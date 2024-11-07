You can take Victoria Beckham out of the Spice Girls, but you can’t take Posh Spice out of Beckham. Over the years, she has successfully transitioned from bona fide pop star to full-fledged fashion designer with her beloved label, and her style has evolved as a result. However, she’s always made sure to never lose that daring Posh touch, even at the most formal of occasions.

On Nov. 6, Beckham was honored with the Entrepreneur Award at the 2024 Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London, for her outstanding work at her company. It was only natural that she dressed the part of entrepreneur, but in true Posh fashion, she made sure to add a little more spice to the proceedings.

Victoria’s Silky Suit

At the ceremony, Beckham pulled off another elegant take on braless suiting, which is becoming one of her go-to looks. She wore a stunning iridescent cream silk suit with extra-wide lapels, a high-waisted cinch belt tied into a perfect bow, and a plunging neckline that proved she embraced the braless trend.

Her long, flowy blazer was complemented by matching pants in the same shimmering material, which allowed for just a peek of her black heels. In true Posh fashion, she kept her accessories simple but chic, opting for a small diamond necklace and a pair of matching stud earrings.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beckham was joined by a very special guest: her 13-year-old daughter Harper, who presented the award to her mom. Naturally, they showed up in complementary mother-daughter looks, with Harper donning a silky, floor-length silver-blue slip gown, which had a diamond-shaped cutout and similar pearly, iridescent undertones as her mom’s suit.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Victoria’s Braless Suiting

Beckham’s braless suit spoke to her titles as both a businesswoman and boundary-pushing fashion icon, which is why it seems to be becoming a signature. Back in September, she attended her label’s Paris Fashion Week show in a structured pantsuit, featuring black flowy pants and another loose-fitting blazer that forewent buttons and was tied with a narrow fabric belt.

Once again, her jacket had a plunging neckline that exposed her braless situation underneath, perfectly blending the corporate-core and naked dressing trends.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

While she may not be open to reuniting with the Spice Girls onstage, Beckham still takes every small opportunity to spice up her life — or at least her fashion.