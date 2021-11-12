42 Trendy Things Under $35 That Look Good On Everyone

I've found all the trendy new pieces that you may be holding out on trying, and they're all on Amazon. I'm talking about Y2K fashion, ‘90s-inspired accessories, and baggy jeans (or at least a little baggier). These finds are all under $35, and they’re universally cute (because we all know trying new styles can be intimidating). Trust me — this list of trendy things that look good on everyone will finally empower you to hit the “add to cart” button with confidence.

Let me show you how seriously wearable they all are, like the trendy bucket hat that come in 39 colors and costs less than the price of brunch. Staying with that ‘90s vibe, there are plenty of mini shoulder bags and clutches on this list, including the perfect crocodile one in the classic baguette style.

If you're looking for trendy clothes instead of accessories, you’ll find both straight-leg jeans and super high-waisted baggy jeans on this list. Plus, there's a velour-style matching tracksuit, a slip dress with silky fabric, and more.

You can totally try these new trends with confidence when you have this list in hand. I've found all the pieces that look good on everyone, and you don't have to spend over $35 — just go for it.

1 A Plaid Shacket Without Bulky Front Pockets Qiaomai Wool-Blend Plaid Coat Amazon $34 See On Amazon A shacket — a cross between a jacket and a shirt — is such a trendy transition piece that you don’t have to spend more than $35 on. This oversized wool-blend shacket comes in vibrant and muted plaid color combos. Plus, unlike most, it doesn’t have those bulky front pockets for a more clean and polished look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

2 These Straight-Leg Jeans In 3 Lengths Lee Relaxed-Fit Plus-Size Jeans Amazon $35 See On Amazon Effortlessly cool, these classic five-pocket jeans rise to the mid-waist and boast a straight-leg and relaxed fit through the thighs. They come in 15 washes and colors, including red, classic blue, and midnight navy. Reviewers have reported they are the “perfect fit” and are “very comfortable,” too. Available sizes: 14 — 30 (including different lengths)

Available colors: 15

3 These ‘70s Aviators With Colored Lenses Freckles Mark Aviator Sunglasses Amazon $13 See On Amazon Choose from tortoiseshell, black, clear, and more frame colors in these ‘70s-style aviator sunglasses. They have those classic colored lenses, and they’re UV-protective. They even come in two-pack options, and they have over 1,500 five-star ratings. Available colors: 22

4 This V-Neck Sports Bra That Doubles As A Top Lemedy Sports Bra Tank Amazon $22 See On Amazon With over 9,000 reviews, many fans of this sports bra say it easily doubles as a going-out tank. It’s complete with a V-neck design and removable pads, and the cropped length makes this sports bra an easy layering pieces. It’s breathable and stretchy, and reviewers noted it’s super thick and durable — however you choose to wear it. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

5 This Ribbed Cardigan With Slouchy Blouson Sleeves Amazon Essentials Ribbed Blouson Cardigan Amazon $30 See On Amazon Chilly morning? Slip on this chunky rib-knit cardigan that features blouson sleeves for a totally relaxed feel. It has a V-neck looks adorable over a tee or cami, but you can also wear it buttoned up on its own. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 10

6 A Ruched Crop Top You’ll Reach For Constantly ALGALAROUND Ruched Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Stand in line for coffee and go to your workout in this multi-tasking ruched crop top with stretchy ribbed fabric. It has adjustable ties that let you adjust the length to perfectly line up with your leggings or jeans. Plus, it comes in long-sleeve, short-sleeve, and tank top styles in tons of colors. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

7 This Mesh Top That’s Perfect For Layering SheIn Mock-Neck Mesh Blouse Amazon $16 See On Amazon This stretchy mesh top is a combo of some of the best trends — mesh, trendy patterns, and a ruffled mock neck. Plus, reviewers wrote they love wearing it as a layering piece, and one noted, “Great quality, looks just like the photos, and is very comfortable.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

8 A High-Waisted Mini Skirt In Cute Plaid Options Floerns Plaid High-Waist Mini Skirt Amazon $22 See On Amazon Reviewers are raving about the vintage vibes of this high-waisted plaid mini skirt. The 100% cotton fabric has a knit texture that comes in a bunch of plaid colors. Plus, the zipper is nicely hidden away on the side, and reviewers love that you can tuck a turtleneck or bodysuit into this bodycon style. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 9

