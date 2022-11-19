Beauty
The Very Best Deals From Ulta's Massive Black Friday 2022 Sale
Expect discounts as big as 50% from the biggest beauty brands.
No one does a holiday sale quite like Ulta Beauty. For its Black Friday 2022 sale, the beauty shopping mecca is offering up to 50% off its biggest brands.
Ulta’s Black Friday sale runs early, coinciding with other holiday offerings and going from November 19-26 in-store and online. There are so many cool deals you can score to fill every skin, hair, and makeup need. Below are some of the discounts you can expect during the week:
- From Sunday, November 20 to Saturday, November 26, you can find 50% off fragrance samples and select shampoos and conditioners at $15.
- From Tuesday, November 22 to Saturday, November 26, you can find prestige mascaras (such as the Tarte Maneater Mascara, IT Cosmetics Superhero Elastic Strength Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara, Urban Decay Cosmetics Perversion Volumizing Mascara, and the Anastasia Beverly Hills Lash Brag Volumizing Mascara In Jet Black to name just a few) at $12. You can also get 30% off select M.A.C Cosmetics lip and eye products.
- From Thursday, November 24 to Saturday, November 26, you can enjoy 40% off top-selling moisturizers (like the Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 / PA+++, Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultra Facial Cream, and the Peach & Lily Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream to name just a few). You can also stock up on hot tools with a discount of 25% off all T3 products.
That’s just the tip of the beauty sales iceberg, with more offerings across all makeup, skin, and hair. Ulta Beauty has been pulling out all the stops when it comes to sales this year to make your holiday shopping super easy. It already started its 2022 Hello Holiday Sale, which offers beauty lovers up to 40% off select makeup, moisturizers, shampoos, conditioners, and more. It even technically started Black Friday shopping early with weekly discounts on your favorite brand at the end of October until this week. So now there’s no excuse to get a head start on those beauty gifts for your loved ones (and yourself because you deserve a treat too).