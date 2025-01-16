Once a Spice Girl, always a Spice Girl. Though Victoria Beckham traded in a microphone and recording studio for yards of fabric and a designer’s atelier decades ago, she’s still dressing like her pop star moniker, making her looks oh-so “posh.”

Last week, her eponymous label launched its occasionwear capsule collection, rife with elegant and romantic pieces. One of the dresses featured in the campaign, originally worn by a model, was a statuesque draped confection. Perhaps equipped with the knowledge that no one could endorse her clothes better than she, Beckham shared photos of herself in the dress a few days later. And let’s just say it gave Posh Spice flashbacks.

Victoria’s Regal Dress

On Monday, Jan. 13, Beckham shared a selfie wearing her eggplant-hued creation. The upper half was a structural masterpiece. The long-sleeved bodice clung to her body while the pointed, padded shoulders added a more severe, angular aspect. The bottom half, meanwhile, was utterly aqueous. Draped around the hips, the skirt clung to her thighs before languidly flowing to a more A-line silhouette. It also featured a long train affixed to the back to up the drama.

In her Instagram caption, the former Spice Girl explained her creation. “I designed the Circle Detail Gown in rich Blackberry to flatter and enhance the body,” she wrote, adding, “For me, it strikes the perfect balance between subtle refinement and high-octane drama.”

Her Accessories Were Extra Elegant

Beckham’s jewelry out-poshed her dress. On one hand, she flaunted a massive canary-yellow diamond ring. On the other, she wore another huge rock: an emerald bauble that closely resembles one of her 15 engagement rings. She paired the verdant piece with matching emerald drop earrings.

To balance out her dramatic number, she kept everything else sleek including her hair, which was slicked up in a bun, and her makeup. Save for light smoky eye shadow, she went for a more natural cheek flush and lip color.

Her Dress Costs How Much?!

The dress was luxe, of course, and so was its price tag. It’s currently available for purchase, but it will set you back $2,190.

Viva (posh) forever.