9 The Perfect Chunky Houndstooth Sweater Vest SAFRISIOR Oversized Sweater Vest Amazon $30 See On Amazon An oversized fit, chunky knit, and houndstooth print are all I’m ever really ever looking for in a sweater vest. This oversized sweater vest comes in so many colors — perfect whether you’re looking for bold shades, neutrals, or soft pastels. The thick ribbed hems add a nice contrast, and obviously, reviewers are obsessed. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 19

10 A Midi Skirt With A High Waist & A Satin-Feel SheIn Satin Midi Skirt Amazon $32 See On Amazon This high-waisted midi skirt has that luxe satin feel that’s perfect for parties and nights out. Reviewers love that you can pull it on with the comfy elastic waistband instead of fussing with a zipper or buttons. Plus, it’s budget-friendly, comes in shades that work in every season, and one reviewer even raved, “I’m looking for a reason to get another color.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

11 A Lightweight Bomber Jacket In Bold Prints ECOWISH Bomber Jacket Amazon $33 See On Amazon Reviewers love the silky and lightweight fabric of this zip-up bomber jacket. It comes in 18 bold patterns, including plenty of leopard prints and florals. One reviewer raved, “Love the style and fabric pattern. Definitely worth the price for a cute trendy piece.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 18

12 A Ruched Crop Top With A Cutout Romwe Plus-Size Knot Crop Blouse Amazon $20 See On Amazon This stretchy V-neck crop top takes the tied ruched trend and adds the perfect cutout for a wrap style. It comes in plenty of bold colors, including hot pink, pastel blue, burgundy, and more. The best part: Reviewers are happy that the breathable fabric isn't see-through. Available sizes: Large — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 8

13 This Cowl-Neck Dress In Slinky, Stretchy Satin Romwe Satin Mini Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon This satin mini dress has a silky look and feel, plus a flirty cowl neck design and spaghetti straps. It comes in plenty of going-out-worthy jewel tones like green, burgundy, purple, and even a pastel pink option. One reviewer raved, “It has the right amount of stretch and fits in all the right places. I’m getting one in every color!” Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

Available colors: 8

14 This Gold-Tone Chunky Chain Bracelet For Layering SOFYBJAb Chunky Chain Bracelet Amazon $11 See On Amazon Layer this gold-tone chunky chain bracelet with thin bracelets for the perfect minimalist look. It comes in four sizes and styles of textured chains, and each one is complete with an easy toggle closure. One reviewer wrote, “Love this bracelet. Beautiful color, perfect size, can dress it up or down.” Available styles: 4

15 These Bike Shorts In Over 100 Styles — Including Faux Leather ALWAYS Workout Shorts Amazon $21 See On Amazon These machine-washable faux leather bike shorts have gentle compression and over 12,500 five-star ratings. If you’re looking for an option other than faux leather, there are 140 other styles, colors, and patterns available. One reviewer raved, “Super soft and comfortable shorts with a high waistband that does not cut into your waist at all!” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 140

16 A Faux-Leather Belt For A Serious Vintage Statement Grace Karin Vintage Waist Belt Amazon $15 See On Amazon This faux-leather crocodile print belt sits at your waist and fastens without needing belt loops, so it’s perfect for styling with a dress or wide-leg pants. The uniquely retro-style buckle makes it look like a rare and expensive vintage find, but it’s super budget-friendly. Available sizes: Small — XXX-Large

Available colors: 23

17 These High-Waisted Jeans With A Straight Leg Ugerlov High-Waisted Baggy Jeans Amazon $33 See On Amazon These high-waisted jeans give you the wide-leg and ever-so-slightly baggy style trend at a great price, and they’re even machine-washable. They come in six classic denim colors, including gray, black, and true blue. (You can even opt for a cargo version if you’re feeling bold.) Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 6

18 These Bike Shorts In 45 Colors & Prints Stretch is Comfort Plus-Size Biker Shorts Amazon $18 See On Amazon These breathable bike shorts are made of a cotton and spandex blend, and they come in 45 bright and unique colors and patterns. (They even come in metallic gold, black, and silver.) Plus, reviewers love that the elastic waist doesn’t roll down, and one noted, “They look cute and make me feel on-trend.” Available sizes: X-Large — 7X

Available colors: 45

19 A Cotton Muscle Tee With Shoulder Pads Meladyan Loose Tank Top Amazon $19 See On Amazon Add this 100% cotton tank top to your basic tanks for a trendy but classic option. It’s complete with vintage-style shoulder pads that add a little structure to your comfy tee. Plus, it pairs perfectly with wide-leg trousers, and comes in so many colors like gray, black, and pink. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 17

