Oh, the ‘90s... Though long gone, they are very much alive in fashion and beauty terms. From super skinny brows, to velvety matte complexions, and bombshell updos, there’s so much to borrow from the decade. Which is exactly what make-up artist and Vieve founder Jamie Genevieve has done with her latest collection, Vieve Ninetease.

“The decade is my absolute favourite,” she says. “I’ve always been inspired by the iconic trends of the ‘90s – the classic Drew Barrymore dark brown lip and cool-toned, frosted shadow seen on supermodels,” she explains. Which makes sense, looking at the matt lipsticks (one named after Barrymore, even) and the palette of ten super-worthy eyeshadows. Adding to the already hefty nostalgia of the collection are the retro names, including “VHS” and “Low Rise.”

For those who remember the ‘90s, like me, fear not, this is a sophisticated and modern take on the trends. Yes, the The Limited Edition Modern Matte Lipsticks has a matte finish, but the formula is packed with Vitamin E which means your lips will feel moisturised this time around. Each shade in The Ninetease Eyeshadow Palette is also crammed with the richest of pigment, making it blendable, buildable, and flattering on a multitude of complexions, unlike some of its ‘90s predecessors. Best of both worlds, really.

But that isn’t the only exciting beauty launch to have on your radar this week. Keep reading for another four exciting beauty launches worth checking out.

