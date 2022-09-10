Don’t underestimate the power of head-turning undergarments. Whether you’re single or partnered, spicing up your personal bra and panty collection is an instant confidence booster all around. Plus, luxe lingerie never goes out of style (unlike fashion) — meaning you’ll have these sultry little underthings for years to come.

If you’re intrigued by the sizzling selection I’ve put together but are thinking, “Ugh, not another expense,” I am right there with you. That’s why I found the sexiest underwear that seems expensive but is actually so damn cheap on Amazon.

Is the temperature rising in here? Nope — it’s just these 35 smoking-hot pieces.

1 The Lace & Mesh Balconette Bra You’ll Feel Like A Dime In Undies.com Mesh And Lace Balconette Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon How cute is this mesh and lace balconette? I’ll answer that: Very. Not only does it have incredible push-up capabilities, but it also comes with a hook-and-eye closure and adjustable straps to achieve the perfect fit. “The trifecta - Fit - Aesthetic - Affordable,” one shopper raved. “I was so pleasantly surprised with this bra. Ordinarily I'm a loyal VS customer, but wanted to try a different style and hopefully something more affordable. I love the color and the detail; many lace detailed bras are ‘itchy,’ but this one definitely is not.” Available sizes: 32A — 38DD

2 A Little Lace Panty That’s Cheeky Without Baring It All Maidenform Allover Lace Bikini Underwear Amazon $9 See On Amazon This is how you do lingerie without venturing into thong territory. Enter: Maidenform’s allover lace bikini underwear. Cut from a comfortable itch-free nylon and spandex blend, this sultry style has a semi-sheer stretch lace design that lays flat to eliminate visible panty lines, yet still covers the booty. One shopper commented that “the fit is perfect and the quality impeccable,” while another fan remarked on how they “feel good on the body.” What more could you ask for, really? Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

3 The Loveliest Longline Bralette That’s Secretly Convertible Maidenform Lace Convertible Longline Bralette Amazon $22 See On Amazon Maidenform’s convertible lace bralette is comfortable, practical, and cute to boot. This wireless triangle bra has multi-way convertible straps that can be worn as a halter, racerback, or traditional bra. Layer it under a low-cut blouse or rock it solo with some baggy trousers — that seems like something Bella Hadid would do, no? “This bra is the most comfortable I've ever owned and super cute!! It has pads too which is a plus for someone with a small chest, so I don't look completely flat under clothes compared to some other bralettes,” one shopper noted. Available sizes: 32A — 40D

4 A Sporty Cotton Thong By An Iconic Loungewear Brand Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Cotton Thong Multipack Amazon $25 See On Amazon Thong haters, hear me out: Calvin Klein’s cool-girl cotton thong is a top-notch addition to your underwear collection. It’s made from ultra-breathable cotton with plenty of stretch that feels like absolute bliss for long-term wear. It also provides moderate coverage in the front with a fully-lined gusset for freshness, and minimal bum coverage around back. Not to mention, there’s the brand’s signature logo waistband for that ‘90s supermodel factor. “These are my favorite underwear EVER! I have so many pairs & at this point I don’t wear any other underwear,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

5 This Gorgeous Underwire With A Hidden Support Sling Wacoal Stark Beauty Underwire Bra Amazon $27 See On Amazon Pretty and supportive: That’s how I would describe Wacoal’s stark beauty underwire. Designed to fit larger breasts, this $27 bra has two-ply cups with sturdy wires that’ll lift and shape as intended — not poke your rib cage all day long. “These cups have full coverage that prevent spillover without cutting into my armpits. The cup fabric is smooth, pretty, and breathable. The cups are close together and fit well for close set breasts,” one shopper also pointed out. Hand-wash this bra to keep it looking gorgeous for the long haul. Available sizes: 32D — 44DDD

6 These Rihanna-Approved Undies With A Strappy-Chic Design Savage X Fenty Gathered Mesh Strappy Bikini Amazon $23 See On Amazon Prefer a stylish strappy panty? Savage x Fenty’s strappy side bikini is the one you need to buy. Not only does it have a gathered sheer mesh construction that’s alluring, to say the least, but it also comes in shimmering colors that really pop against every skin tone. I love how the double-strap sides can be worn on the low and high hip for an hourglass effect. Plus, rose gold-toned beads give these a little extra shine. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

