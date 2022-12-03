These days, there's no shortage of professional-backed beauty products, from dermatologist-formulated skin care brands to trichologist-founded hair care lines. However, one category we haven’t really seen doctors enter is the makeup space — until now. Dr. Diane Hilal-Campo, a Columbia-trained, board-certified ophthalmologist, saw a gap in the eye makeup market and started twenty/twenty beauty, which offers a range of gentle, eye-safe beauty products like mascara, eye shadow, and brow and lash serums. This holiday season, you can save $30 on these goodies with twenty/twenty beauty's New Year, New View Eye-Friendly Beauty Collector's Set.

Price: $150 (a $180 value)

$150 (a $180 value) Suitable For: Everyone, including contact lens wearers and those with sensitive eyes.

Everyone, including contact lens wearers and those with sensitive eyes. Cruelty-Free: Yes

Yes Vegan: Yes

Yes Comes with: Mascara, lash and brow serum, an eye shadow stick, face mist, and traveling pouch.

About The Brand

Twenty/twenty beauty prides itself on offering “eye-friendly makeup” to the masses — aka gentle, thoughtfully formulated eye makeup that’s free of potential irritants like glitter, fragrance, and loose minerals that can cause eye damage and discomfort. All of twenty/twenty beauty's doctor-backed products are vegan and cruelty-free — and in addition to makeup, the brand also makes a few eye care products, such as their hypochlorous acid spray, which simultaneously works to soothe skin and clean the eye area of bacteria.

What’s In The Set

Normally, the four products in the set would cost $180, but the holiday-edition gift set is currently going for just $150 (that’s $30 in savings). Let’s take a closer look at what’s inside.

Clean Sweep Mascara: This mascara contains hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and biotin, which work together to simultaneously condition and lengthen your lashes. The formula is free of parabens, carbon black, and coal tar dyes, and is safe for people who wear contact lenses.

Get Growing Lash & Brow Serum: This multi-use serum contains castor, argan, and coconut oils to moisturize your brow and lash hairs while promoting the appearance of longer, stronger lashes and fuller brows.

Visionary Eye Shadow Stick in ‘Love At First Sight’: According to the brand, this shadow stick helps alleviate the symptoms of dry eye thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, and argan oil. The shade ‘Love At First Sight’ is a deep brown color with a hint of shimmer that complements every skin tone.

Easy On The Eyes Calming Face Mist with Hypochlorous Acid: This face and eye mist contains very few ingredients (just three to be exact). The star ingredient in this formula is hypochlorous acid, an anti-bacterial acid that can help reduce breakouts and soothe inflammation. Overall, this is a great buy for anyone who deals with dry eye, blepharitis, styes, and other related conditions.

My Thoughts On The Products

Whenever I try a new “clean” mascara, I'm always apprehensive since, although some professionals say they're better for the eyes than traditional mascaras, I'm usually left with lashes that droop shortly after application. Luckily, the twenty/twenty beauty Clean Sweep Mascara adds curl and length to my lashes without falling throughout the day. I will say that this mascara offers a natural finish that's ideal for daytime wear — if you're looking for a mascara to wear with a smoky eye at night, you might want to look elsewhere. Additionally, the Visionary Eye Shadow Stick has a creamy texture that glides onto my lids effortlessly, and it gives me the perfect amount of shimmer, making it suitable for both daytime and nighttime use.

I must admit, however, that I've only been using the Get Growing Lash & Brow Serum for a few weeks, so I can't speak to how well it performs long-term. So far, I've noticed a thickening in the sparse area on the tail end of my brows. Finally, The Easy On The Eyes Calming Face Mist has been a heavy hitter in my day-to-day since it hydrates my skin and calms my winter-induced redness without irritating my eyes or messing up my makeup.

Overall, I can’t imagine many people who wouldn’t like these products — but it would make an especially nice gift for anyone you know with eye sensitivities. It’s also a great gift idea for younger teens who are just getting into makeup, since it covers all the bases without being too over the top.

If you’re keen to try twenty/twenty beauty for yourself — or maybe you’re buying it for someone else — you can shop the New Year, New View gift set through the link below.