20 The Moto Leggings With A Perfectly Faded Wash LAINAB Pencil Pants Amazon $33 See On Amazon These stretchy cotton-blend pants are the perfect blend of comfy and cool. They’re complete with minimalist moto details, including geometric texture accents and functional zippers on the ankles, and the faded wash makes them look perfectly worn in. Plus, reviewers are raving that these are just like more expensive versions of this trend but at a more cost-effective price. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

21 A Long & Cozy Vest With Review-Worthy Pockets Beyove Long Cardigan Vest Amazon $35 See On Amazon Reviewers can’t stop talking about the fact that this machine-washable vest has roomy pockets and can effortlessly dress up a basic tee. It has a unique long cardigan design and a little bit of stretch in the fabric. It comes in 24 amazing neutral and bright colors like red and teal. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

22 Chunky Silver-Toned Lock & Key Layering Necklaces BVROSKI Lock Key Pendants Necklace Set Amazon $9 See On Amazon These silver-toned necklaces instantly give you that chunky layered look. They have a lock-and-key design, they’re nickel-free and hypoallergenic, and both are fully adjustable. Plus, there are a few options with more charms, including a heart and butterfly. Available styles: 8

23 A Pleated Clutch With A Shoulder Strap GLITZALL Clutch Purse Amazon $31 See On Amazon The unique pleated design gives this small textured clutch its perfect slouchy look. Plus, it’s complete with a matching shoulder strap if you aren’t looking to carry a clutch in your hand all day. The top clasp closure gives the faux leather some perfect structure, and reviewers are raving about finding this trend at such a great price. Available colors: 9

24 A Long Gold-Tone Necklace With A Fringe Detail MOLOCH Tassel Fringe Necklace Amazon $9 See On Amazon Reviewers love how sparkly this long gold-tone pendant necklace is. The pendant has cutout details that reveal a shimmery background, and it’s complete with a thin chain fringe feature. One reviewer raved, “The necklace is stunning, very light to wear, and is very attention-grabbing with its shine.” Available colors: 23

25 These Cargo-Style Joggers That You Can Even Work Out In Libin Cargo Hiking Pants Amazon $32 See On Amazon These hiking pants have five trendy cargo-style pockets that are all super functional with zippers and Velcro. They have a tapered jogger style with elastic cuffs at the bottom, and the lightweight, water-resistant fabric has 6% spandex for a decent amount of stretch. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 8

26 This Mini Shoulder Bag In Crocodile Print DOREAMALOE Retro Shoulder Tote Amazon $24 See On Amazon Get all the ‘90's vibes with this mini shoulder bag that's super trendy but still fits your phone. It's complete with a gold-tone chain, and the faux leather comes in brown and black but also bold colors like green, pink, and even yellow. Available colors: 11

27 A Pleated Tennis Skirt With Built-In Shorts Hoerev High-Waisted Tennis Skirt Amazon $17 See On Amazon The built-in bike shorts under this skirt is make this piece super comfy and wearable. High-waisted, this pleated tennis skirt looks so cute with a cardigan or bodysuit. Plus, it’s machine-washable and comes in over 40 colors, including patterns like plaid and sporty stripes. Available sizes: 0 — 12

Available colors: 43

28 This One-Shoulder Midi Dress Reviewers Can’t Get Enough Of Romwe Satin Midi Dress Amazon $31 See On Amazon With 7% spandex, this one-shoulder midi dress is stretchy, which means going out in a fitted midi dress is suddenly a lot more comfortable. Reviewers love that the satin-like fabric looks super expensive and that the spaghetti strap is adjustable. One reviewer raved, “Super stunning dress!!! Probably my favorite elegant dress I’ve ever worn.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

29 This Throwback Tuxedo-Style Vest TheMogan Plus Dressy Vest Amazon $20 See On Amazon This tuxedo-style vest is complete with buttons, faux pockets, and an adjustable waist belt on the back. It’s structured, but the fabric is stretchy, and it comes in neutral colors or a bold red. One reviewer raved, “The style is perfect. The fabric is sturdy and has a little stretch.” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

30 A Plaid Mini Dress With A Straight Neckline Floerns Plaid Mini Bodycon Dress Amazon $16 See On Amazon Grab this Cher Horwitz-inspired plaid mini dress in bright yellow or pastel pink for a spring look, or dark brown for the fall. There are color options for every situation, including a fun going-out style with a velvet-like finish. It’s complete with adjustable straps and has over 2,000 five-star ratings. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 25

