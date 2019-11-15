Shopping
The 9 Best Socks For Cold Feet
Plagued by cold feet? (No, I am not talking about that nervous feeling we all get sometimes.) Luckily, the best socks for cold feet can help keep your toes nice and toasty, whether you’re spending time outdoors on a snowy day or are simply always chilly. In order to prevent your feet from getting cold, look for socks made from thermal fabrics or ones that trap warmth inside; if they’re also breathable or able to wick moisture, even better, especially if your feet tend to sweat.
When it comes to picking out the best cozy socks for cold feet, one of the most important things to remember is that really thick socks aren’t necessarily the warmest socks. The factor that is most likely to determine a sock’s warmth is the material that they’re made from. Insulating materials like acrylic and warm yet moisture-wicking materials like merino wool are ideal. Regular wool is not quite as soft or breathable as merino wool, but other kinds of wool socks are still a good option and tend to be more friendly on the budget than merino. Oh, and 100% cotton really isn’t the best pick for cold feet; when cotton gets wet (read: if you venture outside in wet weather at all), then it loses all insulating properties.
Beyond the material, choosing the best pair of socks comes down to a matter of personal preference. I included both low- and high-end picks on this list, as well as picks that come in a range of colors and patterns. I even found a pair that has built-in heating elements if you really want to keep things toasty.
To help warm up your feet, here are a bunch of highly-rated sock picks on Amazon that reviewers swear by.