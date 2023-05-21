Weird Beauty Products That Are Skyrocketing In Popularity

One thing about beauty routines? They’re constantly evolving. Decades ago, people were brushing their teeth with baking soda and conditioning their hair with egg whites. Today, there’s a whole new set of rituals — and they involve weird (but totally amazing) products for your skin and hair. Whether you’re looking for ways to boost your natural glow or wallet-friendly makeup essentials that are easy to travel with, I’ve gone ahead and gathered up a batch of popular things reviewers are obsessed with. Who knows? You might just become obsessed with them, too.

1 This Nutrient-Rich Moisturizer Made With Soothing Natural Ingredients Weleda Skin Food Ultra-Rich Cream Amazon $15 See On Amazon Fortified with botanicals like soothing chamomile and rosemary extracts, this nutrient-rich moisturizer nourishes dry, rough skin — and it’s a perennial cult favorite. A base of sunflower and sweet almond oils delivers plenty of hydration to both your face and body, helping to boost your natural radiance, from head to toe. A little bit of this powerful formula goes a long way, so a single bottle will last you a while.

2 A Detox Tonic That Deeply Cleanses Your Scalp Pacifica Beauty Scalp Detox Tonic Amazon $12 See On Amazon Give your scalp a deep clean — and remove dirt, oil, and product buildup — with this detox tonic. The cruelty-free formula uses salicylic and glycolic acids to exfoliate, apple cider vinegar to clarify, and rosemary to nourish the scalp and soothe any irritation. The result? Fewer clogged pores and less itching and flaking.

3 These Deeply Exfoliating Foot Masks For Smooth, Supple Soles Dermora Foot Peel Masks (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Instead of scrubbing at tough calluses on your feet with a pumice stone, simply slip on these exfoliating foot masks. Formulated with a potent blend of fruit acids and extracts, the masks deeply penetrate your soles and encourage cell turnover — after about a week, you’ll notice the dead layers of skin begin to peel away. Choose from a variety of soothing scents, including rose, lavender, and coconut. Available scents: 9

4 The Glycolic Acid Body Wash That Gently Resurfaces Rough Skin Naturium The Smoother Glycolic Acid Body Wash Amazon $16 See On Amazon Using a body wash with a chemical exfoliant — such as this one formulated with glycolic acid — can help smooth out dry, bumpy patches of skin on the arms and legs, without being too tough on the skin. Gentle enough for daily use, this fragrance-free gel body wash has a silky feel in the shower. The glycolic acid gently encourages cell turnover, while red algae adds a dose of hydration, leaving skin feeling soft and moisturized. Available styles: 6

5 This Ultra-Shiny Lip Gloss That Comes In Dozens Of Gorgeous Tints NYX Butter Gloss Amazon $5 See On Amazon Boasting over 67,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the NYX Butter Gloss offers heaps of shine without that unpleasant sticky feeling that comes with so many lip glosses. It’s available in dozens of decadent hues inspired by your favorite desserts — including warm and nutty butterscotch, silky and light angel food cake, and vibrant, juicy peaches and cream. Available shades: 33

6 A Wallet-Friendly Mascara With Loads of Rave Reviews essence Lash Princess Mascara Amazon $5 See On Amazon Over 228,000 customers have given essence’s Lash Princess mascara a perfect five-star rating on Amazon. And yes, it’s worthy of the hype — the buildable formula and conic fiber brush are perfectly paired, delivering dramatic volume without any clumping or flaking. Not to mention, it comes at a price that’s easy on the wallet.