31 These Colorful Floral Hoop Earrings Wgoud Flower Hoop Earrings Amazon $10 See On Amazon These lightweight flower hoop earrings are complete with glittery beads in each flower and a clip design, so you won’t lose earring backs. They come in vibrant colors, are nickel-free, and reviewers love how lightweight they are. One reviewer raved, “They’re really intricate and look super pretty on.” Available colors: 15

32 This Velvety Shirt Dress With Cutouts Glamaker Cutout Mini Dress Amazon $25 See On Amazon This Y2K-inspired button-up mini dress has so many trendy details, including a polo-style collar, flared long-sleeves, and two cutouts. The velvety and shiny fabric is also stretchy. Plus, there’s a pink leopard-print option and even a vibrant green that gives off ‘70s vibes. Available sizes: Small — X-Large (including petite options)

Available colors: 16

33 The Midi Dress With So Many Leopard-Print Options KIRUNDO Midi Leopard Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon This leopard-print midi dress features a Henley neckline and understated puff sleeves with elastic wrist cuffs. Reviewers love that you can adjust the neckline with the buttons, and it’s complete with a stretchy elastic waist. Plus, you can choose from red, khaki, white, or even green leopard print. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

34 A Bodycon Mini Dress With Ruched Details MiiVoo Mini Bodycon Dress Amazon $26 See On Amazon The length of this mini dress is adjustable, with the tie sides that also add a ruched detail. It’s complete with comfy long sleeves, and the ribbed fabric has a little bit of spandex for stretch. One reviewer raved, “The fabric is the best part. It’s very soft and more luxurious than a regular cotton rib.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

35 A ‘90s Bucket Hat In 39 Colors ChoK.Lids Bucket Hat Amazon $15 See On Amazon Still nervous to try out the bucket hat trend? This cotton bucket hat has pretty much zero risk because it comes in 39 colors and is only $15. Plus, there are over 5,500 five-star ratings and plenty of reviewers recommending it and going back to buy more colors. Available colors: 39

36 These Classic Clogs With An Extreme Platform Cape Robbin Platform Clogs Amazon $27 See On Amazon These rubber slide-on clogs are already super trendy, but they have the added bonus of an extremely high platform sole. They come in bright colors like green and yellow as well as patterns like tie-dye. The back strap swivels to keep your foot extra-secure, so you can walk in ultimate comfort. The best part? These shoes have over 4,000 five-star ratings. Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 11

37 These Western Boots That Pair Perfectly With Skirts & Leggings Charles Albert Western Boots Amazon $35 See On Amazon Pair these faux-leather western boots with your favorite little going-out dress for a fun twist on your regular Friday-night outfit. They’re complete with easy pull-on side tabs, a slouchy fit, and padded soles. One reviewer raved, “There is plenty of room in the toe area and just the right heel height.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 9

38 This Small & Minimalist Purse That Expands Hoxis Handbag Amazon $18 See On Amazon This minimalist clutch is super comfortable to carry, thanks to the geometric design of the handle. It comes in plenty of faux leather colors, including a black faux crocodile pattern. It has durable snaps on each side so you can expand it or collapse it. Available colors: 8

39 This Bandana Top That Won’t Fall Down SOLY HUX Tribal Print Bandana Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon This bandana top has an open back with a tie detail and comes in over 60 colors, patterns, and styles. Normally, this style tends to slide down, but this top has options with attached spaghetti straps, a tie criss-cross back, and even elastic at the top of strapless versions to hold it securely in place. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 66

40 An All-Over Glitter Top For Your Next Party GRACE KARIN Sleeveless Sparkle Sequin Top Amazon $26 See On Amazon Yes — this all-over sequin top has a super soft lining, so it’s actually comfortable to wear. Not only is this top extra glittery, but it also has functional gold-tone zipper accents on both sides. So, tuck in this sleeveless going-out top or unzip the sides for a flowy look. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 24

41 A Crushed Velvet Tracksuit That’s Y2K-Inspired ToBeInStyle Velour Tracksuit Amazon $23 See On Amazon Choose from a half-zip or full-zip jacket in this matching crushed velvet tracksuit. There are even extra-shiny options in the cotton and polyester blend fabric, and the pants have an adjustable drawstring. Reviewers love the soft and cozy fabric, and the entire set rings up at a wallet-friendly price. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 32