to picking out the best cozy socks for cold feet, one of the most important things to remember is that really thick socks aren’t necessarily the warmest socks. The factor that is most likely to determine a sock’s warmth is the material that they’re made from. Insulating materials like acrylic and warm yet moisture-wicking materials like merino wool are ideal. Regular wool is not quite as soft or breathable as merino wool, but other kinds of wool socks are still a good option and tend to be more friendly on the budget than merino. Oh, and 100% cotton really isn’t the best pick for cold feet; when cotton gets wet (read: if you venture outside in wet weather at all), then it loses all insulating properties.

Beyond the material, choosing the best pair of socks comes down to a matter of personal preference. I included both low- and high-end picks on this list, as well as picks that come in a range of colors and patterns. I even found a pair that has built-in heating elements if you really want to keep things toasty.

To help warm up your feet, here are a bunch of highly-rated sock picks on Amazon that reviewers swear by.

1 A Cult-Favorite Pair Of Socks With A Lifetime Warranty Darn Tough Hiker Micro Crew Midweight Sock Amazon $23 See On Amazon This pair of socks from Darn Tough has a 4.8-star overall rating on Amazon, and it’s easy to see why. Reviewers say this pick keeps their toes warm in even the coldest weather. According to one reviewer, “Darn Tough are hands down the best socks I have ever owned. Everything else pales in comparison. They don't wear through, they don't retain smells, they're soft and supportive, they last longer than all my other socks." At $20-plus for a single pair of socks, this pick is undoubtedly pricey — but the fact that it's backed by a lifetime warranty makes the high-quality socks well worth the upfront cost. The crew-length socks are made of a blend of merino wool, nylon, and spandex, and come in a range of fun colors. Choose from sizes small, medium, or large, and get ready to experience the best pair of socks you have ever owned. Helpful Amazon review: “My feet get cold so easily and take forever to warm up. Sometimes the only thing that will do it is soaking them in hot water. I have started to put these socks on when my feet get cold, and they warm up almost instantly. I end up wearing them almost every night. These were originally purchased for a hike I'm going on soon, but have been so great for more than that.”

2 A Budget-Friendly 4-Pack Of Merino Wool Socks People Socks Merino Wool Socks (4-Pack) Amazon $35 See On Amazon This pack of four crew-length merino wool socks from People Socks is an absolute steal at just $35. But just because this pick has a good price, doesn’t mean the quality is sacrificed. The socks are made of 71% merino wool, with nylon, polyester, and spandex also making an appearance in the blend. They’re made in the U.S. and are described as a “medium-heavy thickness.” Choose from a few different sizes, and from a bunch of neutral colors. Helpful Amazon review: “My feet always run cold and nothing keeps them warm and dry like wool socks. I’ve tried many different brands at various prize points. But I have a new favorite. People socks! First off, the price can’t be beat even for cheap wool socks. I wasn’t expecting great quality because they seemed too cheap. I also worried since the wool content seemed a little low, around 70 percent. But they feel terrific - thick, fluffy and every bit as warm as my most expensive wool socks. [...] They feel brand new every time I put them on. I love these socks. I literally wear a pair every day.”

3 A 2-Pack Of Thermal Socks With A Warm Lining Hot Feet Heavy Thermal Socks (2-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Made mostly of acrylic, this two-pack of socks from Hot Feet feature an extra-warm inside layer that traps heat (by literally creating a vacuum of air, according to the manufacturer) so your feet will always be the perfect amount of toasty. And no, it’s no gimmick; Amazon reviewers report that they actually notice a difference when they wear this pick. The socks are made from an acrylic blend and are brushed for extra softness. These socks will work for most feet (from women's sizes 4 to 11), and you can choose from a variety of different color and pattern combinations. Helpful Amazon review: “I was looking for socks that would keep my feet warm without having to wear more than one pair at a time. These socks fit the bill! They are warm and comfortable and stylish without going overboard with crazy designs. If you suffer from cold feet like I do, whether or not you are enjoying outdoor activities, I recommend these socks. They are wonderful if you are just relaxing on the couch enjoying a good book or TV show/movie and keep you extra warm if you are shoveling the driveway or working outdoors.”

4 An Editor-Favorite Pair Of Merino Wool Socks Smartwool Hike Classic Edition Light Cushion Merino Wool Crew Socks Amazon $19 See On Amazon "My feet are always cold, so for most of the colder months, I wear Smartwool's merino hiking socks around the house,” explains Bustle Commerce Editor Jen Fiegel. “They're thick, cushioned, and cozy. Plus, they definitely last a while!" Smartwool’s merino socks are definitely well-known for their warmth and are a favorite of Associate Commerce Editor Kori Perten as well, who raves that they truly do keep her feet warm and dry in just about any conditions. Choose from three different sizes and four different colors. Helpful Amazon review: “Warm, thick, and very comfortable material. Can’t wait to buy other pairs for holiday gifts!”