7 The Highly Pigmented Gel Eyeliner That Won’t Budge For 36 Hours Maybelline Tattoo 36-Hour Gel Eyeliner Pencil Amazon $8 See On Amazon Maybelline’s highly pigmented gel eyeliner stays in place for up to 36 hours — and while you’ll likely be taking it off before bedtime, it’s great to know that the silky formula won’t budge (or smudge) throughout the day. It comes in a wide range of hues, from neutral black and brown to more unconventional shades of blue, purple, and pink — perfect for when you’re wanting to make a statement. Available shades: 16

8 A Brightening Eye Gel Formulated With Sensitive Skin In Mind Cetaphil Hydrating Eye Gel Cream Amazon $16 See On Amazon Cetaphil is known for their variety of sensitive skin-friendly products — the brand’s brightening eye gel cream is no exception. It’s formulated with hyaluronic acid, an ingredient that helps bind water molecules to the skin, offering instant plumping and hydration that continues for 24 hours. Licorice extract and vitamins B3 and E further help to soothe your delicate eye area, adding up to a well-rested look.

9 This Handheld Body Scrubber That Prevents Ingrown Hairs & Razor Bumps Dylonic Exfoliating Body Scrub Amazon $10 See On Amazon This handheld body scrubber is great for treating (and preventing) ingrown hairs and razor bumps — the flexible silicone bristles gently buff away dead skin cells without causing any further irritation. It’s designed with an easy-grip handle that stays in your palm, even when you’re in the shower. The soft head also helps boost circulation, too.

10 The Bubbling Clay Face Mask That Deeply Cleanses Skin Elizabeth Mott Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask Amazon $15 See On Amazon You’ve probably tried carbonated beverages, but how about a carbonated face mask? Elizabeth Mott’s clay face mask is infused with carbon dioxide, giving it a foamy, effervescent texture on the skin. Activated charcoal helps to further draw dirt and excess oil from your pores, resulting in a deeply cleansed face that’s primed and ready for your serum and moisturizer.

11 A Spinning Makeup Brush Cleaner That’s Actually Fun To Use Luxe Makeup Brush Cleaner Amazon $33 See On Amazon If regularly cleaning your makeup brushes is becoming a chore, you should check out this automatic makeup brush cleaner. Complete with a rechargeable brush spinner, a bowl, and a bottle of Luxe cleaning solution, the set comes with everything you need to wash and dry your cosmetic brushes in a matter of seconds. Simply attach your brush to the spinner and press the power button to whisk it around the bowl — multiple reviewers have said this kit has even made the process “fun.”

12 This Self-Tanning Foam For An Evenly Bronzed Glow bondi sands Self-Tanning Foam Amazon $16 See On Amazon Want to add a bronze glow to your skin, without spending prolonged amounts of time in the sun? This self-tanning foam truly allows you to have it all, and won’t leave streaks behind. The weightless formula is enriched with moisturizing ingredients such as aloe vera and coconut, absorbing quickly into your skin and leaving behind lots of hydration. It comes in three different shades, so you can achieve your desired level of tan without any guesswork. Available colors: Dark, Light/Medium, Ultra Dark

13 The Soft Cleansing Towel That Removes Makeup With Just Water The Original MakeUp Eraser Amazon - $20 See On Amazon Yes, believe it — the Original Makeup Eraser removes foundation, eyeliner, and even waterproof mascara with nothing but water. The patented cloth acts like a magnet for dirt, makeup, and oil, leaving your face fully bare without any chemical or oil-based solutions. Plus, it’s totally reusable — just pop it in the washing machine about once a week. Available colors and patterns: 14

14 This Long-Wearing Concealer With A Quick-Drying, Matte Finish e.l.f. Camo Concealer Amazon $5 See On Amazon Available in over 20 different shades of ivory, beige, and brown, e.l.f.’s Camo Concealer is a fantastic addition to any makeup bag. The highly pigmented formula quickly dries to a matte finish, then stays locked in place for up to 16 hours. At such a wallet-friendly price, you may want to scoop up a couple of shades — a lighter tone can be used as a highlighter, while a darker one is helpful for contouring. Available shades: 22