7 This Leopard Lace Push-Up Bra With A Matching Panty Deyllo Strappy Lace Push-Up Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Spotted: the cutest push-up bra ever. Deyllo’s strappy bra is one hot tamale. It has a fierce leopard lace fabrication (made from nylon with plenty of stretch) that’s padded for a fuller shape. Not to mention, it has criss-cross cleavage straps and a delicate triple shoulder strap design in the back. “I don't really expect much from a bra at this price point, but I'm blown away by this bra! The band has lots of stretch for comfort while still offering good support,” one customer commented. Available sizes: 32B — 38DD

8 The Lace Bra & Panty Set That Has “Seduction” Written All Over It Varsbaby Lace Bra And Panty Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $19 See On Amazon Hello, smoke show! Varsbaby’s lace bra and panty set is a fiery choice that’s deceptively comfortable. With a soft lace and cotton lining that’s breathable on the skin, this dashing duo includes a longline bralette and a scalloped hipster panty that feels like a second skin. “I bought this under the influence of some whiskey... but I don't regret it at all,” a shopper confessed. “I had actually boycotted underwires for quite some time, but this fits perfectly and doesn't dig or spill over,” they wrote. Available sizes: 34A — 40D

9 A Tiny, Adorable Lace G-String That’s Barely There Yandy Plus Size Floral Lace G-String Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re not down with dishing out serious dough for a tiny thong, then Yandy’s plus size floral lace G-string does the trick for just $12. Available in white (shown) along with five additional bold hues — hot pink, anyone? — this string underthing sits low-rise and feels like next to nothing on the body. “These are fantastic, excellent material...I will definitely buy more and wear them daily,” one shopper remarked. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

10 This Stunning Unlined Minimizer That Reduces Protrusion HSIA Unlined Lace Underwire Full-Coverage Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon If you have a fuller chest that is constantly spilling out of your undergarments, then get yourself HSIA’s unlined underwire full-coverage bra. It's a miraculous minimizer that reduces chest protrusion and enhances your natural shape without adding volume. The sheer cups have strategically-placed floral lace that covers the nipples, along with a mesh band and U-shaped back for extra support. Oh, and the shoulder straps were made to relieve pressure, too. “Literally the most comfortable bra I have ever put on! I would compare it to Victoria Secret Unlined Demi which is my all time favorite bra! These are better,” one reviewer gushed. Available sizes: 34C — 42DD

11 A Trio Of Silky Lace Tangas You’ll Wear On The Reg Jessica Simpson Microfiber Lace Tanga Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Jessica Simpson’s tanga panties are the perfect everyday undies because they’re functional, sweet, and easy to move in courtesy of their high-cut silhouette. “I adore these! Not too tight or too loose, look great underneath leggings and are so soft! Even after washing, the lace like fabric on the rear stayed uniform,” one shopper confirmed. Click through the colorways and you’ll find various multipacks with smooth microfiber fronts, floral-mesh iterations (shown), and sheer lace backs. Available sizes: Small — Large

12 These Unlined Minimizer Bras With Edgier Mesh Curve Muse Unlined Underwire Minimizer Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $41 See On Amazon Sure, Curve Muse’s unlined underwire minimizer bras cost $41 — but you get three in one pack, which means they’re around $14 each. Featuring mesh-trimmed cups and a precious bow at the center bust, they were designed to visually reduce bust volume without squishing your anatomy. You’ll especially like this airy undergarment in the scorching heat, as they’re light as a feather with zero padding. “This bra fits to the breast bone really well. It has a light casual support for large breasts and is very stretchy,” one shopper wrote. Available sizes: 34C — 48DDD

13 Seamless Panties That Won’t Show Underneath Your Leggings Vince Camuto Seamless Lace Hipster Briefs (3-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Vince Camuto’s hipster briefs prove that seamless panties can be sultry. Cut from a nylon and spandex material that’s a no-show under any outfit in your closet, these invisible undies have a mesh and lace backside for a touch of prettiness. “These are so comfy without compromising the cuteness factor. My sister wanted them as soon as she saw mine,” one shopper revealed. Choose between four packs with various hues — like this black, soft violet, and taupe set. Available sizes: Small — Large

