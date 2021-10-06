11 Eyeshadow Palettes That Are Perfect For Sweater Weather

Fall is officially here, and in addition to switching up the colors of your nails this season, consider playing around with your eyeshadow and transitioning to more autumn-friendly shades.
Luckily, you won’t need to deviate too much from this summer’s color trends. Much like the earthy tones (think greens and burnt oranges) and shimmery golds that accentuated sun-kissed skin last season, the most popular fall eyeshadow colors are slated to feel equally warm: “I anticipate that honey shades will be popular for fall this year,” Steve Kassajikian, global makeup artist for Urban Decay Cosmetics, tells Bustle. “Generally, warm tones feel very seasonal and embrace the cooler months ahead.” (In other wards, think warm — a useful sentiment you should also embrace when the temps *seriously* drop.)
Kassajikian specifically calls out burnt oranges, siennas, and plums as shades to watch for as the weather turns, while Fatima Thomas, senior artist at MAC Cosmetics, points to hunter green, frosted charcoal gray, deep blues, and soft, pink-highlighted golds as hues she’s leaning toward this fall.
While you can certainly opt to customize your own eyeshadow palette with a selection of colors of your choosing (Thomas likes MAC’s Pro Palette Eye Shadow quad; SHEN Beauty makeup artist Samson Smith prefers MOB Repurpose Palette which allows you to “truly customize” and “replenish individually”), there’s a number of ready-made palettes with autumn-appropriate hues. Below, see 11 fall 2021 eyeshadow palettes to shop this season, all hand-picked by experts (or Bustle-approved) and totally perfect for the season.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.