15 An Elegant Glass Nail File That You Don’t Have To Replace Classy Lady Glass Nail File Amazon $6 See On Amazon Unlike traditional emery boards, this elegant glass nail file won’t wear down over time. Rather, the durable material allows for precise shaping and filing without causing your nails to chip or peel. Not to mention, it just looks so pretty — there are six different ombré designs to pick from, and each comes with a matching protective case. Available colors: 6

16 The Popular Brow Glue That Locks Hairs Into Place NYX The Brow Glue Amazon $7 See On Amazon This waterproof eyebrow gel from NYX keeps those fine, delicate hairs locked in place for up to 16 hours. Available in both transparent and tinted options, the lightweight formula dries to a natural finish without any stickiness. The precise spoolie brush allows you to shape and sculpt your brows to your liking — pair this product with your favorite makeup pencil for stunning results. Available shades: 5

17 A Keratin-Infused Nail Growth Treatment That Works In Just 3 Days Nail-Aid 3-Day Growth Treatment Amazon $4 See On Amazon Good things may come to those who wait, but strong nails aren’t always one of them. This keratin-infused nail growth treatment can provide results in as little as three days, however, thanks to its fast-acting formula that’s quickly absorbed. With regular use, your nails may grow longer and feel harder than they did before. Plus, this treatment has a glossy finish that makes your manicure look great, even sans polish.

18 This Glass Foot Scrubber That Gently Removes Calluses Bare August Glass Foot File Amazon $14.99 See On Amazon In addition to its aesthetically pleasing pink hue, this foot scrubber earns high marks from shoppers due to its ease of use and effective results. The handheld file is made out of etched glass, which allows for more precise, gentle abrasion than a traditional pumice stone. Simply soak your feet in water for a few minutes, then rub the wide scrubbing surface over your soles to slough off dry, dead skin.

19 The Color-Changing Lip Balm With A Subtle Hint Of Glimmer Winky Lux Glimmer Color-Changing Balm Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you’ve ever dreamed about having your very own custom lip shade, here’s your chance. Winky Lux’s color-changing lip balm reacts to your skin’s own pH levels, adjusting its hue to complement your natural tone. Besides this cool magic trick, there’s plenty to love about this glimmery balm — the smooth formula is fortified with vitamin E to keep your pout moisturized throughout the day. Available shades: 5

20 This Irritation-Soothing Facial Cleanser With Sky-High Ratings First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser Amazon $21 See On Amazon With an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon after over 6,400 reviews, it’s clear that First Aid Beauty’s facial cleanser is well-loved among customers. Its antioxidant-infused, pH-balanced formula is designed to prevent flares of irritation — and it’s effective at removing dirt, oil, and makeup. For that reason, this cleanser is a particularly fantastic choice for those with dry or sensitive skin types.

21 A Nourishing Hair Mask That Revitalizes Dry, Damaged Locks SUNATORIA Keratin Hair Mask Amazon $20 See On Amazon This hydrating hair mask strengthens and nourishes strands from root to tip, fortifying your locks with a rich, keratin-infused formula. Vitamin E, omega-3, and omega-9 work together to increase moisture and improve your hair’s elasticity, resulting in smooth, strong locks with plenty of natural shine. You can apply this mask to any hair type or texture, but it can especially work wonders for dry or damaged strands.

22 These Mini Facial Razors That Prep Your Face For Makeup & Serums Japonesque Dermaplaning Tools (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Shaving the fine hairs on your cheeks, chin, and upper lip creates a smoother base for your foundation, while also allowing serums to be absorbed more easily into your skin. And it’s surprisingly easy to do — these miniature razors gently remove hairs without cutting or irritating your face. Each dermaplaning tool comes with a plastic cover that protects the sharp stainless steel blade when not in use. Available multipacks: 4

23 The Brightening Eye Roller That’s Filled With A Vitamin C-Infused Gel Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Anti-Puff Roller Amazon $13 See On Amazon Even if you didn’t get a full night’s sleep, you can still look like you did — this rolling tool can help minimize puffiness and reduce the appearance of dark circles. It’s all in the gel cream, which is applied to the under-eye area with the cooling metal ball tip. Combining brightening vitamin C with skin-firming caffeine, the lightweight formula absorbs readily into the skin for quick results.

