Victoria Beckham’s NYC Wardrobe Was A Masterclass In Chic City Dressing

Victoria Beckham in bold, vibrant, serotonin-boosting colours? Yes, please. Earlier this week, the fashion designer was spotted in New York (Oct. 13) promoting the Victoria Beckham Beauty brand, and the new ‘Cheeky Posh’ blusher inspired by daughter Harper. Consistently on-point when it comes to style, Beckham was seen embracing the colour-blocking trend full-fold, rejecting bog-standard autumnal hues for statement highlighter pen shades. And I’m here for it.

Proving that she’s the best advocate for her own fashion brand, Beckham wore bright yellow cords paired with a red knitted jumper from the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 22 collection line during her trip. Under her arm, she carried an acid green Bottega purse, and the bright colour-combo was a visual feast, to say the least.

Teasing the new knitwear release on Instagram, she posted a cool gif of the look, along with the caption, “Stepping into a week of @victoriabeckhambeauty #CheekyPosh promo in NYC! Wearing these amazing yellow cords from our #VBPSS22 collection and a sneak peek at our new knitwear collaboration (coming soon!)”

Also in New York, Beckham debuted an asymmetric, figure-clinging mid-length dress in a stunning burnt orange shade from her upcoming new line, “Victoria Beckham Body.” One word for this dress? Showstopper.

The designer chose to wear her ‘Lady In Red’ outfit for her appearance on American Talk Show Live With Kelly And Ryan, to promote her cosmetic line and discuss family life with David and their children. Posting the dress to Instagram, she wrote in the caption: “Wearing a piece from my new line, Victoria Beckham Body, I’m obsessed! It’s launching soon and #VBEyewear”

Elsewhere this week, Beckham stunned in an all-white outfit and VB shades for an appearance on Jimmy Fallon. “Wearing Look 24 from my pre collection (available soon!),” she wrote on Insatgram. Then, later that day, she stepped out in an almost identical all-black outfit for another glamorous event. This woman really can do it all.

These statement looks have all been debuted on the Victoria Beckham Beauty (VBB) promo tour. As Bustle revealed earlier this month, the designer has just released VBB Cheeky Posh Cream Blush Stick in ode to Beckham’s much-loved Spice Girls persona.