14 A Mesh Underwire Bra That’s Peak Hotness Without Any Padding Deyllo Mesh Underwire Balconette Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Deyllo’s underwire balconette style offers major appeal without extra padding or an overdone push-up effect. Assembled from a nylon-stretch mesh that’s both breathable and light, the $22 bra has thin netted cups with scalloped floral embroidery trim and a soft lining. One shopper stated that “this feels like a high end expensive bra” while another wrote, full stop: “this bra is gorgeous.” Wondering how functional it is? You get elastic adjustable straps, a hook-and-eye closure, and side-smoothing band. Available sizes: 32B — 38DDD

15 The Stretchy Lace Boyshorts You’ll Absolutely Want To Live In YaoKin Lace Boyshort Panty (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon The definition of “hot shorts,” these YaoKin lace boyshort panties come in a pack of six for $20. They’re cut from a soft and stretchy sheer lace with a cotton waistband that sits comfortably along your midsection. There’s a double-layered crotch to keep you feeling fresh, too. “These fit wonderfully. They are comfy and don't ride up nor do they to tight or to snug. They feel good and I love how they fit over my bum and how they make my bum look in leggings,” one shopper wrote. Another plus? You can just toss these in the washing machine on a gentle cycle. (Make sure you lay them flat to dry, though.) Available sizes: Small — 5X

16 The Wallet-Friendly Lace Lingerie Set That’ll Stun You SheIn Lace Strap Bra And Panty Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Spice up your dresser drawers with SheIn’s seductive bra and panty set. It’s the jaw-dropping lingerie you need to add to your cart right now, if I’m being honest. Why? Look at that $17 price tag, for starters. Secondly, the eyelash lace push-up bra has bondage-like double straps as the underband that’ll really accentuate your form. Not only that, the matching thong will hug your hips and bum, especially if you hike the straps up to your waistline. “I didn’t have high expectations but this product really blew all my other underwear out of the water,” one shopper marveled, adding that “it’s so cute and I feel so confident in it.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

17 The Everyday Bra That Makes Your Clothes Look Good Lilyette By Bali Plunge Into Comfort Keyhole Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon Lilyette By Bali’s plunge into comfort bra is the daily bra you need year-round. The tiny keyhole on its front adds a little bit of airflow that helps eliminate sweat from your life, whether you’re battling sweltering temps or wearing layers galore. On top of that, it has a low-cut neckline that'll suit your plunging tops and dresses. “This is my favorite ‘everyday’ bra. I wear a 36DD and tend to have a problem with button up shirts gapping at the bust line. This bra helps to alleviate that better than other bras I’ve tried,” one customer remarked. Available sizes: 34C — 42DD

18 Silky-Soft Mesh & Lace Panties That Fit Like A Glove Sofishie Midnight Panties Amazon $9 See On Amazon Sofishie’s lace-trimmed and mesh-paneled panties might be made with a polyester-spandex blend, but you’ll love the sumptuous silk-like texture on your behind. You’ll also love that the crotch gusset is lined with 100% cotton for breathability and healthiness. That statement bow on your backside gives them an intentionally lingerie-like look, but they’re still wearable. “I love these! They are extremely soft and oh so comfy!!! I was afraid they would ride up and I would be constantly adjusting them... Nope,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

19 The Designer Mesh Demi Bra That Feels Like Nothing At All DKNY Monogram Mesh Demi Bra Amazon $35 See On Amazon This bra offers up “your shape, but better.” DKNY’s monogram mesh demi provides a natural look that’s incredibly luxe. It packs an underwire, so you’ll be lifted and shaped, but the firm logo mesh adds zero bulk. The shoulder straps and hook-and-eye closure can also be adjusted to find your perfect fit. “This bra feels, well, almost like you have nothing on, but with the support that you want,” one customer explained. Available sizes: 32A — 38DD

20 This Mid-Rise Panty With Sophisticated Mesh DKNY Sheers Hipster Panty Amazon $20 See On Amazon To be honest, this DKNY sheer hipster panty is hot as hell — look at those sleek mesh panels and tell me otherwise — but still provides coverage for a shy bum. The mid-rise fit is a happy compromise between high-waisted designs and a revealing Y2K low rise — with an elasticized waistband that stretches to hug your figure. “The cut is modest, but the sheer nature of it says otherwise. Soft and comfortable. The panties are worth the rather pricey cost in my book,” one customer remarked. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