24 A Hair-Thickening Spray That Adds Volume Without Any Sticky Residue BOLDIFY Hair Thickening Spray Amazon $22.94 See On Amazon If you shy away from sticky, goopy hair styling products, you might just fall in love with this thickening spray. The weightless formula adds volume and texture to your strands without any tacky residue, providing light hold and definition courtesy of algae and sea kelp extract. Just spritz the root-lifting product onto towel-dried hair for best results.

25 This Smoothing Face Primer Made With Marshmallow Root Extract NYX Marsh Mellow Primer Amazon $14 See On Amazon Marshmallow root extract is the star ingredient in this face primer that creates a soft-focus finish — it smooths and softens the skin, creating a supple base for your foundation (but you can also wear it on its own). Even better, the lightweight primer also helps extend the freshness of your makeup, so you won’t need to touch it up as often throughout the day.

26 The Rotating Makeup Organizer With Adjustable Tiers MISERWE Makeup Organizer Amazon $16 See On Amazon Designed with seven height-adjustable layers, this rotating makeup organizer keeps all your various beauty products tidy and easy to access. The sturdy unit is designed with a nonslip bottom that keeps it securely in place on your bathroom countertop or dresser. In addition to your makeup, it can hold your collection of brushes, nail polish, skin-care products, and more. Available colors: 6

27 This Flat-Top Foundation Brush That Applies Makeup Smoothly & Effortlessly KESHIMA Flat Top Kabuki Foundation Brush Amazon $10 See On Amazon With a dense head of fluffy, soft bristles, this flat-top foundation brush allows you to effortlessly apply liquid, cream, and powder makeup without any streaks. Unlike a makeup sponge, this brush won’t absorb any product — it all blends smoothly into your skin. Made with synthetic, non-shedding bristles, it has an average rating of 4.6 out of five stars on Amazon, with customers raving over its high-quality feel.

28 A Vitamin C-Infused Serum That Promotes A More Even Skin Tone Sdara Skincare Vitamin C Serum Amazon $12 See On Amazon Antioxidant-rich vitamin C is popular in skin care, as its brightening properties help promote a more even tone and texture. In this facial serum, vitamin C is combined with hyaluronic acid, which adds deep hydration to skin. The result? An effective formula designed to boost your natural radiance while softening skin.

29 This Refreshing Gel Cream Made With Soothing Rose Water Heritage Rose Water Facial Spray Amazon $20.29 See On Amazon Rose water has long been used to help sooth red, irritated skin — this gel cream makes the most of the gently effective botanical. The lightweight formula is fortified with moisture-boosting ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and squalane oil, so it’s ideal for those with dry or combination skin types. Not to mention, the rose water lends a lightly floral scent that leaves you feeling refreshed.

30 An Assortment Of K-Beauty Sheet Masks With A Wide Variety Of Skin Benefits I Dew Care Sheet Masks (14-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon Why settle for one type of sheet mask when you could sample five? This assortment of 14 sheet masks includes a wide range of formulas that benefit your skin in different ways. Employing powerful natural ingredients such as brightening citrus, firming açaí berry, and hydrating lotus flower, these masks leave your skin feeling refreshed and nourished. Try them all for yourself, or host an at-home spa party with friends.

