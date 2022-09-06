Beauty
Featuring topknots, crease cut eye makeup, and more.
John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
The season of celebrating new film is in full force, and celebs are going bold on the red carpet as they do so. Case in point? The beauty looks at the 2022 Venice Film Festival.
From architectural updos to bold eye makeup, the stars were all about making a statement.
Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Sleek and daringly eye-catching, Thompson paired her structural topknot with an equally bold burgundy lip.