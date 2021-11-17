With the variety of textures, highly-pigmented eyeshadows, and endless amount of color options, the Urban Decay NAKED Palette is the stuff beauty legends are made of. So if you’ve been eyeing its latest version Cyber or wanting to experience the greatness of a NAKED Palette for the first time, now is the perfect time to do so. Urban Decay’s Black Friday plans for 2021 include a 30 percent site-wide discount.

Yes, you read that correctly: the entire site will be 30 percent off. Every single eyeshadow palette (the Heat, Reloaded, and NAKED3,), the award-winning All Nighter Setting Spray, and the beloved 24/7 Eyeliner — anything is fair game. But the best part is that you don’t even have to wait for next week to grab this deal. Start shopping November 17 to enjoy these sweet offerings. And once Cyber Monday hits, the discount goes from 30 to 40 percent off site-wide. Bless.

If you’re doing your shopping elsewhere, you can still score some sweet Black Friday deals on Urban Decay favorites. Ulta and Sephora are offering the Urban Decay Perversion and Lash Freak Mascara for just $10 and the NAKED3 for 50 percent off (11/23-11/27 for Ulta and 11/22-11/28 for Sephora). For Cyber Monday, you can find the NAKED Reloaded for 50 percent off from 11/28-11/30 at Ulta and the NAKED Honey for 50 percent off from 11/29-12/1 at Sephora.

So go ahead and get an early start on that Black Friday shopping for your loved ones (or yourself). If you’re fast enough, you might be able to snag a brand new eyeshadow palette to get glam for your next holiday party. With these deals like these, you definitely won’t regret a single thing. Happy shopping.

