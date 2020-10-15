5 Best Buys From Uniqlo X JW Anderson Autumn Collection

The nights are drawing in, the temperatures are dropping, and lockdown looms over the nation. There's much to begrudge autumn in 2020. But one spot of sartorial sunshine remains: the arrival of JW Anderson’s latest collaboration with Uniqlo.

The collection is the latest in a string of very successful collabs between the London-based brand and the Japanese retailer. Named "A Day in London," the collection builds on the theme of previous collection which have centred around the idea of "the Great British outdoors," and combines the designer’s ode to British style with his signature touch, and functional elements. Think timeless classics with a twist; from car coats to luxurious knits, in warm autumnal hues including olive, navy, and amber.

“My design process drills down to the essence of things, and the final looks for this collection embody my personality and that of the Uniqlo brand,” said the designer, citing “everyday life in this refined city” as a source of inspiration.

Since his first Uniqlo collaboration back in 2017, Anderson has championed accessibility by not only bringing his aesthetic and style at a lower price point, but also through the wearability of the collections themselves. Plus, the JW essentials can be worn by the whole family, too.

You can shop the entire collection in stores and online now, but while you decide what to add to your cart, I've picked out my favourite pieces to give you that warm fuzzy feeling.

