It's not quite time for another 21 Days of Beauty, but the Ulta Black Friday sale has plenty of stellar deals to choose from. The retailer is offering discounts on some of its most beloved brands, and it's all starting this weekend. In other words: Be sure to clear some space in your beauty cabinet.

Ulta's first round of Black Friday deals begin Nov. 22 and will continue through Nov. 28. During this drop, select products — like Kylie Cosmetics blush, bronzers, Kylighters, and concealers as well as select IT Brushes for Ulta — will be $10 or less. You can also score coveted cleansers for $15, like the IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Cleanser and Philosophy's Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser. Also of note? The beauty retailer is also offering 30%, 40%, and 50% off select products from various fan-favorite brands. Options include CHI Irons at 40% off and NYX's iconic Butter Glosses in a vault that's 50% off.

Come Nov. 24 (and also running through Nov. 28), there's a second round of deals. During this batch of discounts, shoppers can snag $10 lip products — including those by Kylie Cosmetics — and $15 mascaras, like Tarte's Maneater and Urban Decay's Perversion. There will also be half-off deals on select products, featuring the iconic Urban Decay Naked Cherry and Honey Palettes, all of Tarte's foundations, and Anastasia Beverly Hills' Glow Kits and Liquid Glow Highlighters.

If you want to check out all of the deets on Ulta's Black Friday deals, head to the retailer's website on Nov. 18 for a dedicated list of their offerings. You could also head there now and sign up for text or e-mail alerts — just text BF20 to 95637.