The Designer Behind That Viral Strawberry Dress Released A Collab With Disney

A new Disney collaboration is coming your way and, this time, it’s by way of the designer of the viral strawberry dress everyone is wearing. Lirika Matoshi has made headlines this summer with her pale pink midi dress made of tulle and embellished with allover strawberries. It has been seen on the Instagram feeds of all of your favorite it-girls and influencers and was even worn to the Grammy Awards this year by Tess Holliday.

Disney teamed up with the designer recently to create a collection that is inspired by Cinderella. A partnership has never been more perfect as Matoshi’s tulle confections certainly make the wearer look and feel like a modern-day Disney princess. The capsule is available to shop now and includes four different dresses that are all inspired by the classic Cinderella story, in honor of the Disney flick’s 70th anniversary.

One dress boasts a giant bow on the front that makes the wearer look as though she is truly encapsulated in the tulle design. Another hits at the ankle, covered in pink bows that grow larger as they travel from the chest to the hem, much like the bows on Cinderella’s first hand-made dress itself. Another corset top style is pink and covered in white clouds, and the fourth option grazes the floor with a voluminous silhouette, looking like a true garden with a blue cloud top and a green base. Shop the full collection below.

1 Lirika Matoshi Pink Skies Midi Dress Lirika Matoshi Size XS-XXL $520 See on Lirika Matoshi The pink skies midi dress looks like a sunset vision in pink. Style this dress with white sandals or a contrasting color like green.

2 Lirika Matoshi Wish Upon A Dream Dress Lirika Matoshi Size XS-XXL $520 See on Lirika Matoshi For the bow-enthusiast, try Matoshi's pink bow dress with the romantic detail featured on the sleeves and along the skirt.

3 Lirika Matoshi Princess Bow Dress Lirika Matoshi Size XS-XXL $990 See on Lirika Matoshi If you're looking to make a major statement, go for the avante garde princess dress with a dramatic bow fashioned from mesh.