31 These Oversized Scrunchies That Won’t Tug On Your Hair Ivyu Oversized Scrunchies (4-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Unlike traditional elastic hair ties, these oversized scrunchies won’t tug on your strands or cause unnecessary breakage. Covered in silky, lustrous fabric, each scrunchie also adds a cute, whimsical touch to your ponytail, bun, or half-up style. There are plenty of multipacks to pick from, whether you’re looking for versatile neutral shades or pretty pastel hues. Available multipacks: 14

32 This Silky Banana Powder That Creates A Photo-Ready Finish Wet n Wild Photofocus Banana Powder Amazon $7 See On Amazon Banana powder is a classic way to set makeup and add highlighting — and the yellow hue is universally flattering to all skin tones. Boasting a 4.6-star overall rating, this lightweight banana powder adds a hint of matte coverage while blending effortlessly into the skin for a smooth, crease-free finish. Available shades: Banana, Translucent

33 These Nail Art Brushes That Perfect A DIY Ombre Manicure LWBTOSEE Ombré Nail Art Brushes (Set of 2) Amazon $11 See On Amazon These fine-tip nylon brushes are the key to achieving sleek, chic ombré manicures — with a little bit of practice, you’ll be creating your own salon-quality nail art from the comfort of your own home. Each brush is also equipped with a plastic cover that keeps it pristine in between uses. Available multipacks: 3

34 A Microneedling Roller That Helps Promote Smooth, Even Skin Sdara Skincare Derma Roller Amazon $12 See On Amazon While a microneedling session at a spa can cost a pretty penny, this facial roller is incredibly wallet-friendly. Covered in tiny metal pins, the rotating wheel head gently stimulates the skin, exfoliating away dead cells and promoting an all-over glow. You only need to use it around once a week to see results — simply follow up with your favorite serum or moisturizer.

35 This No-Budge Liquid Eyeshadow In Soft, Shimmery Shades HAUS LABORATORIES Liquid Eyeshadow Amazon $5 See On Amazon Lady Gaga’s HAUS LABORATORIES liquid eyeshadow dries to a multidimensional, powder-soft finish that won’t smear or travel as you go about your day. Shimmery and highly pigmented, and you can layer it to your heart’s content to achieve the intensity you’re after. Choose from colors like blue jean dream, frozé bronze, and rye. Available shades: 17

36 The Skin-Soothing Mineral Sunscreen That’s Light As Air ETUDE HOUSE SPF-50 Sun Milk Amazon $12 See On Amazon If you’re tired of heavy, greasy sunscreen formulations, this K-beauty SPF-50 mineral sunscreen if for you. It has a lightweight feel, quickly absorbing into your skin without leaving behind any streaky, white residue. Not to mention, the airy formula is fortified with hydrating and soothing botanicals like aloe, cactus pear extract, and Barbados cherry.

37 This Easy-To-Apply Serum That Promotes Eyelash Growth VieBeauti Eyelash Serum Amazon $29 See On Amazon This eyelash serum couldn’t be any easier to apply — just use the liner brush to paint a thin coat along your upper and lower root line. The nutrient-rich formula promotes longer, stronger lashes in as little as three weeks with daily use. It’s designed to be non-irritating and gentle, so even those with sensitive eyes can reap its benefits. One reviewer raved, “I don't even feel the need to wear fake lashes anymore. Just my mascara and using my serum every night!” Try the brand’s eyebrow serum, too.

38 An Overnight Lip Mask That Tastes Like Sweet Strawberries W7 Sweet Dreams Overnight Strawberry Lip Mask Amazon $7 See On Amazon Give your lips a sweet treat by applying this overnight treatment that tastes like strawberries. Featuring a concoction of hydrating ingredients such as vitamin E, aloe vera, and grape seed oil, the lip mask delivers a welcome dose of moisture to dry, chapped skin. Just apply it to your pout before bed, then wipe off any excess product in the morning.

39 These Convenient Teeth Whitening Pens That Are Enamel-Safe VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen Amazon $15 See On Amazon Whitening your own teeth at home doesn’t have to cost a lot of money — nor should it wear away at your enamel. These teeth whitening pens are easy on the wallet and so convenient. Each one is filled with a carbamide peroxide-based formula that lifts stains from your teeth without causing damage to their protective outer layer. The minty gel is applied with the fine brush tip, making it easy to reach every curve of each tooth.