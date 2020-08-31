Shopping
5 Viral Strawberry Dress Dupes That Look Just Like Lirika Matoshi's
Starting at $19.
The look of the summer is, hands down, Lirika Matoshi’s viral strawberry dress. Worn by celebrities and TikTok influencers alike, you might even have it hanging in your very own closet. Made of tulle, midi length, and covered in embellished strawberries, it’s just the right amount of whimsy and charm to add to your summer wardrobe.
From Tess Holliday at the Grammys to influencers on TikTok, that viral strawberry dress isn't going away anytime soon. But perhaps you don't want to shell out the almost-$500 for the original version. Or maybe you’re looking for something shorter, something white, something a little more casual — but you still love that childhood favorite strawberry print. Never fear: designers at every price point have crafted dress styles with similar prints that you can rock for the end of Summer and even into Fall.
Ahead, shop the OG Lirika Matoshi viral strawberry dress and five similar styles, from bright yellow minis to embroidered prints, wrap dresses and full-skirted styles alike. It’s high time you hopped on the fruity trend this season.