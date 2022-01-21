TikTok’s Latest DIY Hack Has People Cutting Up Their UGGs

From “the” photo trend and what “mid” means, to recipes and beauty hacks, TikTok is fast becoming the birthplace of early adopter trends. The latest to be given the TikTok makeover so to speak, is a fashion hack that would mortify those who lived through the Ugg Boot phenomenon of the early 2010s. According to Gen Z, the only way forward is to cut into the Ugg Boots. Yes, cut into them.

Thanks to the likes of Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski, who tend to wear the sheepskin boots with off-duty outfits on the juice run every morning, the brand’s Classic Ultra Mini Boots are the boots to own, and they've found a firm footing in the wardrobes of Gen Z. (And they’re super cute!)

Whilst the original tan boots were once the *height* of fashion, it seems the years have not been quite so kind to them. From the infamous collapsed ankle to general wear and tear, the taller boots have fallen by the wayside. So the TikTok powers that be are picking up the calf-length sheepskin boots (you know, the ones everyone seemed to have between 2008-2010), and giving them a brand new lease of life.

Rachpoot/MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The original Ultra Low Classic Mini Boots will set you back £125, so fans of the style are turning their crafty hands to upcycling the taller boots to save the money, and get the cute, celebrity-approved style of boot that they so dearly want. One user, @emkeen3, posted a video on the social media platform. “When you don’t get mini Uggs for Christmas, so you have to take matters into your own hands,” she said.

And take matters into her own hands she did. In the video, which has racked up over 4.5 million views at the time of writing, Emily takes a pair of scissors to her classic brown tall sheepskin Uggs, cutting them down to the mini Ugg height, and even unpicking and re-stitching the trim to create her very own low mini Uggs for a fraction of the price.

And it seems like others are catching on too. TikTok user @abbyj420 took a pair of scissors to her unloved tall boots and created a “jacked up” pair of Ugg slippers, and the #UggSlippers hashtag now has over 46.5 million views.