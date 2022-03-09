If you’ve been wanting to amp up your springtime beauty routine, your day is about to get a little brighter. From March 13 to April 2, Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale is coming back — and 2022’s deals and discounts are bigger than ever.

The daily “Beauty Steals” you’ll find at this highly-anticipated shopping event are pretty epic. (Some are deals that you might recognize from Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale in 2021, but other products are being included for the first time.) Shoppers can expect discounts up to 50 percent off on makeup, skin care, and fragrances. Best of all, you don’t have to make a separate trip to an Ulta store. For the first time ever, Target lovers will be able to take advantage of the same deals at Ulta Beauty at Target locations.

While the beauty-shopping mecca is planning some surprises that can’t be spoiled until the day of (trust that they’re going to be worth the wait), Ulta Beauty has shared a few sneak peeks at which products will be discounted beforehand. For your makeup needs, you can find cult classic products like all of Smashbox’s Full-Size Primers and KVD Beauty’s Tattoo Liner discounted for the first time. For skin care, skin care lovers should consider checking out Peach & Lily, which will have its Transparen-C Pro Spot Treatment (another first-time steal) and the Matcha Pudding Antioxidant Cream on sale. You’ll also find the beloved Elemis Pro-Collage Marine Cream at a discount.

If you’re in the market for a new tools, applicators, or devices, you’ll be able to score those for cheaper too. Dermaflash’s Mini Precision Peach-Fuzz Removal Device and Beautyblender’s Original Beautyblender sponge will be up for grabs at a discount. And if this preview gets you excited, just know that there is so much more.

From Fenty Beauty making its debut to this major bi-annual sale, Ulta has been on a roll. Mark those calendars for this latest event.