The look of the summer is, hands down, Lirika Matoshi’s viral strawberry dress. Worn by celebrities and TikTok influencers alike, you might even have it hanging in your very own closet. Made of tulle, midi length, and covered in embellished strawberries, it’s just the right amount of whimsy and charm to add to your summer wardrobe.

From Tess Holliday at the Grammys to influencers on TikTok, that viral strawberry dress isn't going away anytime soon. But perhaps you don't want to shell out the almost-$500 for the original version. Or maybe you’re looking for something shorter, something white, something a little more casual — but you still love that childhood favorite strawberry print. Never fear: designers at every price point have crafted dress styles with similar prints that you can rock for the end of Summer and even into Fall.

Ahead, shop the OG Lirika Matoshi viral strawberry dress and five similar styles, from bright yellow minis to embroidered prints, wrap dresses and full-skirted styles alike. It’s high time you hopped on the fruity trend this season.

1 Lirika Matoshi Strawberry Midi Dress Lirika Matoshi Sizes XS-XXL $490 See on Lirika Matoshi Shop the OG dress itself, and style it with strappy sandals and sneakers alike.

2 Gül Hürgel Peasant Sleeve Dress The Tot Sizes S-L $613 See on The Tot Go for an easy cotton style for all your Summer plans — and when Fall comes, layer this under a denim jacket.

3 Edie Parker x J.Crew Long-Sleeve Cover-Up Dress in Strawberries J.Crew Sizes XXS-XXL $133 See on J.Crew Go bright with a yellow-based mini with a plunging neckline and ruffled hem. This look can work with metallic slides for a casual outing, or white mules for a dressier take.

4 Madewell Embroidered Button-Front Tiered Midi Dress in Fresh Strawberries Madewell Sizes XS-XL $178 See on Madewell Consider opting for an embroidered pattern in a maxi dress to wear for a socially-distanced visit to the beach. Wide-brimmed sun hat and flip flops, included.

5 Yumi Kim Uma Dress Shopbop SIzes 0-10 $238 See on Shopbop For a fancy spin, try a full-skirted silhouette to wear to all those after-hours events. Stiletto sandals and a clutch will complete this formal look.