21 The Lace Balconette Bra That Channels Expensive Lingerie SexyCode 1701 Lace Balconette Bra Amazon $18 See On Amazon This pretty little balconette bra is just the thing to wear for special occasions. Available in classic bedroom hues such as red (shown), black, pink and white, this alluring number has an all-over lace fabrication that’s accented with delicate straps and small bows. “This is the perfect set for date night or any day you want to feel beautifully sensual. The bra is sheer but the lace blurs from total sheerness. The lace is comfortable and not scratchy,” one shopper stated. Available sizes: 32A — 38D

22 Silky Lace Panties That Are Virtually Seamless ITAYAX Seamless Silky Lace Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon Offered in three sets of colorways, ITAYAX’s seamless underwear might feel like luxurious silk — but it’s actually a polyamide-stretch material that keeps the price down. Its ultra-smooth front disappears under clothes, while the cheeky backside is trimmed with no-show lace that lies seamlessly across curves. “Great fabric quality, cute design, good colors. Bought a second set. Will buy a third set too. Best underwear ever,” one customer wrote in the reviews. Available sizes: Small — 3X

23 A Ribbed Triangle Bralette With Cool-Girl Appeal DKNY Seamless Litewear Rib Bralette Amazon $23 See On Amazon A triangle bralette is an absolute no-brainer for sleeping or hanging out and, DKNY’s seamless litewear ribbed version is an accessible higher-end option to consider. Assembled from an ultra-light ribbed knit that’s light and comfy, this loungewear staple has a wide elastic band (with a subtle designer logo print), removable foam pads, fully adjustable straps, and a hook-and-eye closure. “Throwing out all of my old boulder holders, this is all I need. Very, very, comfy,” one shopper declared. Another reviewer also chimed in to note that it “goes nice with a low-cut blouse.” Available sizes: Small — 3X

24 The Scalloped Lace Bra And Panty Set That Fits Like A Dream SOLY HUX Plus Size Scalloped Lace Bra And Panty Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $24 See On Amazon This scalloped sheer lace bra and panty set is high-impact for something that feels low-profile. The longline bralette has an no-poke underwire for bigger busts alongside harness straps that highlight any shape immaculately, and a small keyhole cutout in the back. The booty-baring panties, on the other hand, are similar to boy shorts — and they won’t be shifting underneath your clothes. “Perfect sizing and fits like a dream. Nice and soft and I love the longer pant length. Doesn't ride up,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: XX-Large — 4X

25 Light And Lacy Briefs For Some Elevated Granny Panties Wacoal Light And Lacy Brief Panty Amazon $16 See On Amazon Wacoal’s light and lacy panties aren’t your run-of-the-mill high-waisted briefs. Not only are they undetectable under clothing, but the semi-sheer knit hugs the body like no other. The wide lace waistband adds a frilly yet functional touch, and it even offers some light compression. One shopper was quick to note that “the fabric of these is soft and cooler than nylon,” while another wrote to add that “the hip hug fit is not 'shapewear' but just right for holding me in place.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

26 This Luxe Caged Lace Bralette With A Convenient Front Closure Savage X Fenty Caged Lace Front-Closure Bralette Amazon $45 See On Amazon The knockout loungewear bra you didn’t know you needed: Meet Savage X Fenty’s caged bralette. Sewn with an iridescent foil-printed floral stretch lace and the softest jersey, the unlined mermaid cups have iridescent binding and boning for some structure, while the wings are lined with power mesh for additional breathability and support. Even better is that front closure, so you don’t have to work yourself into a pretzel to fasten this gem. “It is comfortable. It is so sparkly! And girly!! This bra is lighter and more comfortable than my V.S. tee-shirt bra...I am blown away,” one customer gushed. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

27 The Itty-Bitty G-String When Going Commando Is Not An Option Cosabella Dolce G-String Amazon $19 See On Amazon Fact: Everyone needs a neutral G-string in their arsenal. The takeaway? Cosabella’s Dolce G-string is a must-have. This minuscule bottom is discreet underneath skimpy or semi-sheer garments and will never show outfit-ruining lines. “Perfect underwear for when you barely want to wear any,” one shopper revealed. “Best undies ever! They are so comfortable and I highly recommend them,” another fan praised. Click through the colorways and you’ll find find five chevron lace renditions. Available sizes: One size

