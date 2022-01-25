UGG Is Releasing A Waterproof Spin On Its Iconic '00s Boot

Stop the press. ICYMI, Gen Z’s favourite retro noughties boot brand UGG is back in fashion and is doing the rounds on TikTok, where all trends are confirmed at the altar of clout. Not only are fans doing anything they can to get their hands on a pair of the Ultra Mini boots by cutting old UGG boots, they’ll be lusting after the latest collection too. Say hello to UGG’s waterproof collection of rain boots.

The Rain Revolution collection – in shops now – features three new water resistant styles Tasman X, Drizlita, and Drizlita Clear, with the latter style having multiple iterations with its clear outer and various inner sock styles.

The Drizlita Clear features waterproof technology and a removable, interchangeable Drizlita Rain Boot Sock — sold separately — in a range of colours, whereas the Tasman X delivers “style and substance with a colourful waterproof silhouette” that stands out while staying dry. Lined with the brand’s signature sheepskin, and framed in the brand’s signature lightweight Treadlite by UGG foam fans are sure to get the best out of the new collection, with no more soggy heels.

The brand launched its Spring/Summer 2022 Rain Collection campaign with award-winning dancer, choreographer, and actress Parris Goebel, who first appeared in the Autumn/Winter 2021 UGG Apparel campaign titled ‘The Perfect ____’. The multi-hyphenate choreographed the UGG Rain campaign and enlisted friends and fellow dancers Taja Riley and Yuliana Maldonado, to model the designs. “Every day, I tell my story in every way I can,” said Goebel.

“The way I walk, talk, dress, move. I am constantly evolving and expressing myself the only way I know how: authentically.”

Keep scrolling for the best styles from Ugg’s Rain Collection.