5 A Pair Of Low-Cut Merino Wool Running Socks Pure Athlete Merino Wool Socks Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you want the comfort of merino wool, but prefer a low-cut sock, this pick from Pure Athlete is the perfect option. You can wear these socks year-round (yes, even in the scorching heat), thanks to the superb breathability of the material. Heck, they're even great to wear during a workout. A cushioned heel and toe prevents blisters, and no seam at the front means there's nothing to irritate the front of your foot. This pick comes in sizes small, medium, large, and extra-large, and you can choose from a bunch of colors in one, three, six, and even 12 packs. Oh, and Amazon reviewers? They say this pick has surpassed expectations and give it a 4.5-star rating overall. Helpful Amazon review: “Love these socks. Great fit and my feet stay warm in cold temperatures. Think they are a little pricey and only bought two to try out; will purchase a few more pairs. They’re high quality!”

6 A Pair of Ski Socks To Keep Your Feet Warm During Outdoor Activities Pure Athlete High Performance Wool Socks (1-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you spend a lot of time outdoors (especially doing activities like skiing or snowboarding), then you’ve got to click “add to cart” on these ski socks from Pure Athlete. The socks are made of the ideal blend of merino wool, nylon, spandex, and polypropylene to wick moisture away, while still keeping your feet warm. They also have a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon, from thousands of reviewers. If you're not convinced yet, know that this pair of socks boasts some noteworthy features, including cushioning in the shin, ankle, and feet to ensure the ultimate level of comfort. An elastic at the top prevents the socks from sliding down, which is ideal whether you're hitting the ski slopes or just going for a walk in the cold. Choose from different color options (which are mostly black and gray, with splashes of color), four different sizes (small, medium, large, and extra-large), and packs of one or three. Helpful Amazon review: “I bought these to take to Antartica to wear in muck boots. It was a warm summer inn Antartica 36 degrees most days, but still kayaking and walking over snow could be cold and my feet stayed toasty warm when others had cool feet. The socks were soft and comfortable and fit true to size. Delivery was quick and the price was excellent. I will wear these cross country skiing now as well. Highly recommend these socks.”

7 A Multi-Pack Of Cute, Editor-Approved Wool Blend Socks JOYCA & Co. Multicolor Warm Winter Crew Socks (4-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon BDG Commerce Beauty Editor Adeline Duff swears by these cute, multicolored socks for cold weather. “"I ordered these socks because they’re cute — I’m a sucker for fair isle anything — but I was pleasantly surprised by their quality,” she reports. “I’m always cold, and they’ve kept my feet toasty and warm during frigid Vermont winters. And while buying clothing online can sometimes be a bit of a gamble, I’m pleased to report that these socks look exactly like they do in the picture." The socks are made from a blend of wool, cotton, polyester, and spandex, so they might not be the best choice if you think your feet might get wet, but for cozy toes indoors or on a dry day outdoors when you aren’t doing anything sweaty, they’re an adorable choice that’s also incredibly affordable — we’re talking less than $5 per pair of socks. They come in a bunch of different designs in packs of three or four, so pick the one you like most. Helpful Amazon review: “These are WONDERFUL!!! Have worn itchy wool socks before and these are so much better!!!! Easily worn with any shoes and my feet are never cold. These are constantly in the wash as I wear them all the time now that it’s cold. Would b great for hiking anytime!!”

8 A Toasty Pair of Heated Socks ORORO Heated Socks Amazon $81 See On Amazon Heated socks? Yeah, they totally exist and are the best way to warm up your feet in a snap. Use a button to choose between three different heating settings (high, medium, and low) and stay incredibly warm for up to ten hours. When the battery life runs out, you can simply charge it back up again. The heating elements are coated in silica rubber so they won’t be affected by any wetness you encounter, and are located in the sole of the sock. While the other socks on this list can keep your feet warm without the electric heat, these ones may truly require it, since they’re made of a fabric blend that contains polyester, spandex, cotton, spandex, and “COOLMAX” fabric, which is designed to be breathable but may not keep your feet dry once it gets wet. Amazon reviewers say that this pick keeps even the coldest of feet warm. They come in your choice of three colors in small, medium, or large sizes. Helpful Amazon review: “I bought these for my stepdaughter on a whim, after a friend purchased the heated vest for golfing and loved it. My step-daughter has Reynaud's, which causes hands and feet to get very cold, very quickly. She didn't even let the batteries charge completely before trying them on, and loved the warmth. So if you get cold feet, especially if you have Reynaud's or poor circulation, you might take a good look at these socks.”