28 This Elegant Lace Bralette With A Strappy Back DOBREVA Lace Plunge Longline Bralette Amazon $23 See On Amazon She’s beauty and she’s grace, she’s... DOBREVA’s lace bralette. I love this pullover style because it can be worn solo with baggy jeans or underneath a V-neck blouse. One detail worth mentioning: This longline bra has an edgy, strappy back that balances out the elegant lace in the front. The wireless cups have super-soft removable padding that provides shape and a little lift. This shopper was a huge fan: “One of the best purchases I've made this year. Bralette is so comfortable I feel like I'm not even wearing a bra. I love all the details of the lace and how well it fits.” If you wear a D cup or larger, size up. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

29 These Sky-High Cheekies With Adjustable Sides CUTEBYTE Adjustable High-Cut Cheeky Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon If thongs aren’t your thing, but neither are full-coverage briefs, here’s an alternative: CUTEBYTE’s seamless cheeky underwear. In a plot twist that’s great for anyone whose size fluctuates, these high-cut panties can be adjusted on the sides to fit your body comfortably by the day. That also means you can wear them higher on the hip or low-rise depending on your preference. “If you like a very cheeky panty, these are amazing. They don’t bunch up and I literally forget I have anything on,” one shopper wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — Large

30 The Influencer-Approved Cotton Bra That Everyone Should Own Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon $24 See On Amazon If you don’t have a Calvin Klein bralette at home yet, what are you waiting for? It’s made from the softest cotton, modal, and elastane blend under the sun in a racerback silhouette. The pullover bra’s waistband is stamped with the American brand’s iconic logo, too, for ‘90s-cool brownie points. Heads-up: It’s not really a sports bra, but a loungewear bra you can wear from the couch to running errands. “I like wearing this bra around my house or to bed. It's really stretchy and comfortable. The fabric is very lightweight and the band is wide enough not to dig in to your torso,” one shopper commented. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X

31 An Affordable Designer Brief That’s Absolutely Gorgeous Natori Feathers Hipster Briefs Amazon $32 See On Amazon As a bona fide thong-lover, I am actually obsessed with Natori’s mesh and lace hipster briefs. Sure, they have a full-coverage bottom — but the low-rise fit and feathered design front is out of this world pretty. Not to mention, they’re semi-sheer with a lace trim that’s not scratchy or uncomfy. “These are officially my favorite panties in my drawer. I'll always reach for these first,” one shopper revealed, because they were “pretty, completely comfortable, and invisible beneath clothing.” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

32 This Full-Coverage Option In The Running For “Best Bra On The Market” Natori Body Double Lace-Trim Full-Fit Bra Amazon $33 See On Amazon Need an exceptionally versatile option for everyday? Here’s Natori’s Body Double bra. As you can see, there are full-coverage cups with a seamless construction, light padding, and underwire support. On top of that, the shoulder straps are made from lace and sturdy jacquard that’s pleasing to the eye. “The straps don’t dig into my shoulders, and I never pop out no matter which activity I choose to do,” one shopper stated. “I think this is the best bra on the market,” another reviewer wrote. “I used to be a lingerie manager at a large department store chain, and I know quality. This one hold its lift if properly cared for, and rotated with other bras, for a few years.” Available sizes: 32C — 40DDD

33 An Embroidered Lingerie Set You’ll Fall In Love With Kaei&Shi Heart Embroidered Mesh Bra And Panty Set (2 Pieces) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Whether you rock this on Valentine’s Day or any other day of the year, Kaei&Shi’s underwire bra and panty set will conjure up “heart eyes” all around courtesy of the heart-embroidered fabrication. Featuring double straps and satin bow details on the bra and thong bottom, this perfect pairing is a sweet choice for anyone. (And the fabric is actually comfortable enough to wear all evening.) “Fits great and looks wayyy more expensive than it is,” one shopper also confirmed. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

34 The One-Shouldered Sports Bra With A Trendy Cut-Out RUNNING GIRL One Shoulder Sports Bra Amazon $19 See On Amazon Assembled from a four-way stretch nylon and spandex material that’s ultra cooling, RUNNING GIRL’s one-shouldered sports bra is for both exercise and fun. What also sets this apart from the rest? Well, the graphic shoulder cut-out for starters. The flatlock stitches also reduce chafing and irritation. “It stays in its place and so does everything else. You know what I mean. I’m a fitness and yoga instructor and I can wear this three classes in a row and never have to worry,” one shopper commented. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

